Sam & Aaron Taylor Johnson celebrated their 10th anniversary with a vow renewal

It’s a little bit funny that there are younger people suddenly “discovering” Aaron Taylor Johnson and thirsting over him, and then they find out he’s been married to Sam Taylor Johnson for ten years. I think that explains the sudden “rumors” last year that Aaron and Sam were on the rocks – Aaron’s growing fanbase wants it to happen and they’re trying to will it into being. ‘Tis not the case. Aaron and Sam are fine. They have two growing daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, and they just celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. For those catching up on Aaron and Sam, they met when she was in her 40s and directing a then-teenage Aaron. They reportedly started dating when he was 17/18 and Sam gave birth to their first child before they married. He’s 32 years old now and they’ve been together all of his adult life. It’s… a lot. All of us out here in the cheap seats may side-eye this whole thing, but Aaron and Sam’s friends don’t. Sam even said Aaron “brought family values” to their relationship.
Anyway, they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this week and it looks like they threw a nice party in LA (they live in LA now). Not just a party – it was a vow renewal. Aaron posted this with the kissy photo:
Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary… we renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy! A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief. ❤️ Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world! ❤️
Sam also posted photos and it looks like they had a very nice time. I’ll admit, I didn’t think it would work out long-term, especially when Aaron started getting more attention as an actor. But they made it a lot longer than those other marriages. Good for them.
Celebrity vow renewal = marriage problems/bad omen.
Yeah I side eye all vow renewals tbh. Your first wedding vows whether done in Vegas, city hall or a backyard should be treated like you meant it and you don’t need to renew what you said because you meant it the first time.
my thoughts exactly! and I know that they have been together but I think his age when they got together is a little creepy. Not quite Marykay Letourneau but not not that either
So it’s the end.
That kissing picture is giving off Hawley vibes…
I was just about to write, that kiss looks hella awkward and forced. Still believe she groomed, seduced and married him. But I could be wrong.
She did. He was a teenager while she was a whole ass adult *and* his boss.
“forced” is exactly how I see that, too.
he appears to be leaning away from her. and it’s almost like his body is “cringing”.
and also agree with the first comment above. vow renewals are, IMO/experience, a sign of trouble in a marriage, ESPECIALLY a celeb one.
Yeah the way they got together was super creepy and I wouldn’t place much value on what Sam’s friends say is wholesome because some of them are pretty damn weird, lol. That said, he seems like a nice guy and they last longer than I ever thought they would.
I liked him in Anna Karenina a lot when it came out, and Godzilla, but I haven’t seen him in anything else.
He’s in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, coming in August.
He’s been in Kick-Ass, Avengers Age of Ultron and Tenet. He’s upcoming in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, part of the Spideyverse like Venom.
I mean, I know what he’s been in, I just haven’t seen it, haha. Thank you though!
I’ve always found this relationship to be problematic at best. If the genders were reversed, Sam would have gotten waaaaay more side eye. Glad they’re happy but…idk it’s uncomfortable.
I honestly believe that if the genders were reversed, he would have been convicted and incarcerated for 20 years, especially if she would have birthed a baby.
It’s also hella creepy that she calls him “father to all 4 girls” when he’s only a few years older than her eldest. Wtf?!
Such a weird comment, because it’s obviously not the case.
Seinfeld, Jagger, Presley, Prince Andrew and so so many more have done much worse to young women. American political figures groom younger women all the time.
This isn’t even as ‘bad’ as Celine Dions grooming, or Courtney Stodden’s.
Why are we being so polite about the whole teenager/40 year old part? It’s not an acceptable way to start a relationship and to shrug that part off because they’ve lasted ten years seems…well I think it’s not something that just becomes ok over time.
If he pursued her, then she was not a predator. The one with mommy issues was him. We don’t know though.
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooope. Big time not how that works. Absolutely not gonna ever agree that it was okay for an adult to start a romantic relationship with a teenager just because the teenager had a crush. She was his boss, essentially. She was more than twice his age. She knew his parents. She should absolutely have left him alone.
Agreed. It’s never gotten less creepy and problematic to me. So gross that she would go after someone so young, yuck
It’s hella creepy and I think staying quiet about it or just saying he seems happy ignores her role in the relationship. She’s the one who had a kid and twenty more years of life and experiences at the time. She could have kept things professional and didn’t.
Yeah I’m not about to celebrate a successful grooming.
It isn’t just the age difference but the power dynamic when they first got together that was concerning and disturbing. And we would have commented exactly the same thing if the genders were flipped.
Excellent points all around. Some of these comments are giving me the ick for real.
“It’s not an acceptable way to start a relationship and to shrug that part off because they’ve lasted ten years seems…well I think it’s not something that just becomes ok over time.”
totally agree. are we forgetting about Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Faulaau? she went to jail and THEY GOT MARRIED when she got out. stayed together until she died a couple years ago.
did the fact that they got married and stayed together AFTER she r*ped him when he was 12 make it OK that she did that?
I think she’s a predator but it doesn’t seem like he’s going anywhere so as long as he’s happy…? idk, that whole situation is yucky to me.
Definitely seems to have been some grooming there and/or questionable ethics. Their relationship makes me uncomfortable, but he stays and seems happy, so…
I posted this in the wrong place: If he courted her then she was a not a predator. If that was the case (we’ll never know) then he had mommy issues.
IT DOESN’T MATTER IF HE COURTED HER OR NOT. Holy heck what is wrong with people?! He was literally literally child-A CHILD! How could you ever even justify a grown woman agreeing to – much less starting a family with – a kid she knew when he was only 17?! She even focused on getting him to be the star of her movie!!!! Like…..how can you look at that and think yeah that’s all good???
To Cheryl: Please don’t put words in my mouth, of course there’s plenty wrong with a 40 year old and a 17/18 year old hooking up. What was she thinking? I personally would feel so embarrassed to be involved with someone so much younger than me. But to portray her as a predatory monster would be unfair.
but she’s still a predator. she took advantage of his feelings for her. she thought it was OK to have a sexual relationship WITH A TEENAGER when she was 40. and his boss!
it doesn’t matter what kind of “crush” he had on her. as the “adult in the room”, she had a responsibility to NOT ACT.
Stop posting this repeatedly. You’ve posted this twice and you couldn’t be more wrong. It doesn’t matter how many times a teenager expresses interest in you, it’s the adult’s responsibility to shut it down. Period.
I’m glad they’re happy, but like Macron and his teacher-wife, I’m always going to side eye a relationship that started in such a creepy way.
Yes yes yes, gross in every area. I’m also glad they’re glad, but… welp.
All of this!
I saw an interview with them once, it struck me as a relationship where he really depends on her, he probably has mommy issues and feels safe with her, those types of relationships tend to have a lot of staying power in my experience.
Nope, sorry, will NEVER be 100% OK with this. It will always have roots in an absolutely inappropriate start. No only was she 23 years older than a literal teenager, she was his director. It’s SO incredibly gross, and while I’m rah rah girl power get yours girl, going after literally teenagers will always be morally wrong. It’s not pedophilia, but ephebophilia is also extremely gross, it just gets glossed over because so many (white, powerful) men engage in it.
Learnt a new word today, thank you.
Sigh. This has always made me so uncomfortable. He was so young at the time, and she was his boss… yay, that they’re still together I guess?! I can’t get my head around dating men in their late twenties as a 38 year old woman, let alone dating a 17/18 year old.
This “relationship” has and will never sit right with me. She had so much experience and age under her belt when they met. He was 17/18 YEARS old! 23 YEAR age difference. And she got pregnant right quick into their “relationship.” If they met now, fine. The power imbalance isn’t there as much and he’s a fully formed adult. But to me this is abuse on her part plain and simple.
Exactly and just because an abusive relationship lasts a long time doesn’t make it healthy. He was 17/18, a strained relationship with his family (from memory of reports at the time) and she was his boss, nothing was healthy about this start-up.
I live in the UK and she looks a lot like the Brit mums in my kids’ primary schools: the style, the hair, the make-up… whereas he looks like a movie star, especially in the slide before the last. This, somehow, makes it even creepier for me, the exact reversed situation of the old man and the barely legal bombshell « from the movies ».
Nevertheless, they seem to make it work somehow. I only wonder how it will be when she is 70 and he is 47?
The only reason we more ” liberal” people do not call her out is because this story is usually about a teenager girl and a creepy older man.
That she is a woman- a white one- has worked to her advantage, whihc is not often the case.
Can a 17 years old be older than his years and know better?Of course! But let´s not sugacoat this: she was not only older, but his boss. She made him a father not longer after.
She got him, made sure he stayed and he literally does not know life without her.
Exactly. All of this.
He never had a chance to be a young adult, date around and live just for him. It’s sad to think about.
You nailed all the problematic dynamics here.
My sister married her high school teacher when she was 19 and he was 30. They have been happily married for 40+ years, and get along great, because he groomed her to take on his personality. My sister has a profession and friends of her own, and appears to have a really strong personality — but it’s all definitely wrapped around my BIL’s worldview — which is very different from our family.
My parents were obviously very not happy, but chose not to officially raise the issue with the school district because he was married with two very young children, and they did not want his kids to suffer financially if he was blackballed from teaching. I’m much younger than my sister, so a lot was not shared with me at the time, and I don’t honestly know if the particulars and timing of events could have also gotten him arrested. The school administration definitely knew about it — and there was another teacher (female) at our school who also married a student within a year or two of his graduation a few years later. But it was the late 70s/80s — so I think the district was happy to turn a blind eye as long as the parents didn’t lodge an official complaint.
You may be moderately wealthy but you are completely correct on this.
@ ModeratelyWealthy you’re right. This relationship started front loaded with all sorts of imbalances: age, power and emotional. She must have had, (If Loving you is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right, on loop in her head when she started this to Justify Her Love, also on loop. It’s all manner of wrong and then some. This is not going to end well. Hope she’s acquainted with Wrapped Around Your Finger, because it’s this playlist’s last song.
I might get slammed for saying this but GROSS. Did she not prey on him? Yah this is a hard pass from me. No congrats over here.
Congratulations to the groomer and her victim. NASTY then nasty now 🤮if a 40 year old man did this we’d be up in arms. Keeping the same energy. She’s Mary k latourneau part two
I agree on your comment about Mary Kay Letourneau. And as her victim (husband) Villi Fualaau grew older, he realized he was robbed of his childhood, was groomed and basically had no choices in what happened to him. She got pregnant while awaiting sentencing, and then again in prison (I believe), so he became a father at a very young age, again cementing these very adult roles upon him. They eventually separated (his choosing). She died of colon cancer later, but he did stand by her side for moral/emotional support. I was glad to see he finally realized what actually happened to him at her hands. That situation was truly tragic for Villi, and their children IMO!
The “father to all 4 girls” thing is also super creepy.
Does she have daughters from a previous relationship? That would make this a sweet sentiment (to the extent that’s possible in this situation).
She has two daughters from her previous marriage, aged 25 and 16. Maybe it´s just me, but I´ve always found problematic when someone calls their new partner the “parent” of kids who already have parents, Even more so in this case, if they started dating when he was still a teenager.
Yes she has daughters with her 1st husband (who she left to be with Aaron); the oldest is 25 years old. Aaron is only in his early 30s! So that’s a very creepy statement, IMO, about him being the “father” to a young woman who’s only a few years younger than he is! He’s wayyyyy closer (like, a couple decades closer) in age to Sam’s oldest daughter than he is to his wife.
Correct, this couple and Macron’s wife.
My son is 17 and is pretty mature and smart for his age, but oh boy when he and his friends are together they are just kids and I can’t imagine seeing them as anything else. He is planning college, holidays with friends and his future. If he came home with a woman in her 40’s and said he wanted to settle down with her…. let’s just say it would not turn out the way this did!
As a happily married woman of almost 19 years, I don’t get this vow renewal stuff. I am just not into this particular trend…Like our first set of vows are still working great! But ya know, good for them.
It’s another excuse for a party, like gender reveals.
Just like others have echoed here, this isn’t okay because he was a teenager, she was a grown woman MUCH older, and the biggest issue is a power imbalance. How is this much different than say, Courtney Stodden and her predator ex-husband Doug Hutchinson. Roles reversed, age difference even a bit more, but same grooming, same power imbalance – and just gross!!
Yes, if they met at this age, it would be a much different story. Aaron is a grown adult now and on the same maturity level as Sam Talyor. I always think it is the height of hypocrisy, when the roles are reversed (the woman is the older person, man is the younger victim, a teenager), it is somehow more accepted. When it is the vastly older man, and a younger girl – people scream predator!
To me, it’s the same damn thing, and I will judge it the exact same way!!
^^ Actually, older women in such relationships have tended to be more vilified, while older men tend to get away with it, or at least men have gotten away with it more easily, until recent years. For example, Letourneau went to jail, and there was a huge uproar about what she did as a teacher. Male teachers tend to get away with it more easily, just as have male actors and male businessmen, etc.
Older women are labeled cougars. I haven’t noticed the same negative societal energy toward older men.
The case with Mary Kay Letourneau was statutory rape – Villi was in sixth grade, maybe 13 at the time? That wasn’t a societal judgement call, it was the judicial system that charged her, and sent her to jail.
I mean, all of them “get away with it” except when it is truly illegal (like if it is under the age of consent). I know older women are labeled cougars, but older men are labeled predators as well. The whole dynamic is so f**king inappropriate regardless of the gender.
I mean, Mary Kay Letourneau and her victim were married for 14 years before finally splitting up…
Trying to be fair and inject some nuance into this conversation, at least Aaron was of legal consenting age and who knows what the actual dynamics of their relationship are. Lots of couples who do have more appropriate age gaps have toxic dynamics, so who am I to judge I guess.
She was imprisoned for several of those years & his mother raised his 2 kids.
not while they were married. they got married after she went to jail. were married until she passed away.
If a woman in her 40’s had been interested in my 18 year old son, she would have been sent packing because I’m a bitch. But maybe his parents were not involved in his life? I don’t know; 18 years old is not a grown man able to make quality decisions.
I will always look at her as creepy.
Vow renewals are the kiss of death! You might as well stand next to a neon sign that says “We’re Headed For Divorce Soon”.
I might get yelled at for this, but I’ve always felt a bit icky about this relationship. I’m all for older women dating younger men but Aaron was so, so young and she was in a position of power over him when they met. She seems to give off this “us against the world” mentality about their relationship too, which is so toxic.
I don’t know anything about their situation or age gap, but seen him a a few films and he is really easy on the eyes and a decent enough actor. I know couples with a wide age gap with the wife being older ( 9 yrs/12 yrs)but their spouses were several years over 21 when they met.
Sorry, doesn’t matter how many vow renewals or how many years they’ve been together. It still doesn’t make up for the fact that she groomed him when he was a child and too young to know better.