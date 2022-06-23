An indoor grill, compact binoculars and oversized hair clips



From CB: I ordered those big moving bags we talked about a couple of weeks ago and they’re awesome. They fit so much, I stuffed them full of shoes, and they’re still easy to carry. I also got the cooling hat from Mission. It wasn’t hot enough out to wet it and test it out but it fit great and works really well to block sun. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

An indoor grill that may make you want to get rid of your outdoor one



From CB: In August, 2019 before the whole world changed I featured an indoor grill by Hamilton Beach on one of the Amazon posts. My mom bought it, she’s been using it the whole time, and she swears by it. She raves about it so much that I plan to get one at my new house. She said she puts the whole top part in her dishwasher and would never get another outdoor grill. This grill has over 8,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Plus it’s 29% off right now. Other people like it as much as my mom does. “Recently moved into city and can’t use my grill so thought I’d give this a try. Man, it’s amazing how well this works considering what it is and what it costs. I really can’t see why anyone would have ANYTHING negative to say about it.” “Let me start by saying I am cook and I live in NYC in an apt. Historically, grilling has been my limitation. I have tested everything from stovetop grill pans to contact grills… Finally I found an indoor grill that GRILLS.”

A foundation brush you’ll wonder how you did without



From CB: This foundation brush by Daubigny is the number one bestseller in foundation brushes. It comes in five colors, all under $10, and has a case for traveling. It has 4.5 stars, an incredible 23,540 reviews and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers rave about how soft it is and how well it works to blend foundation with less product. “This is such a great brush. It blends exactly as it should. Cleans up well. And is very sturdy. Does not leave bristles or streaks.” “I would buy this 10 times over! Super soft on my skin yet very efficient at blending foundation. I used 1/3 of the amount of product as opposed to a traditional foundation brush or even beauty blender. I love this and recommended very highly!” “I have used many high priced brushes for years an hands down this is the best brush I’ve ever used. Makeup goes on smooth and fast and looks great. “

A cordless battery operated remote control accent light to highlight artwork



From CB: I’ve been looking at interior design examples to plan my new house. Some of the homes I’m using as inspiration feature lighted artwork, which looks so high end. This is a cordless battery operated light that you can easily install over art, bookcases or photos. It’s so affordable at $30 and comes in black, silver or gold. You can set it to run for 15, 30, 60 or 120 minutes and it has three light modes for warm, natural or cool white light. This has almost 5,600 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers are amazed at the value and how great it looks. “Amazing picture light for the price! I was worried it would look cheap but with the right decor, it really blended in as a great accent light. For mounting, I used two command strips like some of the other reviews suggested. The whole process took less than 10 minutes.” “These are fabulous. Good lighting, directional control, color temperature control (color of light). All lights are on the same frequency control which means you can use just one remote and aim it at individual lights to adjust each one separately with the same remote.”

An oversized hair clip for easy summer updos



From Hecate: I haven’t had my hair cut in forever so it’s pretty unruly. Plus I throw it up a lot during the summer. But I usually do something quick, like a banana clip or a messy twist. I use these large barrettes but mine went missing. All I could get to replace them were claws, which work great, but you can’t lean your head back. I finally found the Goody barrettes on Amazon. They’re about $7 a piece but if you don’t live with a 15-year-old thief, they will last you forever. I use mine all the time. And the grip is rubber so it doesn’t tug or pull out your hair. They can be used on wet or dry hair and can take you from mess to polished in about two minutes. You can also use them for ponytails or rolls as well. They got 4.3 stars from over 400 reviews and a B on Fakespot. They work on a variety of hair texture too, “I have thick, curly hair, so having these clips is super handy. It holds my hair back without catching it. I can also use them to twist my hair into an updo.” They also keep their hold, “The best hair clip EVER… Even though my hair is super straight and super fine, this clip holds my hair in place- ALL DAY.” There’s also a small version. A bunch of customers in the review talk about being grateful to find them again so make sure you stock up.

Compact waterproof binoculars for sightseeing and birdspotting



From Hecate: If you gave anyone an IOU for Fathers day, these would be a great gift. If not, get them for yourself. They’re compact, waterproof binoculars you can use for hiking, traveling or stadium events if you’re stuck in the nosebleed seats. I needed these for my hike just last Sunday. And they fit in the palm of your hand so they’re practical while being high powered and adjustable. Plus they’re on sale this week! They are normally $45 but they are currently $31. The company says they are suitable for kids as well as adults. They have over 20,000 reviews and earned 4.4 stars on ReviewMeta. Customers say they’re practically as good as their expensive counterparts, “My father owns an $800 pair of Leica binoculars. These are 90% as good. The clarity at 12x is astonishing, I can count blades of grass at 200 yards.” And they look as good as they work, “They can be held comfortably with one hand and the aesthetics are visually pleasing as well.”

Finishing powder for a light summer look



From Hecate: A friend recommended this Maybelline New York Fit Me powder for me to try. I don’t wear a full face of makeup because it shows all my lines but she claims this powder does wonders. She said it was really light and just smoothed over everything as well as getting rid of any sweat or oil from summer temps. Plus it comes in so many different shades so I can get one that matches my tone exactly. It’s priced right too, with some shades as low as $3. I already trust Maybelline as a brand but this has over 47,000 reviews and a 4.6 from ReviewMeta so they must be doing something right. Some customers said it was the only makeup that wouldn’t crack, “I use a dry makeup sponge and just press one thin layer of powder. I never wipe or rub. My eyes look great all day with no fine line creases.” Others said they tried everything but didn’t find anything better, “I have reordered this powder about 10x. I try to use new pressed powder products… Expensive ones like Wander Beauty, inexpensive ones like Cover Girl. It’s this powder I keep coming back to.”

Mesh totes for summer activities



From Hecate: These colorful mesh totes are both practical and cute. Amazon suggests them for kids to load with beach toys and treasures. The sand will fall through the mesh before it messes up your car. But I would carry one of these on my own. They’re sold three in a pack for $12-$14. They’d also be great for sunblock and water bottles – or those cool Ocer waterproof binoculars above! They have over 2100 reviews with 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. Some clever parents made them their own, “This is a great bag for kids. Decided to use a bag to collect shells. Personalized and decorated bag with my embroidery machine.” “This set of 3 mesh bags for shell collecting are adorable. The colors are all different, making it perfect to identify who’s bag belongs to whom and eliminating any tears or squabbling.” I dunno, I’ll bet they make a good book bag.

