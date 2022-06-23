Duchess Meghan sent coffee, bagels & donuts to Moms Demand Action

The Duchess of Sussex’s brand is: food, community, empathy, looking out for people on-the-ground. Last year, she sent $25 Starbucks gift cards to PL + US staffers working on paid family leave legislative efforts. Meghan also recently traveled to Uvalde in person to pay her respects at the memorial for the nineteen children and two teachers who were slaughtered by an 18-year-old at Robb Elementary School. Not only did she leave flowers at the memorial, she organized a food drop-off for volunteers and workers at the local blood donation center. And now this: she sent coffee and snacks to Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America.

.@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note – and snacks! – from the Duchess of Sussex today. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/obksyn8Jmu — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 22, 2022

Shannon Watts is the Founder of Moms Demand. Watts verified that Meghan sent donuts, bagels (with the works), cookies and coffee. The note is wonderful too – it would be so easy to get lost in the daily horrors of mass shootings and endless gun violence, and here’s Meghan reminding the people at a grassroots organization that their work is important and necessary. You can donate to Moms Demand Action here.

As others have noted, Salt Islanders and regular old trolls have an issue with this for various reasons. One of those reasons is that Meghan used her married name and “M” letterhead with the crown. If you’re mad that Meghan is using her married name, maybe you’re mad that she’s married to Harry? I don’t know what to say. Ignore the haters. Another complaint is that Meghan is “bandwagoning” and “showing off.” I wonder what those people will say when Kate copykeens Meghan’s actions and note?

