Duchess Meghan sent coffee, bagels & donuts to Moms Demand Action

The Duchess of Sussex’s brand is: food, community, empathy, looking out for people on-the-ground. Last year, she sent $25 Starbucks gift cards to PL + US staffers working on paid family leave legislative efforts. Meghan also recently traveled to Uvalde in person to pay her respects at the memorial for the nineteen children and two teachers who were slaughtered by an 18-year-old at Robb Elementary School. Not only did she leave flowers at the memorial, she organized a food drop-off for volunteers and workers at the local blood donation center. And now this: she sent coffee and snacks to Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense In America.
Shannon Watts is the Founder of Moms Demand. Watts verified that Meghan sent donuts, bagels (with the works), cookies and coffee. The note is wonderful too – it would be so easy to get lost in the daily horrors of mass shootings and endless gun violence, and here’s Meghan reminding the people at a grassroots organization that their work is important and necessary. You can donate to Moms Demand Action here.
As others have noted, Salt Islanders and regular old trolls have an issue with this for various reasons. One of those reasons is that Meghan used her married name and “M” letterhead with the crown. If you’re mad that Meghan is using her married name, maybe you’re mad that she’s married to Harry? I don’t know what to say. Ignore the haters. Another complaint is that Meghan is “bandwagoning” and “showing off.” I wonder what those people will say when Kate copykeens Meghan’s actions and note?
That’s a sweet gesture..people will always look for a reason to hate her, but also people get really weird with titles, I get nonsensical pushback from people when I use my Dr title, I frigging earned it, and it’s my title!
That makes me so upset that anyone would push back on you using the Dr. title you earned. I mean how dare they. My partner is a Dr. and I always make sure he is addressed properly (when appropriate) because I know how hard you all work to get there.
He should use that title because a lot of time and work went it to getting it. 👏🏾 👏🏾
@OriginalLala- do you mind if I ask what your degree is in? My sister was thinking about this lately because she starts her PhD soon, and her boyfriend just moved to start his residency. Her friend made a comment about how there will be two doctors in the family, and someone else made a snide comment about how she won’t be a “real doctor.”
I hadn’t really thought about it before. I have friends with PhDs but none of them call themselves “doctor” and it hadn’t occurred to me that she’d be in a situation where she’d get a degree but not be called “a real doctor.”
I have a PhD in Anthropology, so does my partner. I’m not a pain about being called Dr but in my professional life I sure am, all my male colleagues get called Dr but people are more reluctant to use the title for women I guess.
The whole PhD vs MD being Dr is stupid – I have a doctorate, my degree literally says Doctor on it lol
Our best friends both have PhDs (they’re married to each other) and I’ve noticed he is always called Dr. or Professor and she is usually addressed by her first name. I always address their holiday cards and such to both as Dr. They both earned it.
I have a Doctorate in Education (EdD) and the discussion around Dr. Biden’s credentials always bring up interesting facts.
An MD is relatively new in the world of “doctor of….” so the fact that it gets such prestige is mind boggling. The origin of the term doctor is latin and it means teacher. It started being used in the 1300’s for scholars. It was more consistently applied to Medical Doctors in the 1830’s and made official as an equivalent to other doctorates in 1858 with the Medical Act.
I chose an EdD because I could keep working at my role while I took it. If I had taken a PhD my institution required that I not work – it is so that they can use you to fill lecturing/instructional positions as the number of tenured faculty is being cut.
Husband is a PhD doctor. On campus he was addressed as ” Dr “. Off campus he was “Mr.” Retired many years now and never refers to himself as ” Dr. “.
@JuliaK I know that is the preference for many PhDs. My issue is that society refers to MDs as Doctor, often even in social settings, but PhDs are not given that same respect as a default.
My brother is a MD and I respect the work he has put into his degree and his profession, but it always makes me cringe when his MIL introduces him to people in social settings as “her son in law, Dr. LastName.”
I have both. Tell her that she is fully entitled to being addressed as “Doctor” ____, whenever she pleases.
Copykeening taking “baked” goods to a baby bank in 3…2…1….
And Kate will bring the children carrying the baked goods
Those “baked” goods will consist of six cookies. Three, after the children are rewarded for their hard work of carrying the cookies.
that was my first thought as well.
Only four cookies. One for George. Zero for Charlotte or Louis!
Actually, bringing food and supplies is the one thing they refuse to copy. God forbid they spend any of their own money to support a charity. It’s the easiest yet impactful thing they can do. Seriously, a no brainer, a slam dunk. Are they afraid if the start giving and donating the people will ask for more. (Insert gif of Dave Chappelle wearing a crown and selfishly hugging his money.)
@Snuffles
This!
You are so correct tht the shamebridges & all the royals in general will nevah! copy this aspect of the Sussex brand.
And I belirve H&M know this and this is one of the ways theyv been differentiating themselves from the leftovers on struggle island.
Of cours this is the issue. They DON’T WANT to be asked for moneys, for goods, for anything. Their role is “to highlight”. And can’t even do that well. Lazy spoilt aristocrats.
Has global platform to do good, all she can manage is baskets of cookies. It astounds me that you all smash the Cambridge’s for being ineffectual but laud this as if it’s so amazing.
They are all such a waste of space.
Now they will have to come up with another ‘work’ photo opp
‘They’re working, they’re working’ 😉
I just love her. The way she always gets it right shows the genuine intentions behind what she does. That’s why w&K’s supposed endeavours always miss the mark and come across so tone deaf / pointless / empty.
Agreed. When Kate copies Meghan, it’s meaningless because there is no thought behind it. Kate wants to be just like Meghan without thinking things through, like showing up to that volunteer event a month or two ago. Yeah, Kate brought food, but it looked unappealing and I don’t think there was nearly enough for everyone. It looked like she thought of it at the last minute and threw something together, and it showed.
I love that Meghan (and harry) know they’re going to get hate no matter what, even just for breathing, so they’re going to do what they want and what they think is right anyway.
this is such a nice gesture that you know means a lot to the staff. I love that she does things like this because to me it says that she is aware of the ongoing efforts and doesn’t just swoop in for a photo op.
Also, the charities and causes they advocate get swarmed with hate, but Moms Demand Action took the time to hide the hateful comments they received for this post. We’ve seen others turn OFF comments for the same reason. It’s pretty sick to actively seek to do harm to a charity just because they have ginned up hate for Meghan.
Yay! For both Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Moms Demand Action!
She’s lovelier than I thought; she uses the Garamond font. I love her more each and every day. It’s in the little things.
OMG you’re right, I didn’t notice! Totally agree with you about the importance of font ❤️❤️
Garamomd is my fav serif font. I don’t need to write much stylistically any more but I love that font. Probably because I’m old and used it for decades.
We can always advocate for celebrities/public figures to do more with their platform but I also like when they just get behind people already doing the work and just support them.
Excuse my ignorance what does that mean donuts(with the works)
I think it’s bagels with the works–cream cheese, lox, and etc.
That was “bagels with the works” if you don’t know what that entails I googled it for you
https://www.google.com/search?q=bagels+with+the+works&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari
So many choices of deliciousness… The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is truly a beautiful soul.
Oh thank you I figured it was something like that but wasn’t sure.
haters gonna hate, Meghan is doing great. She got her prince, and left the toads behind. Cry your 96 tears and leave her alone. She is geniune and that’s the real crime to racist royals
Love the oldies reference, Buzzkell!
Excellent song reference! Yep, agree. Meghan is genuine and that’s the real crime to racist royals.
The British rags need to leave this very American issue and Meghans caring thoughtfulness alone.
The safety of our children and schools is where the focus is and should be. They also need to get over the fact that Princess Henry of Wales, Meghan uses the Title that was given to her and her husband by the Queen when they were married.
Exactly what I was thinking about the BM (so apt) trying to interfere on something Americans feel VERY passionate about, considering all the needless carnage. The absolute gall of people trying to dictate when or how an American person can advocate or show support about an American crisis.
Lovely as always. But i dont know if anyone heard this. Meghan called the families of one of the teacher that died during the uvalde shooting. And i must say from the tweets from the family members they were beyond happy to receive her call. They felt loved, recognised and also pleased that her visit wasnt just a one day drive, i am glad she still has them at heart and all other charities she has impacted
I never heard that. Such a kind, loving, thoughtful thing to do.
Meghan is always herself and she’s consistent. A lot of her friends have said she does this kind of things for them.
It’s a good reminder that something as simple as a note or coffee can bring refreshing to another humans soul. You don’t always need grand gestures.
But with Shannon posting the note it also brings some attention to her org which I honestly hadn’t heard about. Will check it out now.
I love that Meghan does these beautiful, kind, thoughtful, loving gestures. It seems that everyone she ‘touches’ just loves her and remarks about how kind she is. To me, this is the real Meghan. She is thoughtful and compassionate in ways many never think about. I love that she offered to pay for the burials of those poor children who died in Uvalde. Trolls are always going to troll, but Meghan and Harry keep on loving and making the world a better place. They are truly an inspiration for walking away from toxicity and building a world of love. They rock!
Agree with all of this!
When the BM have nothing on someone, they’re next play is to loudly complain how they want attention, are showing off , and just out to make a name for themselves. Rinse and repeat. Mic Wright wrote a great article on bottleboy substack comparing this to how the Detroit Pistons came up with dirty plays to counter Michael Jordan. He was discussing how the papers are going to go after the rail union leader bc he made the media look foolish on tv but it fits Meghan too. They have nothing on her so all they can do is paint her as an attention seeker. As they seek her attention…
Good for her. She compassionate and consistent.
And THIS is the kind of thing needed. No photo-ops where people with all the resources and power come to “learn and listen” so that people in the organizations have to scramble to welcome them and stop what they are doing. Just contributions to the work already going on. Lovely, as usual.
you just hit on the key difference of H&M’s approach vs W&K. they do the homework BEFORE showing up and arrive with what is needed. Meghan in particular focuses on the people doing the good work and supporting them, knowing that serves as a force multiplier.
I don’t get the bandwagoning comment – who’s she following herself? She was one of the first philanthropists to go to Uvalde and has been involved since.
Meg definitely gets dinged because all these garbage people have that do gooder hate syndrome
Quite frankly EVERYONE should be jumping on this particular bandwagon. If someone criticizes her for showing support for people who are lobbying for meaningful gun reform after a deadly school shooting where children were massacred, they need to take a long look in the mirror.
Agirlandherdogs, I agree that everyone needs to get involved. I do have a problem with their using the word bandwagon. Gives me a whole other vibe, which I’m sure is what they wanted.
Meghan’s about service. She has been consistent about serving, despite the critics.
Good on her.
Meghan could find the cure for cancer and she would be accused of showing off. So haters gonna hate. I guess they don’t realize this makes them look bitter and foolish but maybe that is their goal.
I’m calling it now! Once the rags see this article they won’t try to find out what Moms demand Action do. They definitely won’t acknowledge Meghan’s kindness. They will see that she’s signed the letter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and DEMAND both Meghan and Harry have their titles removed.
She’s so thoughtful and kind. She gives, and she shows that she cares. Such an inspiring, lovely person. 🌸
I’m so happy to discover more grassroots organizations working on getting common sense gun laws passed. It makes me feel hopeful to learn how many citizens are working to address America’s gun problem. Meghan being involved behind the scenes feeding the volunteers is peak feeding the community Meghan. The British Media claiming a volunteer posting a letter Meghan wrote on twitter is somehow attention seeking on Meghan’s part is typical of their nonsense and at this point easily ignored.
Thoughtful as ever.
Go on Duchess.
@Nev whenever I see you make this comment it makes me oddly emotional. It’s like a distillation, I think of what so many of us feel.
If she didn’t use her letterhead, they’d slam her for disrespecting the environment and wasting trees and paper. She cannot win. What a lovely gesture.
The BM can kick rocks. Meghan is still a Princess of the UK and a royal duchess by marriage so she has the right to use her monogram. She is also a US citizen living in the States so she can comment on US issues and assist where she can. What they’re really mad about is that organizations still want to associate with her, despite the non “bullying” report.
Archewell’s president, Mandana Dayani, who appeared to be the only Archewell person with Meghan when she was in Uvalde, is friends with Shannon and a very vocal supporter of Moms Demand Action and Everytown so it wouldn’t suprise me if Archewell or just the Sussexes personally is supprting MDA and other groups like this. This is a very politically charged issue even though the majority of Americans agree on some restrictive measures because the NRA has made it so but it’s so important so I’m so grateful for the work that Shannon, MDA, Everytown, etc have been doing.
Your post reminds me how well connected Meghan is, something not everyone realizes. She networks very well. Being a friend of a friend can open a lot of doors especially when you are known to be a hard worker who gets things done.
So thoughtful and caring. She always knows the right thing to do and say.
These ladies have been fighting the good fight for all of our lives.
Signed the ‘duchess of Sussex’, is surely gonna enrage the salty islanders.
I love it
Derangers are out having breakdowns bc she signed it “Duchess of Sussex”. Also, they apparently think she shouldn’t be allowed to be involved with/comment on any American issues if she uses her title. It’s a study in unhinged insanity.
Hmm wonder if Will signed his letter to the family of the person killed in the insurrection with his title?
Meghan’s good actions remind me to be better in my own life. Seriously, I texted a friend some encouragement and helped out a family member catch up and get some things done today. And I love her support for Moms Demand Action!
I love, admire and respect my Madame duchess so much. Now on another note, f the saltine haters on salt island . Note, only the haters. Meghan has lots of regular salt less supporters there.
I know this has been discussed here in the past but it bears repeating, Meghan was raised well by her mother, and her mother before her. Never go to visit or pay respects empty handed. Always bring a little something preferably home made. A note of encouragement or acknowledgement of an effort is more meaningful with a side of something good to eat. Archie and Lily will have good manners.
As Harry and Meghan stated long ago-service is universal-to see others in pain and hurt and to reach out to give them so attention or care is a wonderful thing-stop hollering about her married title which she received from her marriage to Harry-the history books will have a field day with the hysteria from the UK about this couple-they need to find mental peace and learn to live their lives in a more productive manner-
She’s the real deal.