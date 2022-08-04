Fascist lunatic Alex Jones got reamed in court yesterday, it was glorious

We’ve barely discussed right-wing lunatic Alex Jones on this blog, other than to call him one of the most disgusting people in the world. Jones is a famous radio personality who spreads damaging and crazy conspiracies constantly. One of his biggest and most damaging conspiracies was about Sandy Hook, the 2012 school shooting which left twenty children and six adults dead. Jones claimed it was all a government operation to take away people’s guns. Jones and his cult members harassed and abused Sandy Hook parents for years. Those parents ended up suing Jones and winning.
Currently, the jury is sitting through testimony to determine how much money Jones will have to pay the Sandy Hook families. Jones was on the stand yesterday and it was a remarkable day of cross-examination from the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyer. As it turns out, Jones’s lawyer “accidentally” sent years of data from Jones’s phone to the Sandy Hook lawyer. Jones’s lawyer didn’t inform his client of the mistake, so Jones perjured himself repeatedly before the Sandy Hook lawyer revealed the information.
The incredible moment where Alex Jones is informed that his own lawyer accidentally sent a digital copy of his entire phone to the Sandy Hook parents' lawyer, thereby proving that he perjured himself.
I’m including an MSNBC segment on the day in court too, Ali Velshi explains what’s happening in court, including Jones admitting that he lied about Sandy Hook this whole time. Velshi also explains how Jones has been lying about his finances, which were also revealed in the phone data!! LMAO. I hope those Sandy Hook parents take every last f–king dime from this piece of sh-t. Oh, and the January 6th Committee is going to request Jones’s phone records… from the Sandy Hook lawyers!!!!
Love the Alex Jones lawyer who leaked his whole phone sitting there motionless trying to look like “The Thinker”. This is 100% what I would do pic.twitter.com/sDpWpc1wDK
Let it be in the billions.
Those families lost their babies and then had his army or morons send them death threats and worse if you can believe that. Then Jones tried to lie and cover it up while still pushing that narrative. He needs to be ruined.
How can you ruin s#it? He’s one large turd and he needs to be flushed.
Honestly, he is a monster of a person and a monster of capitalism. Imagine being sick enough to push these kinds of false narratives to hurt people in the worst possible way for money and notoriety? The whole thing makes me feel like our society is broken. Really depressing. Like you said, @Wiglet Watcher, I want him RUINED.
it’s just another example of every accusation by a Republican being a confession
can’t wait til the child porn that was also found on his phone (and included in what his defense attorney sent to the Sandy Hook parent’s attorney) is addressed legally as well
Last week on his stupid show he legit was saying how many of the jurors “don’t know what planet they are on” because they live in “blue city bubbles.” This was last week?!?! I cannot believe this person made up to $800k a day at times and that people follow him and did this to these parents. I can’t fathom it, I can’t wrap my mind around how broken you must be in order for you to become a person like this.
He’s protected his money by putting it all in LLC’s. It’s infuriating.
He’s tried to protect it by putting it in LLC and filing bankruptcy, but he’s incompetent at it. The bankruptcy courts aren’t having it. A company with no products, assets or creditors has no reason to file.
This is second time filing bankruptcy. The first time he put three worthless shell companies into bankruptcy. When the plaintiffs dropped those three from their lawsuit the case was dropped. The second filing he put his main company Free Speech Systems (FSS) into Chapter 11 and filed a cross complaint in Connecticut for FSS to indemnify Alex Jones from any damages, so that his personal fortune remains untouched.
The Sandy Hook plaintiffs back in April filed a lawsuit alleging Alex siphoned $72 million from FSS into shell companies owned by him and members of his family. His bankruptcy filing confirms this. Whether the Bankruptcy trustee buys into his bilking scheme remains to be seen.
The text messages reveal even greater sales numbers than FSS has committed to paper. I hope the bankruptcy court takes an extremely close look at FSS and finds every last cent and holds Jones accountable.
He needs to serve time for perjury. His lawyers could serve time as well.
Agree. Hard to be happy when this still relates to such a devastating event, I honestly can’t think of these massacres without bursting into tears, I cannot imagine the devastation felt by the families and community themselves.
and my god…the blustering and eyerolling he engaged in when the Sandy Hook lawyer busted him?
this man is pure trash and needs to be binned.
Is his lawyer going to be disbarred for making that kind of mistake and not fixing it?
He’s going to get a grievance filed against him by repugnant Alex Jones, and if the bar finds that the incident is egregious enough, he could have his license suspended or stripped. But there are multiple different outcomes possible.
This was GLORIOUS! I lost so much sleep last night, not because of doomscrolling, but basking in the joyous glow of the schadenfreude. And, to top it off, hearing that the J6 committee and the DOJ are requesting those records? Just the best cherry on my favorite sundae.
I don’t know that this is true, but I hear his ex wife will also subpoena the texts and financial info because he is $500,000 behind in child support. What an absolute piece of crap.
Yes, she was on Twitter talking about it yesterday 😀
Jesus, Mary & Joseph, this man is lower than trash. Tell me again how the right are the party of family values.
I hope the next request of his phone is from the IRS.
Alex Jones is trash. But as a former lawyer myself, lawyers would mistakenly disclose stuff all the time. There are clawback provisions which mean basically the other side has to give it back. But here, JONES’ lawyers did not even try to get the info back and so ultimately the Sandy Hook lawyer got to use it. And THEN when you realize the Jones lawyers didn’t even TELL Jones about it….I mean….it is breathtaking. They set him up and they do not care about consequences.
Could that going to give him opportunity to appeal anything on the grounds of poor/incompetent legal representation? I mean I’m glad it all came out, but can he claim his legal team weren’t acting in his interests or giving him competent representation?
I was wondering about this as well!
I don’t think so for two reasons. An ineffective assistance of counsel plea requires you to show not only that your lawyer acted far below the standard for a competent lawyer and you have to show that but for your lawyer’s incompetence, the outcome would have been different. It’s that second prong I don’t think Jones can satisfy, specifically because this is the damages phase of the trial.
Second, IAC requires that your right to counsel has attached. You don’t have a right to counsel in a civil trial.
I think the simplest explanation is probably the most likely. Jones is probably a nightmare of a client and so his choices for legal representation are limited to lawyers who need his business enough to put up with his nonsense.
It’s doubtful this will be grounds for an appeal. He was required to turn this info over for discovery. He even admits that on the stand that it’s no big deal that the prosecution has the docs.
What tripped him up is that he didn’t know the prosecutor had the docs. His counsel didn’t tell them the docs had been received by the prosecution. And, best of all, since he didn’t know they had the docs, he flat out lied under oath which adds another offense (perjury) he can be charged with.
You kinda have to wonder what he’s done to his lawyers to make them do this – when your own lawyers hate you enough to put their careers/reputation on the line like this. He’ll of course sue them for malpractice but you gotta wonder if they are not prepared for that as well.
Yes! Digital Unicorn, I usually hate it when lawyers and people peripheral to news stories insert themselves into the stories, but if these lawyers decide to write a book, I’ll be in line to buy it.
The client is massively guilty and is also claiming that he can’t afford to pay. It would be much harder for the lawyers to collect from Jones if his money is tied up in bankruptcy.
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if AJ was bragging in his text messages about stiffing the lawyers after the trial.
Jones clearly wants to base his own defense on lying and skipping out on the bill. He has established this pattern in his previous legal cases.
The lawyers had to provide information to the Sandy Hook legal team. So they did. This whole thing could be as simple as wanting to get paid for defending the indefensible.
hi, Christine 🙂
thanks so much for your insight. i was wondering if this could be legally challenged in any way? or on appeal? please be sure, i do not want it to be, i think the way this rolled out is so awesome. between this and the kansas verdict yesterday, i see actual glimmers of, if not hope, at least not horror. but aren’t there rules of disclosure? if the lawyers disclose it to each other, does the defense attorney have to disclose it to his client (it certainly looks not!)? i guess i’m just worried any of this might lead to a mistrial?
thanks for any info you may have (and anyone else who might be able to chime in!)
It will be interesting to see what the lawyers have to say. It’s hard to believe this was an accident.
My dad is a retired lawyer, and “breathtaking” was the exact same word he used to describe this. He said, “this is the sort of thing we fantasize about doing at 5 ’til 5 on our last day before retirement”.
Makes you wonder how much his own lawyers hate him lol. What do they care, after all? They’re getting paid regardless. He’d be hard pressed to bring a case against them because there’s no way a lawyer suggested he perjure himself intentionally, which means he likely went against their suggestions. Maybe they were just tired of his shit.
I think he’s been through multiple lawyers in the course of this. My guess is he’s a nightmare garbage client and he’s probably stiffing them. My dad talked about a guy he knew that got six different legal firms to work for him on his many lawsuits, even as he was publicly being sued by previous lawyers for non payment. It’s amazing how many people think they’ll be the one who gets paid. I hope this doesn’t give him an out on appeal.
Justice can’t be won for these poor families, but I was pretty satisfied by the way this clown’s lawyers messed up.
I can’t help but think it’s wasn’t a mess-up or mistake as much as a “mess-up” or “mistake.”
“Oh, I sent that to the other guys? Whoops! Oh wellsies…”
@ Eowyn, me as well!! Jones is the epitome of a selfish monster that used their misery for his own financial profit. These parents have suffered an immeasurable loss and nothing will bring them peace. But if they can make Jones pay and it hurts him severely in his pockets, that is a well deserved outcome.
The attacks against these families is unforgivable. They have been harassed, suffered death threats, scumbags approaching their homes, personal property damage as well as an avalanche of daily cruelty hurled against them all due to this POS.
It was a glorious sight to see that the judge isn’t taking any of Jones’s crap during this hearing. In fact, neither are their attorneys. Jones approached the family of one and wanted to shake their hands after the nightmare he has heaped upon these families. Their attorney stepped in and made in abundantly clear that his desire to be a gentleman was not acceptable nor welcomed.
As Lawyer Twitter has been saying, the plaintiffs’ attorney showed Herculean restraint to drop that bomb and then **stop**, rather than flog the hell out of it. Jones is most definitely ruined financially, and now he’s opened himself up to more defamation suits, if not restraining orders, with his mocking and lambasting of the judge and jury in this case. Oh, and the perjury. The J6 committee is going to fry him, now, too. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving tool. Unless it were Trump.
The J6 committee, his ex wife, the IRS, and new lawsuits. He. Is. Toast.
Although I want him to live a very long life filled with misery, he knows a lot about trump which makes him a liability. And guess who protects trump? Putin.
I have no doubt some of the shock he felt yesterday is about how Putin will react to this news.
Yes, yes, yes! What a scumbag. He can straight to hell. His lawyer 😂
What’s also great about Jones’s lawyers accidentally handing over 2+ years of cell phone data is that it also included conversations with Trump’s inner circle about the insurrection. He’s screwed.
This was by far my favorite moment in the trial:
https://twitter.com/notcapnamerica/status/1554896617903357962?s=20&t=pHpdoFVBXkqh7rlDMfKA4Q
The coughing he’s doing kills me. It like a tell in poker after someone knows they’re game is over.
‘You’ve got it upside down’. !!!!
I really hope that the J6 gets something of value but I fear that anything concerning the insurrection was communicated with burner phones. A lot of people were involved and my guess is that they had that covered. .
The smart ones will have used burner phones, but if the last six years have taught us anything, it’s that the most powerful people can also be incredibly stupid.
Plenty of them were either too cocky or too lazy to use anything other than their regular iphone. No one likes to juggle two phones. Especially when you’ve had a long hard day of doing crimes.
His face gets so red I thought he might stroke out.
His blood pressure had to be thru the roof!
I love how his lawyer is just like “oops, did I do thaaaat?”
Even his attorney knows he’s scum.
A heroic act by his lawyers. So fantastic.
I watched a long clip this morning and it was just so obvious that basically everyone in the courtroom HATES Alex Jones and is just completely over his bullsh*t. The judge, the plaintiffs’ attorneys, HIS attorneys. Everyone.
As a lawyer myself, this is definitely a fantasy when you have just horrible humans for clients, but his lawyers actually did it (I don’t know that the original disclosure was intentional, but not using a clawback provision or even disclosing the error to The client was DEF an intentional choice 😂
We’ll probably never know, but as a lawyer also, I feel like Alex Jones would have rejected any counsel that would tell him uncomfortable truths, so he’d be left with a small pool of attorneys who would cater to his warped worldview. Unsurprisingly, that tends to weed out competent representation. It’s very like Donald Trump, but I’m guessing these lawyers actually get paid.
YES!!!!!! Every.last.dime!!!!
It was great to see him exposed for what he is: One of the biggest asshole to ever walk the Earth. But in the end all he has to do is file for bankruptcy and not pay a penny. How is that justice?
See Lucy’s reply above. Apparently bankruptcy won’t be his out. Perry Mason moment indeed!
I read that his ex-wife is also seeking the phone data from the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyer because he owes her millions in back child support.
This dolt is toast.
omg can you imagine Alex Jones being your father? Yikes.
Hard to imagine the woman who would marry him. She must be a pip, too.
Fun fact — this worthless POS attended the meeting at the Willard Hotel on Jan 5, along with Trump and his crew of scumbags, to discuss the plans for the next day. I cannot wait to learn what was on his phone!!! This may blow the J6 case wide open.
Additionally, I learned through last night’s coverage, that Jones’ crazy, extremist base issued death threats against the Sandy Hook families, they showed up at their homes and one family was even shot at. It was a thrill to see all this unfold and to see Jones squirm. That judge isn’t having it either. She’s gonna throw the book at him as soon as she gets a chance.
I’d be okay with him being made an example of. I wonder if Trump’s feeling a shiver?
He’s fucked without a kiss. Perfection! Chef’s kiss! I’d like to see this scumbag get down on his knees and publicly apologize to everyone who lost children and loved ones on that terrible day.
This is great news, but the families of Sandy Hook will be forever harassed by his supporters and I don’t think it’ll ever truly go away even with his admission. I say this because I ran into someone VERY recently, who argued that he thinks the kids did die, but that the democrats provided the guns so that the government would enforce gun laws. People like Jones started this crazy and no amount of money or admission of guilt is going to set things right for the families who were affected by his actions and the millions of people he’s poisoned with his lies.
I remember when this happened, being at work the next day a coworker said something to the effect, ‘I hate when things like this happen because then they’ll try to take our guns away and we won’t be able to hunt anymore’ or something like that. Unflippinbelievable. No compassion for the families of those killed, all those children, just–woe is me, I won’t be able to hunt.
Christine, that is one of the many, many things that is so upsetting about this. Jones weaponized his base against these poor parents, many of whom are still dealing with horrible levels of harassment because of it. He is vile trash and I hope he loses every penny he has made from spreading his filth.
This worthless waste of naugahyde needs to be fitted with an orange jumpsuit and locked behind bars like, yesterday! He should be held on remand so that he can’t produce his liefest podcast.
So satisfying. May this trend continue. Times up, mofos.
He undoubtedly has a similar/couldn’t tell the difference MINDSET-PERSONALITY-MENTALITY like TAKE-A-💩! That is also why he spoke rhetoric about Sandy Hook. Now, he’s getting exposed for the type of person that he is! 👆
This is the face of a narcissistic troll who has never before had to deal with the consequences of his actions. The chickens have come home to roost, and are shitting all over his butt-ugly head. If it weren’t for the knowledge of the unspeakable anguish he has caused, and continues to cause to the Sandy Hook families, I would be busting out the popcorn. He needs a new circle of hell all to himself.
Besides J6 and his ex-wife, you know anyone else he has lied about and harassed is going to be coming for him. He’s not going to have a pot to piss in after this.
I hope that he has to acknowledge that he lied from the beginning. I heard him slip in that now he believes it happened especially “AFTER meeting the parents”. The guy is scum and now he has all him money in others names and LLCs just like the Russian oligarchs.
He and his followers are slime.
So much to unpack and digest. What a deplorable human being. There’s child p0rn in the text too? I hope this “error ” by the defense attorney doesn’t lead to a mistrial or grounds for new trial.
I hope all of his hidden s#!+ is revealed.
He’ll have grounds for an appeal and a lawsuit against his lawyers. Can’t stand him but that’s just it. His lawyers didn’t intentionally release the texts. Used to work in law – you can get dis-barred for doing that intentionally. It was a mistake.
I remember back when I was in middle school or high school, we’d watch his unhinged rantings when he had a show on the cable access channel. I never would’ve imagined he’d get such a large platform and such influence. Back then, he seemed crazy, we didn’t realize how evil he was. It made me happy to see him get reamed in court. I especially like the video I saw where the judge was scolding him. I hope that the Jan 6 committee, DOJ, and those he’s hurt with all the vile things he’s done will be able to make good use of the data from that phone.
I was on cloud nine. It was complete and total perfection. That greasy f*ck deserves so much misery.
Two possibilities: there’s no privilege when the intent is to influence a financial case – e.g., lying that you are broke, when you in fact have just hidden money in shell companies. Or, (maybe and), the attorney saw January 6 evidence – which is NOT a case he’s representing Jones for – and gambled on disclosing in order to ensure that it was entered into the legal records and preserved for DOJ use.
The family has been awarded $4.1 Million in compensatory damages. It is my understanding that there will another shorter trial that will award punitive damages.