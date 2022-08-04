Duchess Kate took the train to Birmingham while William flew in separately

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday. They brought their daughter Princess Charlotte. The first photos most outlets had of them were from the games, where William, Kate and Charlotte were seated at the aquatic center, watching some swimming competitions. They had several stops throughout the day, not only to watch various Commonwealth Games events, but to stop by the SportsAid House. Kate notably was not wearing her ring. Still, I think most people had the vibe that Kate, William and Charlotte arrived in Birmingham together? Wrong. William flew himself, Charlotte and some staffers to Birmingham in a helicopter. Kate was not on the helicopter:
So… what’s going on. Just like at Wimbledon, William and Kate are arriving at events separately, almost like they’re coming from different places. At Wimbledon, William hugged George like it was the first time William had seen his son in a while. Charlotte waved to Kate in the car like she hadn’t seen her mother in a while too. It’s giving “it was William’s week with the two oldest kids.” It’s giving Separate Vacations, Separate Lives. Adding to the bonkers vibe is this account of how Kate took the train to Birmingham and chatted up a little kid:
A dad who was travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has revealed how he went to the bathroom – and returned to find his son “chatting merrily” to the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate was with Prince William and their middle child Princess Charlotte at the Games yesterday, where they took in sports including swimming, hockey and gymnastics. And it appears the Cambridges used public transport to get to the event being held in the Midlands – and Kate had an encounter with the father and son on the train.
Matthew Syed, a former Commonwealth Gold-winning table tennis player, had been on the train to Birmingham with his son Ted. Mr Syed, who is now a journalist and columnist with The Times, says he and his son had been minutes from their stop for the Games when he decided to use the bathroom – and asked Ted to wait for him outside.
In his column in The Times today, he says as he used the facilities, he could hear a lady outside asking his son if he was on the train alone, before Ted replied “No my dad is there” – pointing to the toilet. He recalls how as he washed his hands, he could hear his son and the lady striking up a conversation with the boy showing the woman his father’s gold medal before leaving the bathroom.
He writes: “‘Come on Ted,’ I say, ‘we have to get off!’ ‘Oh, and thanks for keeping him company . . . ” I say turning to the woman waiting her turn when I am stopped in my tracks. My brow furrows, my face works. “Kate?”, I blurt out. There are no security guards in the vestibule; no armed guards. But here is the Duchess of Cambridge, chatting merrily with my son.”
When they finally got off the train the former sportsman says he asked his son if he knew who he’d been chatting to, but he says Ted said he had no idea although she was “really nice”.
And Mr Syed added: “The Duchess had no idea she was chatting to the son of a journalist so I take this to reflect her character and sense of duty. The monarchy is in consummate hands.”
I think Mr. Syed probably assumed that Kate was traveling with William and Charlotte but there was no way he could have actually seen Char and Will on the train. Because those two arrived in Birmingham via helicopter. Very strange. It also feels like… Kate wanted people to know that SHE took public transport. Diana played those kinds of games when she was separated from Charles too. The only problem is that we know Kate is just as out-of-touch as William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466387, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466393, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466404, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at SportsAid House during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711478865, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711488094, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711488130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711488165, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes.,Image: 711503774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
Where: Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
When: 02 Aug 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
Where: Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
When: 02 Aug 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Whatever agreement they got going on Kate seems at peace with it. She looks healthier and not giving him googly eyes just to be ignored anymore. She has her new home, school that she wants and whatever else she agreed to for this new chapter of their lives.
I think the same she doesn’t try to engage with him anymore they all seem fine.
@ Woke and to add, like someone said yesterday William too looks more at ease, way less clenched. They really hashed out whatever was making the last couple of years almost unbearable to watch.
They dont try to engage I agree. They just show up for the same events sometimes. Their strategy to deviate from their possible separation is to pull-in one of the kids/the kids or they go solo as they announced so that people dont notice how disconnected they are from each other. Even the “kate feeling broody” and burger king replying “no we’re done with 3 kids” is a written reply to make it sound like they have these couple funny arguments which is totally bogus.
I don’t see William more at ease. He seems to still get incandescent and controlling (like censoring his mother’s interview).
Yesterday one post, about her not wearing the ring, had an eagle eyed commenter. @What pointed it out and the thread was a good gossip read. And I agree, whatever the arrangement she looks better. Wonder if she knew all
Along this would not last and she snapped him to secure her place of wealth and privilege.
I agree, she looks healthier and happier.
I see fresh fillers and that Chris Jackson photoshop package. Let’s see how she looks in a week or 2 after the injections settle.
Yeah, I’m with WW, let’s wait a bit and see.
I think it’s all a front, because you can look at their kids and see that they’re being pulled between the two and are unhappy.
Agree. We’ve seen pics of Kate smiling for the cameras then turn her head and snarls s at someone. These are just more pic’s of Kate performing for the cameras. Although she might indeed be happier but I don’t think we can gage her true feelings by her performance.
There is a clip of her making a particularly nasty face at the Ascot during the jubilee that doesn’t suggest she’s at peace with much. She’s just better at hiding it.
C, I thought I was imagining things or maybe reading too much into a situation I am not part of, but beginning with the Jubbly it felt like the kids weren’t as happy as they used to appear when in public. George always looked somewhat shy and nervous in public, but it seems more pronounced. Charlotte comes across as a little less cheerful. Again, I could just be reading into things but the general vibe is kind of “down.”
It is amazing what a person’s eyes can reveal.
In this case, I’m not getting healthy and happy vibes from Kate one little bit.
And Charlotte and her siblings, I just feel for those children…..
In the picture of them with Charlotte in the middle it looks like Kate still has her thin gold wedding band on. Anyone else see that or am I in need of glasses?
Also, maybe she’s happier cause she doesn’t have to live with someone with rage issues but still gets the name, properties and life of luxury?
In the picture of them with Charlotte in the middle it looks like Kate still has her thin gold wedding band on. Anyone else see that or am I in need of glasses?
Also, maybe she’s happier cause she doesn’t have to live with someone with rage issues but still gets the name, properties and life of luxury?
She’s wearing her wedding ring but not the engagement ring, which would make me less surprised if she hadn’t also left off the eternity band that she always wears.
Agreed, Noki
She looks more at ease, while he looks as awful as ever. So awkward and unattached to his surroundings.
She’s definitely communicating at separation, no wearing her ring.
Poor Charlotte in the middle of these two though, just absorbing the tension.
Photoshop and filler don’t hide that neck and she looks drugged and unwell. Her eyes are crazy. She doesn’t look at ease. I think she knows people are watching her and that she isn’t supposed to look tense and scared anymore. Plus photoshop.
not sure I agree. Firstly, I don’t think anybody would hold out ten years, get the ring, get married and then admit defeat ten years after that, especially not this stalker. IMO, the picture of Charlotte giving Willy the thumbs up (which is kinda perfecto up the ass metaphor) Kate is googly looking at Will and what he’s doing.
Besides, this whole story is from a journalist at the Times? And Kate was waiting in line for the loo alone? Come on.
Anyways, to each their own on perspective which is why the comment section is always a good read for me on this site.
I don’t know, something tells me that living with William is pretty awful. Between the stories about his temper and the fact that we can clearly see he’s a sulky, miserable man-baby, even Kate might have her breaking points. I don’t necessarily think they will divorce–I go back and forth on that–but I think she is absolutely willing to go along with his nonsense if she is getting something out of it, like a home and security. We all know she wants that crown, but I’m starting to think that Kate is the one who is negotiating the deals for herself in order to stay. That wholesome family man image (HA!) is all William has and she (and Carole) knows it.
@L84 no doubt he must be a horrendous creature to live with. I mean, they are 100% living separately, but I think she’s been fooled to believe that this is a temporary solution until Charles is seated on the throne.
Look, I know I’m supposed to be concentrating on the separate travel thing but, frankly, all I can worry about in this story is that Kate used a train lavatory wearing a WHITE suit. A WHITE SUIT!!!!! Have you seen British train lavatories??! Holy cow. They are usually awash with all sorts of noxious substances slopped around as the train (and the loo users) gets thrown about.
Eeesh. I don’t know how it was still white.
The Hench, they lost me in the article when they said there was no security around and then went on to say “The monarchy is in consummate hands.” Seriously? I doubt this happened. He doesn’t say that they travelled together, but he did say they all used public transport. That video has been all over social media, so do we really believe he doesn’t know of its existence? Why even bother? Frankly, I can’t see KHate ever taking a train with the plebs.
Don’t many royal couples, especially European royals, often arrive or travel using different transportation?
William is next in line, after Charles, as are his children in descending order.
I don’t blame them for arriving separately at different times and in different means.
How does this equate to them being on their way to divorce?
Charles and Diana often arrived to events separately. Because they were living separate lives.
Also, if it’s about separating the heirs, why put Charlotte on the heli with Will? That doesn’t make sense. If something happens in the air, Kate’s not the one who’s going to be next in line.
Odd that the man just happened to be a journalist lol
Exactly. And The Times, no less, which is Burger King’s go-to mouthpiece. The journalist would have permission to write this, because one would expect a chance encounter with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge on the way to the toilet would never be turned into an article if one didn’t want to prove some kind of point. How terribly indiscreet, one would say.
I doubt Kate was planning to use a public toilet while wearing an all white suit.
I think she was standing & waiting to leave the train, which happened to be near the toilets. That’s how it read to me. And I wouldn’t wear all-white anything to travel anywhere, no matter the transport. But then she doesn’t have to take this suit to the cleaners & if it gets ruined? Eh, she’s got one in pink, too.
I’m not buying this. Kate didn’t take the train from her hairdresser to the event.
Exactly, and there is regular Kate without security just waiting to use the public toilets and she just happened upon this lonely child. She was so kind it shows she is definitely the right person to stare the nation. Why do these people keep forgetting in their bullshit that she will be queen consort and not queen. Also who in their right mind would leave their little child alone on public transport while they go to the bathroom? I would take my child into that tiny space with me or hold it till I reached my destination.I lasted this long, what’s one more stop. And furthermore we know it’s bs because Kate avoids commoners. I especially love how she hops off her public transport to be whisked away in her chauffeur driven, police escort big ass Range Rover. Aww , the life of the regular public servants. Rolling my eyes.
The entire train scenario is FAKE. Kate happened to be on a train, happened to ask a little boy if he was alone, the little’s boy father happened to be a reporter and the reporter felt freely to write about his encounter with Kate. Oh, and don’t forget that a “Reporter” didn’t notice William wasn’t on the train. IMO Kate wanted to be noticed. She doesn’t like whatever living arrangements William has and wants questions asked so that he will move back. In other words, Kate is being manipulative as usual. William is the person that he showed Kate he was when they dated. He lies and cheats. He treats her like a mattress. Kate is the person that she showed William when they dated. She is manipulative and will do whatever is necessary to secure her place. I feel sorry for those poor trapped children. William chose Kate because she allowed him to be himself (a cheater) now Kate wants to change the rules. It’s going to get messy. I posted that Carole has a plan….she does
My exact thoughts. The whole train scenario screams staged.
@Makeeverydaycount Exactly. She may appear more at ease these days but clearly that’s as front for her plotting and scheming. She made a point of making herself known to that reporter on the train for a reason. The Middletons are not going down without a fight. IDK what he can do to fight back tho.
He can use the very shady Middleton finances to fight back, imply they embezzled him of his money when they used his help to buy a home, bring in the antics of Gary Goldsmith, and use the same tactics they did with Meghan.
William is the heir and has plenty of material to fight dirty if he wants to.
Yea this 100% did not happen. It’s not like she was dressed in camouflage, she was wearing a bright white suit so not exactly going under the radar, and yet nobody on the train recognized her and snapped a pic? Not a one? She’s just frolicking about the train loitering in front of the bathrooms and chatting up small children, and nobody gets a photo? And this “journalist” doesn’t ask for a selfie with her and his son? Yea ok.
If I had to guess I’d say this was typical Kate competitiveness and she was annoyed by the video and attention Will was getting from flying the helicopter so she one-upped it with a transportation story of her own.
I thought it was a pr stunt to improve their image after the twitter screeching.
But you’re right, it could be so people will ask questions about their living arrangements, to get him to move back. Together with Kate not wearing her superglued ring at her first public appearance with William, after the uproar, it seems Carol wants people to question if they’re separated.
@C, I think we could go back and forth all day over who has more material to fight dirty with. For what it’s worth I think William will win, just because he has the backing of the men in grey. They have decades of experience dirtying up their target, and they have the ammo. The Middleton’s could also fling a lot of reputation destroying mud at the Windsors. Gossip-wise it would be a goldmine.
Feels a lot like the Carole-led ‘swimming in pearl earrings’ crap that came out just before the Rose affair news hit.
Yeah. I’m giving it 1.5 Nancy Pelosi claps.
Rolling my eyes at the need to mention that the Medicated Mannequin is the monarchy’s safe set of hands but this is a very curious story indeed. Seems like between this story and Kate not wearing her ring she wants there to be speculation about the marriage. Maybe to squeeze W for more perks from the arrangement/settlement?
She probably would be allowed to keep the engagement ring in the event of divorce
If it wasn’t Diana’s ring I’d say yes. As it is, I’m not sure.
@Tessa, I have to disagree. There is no way Wills will let that ring leave the Royal fold to be in the hands of Kate. He may have put it on her hand but he won’t leave it in her hands.
Diana got to keep it but perhaps will could insist that Charlotte get it
I mean, it’s noted for being Diana’s ring, so it makes sense she got to keep it. For the same reason, it doesn’t make sense Kate would get to keep it.
I do think Will would want it back. Yes, possibly for Charlotte.
Save Charlotte from the burden of wearing that cursed ring! Just put it in a museum somewhere for public viewing and stop passing it around as if it is some kind of good luck charm, which it clearly isn’t.
Etiquette wise she’s entitled to keep it I believe. An engagement ring is like a contract, and by getting married (and having kids) she fulfilled the contract
Plus if this ring is tied to not one but TWO divorces….it needs to be taken out of circulation as an engagement ring!
Usually in cases of divorce the women get to keep the engagement ring. Even if the ring was Diana’s originally. the ring was given to her as consideration for the contract of marriage (yes that’s what the rings were originally for as it was a transfer of chattel) so it is her ring now. It’s just that she’s such a non entity that the ring is still called Diana’s after a decade.
I still am not convinced. Of course normal etiquette states that women keep their engagement rings. But this was William’s mother’s ring, his mother is no longer around, and it’s one of the most famous rings of all time, absolutely inextricable from Diana’s legend. We know how he is about feeling territorial about her memory. That’s why I doubt Kate would get to keep it.
Usually women keep engagement/wedding rings but it’s totally different when it’s a ring that belonged to a dead mother. Or even a dead grandparent.
My family had a few rings from dead relatives passed on and there’s no way they would not be returned if there was a divorce. They have far more sentimental value to the family of the dead woman, than to the bride who married in.
Divorced women don’t usually feel sentimental over their rings after the marriage failed anyway…..
In this case, this is William, there is no way William would not consider his mothers ring rightfully his.
The ring is probably a replica anyway. Kate can keep the replica while the real one is in a safe. Then when Kate dies, the one of her kids will get the real one.
I’m assuming she’ll “officially” be allowed to keep it in the event of a divorce, but it will be returned to whatever storage closet it was in after Diana died. Ultimately, I suppose it will go to one of the kids and their heirs, but I assume we won’t see it again in public until around the same time the world finds out what’s in Philip’s will.
SueBarbri- It was Harry’s after Diana died. He chose it from Diana’s personal effects.
The official story in 2010 was that he and William “traded” but there were rumors William just took the ring and only traded later.
The comment about the monarchy being in a safe pair of hands due to kate chatting up a young kid near a train lavatory is a major red flag about the fakeness of this story. No one actually thinks like this unless they were paid to write a puff piece. We also know that the Times would not print a story like this about her without her permission. This wasn’t random at all.
We have to consider why they would want it known that Kate was seen on a regular folks train to Birmingham? Perhaps Kate and CarolE agreed to go along with the theme of the royal pressure-cooker life is too much for Kate, who remains a middle-class, country gal at heart who is still okay being in touch with the simple life. After all, that was the overriding theme of her 40th birthday promotion (besides the glamour shots). Kate only wanted a country house and an Aga, but gave it up for the Burger King. Burger King knows how hard it has been for Kate, and is giving her SPACE to live the life she is more comfortable with.
Someone posted on twitter recently a comparison of the queen taking the train, vs cambridges taking a helicopter, how much it cost.
Now Kate takes a train, just after an article saying shes like the queen…….
I low-key think he has already made her give it back
Altho it dsappearing during the boat ride is very odd!
Does anyone know what the deRangers are saying about this?
She truly cannot be fully at peace after how she treated Meghan though I do believe Kate feels she did nothing wrong
Meg has nothing to do with it. Kate will always as long as she’s in that position to try and get her name in the same category as Diana and Meghan. Can someone correct me is Jecca the ex girlfriend that’s now divorced?
Jecca and William seem to have had a close *friendship* but I don’t think it ever became officially a romance. Jecca married a Canadian professor, Jonathan Baillie, in 2016. He’s director of conservation at the Zoological Society of London.
Are Jecca and her husband living in London now, Jaded?
@Lady D — I think she and her husband (and little boy) split their time between London and her home in Kenya.
I don’t get the secrecy here. Sometimes marriages don’t work. IT happens all the time. If anything it might make them more relatable that this fake we are so perfect crap. Kate is not necessary for the future of the monarchy her kids are. She could be free to never have to work again and Will could be free of her. Maybe it would make them happy and less miserable to their relations.
Because, unlike Diana, she wants to be Queen. She feels she earned it. And she can use it as leverage against Will, because he’s already extremely unlikeable. If she leaves, he and Charles will be in deep PR trouble. All the sympathy will go to her. Few will stand for two male kings in a row who are arrogant, out of touch and treated their wives poorly.
Meghan had a flawless reputation before her marriage and the character assassinations of the royals and the British media did extreme damage to her; thankfully perception is starting to change.
But if they could do that to her, they could do worse to Kate – who knows if she realizes the things she did to Meghan could be done to her too.
I agree and something similar above. I think Kate is definitely doing some negotiating of her own these days.
No way – her and her family have set themselves up to be scapegoats in the media *perfectly*. If Will and Charles wanted to, they could obliterate them all in a heartbeat.
So as long as they cooperate and go along with Will’s plans, she’ll get concessions (house, decisions on schooling, I’m sure there are others), and everyone’s happy.
But I have no doubt that if the need arose, Kate could be thrown under the bus so fast, she wouldn’t know what hit her.
@ShazBot: Carole has a plan but she has NEVER come face to face with the Royal’s when they are completely DONE. They will destroy Middletons…every single one of them they will destroy. Kate’s not hiding so whatever is going on she and Carole are taking drastic measures. What a mess
She’s not as important as she thinks she is. And she has no friends. 🥚 will get the aristos to trash her and her family, destroy any chance of her finding another rich man and make her life hell. CarolE may think she can win this bc she got her daughter the ring, but that will also be used against all of them if Kkkate tries some ish. Kkkate was never more than a broodmare. A mannequin. People don’t like her. She has nothing of merit to show for her position and she’s an unlikable attention seeking racist mean girl. She can put this stuff out, but like with the Diana statue unveiling, it won’t work. No one cares.
I don’t know about other countries, but in Britain kate would receive no sympathy from the public who have never liked her. They would have cheered if he’d broken up with her (permeanantly) whilst dating, during the engagement, or at the altar, or at any point since.
If there is a split, the British media will side with Willileaks and go all in on attacking the TopCEO and the grasping Middletons. And she and her family have provided them with plenty to work with. She has no chance. And if Willileaks decides to make her and the Middletons the villains behind Meghan and Harry leaving? Well, it won’t be pretty.
Charles and will would have spin doctors like Charles had if Kate leaves Diana was much more popular than Kate buy still got gaslit all the writers who fawn over Kate would run against her imo
This family is very stingy when it comes to settlements. Fergie couldn’t make it on the $5M they gave her and Diana knew she had to find a rich husband because the $20M wasn’t going to go far ( over a lifetime which she unfortunately did not get to live). William since his not yet the Prince of Wales has limited source of income. Kate will leave with a pittance compared to what the women divorcing tech giants are receiving in their settlements.
Fergie didn’t get a settlement because she and the royals were stupid. She asked for the Queen’s good friendship, but the money went in trust to Beatrice and Eugenie. They should have shoved Fergie in a small property at Kensington Palace, assigned her an accountant, and kept her in check for the last few decades. Whatever settlement Kate gets would be based on Willam’s private cash, not any Duchy or POW funds. If he paid for her parents new home, that’s her post-nup right there.
Fergie spent money like water even during the marriage. She gained and lost money over the decades after the divorce. Fergie worked in the US for a while, promoting Weight watchers and a fine china company. she did not make much money on the books she wrote. She probably squandered the money she earned on her autobiography. Yes, she should have been kept in check, big time.
I doubt Charles has forgotten the very public campaign to turn the line of succession into a tabloid popularity contest, with Uncle Gary a leading voice calling for Charles’s abdication in favor of Kate and Will. William may have some plausible deniability to involvement in that grossly miscalculated venture, Kate less so, Carole none at all. I further doubt that King Charles will have any regard for the quality of mercy.
@ Turnawry, I have been singing this tune for months! Charles will be delighted once Baldemort dumps her. CarolE and the rest of her siblings are pure white trash and Charles plays the long game, which neither Baldemort nor KKKhate know how to play. As for CarolE, she has no idea how ruthless Charles can be and he will bring out ALL of his known BM partners which will ruin the Meddletons that will be felt for decades.
KKKhate is a fool if she think that Baldemort will want her by his side once he becomes PoW…..he is certainly looking for wife #2 and it may happen once TQ passes.
“The monarchy is in consummate hands.”
😂😂😂 Because Kate chatted up a boy on the train while waiting for the lavatory. The big shock for me is that K would deign to USE a public lavatory.
Something has definitely been worked out in the Lamebridge marriage. Not least is the fact that they haven’t decamped to a long Caribbean vacation as one big happy family.
So if she did not speak to his son she would not be great future queen
Amazing how she can speak with an unknown boy near a train lavatory but ignore her own nephew at a private event.
She deigned to speak to a peasant!
No worries as the child wasn’t a POC nor an adult…..therefore KKKHate was delighted to chat with him.
This entire story is utter BS. There is no scenario in which KKKHate would take public transport when she has an army of drivers and Range Rovers with a police escort no less.
That last comment from Mr. Syed? She was nice to a child so the monarchy is saved? Sure. Okay.
Right? Hell, I’ve got a “World’s Best Teacher” mug sitting on my desk right now. Crown ME! My first act will be to abolish myself and sell all the stolen treasure and use the profits for reparations. THAT is how you do a damn 21st century monarchy.
@Miranda I love your comment. Standing ovation.
“The Duchess had no idea she was chatting to the son of a journalist so I take this to reflect her character and sense of duty. The monarchy is in consummate hands.”
What? This makes no sense, lol.
Her character is that she is an adult who strikes up conversation with random children at public restrooms, I’m not going to go so far as to deem it creepy, but not exactly stellar!
Clearly this guy never took a logic class in school.
I still think the Prince of Peg thing was a power move by Kate/Carole. Notice how the story says Kate is too ‘old fashioned and proper’ and she’s happy he get his needs met elsewhere. Then days later, stories about the kids going to a school near Kate/Carole. I believe Kate and Will are still negotiating terms / forcing each others hands through the press.
I wonder how many future queen Kate stories will be in people magazine this year
Well, the one that I read yesterday is pretty bizarre. Its sole purpose seemed to be to say that Kate, like the Queen, values “discretion, loyalty and duty.” It ends noting that the Cambridges “represent the Queen impeccably… showing a kind of dedication that she would be proud of. And that probably gives her hope.” It’s gushy, hyper-positive, and odd. The “odd” part is the the focus of the piece is ostensibly a visit that the Queen made to Anmer Hall in 2015, where she: saw their newly renovated kitchen — and made a comment!!!!!! It’s duly noted that the Cambridges “will have more opportunities to invite the Queen over for lunch … as they are planning a move from London to Windsor “. Way riveting!
I was struck by this latest of many recent Cambridge – focused bits of “news” because the ostensible “story” is a minor encounter that took place some seven years ago. People had to dig WAY deep to find a “reason” to trowel on random good things to say about the Cambridges. All that, and they couldn’t even confirm that a move has taken place or say anything beyond the kids “will start a new school”. People is not what it used to be. Even the pablum is watered down in the service of publicists.
Sorry to blather on so long, but I was quite shocked by this non-story. I guess it’s sole purpose was to applaud Kate’s “discretion” and “loyalty “? I guess this is where she gets one of those ribbon pin things from the Queen for her “service “?
🎯 Yahoo news is showing a People Magazine Cover in the next 2 weeks, proclaiming her as future Queen. What’s Carole been up to lately and how is Camilla not fed up with the Cambridge’s grandstanding?
@Saba – YES! I’ve been thinking the same thing. Kate is the one that benefits most from such a salacious rumor. My spidey senses are telling me that this was a threat fulfilled. I have a feeling there are receipts and that’s why Kate looks so calm and Will so resigned.
That’s an interesting theory. I thought someone sent that to deux moi as a joke, and I don’t believe it, because of the « old fashioned » part. As someone on Reddit said she waited for years her mom likely plotted they have 3 kids (also she’s in shape/athletic) if he wanted her to do some weird sex thing that doesn’t cause her pain in private I don’t think she’s too special or proper to do it. She used to party with him for years, they probably have seen many people doing drugs if they haven’t done it themselves and they mayb have heard about some weird sex stuff. She is not 70, she was partying in the 2000s. He may cheat and go to sex parties idk but it’s not because she’s unwilling. Unless he wants to do some sicker stuff that is very painful/upsetting. My ex when we were breaking up (‘and he had decided to get messed up on drugs and call me) said that he wants to do lots of sick things to me but at the same time doesn’t because I’m the mother of his kids, and thus he cheated on me (I dumped him after this.) since we already had kids i actually would have been somewhat willing to do stuff I didn’t like if he had been a great husband in other ways. So many men cannot stay away from porn and they get odd ideas of stuff many women have no interest in and wouldn’t get pleasure from. Imo this is one big problem in society right now. Anyways the idea of the duchess or her mom leaking this to contrast her cleanness and properness snd traditional values to Williams, I’ll be frank, anus being pleasured, is oddly clever. It still kind of sounds like American fan fiction to me though. I’ll be very surprised if we ever hear more about this from any non blind item source
I think the “old fashioned” part signals it was coming from the Midds. That’s in line with the recent People story about how much Kkkeen takes after the queen and she’s all about duty and silence and standing by her man no matter who – or what – he’s into. There also were other sources on twitter saying The Other Brother has been into pegging since college and it was well known. Obviously, it’s twitter, so who knows how accurate, but…there were also several people on twitter years ago talking about his affairs and how they were also well known (in certain circles) and we see know that all of that was pretty accurate.
Whilst they were dating one of Williams friends said William saw Kate as “the safe, default option”, but he was “looking for someone more adventurous”. Also “Kate’s a lovely girl but shes very normal to the point of being square. William comes across as shy and retiring but the truth is he likes women who are more outgoing and raunchy.” I was surprised at the time because kate was devoting her whole life to sucking up to William to get the crown, and I would have expected that to extend to bedroom activities. I thought she would do anything he wanted, so what would she be too square to do? Maybe this is what they were referring to, maybe she had her limits. Or maybe she did it reluctantly whilst they were dating and refused once they were married.
Qita
Personally speaking. If I didn’t want to be near my raging husband. If I went for him for financial security and status for my family. I would encourage him greatly to seek companionship elsewhere. I would be fine as long as my status remained unchanged. That covers the him catching feelings part.
It was also worded curiously like the old and now redacted tatler article. The part where Kate was aware and approved of Rose entertaining William while she was away.
If the Prince of Pegging thing did come from the Middletons, that would have been a hell of a mother/daughter convo….
So Katykins, what can we release about William to the media to give us an edge in the separation negotiations and make you look sympathetic to the nation’s housewives?
WELL, mummy, I have *just* the thing….
Yes, the language used in that People story was truly bizarre. It emphasized Kate’s “discretion,” “loyalty,” and “duty,” which…why are those three suddenly her most important attributes so soon after those rumors hit the internet? As someone much sharper than I said on this website, I guess Kate wears all those buttons because she knows when to button her lip. My goodness. Whatever is happening with William must be huge because, all jokes aside, it’s 2022 and the most important thing they can say about this 40-year-old mother of 3 is that she can be trusted not to tell tales out of school? And that’s the quality that’s going to make her a good queen consort? Why?
I wish they would look at these pictures, see the way their kids get uncomfortable at these things and just let them be kids at home…..but it’s too much to ask from these PR hungry bullies
@ Zee, I know….these poor children are their official PR mascots to show the world how perfectly suited they are with each other as well as presenting the “perfect” family narrative.
Totally set up.
The part about no security gave it away (along with all of it, actually).
Just happened upon a lone boy whose dad is a journalist? Right.
And the monarchy is in good hands? Right.
Stupid of her to do this.
And yeah, they are totally separate lives.
Totally agree with all of the above.
Yeah, the no security thing does it for me. In the video, you can see the heavy security presence, the number of cars they use, & etc. Plus, Kate’s assistant traveled with her in that Land Rover to the helispot, then got out & went to one of the other cars. She goes nowhere alone, and definitely wouldn’t on an official event.
Not to mention that, if she did take the train, it was totally pointless as her entourage would have still had to drive all the special, armoured Range and Land Rovers up to Birmingham anyway. So, actually this supposed threesome of environmentally conscious people managed to use
One helicopter
One train
Two Range Rovers
One Land Rover
To do a relatively quick journey from London.
Short of putting Charlotte on a separate plane and picking her up from Birmingham airport, they actually couldn’t have been more bloody wasteful.
It’s smelling like PR to me tbh. It’s too obvious, I think if they were actually separating it would just be more of her smiling like a loon and waving the big blue ring around, we would never know. I bet they have a “we had troubles but we worked through them because we are perfect together blahblahblah” situation within the next year so they can relate to the people. Some bull about marital/home stress during times of world strife (which is real but… not for them).
You might be totally right? She wants some of that Diana sympathy to shake her mean girl image, but she doesn’t actually want to give up PoW like Di did, so instead she’ll cosplay Beyoncé during her Lemonade era and maybe try to finagle some magazine covers out of it. She should be careful though, these games have a way of going awry
What’s even odder is that they flew in on a police chopper, why not their much larger maroon coloured chopper gifted to them fromTQ? It takes just over an hour by train from London to Birmingham, so a fairly easy trip for Buttons, which begs the question-where was he coming from and where were the other kids?
Perhaps TOB and Charlotte came from Balmoral?
That’s actually a good guess MipMip. Because even if Kate was in Windsor or Bucklebury and Wills in London or Norfolk, they all still had to go North to get to Birmingham. As such meeting at a southern joint point and taking the car/helo together would make the most sense. However, if Charlotte and William were coming from Scotland, both driving or training would take a long time and the train would involve multiple changes. A helicopter would be the quickest, easiest way to get there if not the cleanest or cheapest.
It doesn’t explain why Kate was on a train rather than sitting in her chauffeured, luxury Range Rover that was being driven from London anyway – except, of course, if this story is BS – which I think it is.
Roseberry, I wonder if the police helicopter is being used so that helicopter rides are not reported each year. They don’t report on security, so this would be included as security and no one would know.
So, I wonder if KHate is supposed to live with Mommy and Daddy, since Wont paid for the house and it’s her postnup? Adelaide Cottage may be what’s being fought over. There has been nothing put out formally about their move. KHate isn’t necessarily talking through the press to Wont, she may be talking to Chuck. Good luck with that. I don’t know that he would care if Wont’s publicity is negative. Too much effort was put into getting articles written to “skip” over Chuck. Ma Mid may have met her match.
There is a tweet from one of the anti monarchy accounts that states this helicopter has been on loan since April 2021.
So it’s not one the public expects William to use like the maroon ones. And isn’t April 2021 around the time we saw the zoom room change to Sandringham? Which is also when many of us here speculate that the separation had started, at least under cover?
You know, I wonder if the increase in Meghan copying lately, is because Kate is trying to get a new image for when she’s single again.
So many on here are unconvinced they’ll divorce. But I don’t think letting that helicopter video and the Wimbledon video out there is a coincidence.
They could’ve had the helicopter vid taken down, probably. They could’ve met before Wimbledon and gone together if they’d wanted. I don’t think they’re trying to hide the separate lives anymore.
I mean, they certainly have had their own things since George was born and Wikl was MIA a lot. They can hide this and would hide it previously. I think they know the cat is out of the bag and don’t care. I say divorce after QE2 passes.
Hard disagree about the divorce. Won’t happen because they need each other, on different levels. He needs the stable daddy/ leader / husband appearance and she wants to be POW with all the power and privilege that the title holds.
The title of Princess of Wales doesn’t confer power or privilege. She wants it because of its link to Diana.
The title of Prince of Wales DOES confer some power and privilege, but it has to be granted unlike the automatic title Duke of Cornwall.
I have no idea if they’ll divorce, but he is making it clearer and clearer that he does not need her. She is repeatedly sidelined and at times even has to walk behind him and their children.
@C: Yes, he is showing her that he wants a life with his children and not her. Kate is desperate. First the outing with Ainsly (trying to make William jealous), the ring and now the train. She’s taking the fight to the public….William ball is in your court.
Kate doesn’t want the Princess of Wales title as much as she wants the Queen Consort title. That’s the real Endgame. As much as she Diana cosplays, she married Will to be Queen, not Princess.
And that’s honestly another reason why I don’t think the Cambridge marriage will last. Sure, they can just live separate lives and keep up a facade, but it’s gonna look bad if Will is not made PoW when his dad ascends to the throne. And if there’s any problems at all in the Cambridge marriage, I don’t see them giving the Princess of Wales title to Kate if there’s the slightest possibility of divorce. They do not want another divorce associated with that title.
And honestly, I don’t see why William would want to grant the prestigious titles of Princess of Wales or Queen Consort on a woman he can’t tolerate looking at. Because no matter how much more relaxed either of them might look, he still doesn’t look at her, or walk next to her.
@Rapunzel: Agreed with every word. I would add take a look at how William is treating George and Charlotte. It’s as if he’s trying to not make the same mistakes his parents made when they divorced. IMO it comes down to this…William wants out and Kate is shit out of luck.
” it’s gonna look bad if Will is not made PoW when his dad ascends to the throne. ”
I hope the Daily Fail puts a large countdown clock in the upper right corner, tracking the days until Will is made PoW.
Honestly, the greatest thing Khate could do for herself would be to divorce William. People’s esteem for Diana and her popularity grew into the stratosphere when she divorced Charles. Khate would be the most eligible bachelorette in the world, paparazzi would follow her, document her every jegging and nip slip, men would be chasing after her, she’d dominate every headline without doing an ounce of work or lifting an unringed finger, and it would utterly, unequivocally, permanently destroy William that she would be getting all the press coverage and adoration that he craves. But she’s a dimwit, so she holds on for dear life. What was the phrase they used? Limpet.
The public have never liked her, and the press only write flattering pieces about her because she’s the future queen and they’re trying to preserve the monarchy. They know if they wrote the truth about William and Kate we might end up with a republic and they don’t want that, they want to keep making money from the royals.
If Kate was an ex royal, the press would stop praising her, they’d let loose with all the stalking, manipulating, lazy history and then after they’d got bored with bashing her, she’d disappear faster than Fergie, who was actually popular to begin with.
@ThatsNotOkay
I’m not so sure. Diana worked bliddy hard highlighting her chosen charities, and even those who didn’t really like her grudgingly respected her work ethic. Let’s also remember Diana, was seen as the injured party; an innocent young woman who had been treated appallingly by people who really should have known better. It will be hard to paint Kate as a victim when she stalked William for goodness knows how many years and treated her SIL like she was something she scraped off her shoe. Yes, Kate would make headlines but, the BRF will use everything in their power to ensure those headlines weren’t sympathetic.
In her prime Diana was the most photographed woman in the world but, to her credit she used that fame well. After all these years I still have a clear image of Diana cuddling a very sick child and telling “photographers” to stop as they’d got their pictures. When have we seen Kate do anything remotely as compassionate? She never wanted to be a working royal, she just wanted photo-ops to give that impression. I don’t know if it’s because William didn’t want Kate out and about mixing with the “ordinary” people or it’s because she’s just damn lazy. Either way she’s not done or promoted anything which makes her stand out.
I’ve a feeling if (and imho it’s still a big) William and Kate were to divorce, the attention would shift away from her and onto William’s new wife. If William is lucky enough to find someone like Meghan (and his mother) who want to use the position to highlight worthy causes then Kate really will be “yesterday’s girl”. Kate may get the odd headline here and there (especially when she’s with the children) but, I doubt very much she has the charisma to command the global press attention like Diana.
@ Rapunzel, I am of the same conclusion. We have heard snippets of a London attorney that he seems quite fond of, which would give TOB his “Amal” partner. TOB is certainly seeking for a woman that will elevate his position into a man of the people, which he is incapable of, but if TOB has a woman of that caliber, he will take her and run…..
I suspect an announcement of separation after TQ passes. Charles will throw a party!! Charles is sick of CarolE and creepy Uncle Gary’s campaign, which will never cease.
I think they did one more engagement that day (the pictures of the three of them on the bench) so maybe they were on the train together for that. Such a strange little story, I’m getting shades of the crossword puzzle lol.
Surely an announcement must be coming, how can they expect their kids to lie to their friends if it’s true. Parents of the year!
Nope, all their engagements that day were in Birmingham.
Why is this journalist bloke lying about the meeting with Buttons Middleton? Why would he risk his professional reputation by writing this fairy tale of her hanging around outside a public toilet in a train without security chatting with randoms? Are they trying to suggest Kate engages in cottaging to go along with Will’s pegging? But sure the monarchy is safe with Peggings and Jeggings.
Pegging and Jeggings!!!! @Zapp Brannigan that is genius!!!
Ditto!!!!
He would be in trouble if anyone sent the video of the chopper and entourage plus security to his editor, because clearly the kids and Billy weren’t with her and clearly she traveled with her make up person and security.
Learned another new word here, ‘cottaging’. ‘Pegging’ was a new word to me, too. Ew, who’d a thunk it, when reading about royals? Wait, never mind, I’ve read enough history to answer that question.
I think Matthew Syed has unknowingly blown Kate’s cover. Oops. I think William and Kate have separated.
He had permission from Kate to write the article. It was a set up.
I call BS on this story. What father in this day and age will leave is young son waiting outside while he uses the restroom. He would take the boy in with him.
@Purley Pot: If you’ve ever read some of his articles or heard some his views, him leaving his son outside is not surprising.
@Amy Bee: I haven’t. As he is someone who would do something like this. I’m glad not to know his views.
What is unbelievable about the story is that Kate is walking around train cars asking little kids if they are on the train alone. Come on, does anyone believe that this wasn’t a set up?
I find the details in this story odd. Why wouldn’t you just say you were on a train and your child got to speak to the Duchess for a moment?
And isn’t it suspicious that the one person she spoke with was e son of a Times journalist infront of a loo at his ear shot?
What gets me is that if he could hear every word from inside the loo, then she could hear everything from in there standing just out front. Why would proper Kate want to do that?
I think this is simply a piece of fiction. Doubt Kate was on a train without security.
I wonder how long they think people will buy the charade? Hiding things is way harder in the age of social media. Do they think we are that stupid? And not wearing Big Blue seems to mean Kate wants everyone to know. She’ll play the victim for all it’s worth.
That’s what’s missing with these two, in my opinion, and particularly with this silly little article. Okay, you ran into Kate Middleton on the train. Far out. Are you telling me nobody on the train saw her and took photos and posted them on the internet? You couldn’t go to the store in the 80s and 90s without seeing photos of Diana doing various “normal” things, but you never see any pics of these two out and about.
But but but… the heirs…. I didn’t know kate was an heir too
The things they praise this woman for is really sad , the bar is on the ground when it comes to her . She spoke to sme on a public transport so it means she is the good n kind person? It’s the bare minimum and doesn’t deserve applause or articles written about it
Since the Lamebridges read this website, cue a new photo of them coming out together in a helicopter in 5,4,3,2,1 & Cntrl + C wearing Princess Diana’s ring.
So riding the train is a nod to the Queen being bothered by the incessant helicopter use? Was it only Kate taking the train, being the ‘better” royal by economizing, I don’t believe she’s larking about alone without security.
I heard this yesterday and I don’t get this explanation at ALL. Kate is not the heir — why the heck would SHE be the one to take the “safer” transport while the true heir and his spare take the helicopter?!? Do they really not hear how desperately STUPID they sound with this crap??
The only thing I got from yesterday was, those clouds were bad, that copper looked wonky and Baldy was okay with riding it with one of his children.
I was so happy to see Charlotte’s feet safely land on ground.
For anyone who wants to see Charlotte waving to Kate and disembarking with her pink overnight bag, it’s at minute 3:09 to 3:25 in the embedded helicopter video above.
Yup – definitely giving ‘this was the kids’ week with dad’ vibes! Charlotte waved like she hadn’t seen K in a while
Things have been very weird since *that* trend on Twitter last week. The video of them arriving separately (with Charlotte carrying a duffel bag and rushing to Kate), Kate’s obvious attempt to draw attention to Big Blue’s absence with her posing and hand gestures, the British media’s total shutout of Kate from the front pages (all Charlotte and one photo of William and Charlotte), and now this BS story. Not sure what to make of it.
I still cannot believe they kept Kate out of all the front pages!
Even their supporters on twitter and various message boards have been incredibly quiet about all of this. They attempted to laugh it all off when the rumors broke (even tried out the usual “W&K are so in love” tropes), but they haven’t said a word about her missing engagement ring or them coming and going in separate helicopters.
This Syed dude blew up his whole spot with that ridiculous line at the end about how the monarchy is in consummate hands because she deigned to speak to his young son not knowing his dad was a journalist. These people are all doing entirely too much and have absolutely no chill. People are NOT stupid — we know when we’ve being fed a load of BS. Obvious is obvious.
I’m absolutely in the camp that believes Kate knows exactly what she’s doing with these little chess moves. Not wearing Big Blue in a very visible setting, innocently chatting to the kid of a media professional she “just happened” to cross paths with, and not least of all — not even acknowledging the humongous pink elephant in the room. Say what you will but that helicopter video all but confirms they are co-parenting those kids. Once Liz goes we are in for a hell of a good show. Buckle up, guys.
If the Cambridges are separated BP needs to go ahead and announce it before some compromising pictures of Bulliam (or Keen) come out..
Kate is no longer pegging William,she tried but the ring got stuck and now she is refusing to wear it unless the maid bleaches it.
In retaliation, William moved out of the house, Now the scandal is a public matter, William sees no point in ever sleeping in the same house and Kate cannot muster the interest to look at him and fake love.
Richard Kay was interviewed on C4 before they got engaged, he said that Harry was a open book but William was ‘Sly,’ now he also said that there was an agreement of sorts that de Middleton’s ignore Williams other ‘activities ‘ ……hence they where a cover for him. They where so desperate for marriage that they agreed to this, for their daughter, that’s how hungry they are. !!!!!! .. William was not around for George in his first 6 months, when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte de DM ran a story that William had not seen Kate in over a month, she was with her parents both times !!
This marriage in my opinion is one of convenience for both. But something is happening. Between Twitter gossip, separate arrivals and today the DM ran a story that their children will be influenced by the Middleton’s, there is no ring ‘on purpose’ for gossip and de same day she travelled by train ,.Kate , de future Queen not by car , something is coming ladies and gents !!
Idk I think Kate got what she wanted: to marry Diana’s son, to get fame and attention, and connection to the future heir. Now she can copy Diana/Meghan without the medias attention. All else is icing on the cake. She sees Meghan’s good without the royal family, now she doesn’t want them either
That’s what I’m saying.. she literally has gotten everything now.
The media praising her for breathing, she’s become more like Meghan, William is on board to fake it, a 4th home, endless clothing budget and no bad press from it, endless vacations with no bad press, affair rumors but no media will touch it…
She could be miserable behind closed doors but right now things are going her way and they are both fully invested in playing their part in public. Plus they have their kids to rehabilitate themselves…
They are fully protected and it doesn’t matter what social media is saying as long as no one’s putting it in print.
I’m watching and waiting patiently to see what happens if and when the BM decides it’s worth breaching the terms of the invisible contract.
It’ll be interesting to see whose rattling skeletons tumble out of the closet first.
I think Kate is now in a very weak position. She’s provided the necessary children, and has proven beyond doubt this year that she is no asset to the BRF whatsoever. She’ll keep on trying to be like Meghan but who needs a dull copy when there’s a sparkling original…
But IMO, in order for the divorce to be palatable by the public (oh noes, not yet ANOTHER Windsor divorce!) someone will have to be the victim and someone the baddie. And there’s no way TOB and heir to the throne will be the baddie. Kkkeen may have it good now (she thinks), but her reputation will be shredded if they divorce. TOB as the blood royal always has to come out on top. The Firm (and Chuckie) did it to Diana and they’ll do it to Kkkeen in a heartbeat. Even the dirt she has – or thinks she has on him – won’t stick or won’t even be published (invisible contract in action). It’s the same playbook they used on Harry to cover up all of TOB’s bad behavior.
OMG! IS this her “the people’s princess” phase?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
It’s giving Walmart brand Diana. You can’t fake charisma or charm.
That’s exactly what she’s doing. Walmart princess hahahaha!
You can’t fake charisma or charm, but an interested person can put the work in. Kate doesn’t even put the work in! Part of the reason that people liked Diana so much (beyond the superficial reasons) is because she kept working. Kate has turned up more in the last few weeks than we’ve seen her most summers but otherwise she doesn’t put in the work .
You nailed it, Dee!
Conveniently encountering reporters who then turn around and write flattering columns is really an art form when it comes to Kate Middleton. It’s such a coincidence, even down to this father just so happening to decide to use a public toilet on the train right before the stop. So spontaneous!!!
Must be so incredibly nice to have the press firmly in hand. Must. Be. Nice.
And then everyone on the train clapped.
of course they did, lmao. Comment of the thread. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Never, ever saw Kate wear all white before Meghan came onto the scene …nor Chanel flats for that matter. Shameless.
While the RF, Khate, and many Britons despise the Black Duchess and insist that her children be removed from the line of succession, and blame her for using her “dusky wiles” to lure their favorite Prince of the Realm away to America, they can’t deny Meghan’s impeccable sense of style and her flawless charisma.
Khate will keep on copying Meghan…forever. The main thing they hate about Meghan is her biracial identity. They LOVE her sense of fashion and the way she moves through this world. They all wish – especially Kkkhate – they had some of that “IT” magic, that star quality.
Khate will never have it. She’s not confident, original, intelligent or kind. She’s not even interesting.
Stay mad, Kate. Meghan will always eclipse you. Always.
Those are fake Chanel, or rather, copy-Chanel. Chanel does that style way better.
Jesus! The detail of this man’s bathroom visit! “I was about to drop a D, when I could make out HRH the Duchess of Cambridge chatting up my son over the sound of my farts!”
There’s no way this could have happened. First, you don’t leave your little kid outside a toilet on a train while dad pinches a loaf. Second, Buttons would never be wandering around outside a train toilet, nor would she go anywhere without a retinue of security, makeup and hair wranglers and a photographer. Photos or this is total BS. This feeding bits of *stuff* to the press in a steady trickle is getting really tiresome. Just separate FFS and stop with the passive-aggro nonsense.
Exactly. It’s so obvious. “She’s SO down to earth! So relatable.” Ugh.
How old is his son though? If this did actually happen. If the kid is over the age of 7-8, I think it’s okay to leave him outside for a few minutes while dad pees in privacy while his son waits just outside the door. There comes a time when bringing your kid into the bathroom with you gets weird. If he’s below the age of 7, then yeah he should have been in there with dad.
I believe his son is 9 in which case he’d be fine left sitting in his seat, not hovering around outside a toilet door, so this further implies that Kate and possibly Ma Midd set the whole thing up.
It sounds like she was in London and William and at least Charlotte were in Norfolk (since Norfolk to Birmingham by train is a nightmare).
They are clearly separated and not successfully hiding it from the media. Kate knew what she was doing by not wearing Big Blue. She was sending a message to William because she knew it would get people talking. William must have done or said something recently to piss her off, I would love to know what it was! At the same time she looked pretty relaxed here so she clearly DGAF anymore.
I also think they will announce their separation at some point (maybe not now but in a few years) and like Charles and Diana probably get divorced. The kids are young now but Charlotte and George are aware of what’s going on and I just can’t see them maintaining the illusion of togetherness as the kids become teenagers. Charles and Diana weren’t able to keep up with the facade and Kate and William won’t be able to either. They aren’t superhuman and trying to pretend to be together will take its toll. (The Queen and Prince Philip are from an era where royals got more privacy in the pre-Internet age but had she been a millennial it would be a different story). The kids will get sick of maintaining the image as they get older and in this day of social media and internet, nothing stays private when you live under a microscope like they do. I also think Harry and Meghan leaving the BRF exacerbated William’s behavior, we know he was really hurt and angry. Couple that with the Oprah interview and quarantining with the pandemic (probably when they initially separated which was convenient since they were able to hide it when they were doing strictly virtual appearances), who knows what went on behind closed doors between those two.
And I remember what Oprah or Lainey or someone said – that we learn of celebrity separations only 6 months after the fact – allows emotions to die down, etc. easier for the individuals.
I could see them say in Sept or in a year saying we separated May 2022 and everything’s fine. And able to point back to all these photo ops that have gone just fine and showing them coexisting nicely.
Someone else noted that when school restarts surely the kids will start talking about and it will be known – I think we hear something this fall about separate living. (Unlike when George was a baby.)
The zoom room change last spring 2021 suggests that’s when they separated but could hide it because there were still lockdowns and virtual appearances. The change from Sandringham after months of Anmer was not logical. Also as I noted above, one of the anti monarchy accounts stated that this blue helicopter was first loaned in April 2021, which is around when we suspect this separation happened.
In fall 2021 things because harder to hide and so that’s when we started to hear about a potential move to Windsor.
It’s been pretty well-established for a long time among their set that these two live separate lives. Their unofficial party line on this for the last few years has been, Kate is focused on the kids and her status, while William is focused on cozying up to his friends in the Tory party, scouting more of Boris Johnson’s failed private secretaries to hire for his staff, and whatever else he gets up to in his private time.
So while they might be putting on a facade for the public eye, they’re certainly not doing that behind closed doors for their society peers. And given how little these two work, how difficult can it really be for them to put on their little happy family act for the cameras and the journalists? Carole writes most of their PR anyway, so that’s already taken care of.
I think this is very different to Charles and Diana in a significant way. Charles and Diana’s marriage didn’t fall apart because they couldn’t keep up with facade anymore. It fell apart because Diana REFUSED to keep up the facade, or even try to. Diana refused to let herself be disrespected by Charles. She demanded that Charles, at the very least, treat her with decency and kindness, and he couldn’t even do that, and she refused to abide by that treatment and demanded better for herself.
Kate is totally okay to get disrespected by William and the establishment. She’s okay with being treated miserably by these people, because she desperately wants to be included by them, and she doesn’t care if that comes at the cost of her own self-respect. She sees nothing wrong with the status quo of her marriage. Diana did, and that was what led to their separation.
This reminds me of when I was defacto living with my bf in my early 20s. When his more traditional parents came to town, we’d arrive at the restaurant in separate cars and pretend we hadn’t seen each other all day. Point being our ruse was super transparent. 🤣
“The Duchess had no idea she was chatting to the son of a journalist so I take this to reflect her character and sense of duty. The monarchy is in consummate hands.” Barf. I also like how the writer of the article tried to make it seem as though the Cambridges traveled together, when we all know otherwise. ‘The Cambridges’ didn’t use public transport, only Kate did. Mr. Earthsh*t used a helicopter.
First up, Charlotte is cute as all out. I hope she had a good time!
Second of all, I had a sudden thought while scrolling down to comment that maybe William was choppering in with Charlotte on his own because he has also been criticized for pairing himself off with George, the heir and the first in line, while Kate gets paired off with Charlotte, for public outings and such. Remember when they were going door to door handing out meals and there was that picture of William, George, and Charlotte doing that in the rain, and Charlotte was left half-out of the umbrella that William was holding, while it covered all of George? I wonder if they got hip to that sort of criticism as well, so they decided that having William chopper in with Charlotte would dispel some of that?
Not to say that Baldy and Waity aren’t living separate lives or anything. But I do think that William is the sort of person who would have sent his kids back to Kate’s ahead of time, and she would get Charlotte or the kids ready for the event and what not. I think they might have decided not to this time around for the reason I mentioned above (and also to maybe give Kate, the poor sausage, the time to get ready without having to dash around attending to her kids in between doing her hair and make up y’know).
I think Charlotte’s attire kind of reflects that as well, in a way. It’s very casual and dressed down, and I think maybe it’s because William might have decided to opt for that? Is that too much to hope? I think Kate holds very rigidly to her “rules” for appearing in public, and given the absolute sh-t fit she had during Meghan’s wedding about kids wearing or not wearing tights, I really don’t think she would have acquiesced to dressing the kids down that easily. And it’s a very “weekend at my divorced dad’s” thing to do, right, to opt out of the formal wear that mom insists on for dressing down for casual events? I can totally see William taking a look at whatever stuffy dress and tights and shoes Kate might have sent for Charlotte to wear, and just deciding to go, “Nah, not happening.” Or maybe Charlotte didn’t want to wear that, and he just decided to avoid the fight entirely and let her wear what she wanted.
I thought they were not suppose to fly together per the Queen.
That excuse went out the window when Charles, Diana, and baby William flew to Australia. It truly no longer applies.
That applied, or did apply, to the heirs only, not Kate. Queen, or somebody’s, worry was a helicopter carrying Will and George tragedy making Harry next in line after Charles.
Was she on the train or not? And what was that bizarre account of Kate in a swimming pool in pearls?
Ugh, the press has been blowing smoke up her ass for so long and might continue to do so regardless of whether they separate or not, and it seems to work wonders.
My daughter and I were in a thrift shop in Long Island a few days ago when I found a souvenir mug from their wedding for $1 on a shelf. I said it was weird to see it now considering all the cheating rumors, and a woman (white, maybe in her 50s) turned to me and said “No, what?! That can’t be! I won’t believe it! He wouldn’t! Who would cheat on HER?!”
I just said there were rumors but I had no idea if they were true, and not to lose sleep over it. Then I said I was sorry she had overheard me since I didn’t want to ruin her day. She seemed placated.
My daughter and I just rolled our eyes at each other.
This is like the third or fourth post with these pictures and her face looks so different (fillers, photoshop or heavy duty anxiety meds, I don’t know which) that I literally wonder who it is every time.
when Charlotte stays with Dad and little Louis is with Mom, who gets Nanny? Where is George and who is his adult when Charlotte is with parents alone? Unless Carole pitched in.
Like there’s only one nanny lol
Lol the dm stabs say she is so classy for talking to the child
Meant Kate dm Stan
It’s possible Kate had an appearance before meeting up with Will and Charlotte, ( something that KP will share later) hence the white suit. And Charlotte had a sleep over at a friend (hence the pink duffel bag) and got pick up by Will. Charlotte running to Kate was to tell her about the sleepover.
I think the comments above are probably right but those two are so cagey that people think the worse.
If it walks like a duck and quack like a duck…it’s a duck
I’m not convinced that W&K were ever really living together. What father stays aways for months with his first born? I think Wont has been in the same house off and on, but I have a difficult time thinking of the two of them as married (in the sense I think of that word). I think they haven’t been living in the same house for a few years now. Perhaps from before Louis was born and shortly afterwards. This is what KHate signed up for and she only got upset when the affair rumor started.
I can’t see them not divorcing in the next very few years. They cannot maintain an appearance of “togetherness” when they are around each other, and I expect the civility to be the next to go.
Do you think Kate & Tom Cruise are getting in on? I read he was looking to buy a residence in Kensington.
I think I would confidently bet legit money they are separated now.
Doubt if they will ever publicly divorce or separate, whatever arrangement they have works for them as it has done for years.