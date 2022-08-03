Why didn’t Duchess Kate wear her sapphire ring to the Commonwealth Games?

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s outing on Tuesday. They were in Birmingham with Princess Charlotte, checking out the Commonwealth Games. These photos are from their visit to SportsAid House. Kate is the royal patron of SportsAid, although she barely does anything with that patronage. Going from memory, some of the last events she did in association with SportsAid: in 2019, when she sat on one of the outer courts at Wimbledon to watch a young British player, Harriet Dart, who had gotten some support from SportsAid. In 2020, Kate also looked like Gumby as she did some “sports” at an event.

As many pointed out yesterday, Kate was not wearing Big Blue, her sapphire engagement ring. She did appear to be wearing her wedding band though. It’s possible that nearly twelve years after she first got Big Blue, Kate has finally realized that she probably shouldn’t wear such a priceless heirloom everywhere, especially to sporting events. Or maybe it was just being cleaned or repaired. Or maybe she was sending a signal that the move to Adelaide Cottage marks some kind of new phase of her marriage. Who knows!

Princess Charlotte seemed to enjoy parts of her day out with her parents. None of these kids seem to enjoy the photographers and Charlotte seemed suspicious of why cameras were documenting her every move. Charlotte’s dress is from Rachel Riley, and she and her mom both got to wear flats. A small relief that Charlotte got to wear a summer frock and sandals. Kate told the SportsAid people that Charlotte’s favorite sport is gymnastics: “Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels.” Apparently, Charlotte was really into the swimming competitions too.