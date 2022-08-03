“Why would anyone cast Jake Gyllenhaal in a ‘Road House’ remake?” links

Why are they remaking Road House and why is Jake Gyllenhaal being cast in the Patrick Swayze lead role?! [Gawker]
Jake Gyllenhaal will step in for the late Patrick Swayze in a new 'Road House' remake from the director of 'Edge of Tomorrow.' https://t.co/91nXeSw2rT
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 2, 2022
First Working Girl, now Road House? Are you *trying* to ruin my day? I guess they learned nothing from trying to remake Point Break. What’s next, Ghost? SMH
Where’s Sam Elliot and his saltiness? What’s he got to say about this?
This is utterly the stupidest movie remake I could think of. Has Hollywood decided that it’s perfectly acceptable to produce remakes that never should happen and they are incapable of developing a new idea??
They seem to only be interested in remakes so that they are not fearful of a box office flop, but Road House, as well as Working Girl will certainly be proof in the pudding.
Noooooo! Don’t say it about Ghost….they’ll DO it and it will be TERRIBLE!
Huh. That’s an odd choice for the Road House remake. I don’t think that there needs to be a remake so…
IDK, I can see it, but I shamelessly lust for him as a mindless beefcake. I used to think he had brainy appeal back in his indie film days, but now I just appreciate his scruffiness. I can’t fathom why anyone would remake Road House though. It’s a silly, cheesy movie that makes sense only in the silly cheesy movie time period it was released. In the era of prestige streaming someone wants to watch a remake of one of the most laughably dumb movies ever made?
I’d guess at least some of the remake fever is due to Top Gun Maverick. I’ll admit I thought that was a horrible idea too, but I liked it anyway. I’m still side eyeing Road House though.
maybe the difference is that top gun is technically a sequel? (i haven’t seen it). but i do agree it’s made the interest in reboots even stronger than it was.
In this particular picture, Lindsay’s husband reminds me of Michael Nouri.
i totally agree with: I think about it more with 22/23 year olds and who gets to be called a “kid” and who is called an “adult.”
you see it on this site (and many others; i’m just here the most) all the time. see: today’s monica lewinsky post and the dane cook post. the grace given to some under 25 year-olds for bad decisions seems to be dependent on how much the person in question is disliked. which is human nature i think
Re: Roadhouse, I’m down as long as my celeb Bae, John Doe (from the band X) comes back as one of the bar thugs.
YES!!!! <3
Pete Davidson is a babe and it’s time to stop fighting it. He’s funny and sweet and crazy tall.
If they are remaking any Patrick Swayze movie they should get the kid that plays Georgie on Young Sheldon. They’ve joked about it on the show but it’s accurate, that young man is the second coming of Swayze looks wise, he just needs to bulk up.
Fully agree Ann
I just found out waaaay more information about Dr. Oz than I ever wanted to know *shudder*
My gawd…..that link was extremely disturbing in the worst possible manner. Who says these things???? I wouldn’t allow him to touch me as a physician yet alone a representative in Congress…..🤮
The potential implementation of Schedule F that Drumpf and his brown nosers is an immense threat of democracy into a dictatorship. We must make certain that Drumpf, as well as his cronies do NOT with the 2024 presidential election. My gawd, our democracy is under threat as long as this bastard has any more influence of the GOP.
KK’s entire life is a photoshoot. These photos are just like the ones she just did for her swimwear line.
There is a conspiracy that Kim is currently posting old pics of herself while she is getting some “work” done. Not sure if it’s true, but people on reddit are really good investigators and this is what they are saying. Pete is away in Australia so it would be a good time to do it too lol. I think we’ll see her with a much small a$$ in the coming weeks…let’s see.
Update: OK that reddit theory has been debunked. Kim was spotted with North yesterday.
NO! RoadHouse is my guilty pleasure! They can’t ruin it. They already tried a sequel of sorts and it failed miserably. It’s such a product of its time, I have serious doubts it can be recreated.
So Travis Scott gets to move on and make millions like nothing happened?
Friday Night Lights is one of my favourite shows of all time and I wish more people had seen it (it aired late at night here in Australia and now streams on the less common streaming services, not Netflix) so I could enthuse about it. Such a beautiful, human show.
Ugh, please no, I find Jake just so gross so I don’t want him playing any part that Patrick Swayze played.
I would never allow Jake to play the role. He cannot fill Patrick Swayze’s shoes ever. An odd choice to remake that movie of all movies.
“Roadhouse” was almost too bad to be a cheesy guilty pleasure. What’s next, a remake of “Cocktail?” After the success of “Maverick” I guess I wouldn’t be that surprised. So long as Elisabeth Shue could have a role in it, I might consider watching.