Duchess Kate was keen in green culottes for her SportsAid event today

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at an event today for SportsAid, one of her patronages. SportsAid helps finance young British athletes, whether it’s the cost of a training school, coaching, or travel. I remember that Kate went to British tennis player Harriet Dart’s matches at Wimbledon last year, and it was because Dart had received some funding from SportsAid. Today, Kate’s event was held at the London Stadium, and she was there to “champion” the parents and guardians of talented young athletes. As everyone always says, Kate enjoys events involving sports, athletes, tennis and/or comfortable shoes. She seemed quite happy here. She did a starting-block thing and she threw some punches (she was boxing).
Kate’s ensemble, the best anyone can determine, was a mix of separates. Kate’s Closet said the green culottes were probably from Zara, considering Kate has worn a different color version of those same trousers before. Kate paired those with Adidas sneakers (or “trainers” in Brit-speak) and maybe her Smythe blazer.
This starting-block thing was cute.
The Duchess is being given an in-depth introduction to track and field as she learns more about the starting blocks, including the differences for para athletes, with coach Coral Nourrice, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Danny Sidbury and Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker! pic.twitter.com/m4ALiA7qGI
— SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) February 26, 2020
The Duchess of Cambridge alongside athletes during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in Stratford.
📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/zc3AQhPQGU
— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) February 26, 2020
The Duchess is now getting the inside track on Tokyo 2020 for ParalympicsGB with Paula Dunn while finding out about the cost of equipment for the throws in particular. She has also met SportsAid athletes Amy Holder, Karim Chan, Molly Kingsbury, Emmanuel Thomas and Dom Ogbechie! pic.twitter.com/kOoLBYvZHc
— SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) February 26, 2020
Photos courtesy of social media.
She’s looking thin but healthier in these photos.
She looks thin but very energetic in the video. Culottes were a cute change from her usual jeggings. Big smile and gold star for doing her duty in spite of everything that is going on. Everyone in the family must be super stressed.
Everyone in the family should have considered that before letting the press have a field day when it came to Meghan and Harry.
+1 she definitely looked healthy and vibrant
‘Doing her duty’? Riiight. She could have halved her non-existent day job if she hadn’t Mean Girled Meghan and supported the ghastly Penis-With-Teeth in his machinations to get rid of the Sussexes. Her duty consists of buying clothes, having her hair done, seeing Mummy, ignoring racism, failing to offer a word of support to her brother- and sister-in-law, failing to offer a word of condemnation regarding Andrew’s behaviour and spending nine years copying five questions from a developmental psychology textbook. I could not give a shit about her ‘stress’. Only look forward to the landslide of crap that is going to sweep over her because she couldn’t handle Meghan and Harry’s popularity
Gold star for doing her duty? She’s not in kindergarten!
I think she is partially to blame for “what is going on.” Like participating in the stunt William pulled showing up his brother by taking the wife and kiddies on a commercial jet with photographers around. She should not get a “gold star” for what she should be doing in the first place.
She has 3 children aged 6 and under. I was regularly exhausted with just 2 children at that age. I can give her a gold star if I want to.
Did you have an army of nannies and helpers, Angelique? I doubt it. You deserve the gold star, the sympathy and the support. The Kween of Laziness doesn’t.
No sympathy from me. Maybe her mother & sister shouldn’t of leaked Meghan BS to the tabloids
She really comes alive when she’s active doing sports events. She seems so free and joyful here! When seeing her this way, I almost kind of like her. I wish she would do more of this type of work, it clearly makes her happy and people seem to respond well to her. (Hopefully not *too well* or her in-laws might get jealous and take it away.)
Yep, she looks relaxed and engaged in all the pics and the color of her outfit suits her really well.
She looks happy and engaged but I don’t love the look. The fact that the shirt and pants are similar but different shades of green distracts me.
Reminds me of when Meghan did that maroon shirt and pinkish red leather skirt? Also just remembered…Meg did the SAME thing with greens (leather skirt/ shirt) in green when they went to Ireland. Wasn’t that when she paired it with cognac colored shoes?
Her stylist must be on vacation because this is bad.
She looks tired.
I disagree she’s looking healthy. she has that skeletor chest thing going on and when she turns to the side she disappears.
the mismatched greens are making me twitch. why did she think Gumby was a good look.
Gumby! EXACTLY
yes I agree. And considering that the camera actually adds on weight, she must be tiny. I normally don’t like to comment on weight or anything but in these pics it really got me.
Yes, she reminds of several friends when their issues got really bad. That one of her looking peaky with her hands up to box brings up really visceral memories I didn’t even remember I had. I hope her mother or husband is doing something to help her (not that there is much one can do sometimes).
Her collarbone is worrisome.
She’s as skinny as Celine Dion right now.
I had to google gumby and was not disappointed. DEAD 😂
LOL.
I cannot stand culottes.
Who decided culottes should be the new fashion? I really don’t like that look, especially not high-waisted ones. They need to bring in a new fashion.
They’re big down here in Oz, too. I don’t like them. But. I bought some in a very popular department/chain store, and I love -them so much I’ve bought 4 pairs (so far)! Now, I’m not being contradictory. They are lovely and loose, and have been great to wear in our killer Summer, and they’re not culottes on me – I’m only 4’11”, so they’re full-length pants!
they are super popular in my city, and the kids are combing them with stuff from the 80s. Le sigh. Looks awful, but they love it and call it vintage.
Maybe I just don’t understand culottes because I always hate them on Kate. I feel like for someone whose fans praise her for being “classic” and “timeless” she leans into trends weirdly – like once in a while she gets fixated on a trend but it doesn’t quite work for her, but she’s stuck on it and keeps trying to make it work, even if “the trend” may work for someone else.
Also i’m laughing because she definitely bought new sneakers to match the rest of her outfit.
I do like the basic sweater/top though.
The above the ankle culottes look ridiculous. This was the perfect event to be sporty and wear a nice tracksuit. She’s like an old lady in these photos who has no idea what to wear to a gym. The white sneakers don’t help either. No one looks at this and thinks relatable to normal people. It’s weird because we know she has sporty outfits.
The only way I semi-like this pants style is with boots or super casual in a very warm climate. High-waisted with ankles showing and a super tight long sleeved sweater — super yuk for me as it makes me think of something Olive Oyl (from Popeye) would wear. Also, I can’t unsee Gumby now that Bros has referenced it.
A different top would have made the outfit work. She’s always got to wear something body-con that shows how slim she is. I live in Hawaii, and this style–culottes w/sneakers or flat sandals–is what I see a LOT. But the top is always loose and not tucked in. Oh, meant to note, I see this style on the Japanese tourists. Comfy & cute. But on Kate, it’s the styling that’s so wrong. Also–why does she need to be so matchy-matchy? Even her white sneakers have green on them.
I also don’t like them on her stylistically (either due to the occasion or her choice of shoes), but culottes look great business-attire wise with a heel. The high waisted ones with a belt make your waist look very small due to the volume at the bottom.
Queen Letizia loves a culotte and they look great on her
She wore a outfit that showed that she was going to fully engage in events. I’ll take it.
At least she’s not wearing heels or wedges so progress!
She usually dresses okay for these events – jeggings or sometimes actual leggings. She’s gone a kick the past few times where she wears jeggings and booties, but in the past when she is going to participate she dresses in cute athletic/athleisure clothes. This outfit, in my opinion, is one of her worst ones for an athletic event like this.
I’m not sure why she didn’t wear actual athletic wear, as every other person did.
The one thing that has been consistent with Kate is that she likes to make sure her figure is prominent in photos and athletic gear would not have done that. Even when she chose to wearing a piece of athletic gear it is offset by something that is figure hugging.
At least she’s finally out and working regularly and looks very engaged at the events that she attends. Is she changing the world? Probably not, but she’s giving it the old college try which is more than can be said a few years ago. Side note: She looks a lot more relaxed when William isn’t with her, but that might be based on the type of event she tends to do solo.
She didn’t do anything last week though. With last night’s event and then today the cluster makes it look like she’s busy, but unless there is a last minute addition, she will disappear until next week for the Ireland trip. The numbers still don’t show a significant increase yet.
She should have been doing this since after the wedding. She had lots of time to participate. And she was not doing much before the children came along.
These past 8 years she’s been busy getting her look down. Now she’s at her skinniest “best”, she has fillers to make her look like how and whom she wants, shes hired the best stylists to make her look like the demure English rose she has always wanted to be, and has her favorite photographer who only publishes pictures he knows she’ll like, she worked on her speaking voice and mannerisms and smiles…now she can finally “work.”
While I’m not a huge fan of the culottes, I must admit I love to see Kate do sporting events. You can tell she loves them, and she looks relaxed and happy. I also think the green is a good colour on her since she wears jewel tones well.
Me too. I love sporty Kate- more like the girlfriend days. I would have leaned into that sporty side if I was her& worked with companies to sponsor & organise fun family sports days like Michelle’ Obama’s lets move initiative. Child obesity is an issue in the U.K. too. Easier& more photo opportunities than early years initiative which is harder to effectively tackle.
I’ll join the chorus of “Sporty Kate is the best Kate.” She really seems to be in her element here.
same here, I really enjoy these pics.
Yep! She seems a lot more relaxed without her husband around.
I mean, what was she supposed to wear? It’s a lose lose. Leggings are awful on her because of her proportions, so a high wasted culotte is a good change I suppose. Meh… shrug. She was doing fitness demonstrations.
A track suit would work, which she has worn in the past.
She could have worn something like Jessica is wearing. But then, nobody would know she’s a duchess!
Athletic gear.
Top photo with hair tied back, neither glum nor manic expression, my first thought was “Hey, she looks like a normal woman”
It’s weird, but she does look different in that top photo. Whatever the difference is, it stands out in that picture.
She’s good at these types of events so I don’t know why she/KP insists on doing things where she looks bored or is pulling the manic “I really care! Look at me!” smile all the time.
Her outfit is just… no. No no no.
You can tell she really enjoys the sporting events. I hope she incorporates them even more and she’s continues the work pace. May this be the year she hits 200+ engagements
You can? Huh. She might enjoy sporting events even more in sporting clothes. Really old ladies dress in street clothes at the gym (low activity like stretching classes).
I think her outfit looks insanely cheap and with those glaring white fat tennis, NO. That hairdo sucks, at least let it be a little higher or messy-bun it. Drab, boring, dull from head to toe.
An attempt at tonal dressing, coin necklace, and green. I see you Kate.
She’s trying to compete with Meghan, who always dresses more practical than her.
Of course she seems quite happy here – this is the adult equivalent of recess instead of math class! Now that I think about it- isn’t that the case for most of her “work”? Like getting the best seats in the house for a play or premiere that most people would consider a fun night out AFTER work….
Her look works with what she was doing. Everyone would have flipped if she wore athletic pants or something she seemed to be doing a lot of moving and “working out” so I’ll forgive the ugly pants.
Man she does so well when William isnt there. She is very natural here and engaging. I really think that she does leaps and bounds better when hes not there, when he is there she kind of flounders, unsure of what to do and I think it has a lot to do with the little “rules” and trying to let William lead.
I would like to comment on her smile. There is always a lot of comments on here talking about how her smile is “manic” and forced ….. and I dont think it is, watching her do it in motion .. that is her natural smile. I have really big front teeth and thinner cheekbones so when I smile it takes up my whole face like a cartoon.. and I think that is what happens to Kate. I think frozen in pictures it looks a lot less “real” because of the cartoonish undertones of having a little mouth and big teeth.
When she was younger and even with harry her smile is different. This is her most manic smile she does on engagement but in recent years she is grinning like manic and she looks like her wax figure . Both of them the same crooked smile and it’s very forced . She also does that with kids but not with her kids where she smiles natural but with other kids her smile is forced , fake and over all reaction to unnecessary things.
She looks great! Totally appropriate for event. She really is out there these days. It seems like we are seeing her daily.
Daily? Really??? No need to exaggerate.
The above comment is clearly missing the sarcasm font. She was gone for almost two weeks.
Kim Kardashian appears daily… but the BIG difference is she doesn’t get paid for it by the working poor tax money.
LOL, wearing street clothes is totally appropriate for track and field. But she seems keen.
At Least she’s wearing appropriate shoes.
Those pics of her playing field hockey in heels made me so anxious.
I normally do not like to comment on women’s bodies but Kate looks unhealthily thin. And that has been an ongoing issue for awhile now.
It’s even more pronounced when she is standing next to normal, healthy people – like Olympian Jessica Ennis, pictured at this event.
Everyone was saying here the same. She is not healthy and I dont know whatever is going with her. But only her fans praised her that she is healthy. She should have care take of herself beacuse she has three kids who need for long time .
The media can be absolutely brutal. Diana’s eating disorder had a lot of roots, but the constant scrutiny of her weight did not help. They were horrible to Fergie about it (she’s awful but being chubby is not a crime).
Her hips are so narrow it boggles the mind that she birthed three normal-sized babies.
Her waist is tinier here than it was on her wedding day…
Can it be that maybe her weight loss is not due to stress but vanity. And even the argument about she has to be a size minus zero or the media will scrutinize her doesn’t add up. As long as she is a healthy weight no body cares if she isn’t super duper skinny. The only people who care about her being thin are white supremiscits men that only want unrealistic most perfect michaelango scupltures representing them, nobody else cares if she’s average.
I agree VV. I saw her in person here in Victoria a few years back and she was shockingly thin in person. I don’t know what’s behind it – stress? Being married to an unfaithful, pompous dickhead (I think this is the second time I’ve referred to him as such here today)? Sussexit putting the both of them in a bad light? Having to actually work? A pervert for an uncle? Or just wanting to look like a runway model? I’ve heard that Wm likes his women lean and muscular.
Omg in first photo she looks like carole middleton now. I mean carole and kate have atleast 40 years differences but carole looks lot better than kate. I hate those fugly pants its horrible and doesnt suit very well. Yoga pants even looks better with this sweater than those fugly pants. From the night photo vs day photo of her is very obvious of natural light doesnt suit her well. In night the photographer control the light and it they adjust her for her face. Yesterday night and today of her shows miles away from each other. Yesterday she looks great healthy wise but today she looks same as her struggle survey tour. Her wrinkles are back and I want to know how botox work?? It doesnt stay for weeks?? I dont know. She looks lot stressed than before her vacation. Which take me to my theory that if they stayed in uk which means Norfolk which means William gone back to rose bushes. She is mostly definitely not healthy. When you compare from 2006 to 2020 , she looks ghost of her former self. And please dont give she is mom of three argument that leads to stress. Meghan has gone through tornado and looks miles better than Kate and Kate has all the help she wants in the world.
Fillers work right away, they plump up the area you inject like forhead wrinkles or bridge of nose or lips. Botox is different, results are seen a few days after injection, and are used to weaken the MUSCLES to make the unwanted line, so instead of injecting the lines around mouth or the forehead wrinkle you inject the muscle used to move the forehead that forms the wrinkle.
I agree Aria.
I clicked just for “green culottes.” I came to laauuuughh…but I sort of like them?
This style of pants (with different shoes) is really growing on me ::hides face::. I’ve actually been looking for some for work.
She looks 15.000 times better in casual clothes.
If you are at a sporting event, where everyone else is in tracksuits or similar, why would you not wear sports clothes? ??? Even if you have an event afterwards or before, just change. No?
I don’t like the ensemble but it’s appropriate for the event.
I think Kaiser is right. She must be styling herself again.
A track suit or running gear would have looked better. The high waisted culottes are a no no for her. Trainers are cute .
this is a great patronage and much needed. she looks relaxed and engaged and less stressed. I was surprised to see the large ring on her hand for this event. No way she throws a punch with that hand
I visibly cringe at every single outfit Kate wears. The ONLY outfit I have EVER kind of liked since she got married (and got on my radar) was her white off the shoulder BAFTA McQueen. We used to have a saying when I was studying fashion (and I think it still gets said) – every time Kate wears a Catherine Walker buttoned coat dress, a young fashion student somewhere changes careers
LOL! “. . . a young fashion student somewhere changes careers.” OMG I need some Aloe for that supreme burn! Too funny!
I literally gasped when I saw her. WTF? Culottes? Mismatched greens? And that bouffant ponytail?! Good Lord, it’s a mess.
I don’t mind the culottes so much its just like last nights outfit this has been put together very badly – the whole look is off. Is she dressing herself again?
Poor sausage will need a vacation once Harry and Meghan finished all their engagements – so far this year we’ve seen a lot more of her and him than we have ever done in the past. Am calling that once the Ireland visit is over they disappear for a while off to a sunny locale for a few weeks vacation. This is normal for them – they do a flurry of events then jet off for a luxury trip someone.
She was already off all of last week.
I see the curve brigade is out in full force today. No everyone can, or wants, to look like Marilyn Monroe.
Kate has the right to autonomy over her own body.
It’s not that. She used to be a healthier weight. This is not her normal. I used to be exactly this thin and it started causing me serious problems with my heart valves weakening. Nobody wants to see whatever stresses she has in her life eat her alive like this.
Some people are naturally this thin and that is their body type and it won’t do them any harm. But every photo of Kate from childhood to young adulthood showed what her normal build should be.
She is a beautiful woman. She looks good for this event. I’m not picky about fashions. It isn’t my forte. I respect that she’s working for her patronage.
I do not like her role in Harry and Meghan’s struggles. She definitely was on the bus that drove over them. I suspect sometimes she may have taken the wheel herself on occasion. But I never wish her any harm and want to see her healthy.
She’s unnaturally thin and probably eats the minimal amount to keep her reasonably healthy and works out obsessively. I understand she works with a nutritionist and multiple trainers. I see osteoporosis in her future in any event.
All of that would be fair enough, but this is not Kate’s natural body type. She was gorgeous in her uni days – healthy and glowing and slim but not skeletal. She has an eating disorder and you’re just enabling it by complimenting her. Say what you want about “concern trolling” but at least it is concern and not encouragement.
Also — this look is hideous. A clear no from me.
She’s copying Elizabeth in that most of what she wears is monochromatic, top to bottom.
I like that photo of her leaping in the air/taking off running while laughing. It’s natural and sweet.
I still can’t figure out what Kate did to her face. She now looks like Tonya Harding from 1994, except with brown hair. Bizarre.
I think charities involving sports are her best events–even above the ones with Children. I think it’s the only time we see her loosen up, have some fun and not look like she is almost dead from boredom.
Wills is a real pill, her light really dims around him. I see why Meghan was like, “Oh hell no to this.” Because if everyone has to dim their light around normal bill — what an absolute bore.
Ever since the break from the BRF– Harry has looked as happy as he did while dating and right after they got married. He radiates his happiness, and he seems much more relaxed. I can’t wait to see how “loose” he is at Invictus this year. And Meghan too. I bet she shines so brightly.
I hate it all so much. Not-quite-matching green? Culottes that just look like high waters? Glaring white tennies? It’s all making my eye twitch, it’s so bad. But she looks happy. She’s just completely clueless about clothing.
They’re probably Zara. When you go into the store they’ve made it a point to highlight their culotte collection. It’s funny. They don’t usually put signs but for some reason they have this rack of just culottes and a song that says “the culotte collection”. They must love Waity Katie