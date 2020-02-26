Duchess Kate was keen in green culottes for her SportsAid event today

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at an event today for SportsAid, one of her patronages. SportsAid helps finance young British athletes, whether it’s the cost of a training school, coaching, or travel. I remember that Kate went to British tennis player Harriet Dart’s matches at Wimbledon last year, and it was because Dart had received some funding from SportsAid. Today, Kate’s event was held at the London Stadium, and she was there to “champion” the parents and guardians of talented young athletes. As everyone always says, Kate enjoys events involving sports, athletes, tennis and/or comfortable shoes. She seemed quite happy here. She did a starting-block thing and she threw some punches (she was boxing).

Kate’s ensemble, the best anyone can determine, was a mix of separates. Kate’s Closet said the green culottes were probably from Zara, considering Kate has worn a different color version of those same trousers before. Kate paired those with Adidas sneakers (or “trainers” in Brit-speak) and maybe her Smythe blazer.

This starting-block thing was cute.

The Duchess is being given an in-depth introduction to track and field as she learns more about the starting blocks, including the differences for para athletes, with coach Coral Nourrice, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Danny Sidbury and Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker! pic.twitter.com/m4ALiA7qGI — SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) February 26, 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge alongside athletes during a SportsAid event at the London Stadium in Stratford. 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/zc3AQhPQGU — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) February 26, 2020

The Duchess is now getting the inside track on Tokyo 2020 for ParalympicsGB with Paula Dunn while finding out about the cost of equipment for the throws in particular. She has also met SportsAid athletes Amy Holder, Karim Chan, Molly Kingsbury, Emmanuel Thomas and Dom Ogbechie! pic.twitter.com/kOoLBYvZHc — SportsAid (@TeamSportsAid) February 26, 2020