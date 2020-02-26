Welsh singer Duffy reveals the tragic reason why she disappeared for years

When Amy Winehouse released Back to Black in 2006, it really did change the music landscape. Suddenly, “blue-eyed soul” came back in a big way, and you can draw a very clear line from Winehouse to Adele to Sam Smith. That line should always include Duffy, whose 2008 EP/album, Rockferry, was one of the best of that era. Some of the hits and amazing songs from Rockferry: “Mercy,” “Stepping Stone,” and “Warwick Avenue.” I loved her music and I loved her voice so much. After a few years, it felt like Duffy disappeared. There was random gossip and blind items about her disappearance from public view. Well, Duffy is now taking the first steps towards telling her story. She posted this on her Instagram:

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.

Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.

You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that

x Duffy

Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.