Ann Coulter tried to insult Sen. Elizabeth Warren but it was actually an endorsement

I spent much of Tuesday not-so-quietly freaking out about Coronavirus and how America is not prepared for any kind of pandemic/major health crisis. The White House isn’t doing much to allay my fears either. Then at 8 pm, I gave myself a healthy dose of Nyquil, slept for eight hours and I feel so much better, in general. But I did miss last night’s Dem Debate! So what happened? Did Joe Biden yell at a cloud? Did Elizabeth Warren take out a baton and physically kneecap Mike Bloomberg? Did Bernie Sanders further explore his rape fantasies on stage? This was truly the first tweet I saw about the debate:

Sen. Warren has convinced me that Bernie isn't that worrisome. He'll never get anything done. SHE'S the freak who will show up with 17 idiotic plans every day and keep everyone up until it gets done. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 26, 2020

That… is basically an ad for Liz Warren from Ann Bloody Coulter. It’s part of the media-branding on Warren too – cable news journalists love to lament how no one is talking about “the issues” and “no one has a plan,” but then Warren comes in with a million plans, and she’s super-organized and then everyone is like “ugh, how boring, let’s just talk about the dudes.” I wonder why that is. Meanwhile, the coverage seems to suggest that it was a massive pile-on Bernie Sanders:

The debate kicked off with a question about whether Sanders’s brand of Democratic Socialism could be trusted to uphold a strong economy, giving the rest of the stage the opportunity give their reasoning for why Sanders would be a risky nominee. Former mayor Michael Bloomberg told Sanders that “Russia is helping you get elected so you’ll lose to [Donald Trump],” which Pete Buttigieg piggy-backed on, saying that Russia “want[s] chaos, and chaos is what’s coming our way.” “Imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders versus Donald Trump,” Buttigieg said. “Think about what that will be like for this country.” Former Vice President Joe Biden went after Sanders’s history of opposing the anti-gun violence Brady Bill (which Sanders later suggested was one of the “bad votes” he’s made in the Senate), invoking the 2015 mass shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. “I’m not saying he’s responsible for the nine deaths [in that shooting], but that man would not have been able to get that weapon if the waiting period had been what I suggested,” Biden said. The former veep also took on Sanders for criticizing Barack Obama during his presidency, pointing out that Sanders “said we should primary Barack Obama, someone should, and that in fact his administration was weak and not up to it.” “Look folks, let’s talk about progressive, progressive is getting things done, and that’s what we got done,” Biden said, later emphasizing that “Bernie hasn’t passed much of anything.”

[From Vanity Fair]

The candidates also pointed out that if Sanders is the head of the Democratic Party’s ticket, the Democrats’ House majority is in real danger and we’re not winning back the Senate either. Which… is actually a really strong argument, and I wish every Democrat was making this argument around the clock. If Sanders is the nominee, not only will Trump “win” re-election, but we’ll lose the House and the Senate. And the courts. And everything else.

