HRH Prince Andrew’s mother and siblings skipped his 60th birthday dinner

Prince Andrew interview

Oh, I’m so glad we got this update! His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, celebrated his 60th birthday on the 19th. He did not celebrate it with his dear friend, the human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, at least as far as we know. He also did not celebrate with his siblings, all of whom seemed to have – haha – prior engagements that night. But don’t worry, the man who raped a trafficked teenager “given” to him by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein did celebrate his big-boy birthday in style:

Look who made the cut! Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, Old Etonian actor Sir John Standing, racing heir Guy Sangster and his wife Fiona and Liu Xiaoming, China’s UK ambassador. All, I can disclose, were among an eclectic group of 50 or so friends who helped the Duke of York celebrate his 60th birthday last week, joining him for a private dinner at Royal Lodge, the Windsor residence he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie.

As I revealed on the day of the party, an additional number of ‘follow-up’ invitations had been sent out by Jane Clarke, Fergie’s assistant, to ensure that the evening went with a bang, after various of those who had previously been invited declared themselves ‘unavailable’.

The extra effort worked a treat. ‘Neither of Andrew’s brothers was there, nor was [Princess] Anne, but it was a wonderful party,’ I’m told. ‘A really good range of people.’

The lucky guests are reluctant to chat too freely about such an intimate occasion. However, I gather that the evening concluded with ‘a few games after dinner’ of the high-spirited sort that the Royal Family has favoured for generations.

[From The Daily Mail]

*shiver* I really feel like “a few games after dinner” is a euphemism for something awful and criminal and gross. I hope we get a more extensive guest list of people who actually turned out, people who are totally fine with His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, His Mummy’s Royal Favorite. And yes, I’m shocked that dear old mummy didn’t come to his big-boy party! What’s up with that? Surely she would want to continue celebrating her favorite son, the ROYAL PRINCE whom she is not ashamed of in the least?

Embed from Getty Images

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts **FILE PHOTOS**

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

47 Responses to “HRH Prince Andrew’s mother and siblings skipped his 60th birthday dinner”

  1. Als Em says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:14 am

    I’m sure they all had a private birthday celebration that will never get reported.

    Reply
  2. aquarius64 says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Mom and siblings didn’t show up? They’re throwing him under the bus. The method is different when you openly challenge the queen (see Sussexes). Bet he is a no show for the Commonwealth services.

    Reply
    • Ainsley7 says:
      February 26, 2020 at 8:00 am

      I don’t think he’ll be at the commonwealth service, but not because they are throwing him under the bus. The family has a lot of in-fighting. The siblings never attend each other’s birthdays and such. Keep in mind that we are always told how much the Queen looks forward to having her the whole family together at that Christmas luncheon before she goes to Sandringham every year. It only lasts an hour. That’s how much time she schedules for it because she just loves all that family togetherness. They aren’t a normal family and can’t really be judged by normal family standards.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        February 26, 2020 at 9:04 am

        Yeah, I enjoy this story because it makes Andrew look bad, but I imagine his siblings and his mother don’t usually attend his birthday parties like this anyway. They might do a family get-together later, but I doubt it. they’re not a normal family like Ainsley says. and remember there was that “big” party planned that got canceled – my guess is the family all would have attended that one, but as it is, meh. Charles and Anne aren’t rearranging their schedules for Andrew at this point.

    • Maria says:
      February 26, 2020 at 8:48 am

      They’re not throwing him under the bus, lol. They’re just covering for themselves. I’m sure they celebrated another way. Sarah Ferguson made a birthday post on Instagram and Princess Eugenie liked it even though there were tons of upset comments. They’re all in on it.

      Reply
    • vertes says:
      February 26, 2020 at 11:45 am

      Mumsy’s presence at the party would have cramped the “party games” & hoopla. Many of the guests would be inhibited in her presence & the rollicking & jokes would have to be far tamer.

      Reply
  3. MerryGirl says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:27 am

    Where were all the headlines “The Queen snubbed Andrew’s party” or the “William & Kate snubs” or “Prince Charles snubs” or any other siblings “snubs”…..Oh, I get it, only Harry & Meghan who are half way around the world had a screaming headline snubbing the pedophile’s birthday do.

    Reply
    • Heather says:
      February 26, 2020 at 7:37 am

      This article may not have used the actual word “snub” but it is quite clear that it holds the same intent.
      Why does everything have to connect to Harry & Meghan? They broke free for a reason, but even their supporters seem to be unable to let them live.

      Reply
      • Nelly says:
        February 26, 2020 at 7:45 am

        Merrygirl’s comment is in reference to actual articles saying that Harry and Meghan was snubbing Andrew for not going to his party. You know pointing out the hypocrisy of how differently the Sussexes are treated.

      • Nic919 says:
        February 26, 2020 at 8:32 am

        It’s being obtuse to purposefully misunderstand merrygirl’s comment and then slag on Sussex supporters. Take off the troll glasses and pay attention to the media coverage double standards.

      • Heather says:
        February 26, 2020 at 8:43 am

        I, myself, am a Sussex supporter. I support their desire to be free and separate from the RF. I’m not denying that the media has been much more harsh with H&M. And I’m not slagging nor trolling. I’m just growing tired of people continually dragging them into every royal narrative.

      • Elisa says:
        February 26, 2020 at 3:15 pm

        @Heather, ITA 100%. It’s kind of weird that H&M are dragged in every royal post on here. Just take a look at the K&W posts today and how often H&M get mentioned by posters.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        February 26, 2020 at 3:45 pm

        @Heather – The reason Meghan & Harry get dragged into every Royal post is because The Daily Fail, The Daily Slow and The Dim dragged them into EVERY royal story. The Celebitchy commentariat are just commenting on other stories run by the tabloids of the same subject as Kaiser’s post.

    • Erinn says:
      February 26, 2020 at 8:00 am

      Because the tabs know that invoking the Sussexes will get their supporters AND their haters whipped up into a froth which means more clicks and money for them.

      Reply
  4. Amy Too says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:32 am

    I like how the article tries to tell us that the guests aren’t advertising the fact that they hung out with a pedophile because they don’t want to talk about such an intimate and special private gathering, and not because, you know…. they’re extremely embarrassed to have it known they’re fine with celebrating a pedophile.

    Reply
  5. Eleonor says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:34 am

    I can see Charles prints on all this.

    Reply
  6. Brinibini says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:35 am

    She probably saw him on his birthday, but maybe didn’t go to the party because she feels “too old” for these parties? As if mummy didn’t see her favorite boy on his big day.

    Reply
  7. OriginalLala says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:36 am

    Gross, I hope people take note of those who attended – literally to celebrate a rapist.

    Reply
  8. I'm that person says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:38 am

    No Bea and Eugenie either? Hmmmmm…

    Reply
    • Mumbles says:
      February 26, 2020 at 8:30 am

      Interesting. I’m sure Fergie was there if her assistant sent out the invites. She’s just as disgusting. The girls can’t pick their father, but Fergie isn’t even still married to him and yet she chooses to glom off him (or blackmail him, or whatever racket she’s running.)

      Reply
    • Maria says:
      February 26, 2020 at 8:49 am

      Eugenie has been liking “Happy birthday” posts from Sarah Ferguson and others on IG. Recent ones.

      Reply
  9. Who ARE These People says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:49 am

    So, a bunch of enablers and sycophants went out of self-interest.

    Reply
  10. Carrie says:
    February 26, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Ok so the racists didn’t turn up but a full turnout of the I don’t mind you’re an alleged rapist of trafficked young girls crew did.
    Not gonna lie. Hard to pick which is the worst bunch but gonna give it to the family as they cover both groups being both racists and covering for his most ROYAL Highness the alleged Pedo Prince.

    Reply
  11. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 26, 2020 at 8:10 am

    * ‘a few games after dinner’ of the high-spirited sort that the Royal Family has favoured for generations*

    So a few games of rape and pillage one presumes, or maybe plant the flag on a colony? The mind boggles.

    Reply
    • Spikey says:
      February 26, 2020 at 10:48 am

      Anyone who knows “The Hour of the Pig” with Colin Firth knows about the “few games after dinner of the high-spirited sort”.

      Anyone who doesn’t – get thee to a streaming service! 1993 Colin was especially delicious.

      /edit Somehow imdb has another title “The Advocate”

      Reply
    • Sunday says:
      February 26, 2020 at 11:10 am

      I’m picturing something between Boar on the Floor from Succession and all out human-hunting a la Ready or Not…

      Reply
    • windyriver says:
      February 26, 2020 at 4:54 pm

      Plant the flag on a colony – good one. Maybe they have their own Monopoly set.

      Film was released as The Advocate in the US. Like the original title better.

      Reply
  12. Feeshalori says:
    February 26, 2020 at 8:20 am

    I’m imagining Andrew handcuffed in that picture with his hands behind his back being led away by the police before Mummy can take him into church.

    Reply
  13. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    February 26, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Whether they attended or not they’re still colluding in one of the great crimes of the age: covering up for a rapist, racist, groomer and abuser who himself colluded with groomers and rapist abusers.
    Following Jimmy Saville and Weinstein there SHOULD be no place to hide, particularly not in plain sight.
    We still don’t know if the London Met has reopened the case, nor whether PaedoAndy has gone to the authorities. I don’t like the ‘we subsidise them’ card but in this instance, when someone’s position depends purely on the goodwill of the taxpaying public, we deserve answers

    Reply
  14. 10KTurtle says:
    February 26, 2020 at 8:22 am

    They might have skipped the party [so they could be reported as skipping the party?], but they’re all still 100% Team HRH Pedo.

    Reply
  15. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    February 26, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Eh, they’re still covering for him. I give them no credit at all.

    Reply
  16. Carrie says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:00 am

    60 ways to be an alleged ROYAL pedo
    Slip out the back Jack
    Make a new plan Andy
    You don’t need to be a coy Royal
    Just get yourself free
    Hop on the bus Gus
    You don’t need to sweat much
    Just drop off the videos Lee
    And get yourself free

    Reply
  17. Sofia says:
    February 26, 2020 at 9:51 am

    I don’t believe for a second that Liz missed Andy’s bday

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      February 26, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      QEII of House Petty would not attend a party for one of her children that she was not hosting because the party, by Royal protocol, would become all about her and none of the guest would have a good time.

      QEII of House Petty attends very few private weddings and almost no private wedding receptions for this very reason. This is also one of the reasons that Prince Charles represents QEII at funerals of important people.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 26, 2020 at 5:17 pm

      I don’t know any group of siblings in their 50s/60s who would get together with their parents (if alive) for their individual birthday parties. It’s just odd to me. My own family doesn’t do that (then again, we’re weird), but our parents didn’t do that, either, and they came from large families. Can you imagine getting ten siblings together for one’s birthday party?

      Reply
  18. Candikat says:
    February 26, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Seriously, what are “high-spirited games” after dinner? Like, super-energetic charades?

    Reply
  19. Golly Gee says:
    February 26, 2020 at 10:48 am

    “an eclectic group of 50 or so friends who helped the Duke of York celebrate his 60th birthday”
    “eclectic” being a euphemism for how far and wide they had to cast the net in order to get people to come.
    I like how they reported the “games” that they played were also favored by the Royal family, knowing what that will conjure up in readers’ minds and dragging the rest of the Royal family into the picture.

    Reply
  20. KellyRyan says:
    February 26, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Have the Royal Rats deserted the sinking ship. :)

    Reply
  21. Leah says:
    February 26, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    I get the feeling Queenie thinks Andrew need to go to church.

    Reply
  22. It's a dry heave says:
    February 26, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Of course the family didn’t go to his birthday party. It’s called plausible deniability. The guy is a social pariah. No one wants to aknowledge their association with him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment