HRH Prince Andrew’s mother and siblings skipped his 60th birthday dinner

Oh, I’m so glad we got this update! His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, celebrated his 60th birthday on the 19th. He did not celebrate it with his dear friend, the human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, at least as far as we know. He also did not celebrate with his siblings, all of whom seemed to have – haha – prior engagements that night. But don’t worry, the man who raped a trafficked teenager “given” to him by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein did celebrate his big-boy birthday in style:

Look who made the cut! Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, Old Etonian actor Sir John Standing, racing heir Guy Sangster and his wife Fiona and Liu Xiaoming, China’s UK ambassador. All, I can disclose, were among an eclectic group of 50 or so friends who helped the Duke of York celebrate his 60th birthday last week, joining him for a private dinner at Royal Lodge, the Windsor residence he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie. As I revealed on the day of the party, an additional number of ‘follow-up’ invitations had been sent out by Jane Clarke, Fergie’s assistant, to ensure that the evening went with a bang, after various of those who had previously been invited declared themselves ‘unavailable’. The extra effort worked a treat. ‘Neither of Andrew’s brothers was there, nor was [Princess] Anne, but it was a wonderful party,’ I’m told. ‘A really good range of people.’ The lucky guests are reluctant to chat too freely about such an intimate occasion. However, I gather that the evening concluded with ‘a few games after dinner’ of the high-spirited sort that the Royal Family has favoured for generations.

*shiver* I really feel like “a few games after dinner” is a euphemism for something awful and criminal and gross. I hope we get a more extensive guest list of people who actually turned out, people who are totally fine with His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, His Mummy’s Royal Favorite. And yes, I’m shocked that dear old mummy didn’t come to his big-boy party! What’s up with that? Surely she would want to continue celebrating her favorite son, the ROYAL PRINCE whom she is not ashamed of in the least?

