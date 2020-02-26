HRH Prince Andrew’s mother and siblings skipped his 60th birthday dinner

Oh, I’m so glad we got this update! His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, celebrated his 60th birthday on the 19th. He did not celebrate it with his dear friend, the human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, at least as far as we know. He also did not celebrate with his siblings, all of whom seemed to have – haha – prior engagements that night. But don’t worry, the man who raped a trafficked teenager “given” to him by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein did celebrate his big-boy birthday in style:
Look who made the cut! Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, Old Etonian actor Sir John Standing, racing heir Guy Sangster and his wife Fiona and Liu Xiaoming, China’s UK ambassador. All, I can disclose, were among an eclectic group of 50 or so friends who helped the Duke of York celebrate his 60th birthday last week, joining him for a private dinner at Royal Lodge, the Windsor residence he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie.
As I revealed on the day of the party, an additional number of ‘follow-up’ invitations had been sent out by Jane Clarke, Fergie’s assistant, to ensure that the evening went with a bang, after various of those who had previously been invited declared themselves ‘unavailable’.
The extra effort worked a treat. ‘Neither of Andrew’s brothers was there, nor was [Princess] Anne, but it was a wonderful party,’ I’m told. ‘A really good range of people.’
The lucky guests are reluctant to chat too freely about such an intimate occasion. However, I gather that the evening concluded with ‘a few games after dinner’ of the high-spirited sort that the Royal Family has favoured for generations.
*shiver* I really feel like “a few games after dinner” is a euphemism for something awful and criminal and gross. I hope we get a more extensive guest list of people who actually turned out, people who are totally fine with His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, His Mummy’s Royal Favorite. And yes, I’m shocked that dear old mummy didn’t come to his big-boy party! What’s up with that? Surely she would want to continue celebrating her favorite son, the ROYAL PRINCE whom she is not ashamed of in the least?
I’m sure they all had a private birthday celebration that will never get reported.
Just what I was going to say.
sounds about right.
Mom and siblings didn’t show up? They’re throwing him under the bus. The method is different when you openly challenge the queen (see Sussexes). Bet he is a no show for the Commonwealth services.
I don’t think he’ll be at the commonwealth service, but not because they are throwing him under the bus. The family has a lot of in-fighting. The siblings never attend each other’s birthdays and such. Keep in mind that we are always told how much the Queen looks forward to having her the whole family together at that Christmas luncheon before she goes to Sandringham every year. It only lasts an hour. That’s how much time she schedules for it because she just loves all that family togetherness. They aren’t a normal family and can’t really be judged by normal family standards.
Yeah, I enjoy this story because it makes Andrew look bad, but I imagine his siblings and his mother don’t usually attend his birthday parties like this anyway. They might do a family get-together later, but I doubt it. they’re not a normal family like Ainsley says. and remember there was that “big” party planned that got canceled – my guess is the family all would have attended that one, but as it is, meh. Charles and Anne aren’t rearranging their schedules for Andrew at this point.
They’re not throwing him under the bus, lol. They’re just covering for themselves. I’m sure they celebrated another way. Sarah Ferguson made a birthday post on Instagram and Princess Eugenie liked it even though there were tons of upset comments. They’re all in on it.
Mumsy’s presence at the party would have cramped the “party games” & hoopla. Many of the guests would be inhibited in her presence & the rollicking & jokes would have to be far tamer.
Where were all the headlines “The Queen snubbed Andrew’s party” or the “William & Kate snubs” or “Prince Charles snubs” or any other siblings “snubs”…..Oh, I get it, only Harry & Meghan who are half way around the world had a screaming headline snubbing the pedophile’s birthday do.
This article may not have used the actual word “snub” but it is quite clear that it holds the same intent.
Why does everything have to connect to Harry & Meghan? They broke free for a reason, but even their supporters seem to be unable to let them live.
Merrygirl’s comment is in reference to actual articles saying that Harry and Meghan was snubbing Andrew for not going to his party. You know pointing out the hypocrisy of how differently the Sussexes are treated.
It’s being obtuse to purposefully misunderstand merrygirl’s comment and then slag on Sussex supporters. Take off the troll glasses and pay attention to the media coverage double standards.
I, myself, am a Sussex supporter. I support their desire to be free and separate from the RF. I’m not denying that the media has been much more harsh with H&M. And I’m not slagging nor trolling. I’m just growing tired of people continually dragging them into every royal narrative.
@Heather, ITA 100%. It’s kind of weird that H&M are dragged in every royal post on here. Just take a look at the K&W posts today and how often H&M get mentioned by posters.
@Heather – The reason Meghan & Harry get dragged into every Royal post is because The Daily Fail, The Daily Slow and The Dim dragged them into EVERY royal story. The Celebitchy commentariat are just commenting on other stories run by the tabloids of the same subject as Kaiser’s post.
Because the tabs know that invoking the Sussexes will get their supporters AND their haters whipped up into a froth which means more clicks and money for them.
not only the tabloids, some gossip sites play the same game
I like how the article tries to tell us that the guests aren’t advertising the fact that they hung out with a pedophile because they don’t want to talk about such an intimate and special private gathering, and not because, you know…. they’re extremely embarrassed to have it known they’re fine with celebrating a pedophile.
I can see Charles prints on all this.
She probably saw him on his birthday, but maybe didn’t go to the party because she feels “too old” for these parties? As if mummy didn’t see her favorite boy on his big day.
Gross, I hope people take note of those who attended – literally to celebrate a rapist.
It brings me joy that their names got printed! They might want to rethink their next invitation.
No Bea and Eugenie either? Hmmmmm…
Interesting. I’m sure Fergie was there if her assistant sent out the invites. She’s just as disgusting. The girls can’t pick their father, but Fergie isn’t even still married to him and yet she chooses to glom off him (or blackmail him, or whatever racket she’s running.)
Eugenie has been liking “Happy birthday” posts from Sarah Ferguson and others on IG. Recent ones.
So, a bunch of enablers and sycophants went out of self-interest.
Exactly.
Ok so the racists didn’t turn up but a full turnout of the I don’t mind you’re an alleged rapist of trafficked young girls crew did.
Not gonna lie. Hard to pick which is the worst bunch but gonna give it to the family as they cover both groups being both racists and covering for his most ROYAL Highness the alleged Pedo Prince.
* ‘a few games after dinner’ of the high-spirited sort that the Royal Family has favoured for generations*
So a few games of rape and pillage one presumes, or maybe plant the flag on a colony? The mind boggles.
Anyone who knows “The Hour of the Pig” with Colin Firth knows about the “few games after dinner of the high-spirited sort”.
Anyone who doesn’t – get thee to a streaming service! 1993 Colin was especially delicious.
/edit Somehow imdb has another title “The Advocate”
I’m picturing something between Boar on the Floor from Succession and all out human-hunting a la Ready or Not…
Plant the flag on a colony – good one. Maybe they have their own Monopoly set.
Film was released as The Advocate in the US. Like the original title better.
I’m imagining Andrew handcuffed in that picture with his hands behind his back being led away by the police before Mummy can take him into church.
Whether they attended or not they’re still colluding in one of the great crimes of the age: covering up for a rapist, racist, groomer and abuser who himself colluded with groomers and rapist abusers.
Following Jimmy Saville and Weinstein there SHOULD be no place to hide, particularly not in plain sight.
We still don’t know if the London Met has reopened the case, nor whether PaedoAndy has gone to the authorities. I don’t like the ‘we subsidise them’ card but in this instance, when someone’s position depends purely on the goodwill of the taxpaying public, we deserve answers
They might have skipped the party [so they could be reported as skipping the party?], but they’re all still 100% Team HRH Pedo.
Eh, they’re still covering for him. I give them no credit at all.
60 ways to be an alleged ROYAL pedo
Slip out the back Jack
Make a new plan Andy
You don’t need to be a coy Royal
Just get yourself free
Hop on the bus Gus
You don’t need to sweat much
Just drop off the videos Lee
And get yourself free
I don’t believe for a second that Liz missed Andy’s bday
QEII of House Petty would not attend a party for one of her children that she was not hosting because the party, by Royal protocol, would become all about her and none of the guest would have a good time.
QEII of House Petty attends very few private weddings and almost no private wedding receptions for this very reason. This is also one of the reasons that Prince Charles represents QEII at funerals of important people.
I don’t know any group of siblings in their 50s/60s who would get together with their parents (if alive) for their individual birthday parties. It’s just odd to me. My own family doesn’t do that (then again, we’re weird), but our parents didn’t do that, either, and they came from large families. Can you imagine getting ten siblings together for one’s birthday party?
Seriously, what are “high-spirited games” after dinner? Like, super-energetic charades?
games involving alcohol?
“an eclectic group of 50 or so friends who helped the Duke of York celebrate his 60th birthday”
“eclectic” being a euphemism for how far and wide they had to cast the net in order to get people to come.
I like how they reported the “games” that they played were also favored by the Royal family, knowing what that will conjure up in readers’ minds and dragging the rest of the Royal family into the picture.
Have the Royal Rats deserted the sinking ship.
I get the feeling Queenie thinks Andrew need to go to church.
Of course the family didn’t go to his birthday party. It’s called plausible deniability. The guy is a social pariah. No one wants to aknowledge their association with him.