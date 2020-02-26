Gwyneth Paltrow’s son thinks it’s ‘great’ & ‘feminist’ that she’s selling Goop vibrators

Back in January, Gwyneth Paltrow invented stunt-queening, remember that? She started selling a candle on her Goop site, and they called the candle “This Smells Like My Vagina.” It sold out at $75 a pop, and after all of the “criticism,” Gwyneth pretended to act shocked or something and she claimed that the criticism was about sexism rather than the fact that she’s a total narcissist who shills jade vagina eggs and vagina candles at a huge mark-up because “wellness.” Well, anyway, Gwyneth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show this week and of course a big chunk of the conversation was about Gwyneth’s vagina candle stunt. Kimmel even said at the end that Gwyneth basically just does this sh-t to flog her crap. Some quotes from the interview:

Moses Martin isn’t embarrassed by the Goop vibrators: “My son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘First I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. Now I think it’s a great thing.’ He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom!’” she said. “I was like, ‘Thank you!’” How the candle came to be: “Douglas Little, who is the owner of Heretic perfume, we’re very close friends and we work together a lot. One day we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around, and I smelled something and I said this as a joke. Then I was like, ‘Wouldn’t that be cool if someone actually had the guts to do that? What a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your tabl. Then he made it. I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website.” The candle is meant to empower women: “I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part.”

I mean… the idea that women are brought up to be ashamed of our bodies and our vadges is a real thing. But this is not that. Gwyneth named a candle after her vagine because she’s a narcissist and a stunt-queen. She also profits from feeding bad science, misinformation and extreme dieting to women, which is also part of the shame culture.

Around the 7:20-mark is when they start to talk about the vagina candle.