Gwyneth Paltrow’s son thinks it’s ‘great’ & ‘feminist’ that she’s selling Goop vibrators

Back in January, Gwyneth Paltrow invented stunt-queening, remember that? She started selling a candle on her Goop site, and they called the candle “This Smells Like My Vagina.” It sold out at $75 a pop, and after all of the “criticism,” Gwyneth pretended to act shocked or something and she claimed that the criticism was about sexism rather than the fact that she’s a total narcissist who shills jade vagina eggs and vagina candles at a huge mark-up because “wellness.” Well, anyway, Gwyneth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show this week and of course a big chunk of the conversation was about Gwyneth’s vagina candle stunt. Kimmel even said at the end that Gwyneth basically just does this sh-t to flog her crap. Some quotes from the interview:
Moses Martin isn’t embarrassed by the Goop vibrators: “My son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘First I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website. Now I think it’s a great thing.’ He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom!’” she said. “I was like, ‘Thank you!’”
How the candle came to be: “Douglas Little, who is the owner of Heretic perfume, we’re very close friends and we work together a lot. One day we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around, and I smelled something and I said this as a joke. Then I was like, ‘Wouldn’t that be cool if someone actually had the guts to do that? What a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your tabl. Then he made it. I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website.”
The candle is meant to empower women: “I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part.”
I mean… the idea that women are brought up to be ashamed of our bodies and our vadges is a real thing. But this is not that. Gwyneth named a candle after her vagine because she’s a narcissist and a stunt-queen. She also profits from feeding bad science, misinformation and extreme dieting to women, which is also part of the shame culture.
Around the 7:20-mark is when they start to talk about the vagina candle.
FFS. Just FFS, while banging your head repeatedly against a brick wall.
The ARROGANCE of the woman
Seriously. She’s not only a stunt-queen but a master humblebrag-queen. Ugh 🙄
WTF is the matter with her?
@Minx How long have you got?
Seriously, we should set up a support group: Surviving Gwyneth Paltrow
Her son is a tween, I believe. I bet the actual conversation was more her prompting him, and him saying “yeah, that’s great Mom” and rolling his eyes behind her back, LOL. At least that’s what I would’ve done at that age!
I don’t think I knew what a vibrator was when I was a tween, but I know times are much different today. Hopefully, she didn’t prompt him to have a discussion about it because that’s somewhat creepy. Also, how is selling anything feminist? Consumerism and feminism are not one and the same. Gwyneth is a capitalist, plain and simple. She is friends with Alexandra Grant, who just said that consumerism is a way to get women to feel they’re not enough, so I actually think Goop is quite the opposite.
You can unfortunately just imagine their dinner table conversations, can’t you?
I have two kids 9 and 11, and we talk about bodies, sex, intimacy, relationships and everything under the sun. There is plenty to hate goopy for and that conversation with her son isn’t one of them. The more conversations we can have with our kids about sex the better!
He’s 13.
Another example of the word “feminist” being co-opted and misused for personal or commercial gain. Selling vibrators online has zero to do with the idea that woman are equal to men. I hope the women who work in whatever assembly plant she’s buying them from are given a living wage and good working conditions. Now *that* would be feminist.
+++1
AMEN. There is NOTHING feminist about selling women quackery, esp in the name of profit and pseudoscience. This is also at the perilous cost of their health. Dr Jen Gunter is more a feminist than Gwyneth, and that kid of Gwyneth (IF he really said all that) is being misled on what real feminism is about
so much this: Another example of the word “feminist” being co-opted and misused for personal or commercial gain.
I find it inappropriate, but I’m so not her target market.
In 2009 Goop stated that shampoo gave children cancer and the scientific community ripped her a new one, so why are people still listening to her dangerous quackery? At this point can nobody convince her to take her jade egg and shove it up her a$$ and just stop her nonsense.
I’m not a Gywneth fan, but her concerns about shampoo aren’t as ridiculous as they sound. Preservatives like methylparaben are commonly used in shampoos, and there has been some inconclusive research linking methylparaben to cancer. This is why a decade ago, we started to see lots of shampoos/conditioners marked as paraben-free. Does it lead to a huge cancer risk? No, but she’s not the only one who had that concern. https://www.healthline.com/health/methylparaben#safety
https://www.health.harvard.edu/newsletter_article/By_the_way_doctor_Are_parabens_dangerous
Yes to this. I think the most concerning thing with goop is there is some truth mixed in with lies. All of my skincare, makeup and house cleaning is clean and green because most of the stuff you buy in the drugstore is filled with crap. But I don’t buy anything from her website and eyeroll how she markets stuff. You can make your own cleaning stuff from simple products (vinegar and soap), and I buy all my beauty care stuff from Whole Foods or small women-run companies.
She’s already got her head rammed so far up her arse she can see daylight – I’m not sure there’s room for a jade egg
hahahahaha at the imagery
Love it!
I think her family is warped!!!
God. This woman is insufferable. I’ve got a killer headache now, after all the eye-rolling I’ve done reading this. And I had to read “stunt-queen” three times, because my brain kept reading “c-word-queen”. Because that’s what she is -a charlatan, con-artist, mercenary kaarnt.
LMFAO! Thanks for the laugh this morning. I truly needed it.
I hope your day got better, Naomi. 😊
Can this woman please shut up and disappear?
It’s not even funny or snark-worthy anymore.
She stole Grace and Frankie’s idea, that’s all. And she’ll pretend like she invented to whole concept.
Gwyneth is a case study. A reporter should do an in depth article in her.
Her son is how old? This just seems really creepy to me.
“I was only joking and then they thought my idea was so brilliant they manufactured, designed and marketed the item and put it on my website. Can you believe it!?” Actually Gwen I don’t believe it. But cool story bro.
Yeah I don’t believe anything she says, basically. She’s flip flopped on just about everything, and will say whatever she thinks will get her attention and sell crap.
I bet you anything her son didn’t say that.
As a tween he’s probably uninterested in what his mother does, and it’s likely he doesn’t even know what a vibrator.
I bet she thought using that story and mentioning her son would make her look extra cool and extra woke.
I am pretty sure he does know what a vibrator is, I checked Wiki, he’s almost 14. But no way will I believe that he said that it’s “great” and “feminist” to sell vibrators. Nooooo way.
Has it ever occurred to her the world is not interested in her vagina? Probably not.
The header photos you guys pick for posts about idiots and asshats always make my day
A good mom would’ve harnessed that moment and clearly defined feminism. Just because a woman is doing something doesn’t make it a statement of feminism. Oddly, my 14yo and I actually discussed this last week after school. I can’t even remember what he said but it was a similar silly reference, but instead of saying thank you or right on, I quickly broke it down in as few words as I could lol. Most important words being human. And equal.
Paltrow is such an irritant.
Sure Jan. And then everyone stood to clap right? Tell me again why we allow this fool to basically own and commodify vaginas and therefore the idea of women’s bodies? Literally her brand is fake “wellness” and vaginas. This would be eating disorders and misogyny if the shoe was on the other foot.
She’s already done the eating disorders phase. I guess it’s not as profitable as this nonsense.
Ugh I feel so bad for her kids. Can you imagine been a teenager and your mom in the news with these wacky headlines?
“Founded in 2008, Paltrow and Goop have become bywords for new-age charlatanism and the folly of the wealthy.” — Rosanna McLaughlin, Frieze Magazine, 2019.
