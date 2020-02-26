Martha Stewart says her favorite cheat food is sliced American cheese

Embed from Getty Images

Martha Stewart spoke to Us Weekly, I guess in a brief red carpet interview, where they about her guilty pleasure food. It’s kind of pedestrian, for Martha. Maybe that’s why she considers it a cheat food. She can have the most decadent and fancy meals in the world, she often makes them, but her cheat food is one of the easiest and most accessible. It’s processed single slice cheese. I assume it’s the wrapped kind too, but I could be wrong.

“My guilty pleasure – single slices of American cheese,” [Martha Stewart], 78, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 17, when asked to name her favorite cheat food. While a slice of cheese doesn’t hold a candle to other celebrity cheat meals… Stewart has reason to feel a bit shy about her consumption of the popular burger topping. Unlike most cheeses, which are made by curdling milk, American cheese is a processed product that is made from a blend of milk, milk fats and solids, with other fats and whey protein concentrate, which means it’s typically packed with additives. Though Stewart clearly makes an exception when it comes to American cheese, she told Us she tries to steer clear of foods that are loaded with preservatives and other harmful chemicals. As she put it, “I really don’t like truffle oil and avoid foods that are synthetic and overly processed.” When it comes to foods she can’t live without, however, [Martha] proved she likes to keep things healthy at heart. “My daily morning green juice!” she exclaimed.

[From US Magazine]

Look at US telling us all the crap that’s in fake cheese. I don’t care! Last night I ate nachos with that orange cheese goo on them and they were delicious. At least Martha is being honest. I never really cared for sliced American cheese. It could sit in my fridge for months. If there’s a nice block of very sharp Cheddar in the drawer I will devour it, which is why I don’t keep it around. I’m like that with salami and pepperoni too, I love it. (I’m allergic to beef and pork now, but that will pass and I will go back to eating it. The turkey pepperoni is just ok.) My go to cheat food, which I eat way too regularly, is Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and/or Jelly Bellies. On a bad/good night (last night, it was Fat Tuesday!) I’ll have both. I start off the day with a green smoothie made with kale, bananas and frozen fruit. Martha and I have that in common although I suspect she drinks just the green juice and that someone prepares it for her. If only I could be satisfied with a couple slices of cheese as a treat. I would unwrap a couple, get bored, and move on. That’s why I eat pistachios in the shell. It’s so much work you can’t overeat them. After writing this I wondered if there was a way to keep myself away from the ice cream and there’s a lock for that! I’m going to ask for that for my birthday.

Ooh look at this: