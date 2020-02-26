Will Prince Harry & Meghan even show up to Princess Beatrice’s wedding?

Remember when the Duchess of Sussex turned up to Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding, stormed up the aisle, ripped Eugenie’s bouquet from her hands and screamed “I’m preggo, motherf–kers”? Good times. Obviously, Meghan did not do that at Eugenie’s wedding. Reportedly, Meghan might have told some people in the family that she was preg at Eugenie’s wedding, but she avoided making the big announcement until a day later, when the Sussexes arrived in Australia. That was enough for the Yorks to feel particularly peeved that Meghan had “stolen Eugenie’s thunder” and “Meghan made it all about HER, once again.” People acted like Meghan wore white to another woman’s wedding (whoops, that was Kate!).
Why this trip down memory lane? I don’t know. It was one of the last times the Yorks and the Sussexes were in the same space for any concentrated amount of time. Which is weird because Harry has always been pretty close to the York princesses, and they used to share much of the same social circle. But I get the feeling that Harry and the Yorks have grown apart A LOT in recent years, for obvious reasons. So will Princess Beatrice invite her ginger cousin to her “posh tent” wedding in May? The Sun thinks they have the answer:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could snub Princess Beatrice’s wedding as pals claim they “think they’re bigger” than the Royal Family. Tensions are said to have been simmering between the Yorks and the Sussexes ever since Harry and Meghan got married. A pal told The Telegraph: “It’s fair to say the relationship is not what it was.”
The pair chose not to invite Sarah, Duchess of York, to their wedding reception, and then reportedly sparked irritation by announcing Meghan’s pregnancy at Princess Eugenie’s reception. Harry then came alone to the evening bash and only stayed for one drink, with the couple officially announcing the baby news the following day.
Another friend added: “Of course Harry and Meghan will be invited [to Beatrice's wedding] but it is up to them whether or not they choose to attend. The trouble with Harry and Meghan is that they think they are bigger than the institution. It’s such a shame things have turned out like this.”
The entire family has been shaking by their move away, with a source close to Zara Phillips saying: “The overwhelming feeling is just one of sadness. She is incredibly fond of Harry and just feels so sad about what has happened. That’s how they all feel.”
I don’t doubt that most of the family is very sad about “what happened,” but the devil’s in the details about whose narrative we’re going with. My guess is that the York narrative, the Zara narrative and the royal courtier narrative is that “what happened” is “Prince Harry married a vulgar American diva and we had no choice but to bully her and smear her and racially abuse her, it’s all so terribly sad.” Anyway, my dream remains the same: Meghan and Harry roll up to Beatrice’s wedding, with Meghan – clad in a white dress – proudly touching her growing baby bump. And then they leave the tent reception after 10 minutes to launch some initiative with their charity. The Yorks will be salty AF for MONTHS.
Kate wore white to Meghan’s wedding and everyone excused it by saying “oh it’s actually yellow!” (it wasn’t).
I’d avoid this. Or, yes, wear a white dress and announce my second pregnancy. Screw them all.
She should pair said white dress with a cape that has “Black Lives Matter” embroidered on it.
Or “And still, I rise”
Or “Yet, she persisted.”
@moneypenny Big yes to the blm cape! Piers Morgan would have a stroke.
@ Moneypenny
Fucking hilarious. Heads would actually explode all over the place, like bits of rotten, overripe fruit.
This is going to sound like a very strange question given that I am an American, born and raised here. But my mother is of mixed ethnic descent and raised up in a sort of tribal island culture and I was raised more familiar with her cultural norms than some western, caucasian ones. I have attended a handful of weddings. Only one was fancy. All were a bit eccentric and had fun themes like “Christmas” or “Celebrating Science”. So I honestly don’t know: Is it really taboo to wear white as a guest to a wedding? How big of a faux pas is it? My own wedding was a budget backyard one and my guests were instructed to treat it as a garden party. I never have worn white to someone else’s wedding. But not because I knew it was taboo.
In a traditional Christian wedding here, white is representative of the bride and should only be worn by the bride. It’s a big taboo to show up as a guest wearing white.
I think Kate had poor judgement in her choice of dress because in a lot of photo’s it was so pale, it almost looked white but in others you can tell it was very clearly yellow.
In the US, it’s considered rude to wear white to a wedding unless you’re the bride. Guests in white “distract attention” from the bridal attire. It used to be thought rude as well to wear black, the traditional mourning color, to weddings. Implied sadness or disapproval of the marriage?
Now, especially on the East Coast, black is often worn to weddings, but white is still a no-no, to those who k[no]w.
If you show up to most traditional American weddings wearing white* and you are not the bride, you will be looked at with disdain.
Don’t show up wearing black or red, either.
I wore white to a friend’s wedding and nobody looked at me with disdain, least of all my friend. : ) I only realized later that it was possibly a faux pas. Oh well! It was a nice dress!
Solange Knowles had all her guests wear white to her wedding, very stylized ,so it’s kind of a trendy thing, like a theme wedding. However, generally, the only person wearing white should be bride, and even if she doesn’t wear white, think it’s still a bit weird. It’s fine as part of a print or pattern with other colors though. Don’t like black either, unless it’s black tie and fancy. It’s up to the wedding party. If they say dress like a Hogwarts character, should try to honor their request. Some weddings are just OTT.
Wearing white to a wedding isn’t per se taboo, but it is kind of side-eyed ESPECIALLY if you are going to be photographed with the bride in any kind of formal portrait. so if someone wore white to my wedding, I cant remember, but I would have remembered if my SIL had worn white or something. (lots of white dresses with patterns on them, but not straight white.)
In my area/circles wearing black is totally fine, but I know that’s not true across the board.
@everyone
Thank you all for bringing me up to par. Goodness I had no idea! I just would grab the best clothes I owned and hoped to heaven my husband wouldn’t let me leave the house looking like an embarrassment. My sister-in-law and late mother-in-law sometimes helped me out with advice.
Nahema – in the sun, the dress is clearly white. The hat was yellow.
If you really want to get picky with etiquitte, you really shouldn’t wer white to a second wedding. Lot’s of people do, but it’s still frowned upon in certain circles.
The overall etiquette is, the bride can decide what she wants — some random guest cannot.
Furthermore a bride wearing white at a second wedding even if a breach of etiquette isn’t being rude to anyone in the way wearing white as a guest to a wedding where the bride is wearing white is.
Guest-Cat: In my family, we’ve got New Englanders and Southerners.
BOTH sides of the family would have dragged me for filth if I had showed up to a cousin’s wedding wearing white or black. Wearing black to a wedding is a bit like wearing red to a funeral. In my family you only do it if you hate the person(s) of honor and feel like burning absolutely every bridge with everyone attending.
Good choices for weddings: pastels if you’re women – and men often accessorize pastels as well. I was always told to have a dress in “happy but pale colors” for a wedding (basically keep it light and cheerful without upstaging the bride), and a grey and a black suit each for funerals. Grey worn for distant relatives, black for more immediate relatives. We had a big family.
Another rule they had in my family, though I’m not aware anyone else follows this: it was taboo to wear a dress in the same color as the bridesmaids in the bridal party if you were not “of” the bridal party? A wife of a cousin who rolled up in a blue dress to another cousin’s wedding, where all her attendants were wearing the same shade of blue… yeah, the in-law cousin got slagged off for that in asides for the better part of a year, it was stupid and rude of the family – more so when you consider no one bothered telling in-law cousin to check with the bride about her wedding colors or why that would be an issue.
“Another rule they had in my family, though I’m not aware anyone else follows this: it was taboo to wear a dress in the same color as the bridesmaids in the bridal party if you were not “of” the bridal party?”
@Where’sMyTiara – My family has the same rule. You are not to appear as if you are a member of the bridal party if you ARE NOT a member of the bridal party.
Another family rule: Unless it is an evening wedding with a formal sit down dinner and dancing for the reception, one is to dress down and be no fancier than going formal Sunday church, so as not to upstage the bride, groom, the wedding party and their families.
Never white as a wedding guest unless you are told to wear white! White background with a floral print is okay. I do see more black nowadays, but usually with a print. My daughter was recently married and her father’s girlfriend (same age as my daughter) wore a white lace dress to the ceremony 😳 Weird, rude, and disrespectful to the bride.
Oprah made a point to wear a different outfit because she noticed it photographed white. Kate couldn’t be bothered despite knowing she would be in the photos. Plus she had massive bitch face in the formal photograph despite grinning non stop at her engagements. A ton of people made excuses for her and claimed she was just tired etc etc. Since then it’s obvious she was being passive aggressive. None of the other royal women wore a pale colour like that and went to a bold jewel colour, which Kate normally favours.
@Flamingo, you say “If you really want to get picky with etiquitte, you really shouldn’t wer white to a second wedding.” What a ridiculous thing to say. The bride can wear whatever the hell she wants. She can wear turquoise on her first wedding and ask guests to all wear white if that’s what she wants. It’s her wedding.
Let me copy and paste the following: “Queen Victoria, who wore a white lace and silk-satin gown when she married Prince Albert in 1840. The dress outraged English aristocrats as white was traditionally the color of mourning. In the years that followed, it became fashionable for brides to wear white.”
Meghan doesn’t seem to care what random people think.
All of the females in Kate’s wedding party (Pippa and the flower girls} wore white, so maybe in the UK it’s different than in the US.
It’s different if you’re actually IN the wedding party, since the bride picks those dresses and colors
But they were part of the wedding party. The faux pas is when a female guest shows up in a white dress.
I am no Kate fan (judge me by my posts on any other Kate article). But I honestly don’t think Kate thought about the color of her dress at Harry’s wedding. She’s not very smart or fashionable, and she seems to love that off-white coat dress since she’s been seen in it several times. She probably just wore it because she thinks it makes her look nice (and relatively speaking, I agree), and NOT as a deliberate act toward Meghan.
The difference between her (white) outfit at Meghan’s wedding, with her hair in curls, and her outfit and updo at Eugenie’s was pretty telling to me.
The whole thing felt like a callback to her own wedding and not wanting to be upstaged.
She has several white and off-white coat dresses, and the one at Harry and Meghan’s wedding was new iirc. She chose to wear that shade deliberately.
Ignoring how it was a new off white outfit, of which she has plenty, there are still no excuses for the sour puss face she made in the formal photo. That lasts forever and tells you a lot about the kind of person Kate is. Even William made a better attempt to smile.
Have a brooch made, Petty Betty & Princess Michael style, in diamonds, in the shape of hand a flipping the bird. Have it pin the Black Lives Matter cape.
When they swan off to their charity event after 10 min popping in the tent, let the charity be for victims of human trafficking.
Bonus points if Piers, Palmer, and Penny get admitted to the hospital with cases of the vapors.
“Anyway, my dream remains the same: Meghan and Harry roll up to Beatrice’s wedding, with Meghan – clad in a white dress – proudly touching her growing baby bump.”
Or better yet: don’t go to the wedding but announce pregnancy. Can always say it was a false alarm later on if she’s not actually pregnant.
He invited Sarah to the wedding. Even Will didn’t do that. Why be insulted she didn’t go to the reception? And didn’t he have to fly to Australia the day after Eugenie’s wedding? Maybe that’s why he couldn’t stay for the party.
And maybe Eugenie knew all this and they actually get along, and the media made it up? I’m just hoping I guess. Since B&E aren’t full-time working royals, but instead lead private lives, I guess I hope they’d stay friends. I tried hard to stay good friends with my (only, male) cousin who was also my age and we were totally BFFs and it was fun!
I’m more inclined to believe this because Harry and Ed Sheeran used her house to do their mental health awareness ad together. The York sisters did giggle at Harry and Meghan’s wedding but they didnt look snarky about it like the others did, if I remember correctly. They looked more amused. I’m sure it was quite a different experience for them.
Really, we have no way of knowing at this point.
@Guest with Cat other royals were laughingg at Harry’s wedding, Willaim and Charles. Agreed it was a different experience for all of them.
It was reported at the time that the Sussexes couldn’t go to the evening party because they had to go to Australia. They were seemed on good terms at the 2018 Christmas walk. Harry also filmed a thing with Ed Sheeran at Eugenie’s just last fall. People are so offended on behalf of the Sussexes that they are kind of ignoring the fact that the Sussexes never seemed offended in the first place. There is no evidence that they have a problem with either Beatrice or Eugenie. I don’t think Beatrice and Eugenie have problem with them either. Their parents on the other hand are another story.
Agreed Silly tabloids making women against each other, but whats new? If it wasnt Meghan vs the York Princesses it would be Kate vs the York princesses* sigh
Except Kate vs the York princesses was a very real thing, especially during the dating years. It’s actually what started all the drama around the Christmas church walk. The Yorks were rude to Kate after church because Kate didn’t know exactly what to do. The tabloids brought up all the old stories about the Yorks talking shit on Kate and Kate making Beatrice cry at a charity thing. They ended up doing a pap shoot to try to put it to rest. People have been looking for drama during that walk ever since.
@Ainsley7 your talking about gosssip/tabloid stories nothing proven. Perhaps they were never close, but I never believed the charity drama why would Beatrice talk to a member of the press? She wouldn’t.
I imagine Fergie with a bit of alcohol would be a bit too loud & boisterous and, worst case, inappropriate as she lost the few filters she’s ever had.
First, as an heir to the throne I believe royal protocol is that he inform the Queen of an impending birth which he supposedly did ahead of Eugenie’s wedding. Also, multiple press reports at the time stated that the Sussexes had notified the family (Via WhatsApp, etc) ahead of Eugenie’s wedding day that Meghan was pregnant. A few people (family members?) were overheard to offer congrats to the Sussexes at reception and — supposedly — Andrew was furious and Eugenie was so upset that she had to go to another room to cry about the lack of focus on her. Personally, I believe Harry announced it to the family ahead of time, I believe several people might have offered congrats at Eugenie’s reception, and I totally believe at least one of the York’s relentlessly fueled the BS press stories that the Sussexes announced it at reception and broke Eugenie’s heart. Like all the other truth versus twisted truth in order to trash Meghan stories, the BS twisted truth is now the story of record for the RR. I also think that Eugenie was just fine as it was reported that she and Jack had dinner at Frogmore and Harry used their home at KP for his video with Sheeran.
Harry isn’t an heir to the throne. He Is in line for it. There’s a difference.
Meghan could never steal the York girls thunder…they never had any to begin with.
If anything, frick and frack should say thank you because if it wasn’t for Meghan no one would even know they had/were getting married.
Meghan is a hurricane…the rest of them are five minute summer sprinkles-you may feel a drop or two but it’s quickly over and quickly forgotten
“they never had any to begin with.”
This. Eugenie’s wedding was even bigger than Meghan’s and the lack of crowds around Windsor (compared to Meghan’s) when her car pulled up were hilarious.
After seeing them smirking at Harry and Meghan’s wedding and the instagram activity of Princess Eugenie liking every post about her dear old dad I think they’re gross.
Exactly. Just wearing something that is not completely hideous would steal their thunder.
No one cares about these two and their rapist father.
There has to be thunder in the first place for it to be stolen, no?
Even wearing something completely hideous would get attention.
She can’t win, whether or not she plays.
“they never had any to begin with.”
WHAT A READ. BURN.
Bea and Eug have no charisma whatsoever. They seem like nice enough young women, but that’s about it.
I kind of agree. Meghan was what everyone was talking about back then and they still are now. No thunder stealing needed to take place.
While I don’t condone any of the smearing that’s taken place though, I do think they showed poor judgement in their timing of the pregnancy announcement. I don’t think Meghan has don’t much wrong at all to deserve the hate that’s come her way but the pregnancy announcement thing has always stuck out in my mind as a misstep.
I don’t think they did it to deliberately be unkind. They were probably just super excited about the news but Meghan wore an outfit that day which got everyone talking and announced the next day, with the Sussex stans arguing that she couldn’t hide the bump and then days later, on the tour wore outfits that made it really hard to tell that she was pregnant. I know I’m going to get torn apart for daring to criticise them for this but it’s just my opinion.
With the history of leaks from KP, especially during that time, do you think they were just trying to get ahead of media leaks?
When should they have announced the pregnancy? In the middle of their tour? She looked pregnant in some outfits, not in others – just like everyones’ early pregnancy. The “bump watch” would have been a distraction, and there may have been health concerns that stopped her from doing things on the tour (you know, puking, feeling exhausted).
Why is it incumbent upon them to stifle their good news because a family member got married the weekend before they announced? The family all knew well before the wedding. The wedding was over before they announced it. I honestly don’t see what the big deal is. A woman who is pregnant with her first baby, who was excited about it and dressed appropriately. It’s just maddening that people continually want to stifle their happiness in favor of “more important” people.
The appropriate thing to do, if that’s the case, is for Meghan to not appear in public for the duration of her pregnancy. Because there would always be “something” a royal would be doing that Meghan announcing her pregnancy would’ve overshadowed.
It was reported the family had been told in advance& the wedding was the first chance many in family had to congratulate them in person. Mike Tindall said there had been group Whatsapp chat about the pregnancy news before Eugenie’s wedding.
People had been speculating since August she was pregnant& even royal photogs in September so there was some visibly some change to her figure. And in the end she had to have rest time during the tour& couldn’t do every activity so made sense to announce the pregnancy in advance of it.
Per “Royal Protocol” (heh!), the announcement needed to be made before Meghan and Harry started their tour. It obviously couldn’t be done during the run-up to Eugenie’s wedding. That would have been taking attention away from the bride and groom.
Most people wait until the 12 week point to share the news widely.
BTW – Mike Tindell said that the whole family already knew as Harry and Meghan had told the Queen, Prince Charles, etc but the wedding was the first time many of them had actually seen the couple personally.
ETA – the stuff about overshadowing came from Sarah and Andrew. A couple of RR’s admitted it later. Remember Andrew threw a shit fit because at first Eugenie’s wedding was going to be a big deal and wasn’t going to be televised.
Well look what you’ve got now for your other daughter’s wedding.
I knew people would get riled up by this and jump off with the extremes. No she didn’t need to hide away for the duration of her pregnancy. They could have just waited a week to announce. Why not in the middle of the tour? The spotlight was already firmly on them at that point. Why not allow which ever York sister it was to have her moment, that’s all. Like I said, I don’t think it came from a bad place. I think they were just excited but it did seem unfair.
That being said, way more unfair stuff has been hurled their way since.
This is another case of damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. If they hadn’t announced she was pregnant when they did, then the entire tour’s coverage would have been article after article speculating if she was or wasn’t. If you recall, when she got off the plane she was carrying binders (probably to try and hide her bump a little longer) and royal reporters wrote articles about that. How dare she carry binders!!! Literally BINDERS overshadowed E’s wedding. SCHOOL SUPPLIES GOT MORE ATTENTION THAN HER! I mean, come on.
Anything Meghan did or did not do would have been amplified over coverage of E’s wedding. This is another case of Meghan being shamed for not “dimming her light” during what is undoubtedly one of the most exciting (if not THE most) times of her life, being pregnant with her first child.
“and announced it [pregnancy] the next day.”
@Nahema, your timeline is a little off. Eugenie’s wedding was Friday, 10/12. The next day, Saturday, was Day 2 of Eugenie’s wedding celebrations, casual, food stalls, etc.
KP announced Meghan’s pregnancy shortly after she and Harry landed in Sydney, which was early Monday morning, Sydney time. So, about three days after Eugenie’s wedding ceremony.
So, Eugenie’s “moment” was the ceremony, a luncheon, an evening reception, and another whole day of celebration. Oh, and a carriage ride and a couple of hundred more wedding guests than her cousin Harry. Meghan apparently was only at the ceremony and luncheon (and family already knew about the pregnancy.).
Meghan absolutely looked pregnant at her first overseas event, the meeting with the Governor General and his wife, where they got the baby Uggs. As GuestWho said above, “the ‘bump watch’ would have been a distraction, and there may have been health concerns that stopped her from doing things on the tour.” Better to get the news out of the way right at the beginning so the focus could be on their actual events.
The week after Eugenie’s wedding, I remember at least one article (I think there were more) about wedding details; the one I remember was all about the fabulous wedding flowers. I doubt this was from Eugenie, who hopefully was on her honeymoon. It seemed more like an Andrew/Fergie thing, wanting to milk the wedding for as long as they could; they were most likely the ones pissed off about losing the focus so quickly. But Harry and Meghan’s Oceana tour was always going to be headline news as soon as they arrived, whether Meghan announced a pregnancy or not.
They waited to announce public until the very start of their tour a couple days later. If they had announced before the wedding, they would have been attacked.
They had to announce at the start of the tour. 1) Meghan was visibly showing and 2) they had to rearrange some of the tour for her to avoid Zika areas.
Girl, you just chucked that tree full of shade eh?
This entire comment is a burn of epic proportions. Chef’s kiss. Perfection.
I do think that Harry and Meghan would get more attention at the York wedding. They would always have gotten a lot of attention but since the Sussexs have “stepped back” amid familial infighting then absolutely they would steal the spotlight. It’s best that they dont go both because they do not want to and it wouldn’t be fair to the bride who isn’t guilty of her father”s crimes (even if she is in denial about what Andrew is).
Fair to the bride? What about fair to Andrew’s victims? Beatrice chooses to stand by her rapist father, and is choosing to have a big wedding. Her choice, even if she doesn’t like the consequences.
This idea that people *deserve* some giant expensive wedding is ridiculous. Beatrice has been engaged since September. They could have already been married by now, but she wanted some enormous show in the face of her father’s repellant behavior.
I hope Andrew protestors ‘draw attention’ outside St James Palace.
I’m betting that the Yorks, especially Sarah, want Meghan at the wedding so they can have lots of press coverage.
Beatrice’s dress is dowdy and fussy, but that colour looks great on her. My daughter asked me this very question only five minutes before the story came up. It’s going to be interesting to see played out in May. I think it will be very telling, and give a good indication of the Sessex’s future relationship with the “family”.
They can’t really win – they’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t. So here’s hoping that whatever they do, it really pisses the Pedo Family Robinson off to no end and makes them (H&M) shine.
ITA, the headlines are already written no matter what H & M do. I think the Yorks couldn’t care less whether Meghan or Harry are actually there or not, what they care about is which scenario will net them the most positive coverage. Which headline is better for the Yorks, Peacemaker Beatrice Extends Olive Branch to Exiled Sussexes, or Beatrice Stands With the Queen Against the Sussexes? I think everyone except the Yorks or the rest of the RF already know that both of those options exist only in their dreams; in reality the headlines will be all about Meghan and Harry no matter what, with one small picture of Beatrice as an afterthought.
It would appear that the narratives we have to choose from are The Sun vs. The Daily Mail. Both of whom find their “sources” under rocks.
“Under rocks”…..Or from royal palaces, Heather
I still think Meghan heavily hinted at her being pregnant with the way she chose which buttons to do and which don’t at that wedding.
#sorrynotsorry
Edit: I am a Meghan stan, too, to be clear
I’m a Meghan fan, but have to agree on that point. When I saw her at the wedding I did wonder if she was pregnant.
The Express had an article that said Meghan wouldn’t attend the wedding and it would a huge snub to Beatrice. The same day they had an article that Meghan attending would be awful for Beatrice as she would steal her thunder. Either way the game is that Meghan is in the wrong.
Funny I had seen speculation of Meghan being pregnant since at least August especially when she started wearing a lot of pleated skirts etc. Even royal photographers were speculating on social media she was pregnant in September when she wore this blue dress with weird pleats. She was noticeably thinner at her own wedding that when she turned up at Eugenie’s wedding with a much fuller face looking more like Doria, me and my mum said straight away when she arrived that she was pregnant lol. Seemed pretty obvious even before noticed her very dark boring outfit.
I agree. The way she styled the coat definitely added to the speculation and I think that’s what people are talking about. Nobody knows for sure when or how they informed the family and I don’t really care but she captured headlines with the “is she or isn’t she” outfit. With their resources and knowledge of how the media loves bump watch there is really no reason why they couldn’t have avoided that. I definitely understand why people could think she was inviting that speculation and there’s no need for that on someone else’s wedding day, especially when they ended up announcing it 2 days later anyway.
It isn’t like it is impossible to hide when you are that early on or impossible to plan for. My best friend just got married at about six months pregnant and they factored her growing size into her gown and you would never have known she was pregnant.
If Kate had done the same at Meghan’s wedding you know this site would be calling her out on it.
The Queen wears dresses under a half-buttoned coat over it, but sure, keep attacking Meghan for inventing the style
You do understand not everyone shows the same, don’t you? Meghan started showing early. If you look back, the burgundy peplum outfit at a sports event and the blue ruffled dress for an evening engagement. She was doing her best to hide it, but by three months it couldn’t be hidden easily without a coat over it. See her looks from the Aussie tour, one designer talking about having to remake the white evening gown with a big seam allowance. She’s tiny like Queen Letizia and she showed early.
@nota, nope. I said I agreed and could understand why people felt she added to the speculation with her styling. That’s not an attack and I certainly never suggested she “invented” anything.
You know we wouldn’t let this slide if it was Kate doing it at Meghan or anyone’s wedding.
I agree also, and I guess I wonder why people hope she ruins Beatrice’s wedding. Their beef is with The Queen/royal system and the royal rota mainly, so idk. It just seems- like, why.
If a cousin being pregnant ruins her wedding, then that petty is on Bea. That happens in families all the time. Given the horrible way that the York women (all the Windsor women actually) behaved at H&M’s wedding, it is just a little karma I suppose. Maybe it’s because so much of the untrue/unfair/vicious rumors came from the House of York and continued while M was heavily pregnant and vulnerable. I don’t think anyone wants to see the wedding ruined, but witnessing a little Karma? Sure. Bring that on.
From the moment it hit the press that Beatrice was engaged, someone (in the York camp) has leaked that Beatrice was trying to find an excuse to not invite Meghan. Now we have all this BS of she’ll be invited but whether she attends or doesn’t attend, Meghan will absolutely ruin Beatrice’s day. So —— if Beatrice’s day has already been ruined by Meghan no matter what —- I don’t know whyBeatrice doesn’t simply not invite her. I mean Beatrice supposedly can be one MEAN GIRL — so why not go for it. Oh, I know, it’s because it might actually show that the only bitches at this wedding are the Yorks. The funny thing is, I’ll bet Meghan doesn’t want to attend even more than the Yorks don’t want her there. 😂
Could that have been because she WAS pregnant and looked pregnant? I don’t get how she was supposed to hide it or button her coat in a non-pregnant way (??)
I like Meghan but they left immediately for that tour to Australia and she had outfits where she did not look pregnant. So she absolutely could have done that.
@MaryContrary – she also had outfits where she did look pregnant. Bump watch would have stolen from the focus of the tour.
The coat could have been buttoned all the way or open all all the way. People saw her weeks leading up to the wedding. She didnt look pregnant. The way her coat was buttoned brought out the fact she looked like she was.
@AmyToo Right? She dashed into the church – the pictures are used to beat her down, but all I see is Meghan channelling her inner Princess Grace/Audrey Hepburn, and looking damned beautiful doing so. Mid to dark blues look wonderful on her. She didn’t have a huge arrow pointing to her stomach, she simply buttoned a smart coat, FFS. No, this was used as yet another ‘excuse’ to set the MeghanHate bandwagon in motion. Quite pathetic, really!!
Everyone connected to that wedding already knew she was pregnant. Why was she supposed to hide it from them?
If she’d buttoned the coat all the way, it would have bunched up exiting the car and when she was seated in the church. If she’d shown up in a trapeze coat buttoned to her ankles, people would have known she was pregnant.
If you want to blame someone for the style, blame the Queen, because that outfit is straight out of the Queen’s closet. She’s always wearing outfits with a dress underneath and a partially-closed coat over them. It is because of creases in the fabric. She doesn’t want the coat buttoned all the way down because it bunches up and causes creases. She leaves it partially closed, often with a large slit in the back, so the coat flows away from her as she sits down. When she stands up, the coat closes in the back and covers up any creases in her dress from sitting.
It was windy that day (Recall Kate almost provided another Marilyn moment) so even if she wore a subtle muumuu it would have been impossible to hide her pregnancy. And bellies change all the time, pregnant or not. It is ridiculous to blame Meghan for not hiding her pregnant belly to preserve Eugenie’s feelings. That is seriously fucked up.
The thing is she was actually three months pregnant and the news wasn’t public yet. she was stuck in that weird in between stage, where if she had an open coat, she might of had a bit of a bump which would have stolen even more thunder. I remember the haters we’re getting mad for her ‘looking pregnant’ when she actually was. They didn’t get mad when Kate’s skirt blew up, that’s not thunder stealing at all.
People were already guessing at a pregnancy weeks earlier in the blue ruffled dress. It appears she was doing her best to hide the pregnancy until after the 3 month scan.
All of her outfits from the tour show – there was no hiding the bump. The navy dress with half-buttoned coat was the best option. If she’d buttoned it all the way down, it would have bunched up around her getting out of the car and when sitting down. FFS the Queen wears coats half-closed over a dress frequently there wasn’t anything odd here.
Yeah, just send them the complete tea set from the gift registry and good riddance.
Yeas! A lovely tea set from one of the royal gift shops. Maybe the one sold at BP gift shop. Or, I’ll bet the Duchy gift shop at Clarence House has a lovely one for sale.
Funny aside, this is kine of what Charles gives all his many godchildren. Once a year, even when they are young children, they receive one piece of china that is part of a set. Eventually, they’ll have a complete set of china. I remember one godchild coming out and saying it was a lousy gift.
Maybe they should send Bea a dress from Peter Nygard’s latest line.
I wouldn’t , given how they behaved at HER wedding. And Meghan would take attention away from the bride anyway. I wouldn’t show up at all given how the U.K. has treated her. The bastards (the press) were dying to know who Archie’s godparents were while all the time wanting her to lose her pregnancy. They’re abhorrent.
Sigh my memory is not great. I know they giggled a few times but I thought it was at the more lighthearted parts of Archbishop Curry’s sermon. I know everyone else was looking snarky or outright sour. Were they that bad, too?
They giggled and smirked at Bishop Curry’s sermon like ill-bred teenagers. Kate wasn’t much better and Zara Phillips was downright snooty and disdainful.
What did they do at her wedding? I can’t even remember?
Meghan is making headlines either way. I hope she shows up in something sickening. I’m think like the outfit she wore to Louis’ christening but in a different color. That was one of my all time fave royal looks from her.
Haha S808 — Maybe Meghan could wear a hat similar to the one Beatrice wore to William’s wedding. That hat was so discrete and not about trying to take the attention from the bride wasn’t it — to bad it backfired on Beatrice and she became an overnight meme. I’ve always thought Beatrice is a lot like her father in thinking she is so special that the sun shines out her ass. I remember all the stories about how Beatrice really mean-girled the hell out of Kate for years.
Or she could re-wear the outfit from Eugenie’s wedding as an FU to the paps who want photos of her in something new. Save all the amazing, new, soon-allowed-to-be-comped-clothing until April.
The tone of the article is a bit mean and petty. Who wishes someone ill on their wedding day because they like a stranger who they choose to root for. As someone from a large Irish family, admittedly a functional one unlike the Windsors, I’d be incredibly sad if my cousin I’d been close to for years was at odds with the rest of the family. It might be irrational but it’s surely understandable to blame it on the new person on the scene. I say this having no opinion on the personalities of the assorted royals concerned as they are all strangers to me as they are to everyone on here although some people seem to think they have intimate knowledge of them. I’m also not a monarchist/ royalist.
Did you mean this tone of the article was mean and petty?
“The trouble with Harry and Meghan is that they think they are bigger than the institution. It’s such a shame things have turned out like this.”
I totally agree.
All these people are putting words in their mouth. They haven’t said that, would never say that, and don’t get involved in others business like weddings.
So many disclaimers in your comment, Janerys…
She comes & announce another baby arrival. How wonderful that would be, the British press would go crazy
It’s funny that Harry and Meaghan are anxious to leave the royal family while tacky Fergie is still so incredibly desperate to get back into it.
Fergie would do ANYTHING for the level of international exposure, charisma and star power Harry and Meghan command.
Wonder if she might be behind some of the leaks/nastiness? We know that PaedoAndy is utter scum: bitter, nasty, unscrupulous and not above defaming and slandering others if they challenge his ‘authority’ and ‘birthright’. But Fergie has just as big an axe to grind. She may appear all jolly and insouciant, but she was spitting nails when the Sussexes announced their pregnancy, and never got over it.
Wouldn’t put anything past that gruesome pair, frankly
Which is why I think the Sussexes will be served a snub with the wedding/reception invitation. And if Beatrice (Fergie) does serve the Sussexes a snub with the reception, it will be a shame and a show of ungratefulness especially since Harry invited Fergie to his wedding while William & Kate served Fergie a snub by not inviting her to theirs.
@Andrew’s Nemesis, Anything to keep the spotlight off her beloved Pedo Andy? You bet your bottom dollar Fergie’s the source of a lot of leaks.
Why is Sarah still called the Duchess of York? Did I miss something?
That was part of their divorce agreement. She is still Sarah, Duchess of York. She is no longer HRH The Duchess of York.
Because women who divorce someone with a title become [First name], [married title], i.e. Diana, Princess of Wales until / unless they remarry.
Apparently in the RF they lose the HRH though that was put in place for Diana and Fergie – it hadn’t been an issue before that.
Fergie is lucky she got an invite to Harry’s wedding AT ALL. Fergie needs to sit down.
These tabloids sure like the idea of SNUBBING someone. I don’t understand silly people who think every action is a SNUB.
I think Harry & Meghan attend the wedding. If they are invited to the reception, they will attend briefly. But they will be SNUBBED throughout the reception from where they are seated, etc. That’s why they’ll attend just briefly (if they are invited to the reception at all, and I don’t think they will be).
She wasn’t even invited to Will and Kate’s wedding. At least Harry and Meghan invited her. Prince Charles hosted the evening reception and he did not want her there. Also, in some places, it’s acceptable to invite someone to just the church ceremony or just the reception, or even just the after party. She’ll be front and center at Bea’s wedding so needs to get over it
I think it will be interesting to see if they do attend – I expect they will, but only because the Invictus Games are around that time so they’ll be out of Canada anyway.
I think a lot depends on how the next two weeks go.
They’ll be away from home for two weeks with Invictus, if Meghan and Archie go with him. I could see them wanting to go straight home after that and forget the Windsor mess for awhile.
I think they should go. Harry is Beatrice’s cousin after all. Meghan will look effortlessly beautiful. As a couple she and Harry will exude megawatt star power. They will upstage the bride simply by showing up. And the media will go crazy.
Revenge is best served cold.
I wouldn’t show if I were them. They’ll only give the RRs satisfaction of analyzing family body language for eternity and exaggerate the hostility of the crowds.😐😐
There were two headlines from the same paper regarding this. One was that they would overshadow if they showed, the other that it would be a horrible snub if they don’t. Damned if they do and damned if they don’t. It will be better for Beatrice in terms of coverage if they do go, but it really is up to the bride. If she does or doesn’t want them there, say so or send a letter. The press are the ones making it about the Sussexes, as they make everything else. 🙄
Perhaps they should send a nice fruit basket and a video message. There in spirit, sort of thing
What would the royal rota do without Meghxit? Will no one think of their revenue streams? Oh the humanity!
Beatrice will invite thm and most likely the Sussexes will attend they are family. I cant imagine her going rogue and not inviting them. Plus Harry was always close with the York Princesses. Heck he even invite thier mother to the wedding, he obviosly has a fondness for them, he didnt have to invite Fergie. Even if they aren that close anymore; former bonds can be so nostalgic and its nice to be involved with the people you care about and catch up.
If it wasnt Meghan vs the York Princesses it would be Kate vs the York princesses* sigh
“The pair chose not to invite fergie to their wedding reception”, didn’t Harry have to fight to get fergie an invite to his wedding? It was William who snubbed his auntie for his own wedding.
The pregnancy was announced when she was 3 months pregnant which happened to be at start of the tour same way in the U.K. you’d usually tell your employer in the same timeline. Because you may need some extra consideration& may not be able to operate the same. During the tour Meghan had to cancel some events because of feeling unwell etc.
I don’t remember her canceling because of feeling unwell. They did have to eliminate a couple of things, so she wasn’t traveling in a Zika area.
Yes. She made a comment about being exhausted and the next day she didn’t attend the events To rest (Harry attended without her). But she was back in the saddle after she caught up.
Sorry maybe I misspoke but I think Harry did 1 or two morning events she didn’t in order to rest& joined him in the afternoon. And she didn’t go on one excursion as I remember reporters saying the roads were really rough.
This will be a mostly private affair. Harry and Meghan, Beatrice and Edo, and Eugenie/Jack were all together at Misha Nonoo’s very glam wedding in Italy and everyone came out in one piece and seemed like they were ready for a good time. I’m sure it will be fine, Edo will have all his guests, everyone will be pretending that Andrew isn’t really there, and Fergie will be making it all about her. If Edo’s ex shows up, that will be another bit of drama. Harry and Meghan will not be the focus, except to certain Royal grudge holders, and they’ll probably avoid the cameras. This is getting way overblown.
I thought it was a lovely gesture to mention the pregnancy news to the family face to face at the wedding. Especially when you only see the family four times a year. How cruel to hear about it through the media later on when you would have had a chance. In any case we saw her at the wedding but we didn’t know she was pregnant because it’s not like she strutted in wearing a full empire waisted dress. I found it noticeable during the tour so I thought it commendable to report it to avoid speculation.
The family already knew about the pregnancy through their WhatsAp group. A few people congratulated her at the reception because it was the first time they’d seen her since they found out. Just like would happen at any family wedding.
Sounds perfectly reasonable. I don’t get the uproar about it. Thought the Yorks had an issue with it and made a big stink but now it seems like it was the BM blowing things up as usual.
@RoyalBlue – Oh, I think the Yorks DID make a big stink about it. They wanted and expected the attention from the wedding to drag on afterwards and were super pissed when it abruptly stopped (which it would have anyway just because of the tour) – like it was Fergie’s big return to center stage. Idiots.
Never underestimate the pettiness of the Yorks.
Beatrice might not really want them there so as not to be “upstaged”, but I bet The Mozz secretly wants the Sussexes to make an appearance, as it will raise the publicity around the event if they show. No such thing as bad publicity, right? Especially if you are….. The Mozz…….
These threads the last few days have been on fire with the witty snark and shade. But the Mozzarella (as autocorrect took over and I’m letting it stand) aka the Mozz truly has me crying laughing!
I have been to some awkward family weddings. The one where the bride threw a fit at the groom while at the sweetheart table, the one where my cousin didn’t vet the minister and he started preaching about how women need to be quiet…I thought her head would bow off in front of everyone… we are not a quiet family. It is so normal and familiar to have awkward family functions. But mine don’t sell newspapers…imagine if the worst family gathering you ever went too had a nest of vipers and a newspaper full of scorpions at it. So much pressure. I feel sorry for the Sussexes and for Bea a bit. Her parents should shut their mouths. Andrew and Fergie have always pinched above their weight due to birth. I would go to the wedding leave a gift and skip the reception. Just leave Bea to her party, don’t engage the vipers.
Don’t know what will happen with Bea’s wedding but a lot of Meghan’s fashion has grown on me over time. I really love that outfit above now and really dislike Kate’s.
They all fear Meghan’s magnetism. Same with Pippa and her wedding but in that case she wanted to keep Meghan away. It was so silly to make Harry drive and invite her only to the reception.
Thank God we live in 2020. Back in the day William would have had Meghan burned at the stake.
The Middleton games around Pippa’s wedding were something to see. After all, so much of that wedding was comped in exchange for ‘leaks’ about the wedding to the press. They needed the draw of possible Harry-and-Meghan sighting to get those deals, but they didn’t want Meghan actually seen at the wedding or reception.
Makes me wonder if Meghan felt the push back since then.
Ah yes the leaking of the gazebo and how much money they spent. Those Middletons are so far up the press’ ass. The stars of the wedding weren’t just James and Pippa, it was Kate, George and Charlotte front and Centre too. they didn’t want Harry and Meghan to take away from that aha moment.