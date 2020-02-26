Gwyneth Paltrow is worried about the Coronavirus so she’s traveling with a mask

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably saw that I am freaking out about Coronavirus. If this was all some kind of mass-hysteria overreaction, well… it worked. I’m really worried. It did not help at all that I was already feeling my seasonal allergies this week, and that I’ve had Sudafed-brain for days. So basically… people should be worried and concerned about Coronavirus, but please don’t let the hysteria take over. It’s a really bad and deadly version of the flu and a lot of us will probably get it and be sick for a bit and then it will be okay, maybe. I mean, yes, the stock market is tanking almost solely because American business knows that no one is prepared for a pandemic to crush our already-kneecapped health care system. But wash your hands, take care of yourselves, take your vitamins, sleep, eat well, etc.

Anyway, I know I’m not the only person freaking out. Gwyneth Paltrow is freaking out too. But in her special Goop way. She posted an Instagram of herself wearing a face mask on a plane, where she’s flying to Paris, probably for Fashion Week. Note: several designers canceled their runway shows in Milan already, as the Coronavirus has hit Italy in a big way. But let’s not let that deter Gwyneth! She posted the IG with this message:

En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.

[From Gwyneth’s IG]

First of all, of course she’s talking about herself in the third person. How Kellan Lutz of her. Second of all, of course she’s making a reference to one of her own films, 2011’s Contagion, just to let us know that she INVENTED pandemics. Third of all… yeah, wash your hands and don’t shake hands with people, but… all indications are that Coronavirus has a longer-than-normal incubation period and those virus germs will get all over your clothes and stuff. Just FYI. So… Typhoid Mary = Coronavirus Goop?

Here’s a look at the moment when Gwyneth invented pandemics.