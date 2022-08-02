Duchess Kate, William & Charlotte stepped out at the Commonwealth Games

I’ve seen this mentioned in the comments before, but it’s worth noting: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are well-informed about internet comments. When people show disappointment in some minor thing, Will and Kate tend to make some kind of adjustment for the next outing. As in, people wished that William had brought Princess Charlotte to the women’s Euro final – he didn’t, but look, Charlotte got to go solo with her parents at the Commonwealth Games. So, the Cambridges are aware. I pity the person who had to explain to William why he was trending so hard last week.
These photos are from today at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It looks like Kate is repeating the slim-cut McQueen suit which she wore during the Flop Tour. I wonder why Kate’s white pantsuit is getting so many rewears! It’s so curious. It would have been nice to see Kate in some sportier clothes, given the event, and maybe go for fewer wiglets and less makeup? Most spectators at the games are just wearing shorts and t-shirts. But at least they let Charlotte wear a light sleeveless dress. I bet Kate envies Charlotte’s twee little collar.
Anyway, there you go. They heard people saying that they separated George from his siblings so they’re showing us that Charlotte gets special solo time with her parents too. And I’m sure Kate is so mad that she hasn’t been allowed to disappear from public view for months at a time for her summer holiday.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466385, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466387, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466393, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466404, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466406, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
I think they got a lot of pushback from the RRs after they didn’t bring Charlotte to the championship game. maybe it was because of the trending #, maybe it was because William didn’t want to bring her if Kate wasn’t there, maybe she didn’t want to go. but I think it was clear that the press expected her and the video they released was not enough (in the eyes of the press.) And yes they are completely aware of the internet/social media comments, if they weren’t they wouldn’t have brought just Charlotte to this event today, they would have brought her and George.
Anyway Kate looks way too dressed up for that event. But at least she let charlotte wear a regular sundress.
Hey, they can be taught – and it only takes weeks of public drubbing in global social media. And Charlotte’s wearing sandals! Lucky for her the world spoke up or else she’d be in an itchy twinset with a plaid skirt and wooly tights.
Oh make no mistake, that Daily Beast article comparing them to the Sussexes and how the Sussexes would never put their child in a suit in a sweltering heat and all the social media comments are not gonna be forgotten that quickly. Otherwise Charlotte would be dressed very very differently.
W&K are dressed up because they were “working” before hot footing it to the Games. They, along with C, enjoyed an excursion to K’s SportsAid patronage.
But I guess what I’m saying is you can dress professionally for sporting events and charities and not be in an all-white pantsuit with heels and diamonds.
I have more of an issue with people dressing down than dressing up but that’s probably because I love fashion.
They have to wear suits and get all dressed up when they need to sit among a crowd or they would just look like regular folks – because they are just regular folks and they DO NOT want that in real life or pictures. They need to stand out with extra help xtra makeup. They couldn’t do it on charlotte because so many complained that this early years expert put george in a suit when it was as hot as on Mercury the other day. When they go to sporty events where they dont sit and watch only then they might relax the outfits.
The little one is cute in braids. Looks like her mom today.
Charlotte looks adorable, cute dress, braids. Kate’s hair gobs are ridiculous. My pet peeve is Kate wearing what I consider evening jewels earrings to sporting and casual events. Tacky
I guess I must be tacky because I think the earring and necklace set are proportioned for daytime wear.
Those are tacky as they’re far too formal for the event. It’s giving nouveau riche. Wtf is wrong with her face? Charlotte is literally ignoring Bones while Bones is making these insane faces that no one else is. I feel for Charlotte.
What’s too formal about simple drop earrings and a small pendant? Wearing pearls and a tiara would be too formal.
Isn’t that an old school rule? No diamonds before dark or something? IDK, I don’t have any diamonds besides my wedding set, LOL.
@Becks1, my mother used to say things like that. She once told me that a diamond encrusted watch is useless–if worn during the day, it’s tacky because diamonds in daylight are too much, and if worn at night somewhere out (like to somewhere fancy), it’s still tacky because it’s a fashion no-no to wear a watch in a formal setting. I’m not sure if that’s a legit fashion faux pas or not, but that’s what she told me. Like you, I wear my wedding ring set everyday which has diamonds, plus a very minimal diamond circle on a very thin gold chain that I rarely take off. But it’s very daytime appropriate as far as I’m concerned because it’s so simple.
Those antiquated rules are ridiculous. Let people wear whatever they want.
I don’t know why she bothers with the earrings because the wiglets basically hide them anyway.
@Nic919, I agree 100%
And I think the jewelry is fine with outfit. But I do think they are overdressed for the event. Oh wait, they are royals and nobility. Gotta stand out somehow.
When half of the country are using food banks and are worried about housing, being overdressed and wearing very expensive jewelry is tacky. It’s giving bargain Marie Antoinette. It’s tacky because she’s obviously attention seeking and doesn’t care how extreme shows of wealth paid for by taxpayers, is not a good look.
@ KFG, I agree!! If CopyKeen could show the slightest bit of empathy to those suffering on a daily basis, she would earn some points. But she doesn’t give ONE thought of the suffering everyone is having to sacrifice on a daily basis.
Her excessive “hair”, cosmetics procedures, massive clothing as well as her excess jewelry are her refusal to care for anyone than herself.
Oh my gawd, CopyKeen isn’t wearing his massive ring today…….this is certainly a first! I wonder if it’s a deliberate attempt to show that their marriage is certainly going down the drain as we have ALL speculated???
Yeah, not a Kate fan at all, but I think she looks fine here. A bit more dressed up than everyone else but not over the top. Obviously they like looking a little different from the crowd so they stand out.
What I notice, is what I always notice. They simply cannot stand being near each other. Even though they’ve managed to sit next to each other briefly (looks like they switched seats later) they’re still leaning away from each other and completely disengaged.
Edward and Sophie are sitting behind them with their kids and they are all dressed up too. That’s just how these people roll. Charlotte is cute. Will and Kate don’t seem to be interacting with each other much in this set of pictures.
Kate seems to be in her own world here. Charlotte’s not listening to her, William’s not looking at her, and her facial expressions match no one around her. Hope she didn’t sweat too much in that McQueen suit. It’s a nice suit, I guess, but I know I wouldn’t wear all-white to sit in an outdoor stadium. I’m not sure I’d wear an all-white suit anywhere; I’d be too worried about getting something on it.
Her face is with fillers. Vanity, vanity, all is vanity. How long will the Brits allow the Royal family to scam them?
I noticed this as well. It seems like NO ONE listens to Kate. She’s pointing in one direction and Charlottes looks in the opposite direction. She’s speaking but Charolotte and William seem to be speaking to each other…it’s all very odd. At this point I think Kate is doing things just for photos. Otherwise, she looks very foolish. IMO, Kate and William have an arrangement. They are 100% united on their support of their children and 100% united on bringing down the Sussex’s everything else they will figure out as it comes.
I noticed that both George and Charlotte listen to PWT every time he talks to them but they ignore buttons, probably that’s what they see at home and just follow the example.
I assume they are sitting in a VIP box where it is traditional to dress up.
Charlotte is very cute, and I do like Kate’s outfit, but I’d have that a mess in 5 minutes at a sporting event.
Am I the only one who thinks the ladies in front are cracking up for a reason other than what is happening in the arena?
I’m thinking they’re very aware of who’s behind them & of the photographers in front of them, and are having a grand ol’ giggle about it.
From the photo and the way that Kate is leaning in it kind of seems like she is in conversation with them, but their body language doesn’t reflect that at all. I wonder if she was listening to what they were saying. Also her posture in that second picture is atrocious, it made my back hurt to look at it.
Charlotte is very cute. That’s all I’ve got.
Charlotte is dressed down ( thank god )William is too, everyone around them looks like they are but only kate who went to a game wearing a white pantsuit . Why does she always get it wrong majority of the time? It was obvious the daily fail was asking them to bring her when they wrote their article asking then to and they didn’t , so this is them rectifying that mistake
I’m guessing she must feel superior at all times.
I also believe Charlotte got to come to this because Kate was there, unlike the football match which was only William parenting. He might not be confortable alone with the children in public.
I’m sure he could have handled her fine on his own. He did a Father’s Day event a few years ago solo with George and Charlotte. Plus, the kids seem more at ease with William anyway.
Kate is going to rewear the White suit until the internet sends her a participation trophy saying “You look good in a White suit just like Meghan. Keep up the good work Kate!”
Knowing the Keen’s are systematically copying the Sussexes photo legacy, I think this is meant to be the Keens’ “Invictus” moment.
Kate is too predictable. Her style is so repetitive and I don’t think she’s cut her hair since college. She should do a shoulder length asymmetrical bob. She could still curl it, do beachy waves, slick side part. Something…anything different would be a pleasant surprise.
ITA – and the wiglets are really obvious in these pics.
When Kate wears a silhouette that she likes and got people talking good or bad she repeat it till the point it becomes an uniform for her.
Her hair was shorter when she had Louis or around that time and it looked good. Just bc Meghan rocks the long waves doesn’t mean that Kate should. I’m in favor of women wearing long hair for as long as they want but I’m also in favor of finding the style that works for you. She could still have longish hair just past the shoulders. Seriously, if Meghan cut her hair and started rocking a short just past the shoulders look, I truly believe Kate’s hair would eventually shorten as well.
I agree that the very long extensions only showed up as Meghan’s hair grew. She had shorter hair before Meghan and needs to go back to a shorter length. The wiglets just look like a mop on her head at this point so if you are going to do long hair, you need to do it well. It’s not supposed to look like horsehair.
She’s definitely had shorter hair a few times since college. Not as short as a bob but she’s had it as short as shoulder length which for her is short.
She’s definitely cut her hair like others said. She wears plenty of extensions and wiglets and they’ve gotten more obvious over the years. It was pretty funny to see her with shoulder-length hair at Louis’ birth in 2018, then mid-back length hair at Harry and Meghan’s wedding less than a month later, and then back to shoulder length another month later at a polo game with George and Charlotte. She also had a similarly drastic back-and-forth change in hair length at the end of that year.
Kate’s skin is looking really good here
Maybe Chris Jackson was the photographer…he does a lot of magic on her pictures.
LOL. Yes he does. His fingers work magic smoothing out all the bad spots and odd folds.
Photo.Shop.
@snuffles She probably just got fresh injections because her face didnt look plump like that on other recent events
Fillers and Botox
LOL. Hello photoshop.
Chris Jackson posed next to the mascot on his IG so he’s there today taking photos for them.
Everybody’s skin looks good with photoshop. She wears a ton of makeup so when it isn’t obvious then you know it’s photoshopped.
Pictures of her sitting outside at some SportsAid event today are closer to reality than these pictures. The strange thing is that those pictures were taken by Chris Jackson too (I’m assuming he took the highly edited ones in this post). Maybe those SportsAid pictures were a little more difficult for him to photoshop. They were still edited, but not as much as these.
Iris
Kate is heavily photoshopped here.
1st the puffy face is from fillers. She gets work every few weeks and you can tell because her jowls start showing before she goes MIA for a week and then returns with puffiness and smoothed out lines.
2nd the deep forehead lines and under eye bags are gone. Kate has historically poor skin from smoking, genetics and sunning. These features don’t vanish unless there is photoshop. We can see this back to back as she’s been photographed by foreign press that do not heavily edit her image.
3rd Kate has a birth mark above her lip to the side in the left of pics. If that mole is blurred or gone she has been hit with the Photoshop Truckload! Because that mole does not vanish with makeup unless it’s stage makeup.
And 4th
That Chris Jackson. Kate’s go to photographer and heavy handed editor was there says it all.
Charlotte is very cute. And a sleeveless age appropriate dress that also looks weather appropriate is so much better than a mini banker suit (poor George, still). I’m amused by the musical chairs happening with Kate and Charlotte. And the picture of Kate emphatically pointing one way and Charlotte looking another way. It’s a cute outing, Charlotte looked like she enjoyed herself.
I think Kate and her white suit is her new way to make sure she sticks out in a crowd.
I think originally Charlotte was sitting to Kate’s side and then moved to between kate and William. The pictures are a bit out of order.
Glad Charlotte was able to wear an event appropriate outfit. Swimming meets can be humid because of the pool and the crowd of people.
Baldy’s expression in that first picture is just crying out to be made into a rude, hilarious meme.
My favorite pic is the one of Kate pointing energetically in one direction while Char smiles blithely looking in the OTHER direction. 😂
Looks like Lee Thompson made Kate and Will sit next to each other for some photos before they positioned Charlotte in the middle as the regulation buffer for these types of events. Such attention to detail this new guy is giving.
William arrived with Charlotte in a helicopter & Kate arrived in a car. Wonder if it was William’s turn with the kids.
Charlotte is always cute & Kate looks pretty. The shoes aren’t great with the suit.
Really. that’s interesting. We know William was with Charlotte on Sunday morning (or whenever he made that video with her) so maybe it was his weekend.
Because they can’t control the premises at the commonwealth games the same as KP, someone managed to film William getting out of the helicopter without kate. (It did not show Charlotte with him but it could be the footage. ).
It really is starting to look like separated parents doing the kid handoff, but with regular folks there aren’t helicopters involved.
I looked at the footage again and Charlotte is in the shadows waving at the car as it pulls up to the helicopter.
How un-environmentally friendly of them. They were all together earlier in the day meeting with athletes; they should have traveled together here. And not by helicopter, for heaven’s sake. Those things just guzzle gas, more than those Land Rovers they’re so fond of (and get for free).
You can see the wigletted one in white in the backseat of the Land Rover? as it drives up to the helicopter and Charlotte hopping out of the heli. Like said above, she was waving at the (adding -at someone-Mom) in the car.
Charlotte looks cute and glad to see she was allowed to wear something comfy. Like the braids.
There are SO MANY pics of Kate leaning over the kids and pointing somewhere, while the kids are utterly indifferent to her. I have to believe the whole “pointing while talking to kids” thing is just another stock pose, and the kids are indifferent because they’re used to it and don’t care to participate in Mommy’s press thirst.
Kate: “Kids? Sweeties? Mummy’s going to point now. Look that way. Look that way now. Kids? Kids? Look over there to where Mummy’s pointing. Kids!”
Kids: *crickets*
This would have been a great event for one of her flowy peasant dresses.
She clearly just wanted to pop in the photos.
A notable Royal Watcher (TT Amanda Matta) noticed the absence of “Big Blue” which she wore yesterday. Just making an observation as she even wore it scuba diving in Belize!!
Huh, that’s interesting. She wore it yesterday but then took it off for the sailing (which makes sense, even though I think she’s worn it sailing before.) so maybe its off being cleaned or resized or something?
So many fillers for Kate!
Is anyone noticing that she isn’t wearing big blue, or is it just me? This is the same woman who has refused to take it off for scuba diving, gardening, cooking and hunting. Maybe she’s had it finally taken off her 💀
She took it off for the sailing race thing yesterday when she had the wetsuit on (though she was wearing it right before while she wore the white shorts). But you’re right, I don’t see it in these photos.
Yes, which is understandable, but she still took it to kayak yesterday. Just like she’s taken it to scouts, or to local gardening centres where she knows her hands are going to get mucky. It’s probably in for a deep clean or to be resized, but i’m just in shock that she’s stepped out without it. We know she values that ring more than she values her own kids!
Either we’re going to get a tabloid spread of an upgraded ring in a few weeks, or she’s trolling all the marriage rumors (or maybe trolling William by drawing more attention to said marriage rumors). Judging by her blatant, shameless copykeening of Meghan’s white suit I’d say trolling is a good bet.
I’m wondering if she was ordered to attend this event with William, she’s annoyed at having to do it (she could get out of the Euro finals bc she had that sailing event in the AM) and so she’s going to be passive aggressive about it and not wear the ring so people speculate.
Yup, she probably resented having to be there AND having to sit next to will for a photo op, and so that was her little way of undermining him. I mean, if they’re so aware of the online comments re: what their kids wear then there’s no way they’re in the dark re: the marriage rumors, so it feels very intentional to me.
There was a theory floating around that the very recent rumors about Burger King were started by the Middletons to help Kate gain public sympathy and understanding for the coming split. Who knows.
Harper, if this was put out by the Middletons, I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes. If they start this war, they’ll come under heavy fire. Are they prepared for that?
So, here’s what I thought when the rumors about Burger King came out: Kate is choosing to stay with him as long as “emotions” don’t get involved? It’s hard to have a lot of respect for someone like that. I have more respect for myself then to put up with someone who has affairs all of the time. If the Middleton’s were behind this, they clearly don’t think like us plebs. A separation doesn’t make me feel differently. Leave him.
Does KHate “own” Big Blue?
I wondered if it was Carole, to make people think they are still married/in a relationship, when it’s obvious they’re separated.
Someone wrote online years ago, that they had friends who were aristocrats and whilst everyone knew about William and rose, William and Kate’s marriage was dead/over, they weren’t together anymore, so it wasn’t really an affair with rose. If two people are separated they’re free to see other people, that’s not cheating.
Or she left it off to get attention, heighten speculation, get people to pay attention to her online.
It’s Kate’s revenge.
Maybe she’s finally realizing wearing Big Blue is cursed(so happy Harry gave it away). Or, like someone said somewhere, needs to be resized because that ring has been very loose on her fingers. It’s looked offside for a while-much like their marriage. It was the engagement ring. They haven’t looked genuinely engaged with each other for some time now. Married yes. Engaged with/to each other, no.
Kate & co. absolutely know people would notice she wasn’t wearing it.
The weird thing is…she doesn’t appear to be wearing any of her rings…not wedding or anniversary band either. So she can’t really say it’s getting cleaned or resized.
I like that Charlotte is dressed appropriately, she looks cute. I’m surprised Kate didn’t have her wear tights….
Also, someone pointed out that Kate isn’t wearing big blue. She didn’t wear her ring for sailing ( which makes sense) but to not wear it for a normal event is odd. Has she done that before?
Right? No tights? Such a break of “protocol”…hahahahaha
When Kate wears a silhouette that she likes and got people talking good or bad she repeat it till the point it becomes an uniform for her. It also to counter the she copy Meghan comment she went through a phase with the sleek minimalist style and the culmination was her Top Gun look so when Meghan with a similar style with her jumpsuit her stans were all gleefully saying Meghan was copying Kate
I’m seriously wondering whether Kate lost access to the majority of her clothes. Did Charles change the key code to her off-site wardrobe locker, hence all the rewears of this white suit? Did she lose access to her Lady of the Closet, who knew where everything was kept, as a trade-off for Adelaide Cottage? Or is her clothes closet at KP too far now that she’s at Adelaide?
I bet Charlotte was expecting to go to the Lioness game on Sunday but then didn’t due to the rumors, and this was her consolation prize.
Maybe Charles is getting stricter with cash, so Kate can’t afford to get the same item in 24 different colors anymore?
Unpopular but I don’t think they should be bringing Charlotte or Louis out for these events, unless it is all three kids (which should be rare). Given Harry’s escape, I think the royal slimdown may include only George as a working royal. Let the other two be private now, as they will be private citizens the rest of their lives. Instead W&K blatantly use them for PR and trot them out whenever.
TBH I feel the same way about all royal families. Let the younger kids start fading from public view and only focus on the heir. The spares lives will be difficult enough without their local press feeling the ‘right’ to follow them their entire lives.
Every kids in the family are private citizens, Zara’s kids, Peter’kids, the Yorks sisters kids only the Wessexes kids are titled but they won’t be working royal that leaves only his siblings. How’s that going to go if they’re not working royal ?
Given how little W&K do, and how they’ve made clear they’ll never do bread-and-butter royal engagements? It isn’t like they will keep up the 3000 engagements a year total the family puts up now. Many of those numbers are done by elderly cousins, hangers on, people who supported QEII at the start. They’re kept on as their retirement, because as working royals their housing is paid.
Most royal families have moved to only the heir as a working royal. The other kids are raised to be private citizens and support themselves. If the BRF is going to survive it has to change with the times. Not just wising up about their racist past and present, but wising up about costs and manpower. That including dramatically decreasing costs (security, housing, salaries), only having the heir as a working royal.
Unpopular opinion here as well in that I think they’re doing a good job taking their kids to events that are age appropriate for them and only involving them more as they get older. I’m also in the extreme minority that thought it was fine to bring Louis to the balcony and parade, and made sense why for his age he didn’t go to the Wales walkabout or concert that night. I think the monarchy will be abolished by the time George would be king, but I suppose they think they’re slowly preparing the kids to be senior royals and I’d guess they’re including Charlotte and Louis in that group.
Given how badly each of these kids has acted out against Kate at those public events? The most recent being the negative PR blowup over Louis and his shocking behavior towards Kate. No, they aren’t taking the kids’ maturity in to consideration. They’re dragging them out for PR purposes, like bringing Charlotte to this to distract from William’s recent trending on twitter. If they bother to think strategically about the future of the monarchy, if it has a future, the two younger kids won’t be working royals. Better to prepare and raise them that way.
Wether they are working royals or not they are still public figures and should be used to being around crowds. That being said I think they should attend shorter events. I think the Grimaldis are doing a better job with the twins.
They definitely read internet comments. Some aide must have pointed out how people criticize them for constantly using their children to maintain distance between them, so they decided to sit together at this one and have Charlotte to the side, instead of between them.
Also, Kate needs to stop pointing stuff out to her kids all the damn time. That’s why she got in trouble with Louis…she just won’t let them enjoy stuff without getting into their faces for photos. Now look, she’s pointing in one direction here and the little girl just keeps on enjoying whatever she enjoying in the other direction…not even looking at where her mother is pointing. They’re tired, Kate…just let them enjoy…stop interrupting!
It’s really annoying. She needs to let Charlotte enjoy herself. It’s all photo ops for her, she needs to look like an involved parent and it clearly pisses her kids off.
And she’s really not involved. I looked at other photos of her & Charlotte throughout the day, and you can clearly see Charlotte at times getting bored, uncomfortable, she’s fussing with her hair, whatever, and Kate is…doing her Kate thing, she’s pointing hither & yon and not paying attention to the fact that Charlotte is uncomfortable/bored/etc.
@Babs. That’s true. She should stop acting like a very attentive parent for the cameras. She should let her children be somehow and not be to overfussy with them. This is what irritated Louis the most. He gave it to her and shut her up. In public. Wow. Needless to say that boy’s behavior should be addressed now; later might be too late.
Charlotte looks good in braids glad she got to go with her parents to a sporting event
She seems to enjoy herself at public events.
Ugh! Why won’t this woman pull a comb through that mop? Her hair looks like a hot mess. Kkkhate also needs to cease with the ridiculous freeze-frame pointing pose she does for the cameras. Always playing to the cameras no matter where they are.
Her hair looks like hair (and wiglets) to me. That’s not a mess, let alone a hot mess.
On no pictures does it look like these two are a couple. It just looks like 2 adults sitting with a kid. There’s absolutely no connection coming out of the pictures.
So they’re just going to drag those kids out for every other engagement now. That’s messed up. I know George and Charlotte probably can’t wait for school to start. Maybe then they’ll get a break and only have to work, oh I don’t know, once a month as opposed to every week.
She doesn’t seem to be wearing “big blue” in any of the photos🤔..
Please feel free to find another blog that you find suitable for you, and let the rest of us enjoy this one in peace.
After all, you’re being, so, well…Trumpian.
It would been nice if Kate was a little more casual maybe a nice top instead of the blazer but no doubt, William and Kate are making it up to the press for failing to take Charlotte to the football on Sunday.
Given we are all surprised to see Charlotte here, this outing has to be in response to her not showing up with William at the Women’s Euro Cup final after she was seen in that cute video congratulating the team. Charlotte seems to be enjoying herself despite all of Kate’s pointing and she looks pretty relaxed, unlike poor George forced to sit in the sun in a broiling suit for several hours. She is also wearing a cute appropriate outfit for her age. Kate’s outfit just seems out of place in her all white suit at a sporting event, even William looks more casual than her?
Early Years Expert Top Tips #2
When you’re going to be photographed with your children, make sure to get in their face and point at things! Then you can get praise for looking like a really involved parent!
Your child might not like it, but as long as they don’t throw a tantrum that you’ll still be trying to justify months later in the papers, who cares?
Remember, looking like you’re engaging with your child is sooooo much more important than actually engaging with your child!
Wow, Waity is blatantly mugging for the cameras. I’m sweating just looking at her ‘hair’.
Kate can’t stop posing even with her own kids. William is more natural with them and the kids look to him more than Kate. It’s getting more noticeable with each event. Kate’s emotionally a little distant and stiff and William is more relaxed and natural.
William arrived with Charlotte via helicopter and Kate arrived solo in a car. They then got in a car together and drove to the engagement. It must be William’s time with the kids. I agree that they look more comfortable with Will than Kate. To me, Kate has never looked at ease with kids.
Where did you see this?
I saw a video of it on twitter
I wonder if William has more days with the kids than Kate and the kids prefer it that way. Kate is like a stranger to them.
I saw this on the fail and read comments before the bots got out. Mostly negative, not about Charlotte, but more like why is this news and why do we support these people.
The absence of big blue is interesting. It seems like she’s also not wearing her third band, the eternity ring. She seems to just be wearing her wedding band. So, I think maybe cleaning might the answer to why she’s not wearing it.
But I’m amazed she’d let herself be photographed at such a public event without Diana’s ring.
She could be having it cleaned but she could have done that when she isn’t seen in public ( which is often) She would have to know what it looks like not wearing it, especially with all of the rumors going around. It’s a bad look to not wear it.
Wonder if it’s punishment for Willyboy’s Twitter infamy, which probably embarrasses her.
Charlotte looks cute and is dressed appropriately for a child of her age. She looks as if she had a good time.
As others have said, Kate looks nice but over-dressed for a sporting event. William and the Wessexes are look casual but smart but as usual Kate doesn’t seem to have got the memo. Thanks to those of you who pointed out the absence of Big Blue. I hadn’t noticed. It’s unusual for her not to be wearing it.
OMG, I was actually attending the swimming this morning and was shocked when they rocked up with 30 mins left at the event (it started at 10:30 and they turned up at 11:45) and sat across the pool from me. The photogs were going nuts and it took a minute to see what the fuss was about. Edward and his whole family were there the whole time though. Kate gave Edward a big hug when she arrived. Kate mostly sat explaining things to Charlotte but neither she nor William seemed to be watching much of the event (it was Heats 1 & 2 of men’s 1500m — no surprise Australia dominated although England and Canada also made respectable showings). Were clearly just there to be seen so we all wouldn’t point out that they were no shows again.
Oh and initially Kate was in the middle but shortly after they switched Charlotte to the middle. Zero physical interaction between K & W.
Interesting insider info, thanks! I hope you enjoy the Games! I’ve never been to a big-deal sporting event like that. It seems like fun!
Thanks for the insider details! That must’ve been surreal. The last 30 min is something…
Thanks for the info, TQ. You can’t tell whether W & K interacted based on a few pics.
Imagine “waitying” for a decade only to be ignored by your husband. Oh well, she’s rich, got kids, and will be queen. Those “prizes” may have been the game all along.
Thanks for the info and hope you had a good time! Not surprised at the lack of interaction, especially since Kate is consistently leaning away from William in the photos of them sitting next to each other.
Thanks for the intel TQ! Reminds me of that t-shirt slogan: Sorry I’m late I didn’t want to come.
Thanks for the info @ TQ!! I do hope you had a lovely time!!
Who shows up 45 minutes to an event who is supposedly the face of the Monarchy as well as the FFK and FFQC??? How disrespectful to the participants…..
I just can’t with these two grifters…..
Thanks all — was a really fun time! Among other events, there were 9 heats of men’s 50m freestyle — was so fast it was amazing!
And totally agree, was ridiculous that W & K came during the last event and didn’t even watch. It was actually the slowest & least energy of all the events because it was such a long distance. They barely even clapped (if at all). In any case, they are so work shy they couldn’t even make the full effort. I was surprised that Edward, Lady Louise and the rest of his family were there the entire time without making a fuss. Typical W & K. SMDH.
Thanks, TQ, for confirming so much! Can’t believe all our suspicions were spot on.
Literally all Kate has to do is wear a fabulous outfit to satiate the public. This pantsuit (with a pure white belt/belt buckle😱) is really not it. If she changed up her undershirt and wore a natural leather belt it would be infinitely more interesting. She puts the literal “mono” in monochrome, when really the style calls for slightly different shades of the same color.
Well at least Edward and his family seem respectful of when events actually start.
These two are living separately and W seems happier without her. Anyone denying this is fooling themselves. Everyone knows this, even the media .
I think Charlotte is adorable, but the horse tail hanging off the back of Kate’s head looks ridiculous. Why is so much of her identity wrapped up in her “glossy mane that is the envy of all”? Could it be because she has nothing else to offer? Mmmmm….
Maybe her hair is her security blanket? Just a guess.
I didn’t notice Big Blue was not on Kate’s hand. I think she got wind of what trending on Twitter about William and her. Kate’s been humiliated on a global scale on Twitter; it’s just as bad as pictures of William being caught in the act.
Why is she posing with her mouth agape, like she is swallowing the flies that circle her dead marriage?
Apparently the Cambridges attended a number of things, not just the swimming heats. All I can say is, little Charlotte is a pro!
Am I the only one who hadn’t heard about the prince of pegging? I’m not at all into kink-shaming, though if that refers to Wills I’d actually be surprised. I never thought he was cheating for the sex as much as the entitlement as heir to have beautiful mistresses.
If it makes you feel any better @bettyrose, I had to look it up. Once again, thank you Urban Dictionary.
lol.
So it’s not that I would necessarily be shocked if it was William, but I think it’s far more likely that that rumor, if even true, would refer to Charles or Edward.
IF the rumor as shared is true (IF), then it’s not Charles or Edward. It referenced the wife being upset about the affair bc it got emotional, which doesn’t track with either Charles or Edward. Camilla is prob okay if Charles is still seeing other women, she has the title, etc. Sophie is never leaving Charles. That line of the blind fits with William and Kate and implies her issue with Rose was that it got emotional.
If this was about Charles the tabloids would go all in.
Curious: does the UK only sale blue or blue and white clothing for kids? Other than Kate, the kids and William are almost always in some shade of blue or in blue & white.
What happened to the perfect duchess slant?
I think Kate looks lovely.
Of course you do Carol!
You do know she doesn’t really look like this, right??? Her fav photographers go to work with the photo shop & blurring
Nina you sound jealous! She does look lovely. Maybe do some inner work so you too can be pretty not only on the outside but on the inside too. Sure sounds like you need it.
Far from jealous Amanda, her pics are photo shopped to the max, that’s a fact! And no one wants a husband that ignores you in public & acts like you hardly exist.
Newsweek has pictures of Charlotte making faces at the Comm Games, tongue sticking out, etc. Cutting up like George and Louis. They are not adjusted to public life; you don’t other royal children their age behaving like this. I fault the Cambridges for not preparing them for royal life.
I actually can’t tell if you’re joking or serious. Other royal children behaving like what, children? I think Charlotte was 4 or 5 when she stuck her tongue out jokingly to what, members of the press? Let them have fun while being eased into their roles and the behavior is completely appropriate for their ages.
She said at the Comm games, so that would be from today.
It could just be that they didn’t bring Charlotte to the Euro Final because they didn’t want a repeat of when they brought George to the men’s final only to see them lose and get snapped being so sad about it. Seeing your team lose a championship game in heartbreaking fashion is a memory that sticks, and the poor kid has a picture capturing the moment to follow him for the rest of his life. Though it would have probably done wonders for Will’s image to have been on a solo outing with her.
If the average woman had all the perks that KHate has:
1. endless wiglets
2. make up artist
3. new clothes for each and every outing
4. priceless jewels
every woman would look amazing too.
Those braids are seriously adorable.
I just saw pictures of Charlotte at the commonwealth games and at one of her mother’s patronage’s afterwards and she’s a natural. Her face is animated, she looks engaged and was smiling and making eye contact with people. Maybe she wanted to attend or asked to go, whatever the circumstances were, this outing seems to have worked for her.
Why are her wiglets always so freaking obvious?! Like, no one can think that’s all her hair and I’m usually horrible about picking out wigs/wiglets.
Also, she needs to chill out on the face procedures. She can barely open her mouth wide, there’s so many fillers in her face now.
You just made me go back and look. They’re really obvious. There are large clumps going in different, odd directions in the pics where you see the top of her head.
LOL, there’s no way I could ever wear an all-white outfit. I can guarantee there will be pen marks, or some other acquired stain on it by the end of the day! 😄
#whereisbigblue