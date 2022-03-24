Duchess Kate wore a McQueen suit on Day 5 of the Caribbean tour: cute or meh?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started Day 5 of the Keen Caribbean Disaster Tour in Kingston. After their hilariously bad meeting with Jamaica’s prime minister, William and Kate went to an event at Shortwood Teacher Training College in the city. This was an event just for Kate, because it was about Early Years, her “signature initiative,” so I don’t know why William dragged his three hair follicles along to this. I mean, I would assume William came along because he’s worried about what Kate will do or say if she’s left alone. He also just… doesn’t have a lot going on. Months of careful tour planning went down the drain because they’re both racist idiots.

Still, people like to talk about Kate’s fashion, so here we go. For all of her engagements during the day, Kate wore this Alexander McQueen suit in a crisp white. The entire suit retails for close to £2,000. She paired it with an orange blouse from Ridley London, and an orange purse from Willow Hilson Vintage. Her bracelet was by Jamaican designer Lashawndla Bailey-Miller. Kate repeated her £125 Maria Black earrings. While I actually kind of like the suit, I don’t like it with this blouse and I don’t like it for a day spent with kids in Jamaica. This is the kind of crisp suit which should be worn with a smart button-down blouse and worn to one of her day events in London.

Also, a note about the Duke of Moose Knuckles… as of these photos, he’s only worn a proper suit one time, at the airport arrival in Belize on Day 1. All of William’s outfits in Belize and Jamaica have been either colonialist safari sh-t or sports coats and too-tight trousers. It’s kind of weird how consistently under-dressed he is.

As for the event at Shortwood Teacher Training College, Keen Kate made a speech, bless her buttons. This was and is her only scheduled speech of the tour:

During the royals’ second day of their visit to Jamaica, Kate Middleton made sure to stay focused on her primary mission of championing early childhood education around the globe. “I truly believe we are on the cusp of one of the biggest opportunities for positive change in generations,” she said in a speech at Shortwood Teacher Training College in Kingston. “It is so wonderful to hear your ideas and enthusiasm for teaching and the hopes you have to influence the lives of young people.” The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, hoped to highlight the work of one of the country’s leading colleges training teachers in early years education, so she and Prince William, 39, headed to the college, which was one of the first to offer training in early childhood education and is a leading proponent of the field. In her remarks on Wednesday, the Duchess noted that children’s earliest experiences are critical to their long-term development: “It is when we learn how to form relationships, how to connect to one another, how to manage our feelings and emotions. It is when we learn to develop a sense of identity, belonging and worthiness. And it is when we shape our values and understanding of the world we live in… That is why I am so passionate about early childhood. Because we are doing something much more than building healthy children. We are nurturing the children and the adults that they will become, the families they will build and the communities they will be part of.” And she made a point to recognize the members the teachers and future teachers in attendance for standing on “the front line of this vital work [and playing] a crucial role in shaping our societies by positively impacting the futures of literally thousands of young people over the course of your careers.”

While all teachers are important and teachers of “early years” aged kids are important, I can’t be the only one who barely has any memories one way or the other of my kindergarten teacher, right? The teachers who influenced me the most were mostly from high school – the hardass AP Government teacher who drilled constitutional rights into my 17-year-old head, the English teacher who singled me out for praise, etc. I’ll say what I always say about Kate’s Early Years sh-t – it just feels like she’s telling parents that if they don’t get it right in the first five years, their children’s lives will be destroyed. And that’s just not the case.