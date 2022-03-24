Protests are planned in The Bahamas ahead of Prince William & Kate’s arrival

Today is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s last day in Jamaica. I think they’re flying out today, but I bet the three days they spend in Jamaica will feel like a lifetime, and not in a good way. Even if you argue that William and Kate were perhaps unprepared for protests and criticism for the tour and during the tour, can we also argue that they should have been able to move things around and try to change up some of their events and their speeches to better reflect the situation? But they’re incapable. Because this family’s whole thing is Big Ostrich Energy. If they ignore it, maybe it’s not really happening.
There were protests in Jamaica before they even flew out of Belize, and reportedly, there were also protests on Wednesday, although I’m not sure if the protests were staged somewhere close to Will and Kate’s events (as in, I don’t know if they saw anything). They didn’t acknowledge the protests at all. When they leave Jamaica, they’ll be heading to The Bahamas. My guess is that they hope to have a better reception in The Bahamas. Welp:
This is in association with Bahamas National Reparations Committee, which already issued an open letter to Will and Kate saying in part:
“We, the members of the Bahamas National Reparations Committee (BNRC), recognise that the people of the Bahamas have been left holding the bag for much of the cost of this extravagant trip. Why are we footing the bill for the benefit of a regime whose rise to ‘greatness’ was fuelled by the extinction, enslavement, colonisation, and degradation of the people of this land? Why are we being made to pay again?
“The visit commemorates 70 years since Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne of imperialism – more years than the Bahamas has been a sovereign nation. The BNRC asserts that we as Bahamians must have a clear understanding of what this trip truly means. We are not beholden to the British monarchy in any way and we do not owe them a debt of gratitude for anything – not for our culture, religion, or system of governance. Instead, the monarchy has looted and pillaged our land and our people for centuries, leaving us struggling with under development, left to pick up the pieces.
So… protests planned in The Bahamas, Two (non-consecutive) days of protests in Jamaica. Protests in Belize before they even arrived. The royal reporters are saying “well, there were only fifty or one hundred people at this protest or that protest.” Like it makes a difference? Will and Kate are still having their asses handed to them in every country they visit, and instead of acknowledging the well-deserved criticism and actually meeting with the people who have a lot to say, Will and Kate are just ostrich-ing their way through the tour. And what’s worse is that Salt Island seems to believe that Will and Kate are doing exactly the right thing?
LOL this disastrous tour will go down in history. Charles really served them up to be eaten alive
*extra snaps for charles*. 😁
Charles is a monstrous fellow, but as the villain, you can’t help admiring the depth of his deviousness.
He’s horrible, but he’s so good at it.
These 2 coconuts are not ready for 2022. LOL That’s what they get for consistantly not knowing how to read the room. What will follow will be disastrous for the crown and the commonwealth. I say they will approve Harry’s security have him back real quick and play nice with the real ace of the game: Harry to gain the REAL public’s favor. Watch them all kiss Harry’s a$$ real soon.
Perhaps a better itinerary would have have been the BVIs and Grenadines.
Or Mar-a-Lago.
🤣
AHAHHAHAA
Sophie and Ed got the Grenadines.
A family friend is part of the Bahamian elite. They are VERY fond of Harry over there. Nothing but good things to say. So I’m sure they will be side eyeing the fuck out of the Cambridges while they are there.
I hope to get the behind the scenes scoop from said friend after they leave.
Pleeeease come back and report!
Oh yes, please let us know what your friend says. I’ll bring the popcorn!
Yes, please come back and give us the ggooooods!!
I’ll bring the cocktails!!! Gin or Vodka? Or both perhaps?
Kaiser, the photo selection for this post is FIRE. The BNRC open letter, in its entirety, is breathtaking. And, it’s been out there for at least two days already, so any competent team would have a Plan B formulated and ready to execute when the Lamebridges hit the ground in the Bahamas. However, that’s not happening and we all know it. The UK propaganda machine can spin the gaslight on this debacle all they want, but major international media outlets are calling it out for exactly what it is. If Charles *did* have an ulterior motive for sending these dolts on this untimely boondoggle, it has exceeded his wildest dreams. I can’t wait for the last leg of this train wreck!
The rest of the world is covering the protests and being fired by the Jamaican PM and the Uk media is basically having talk shows saying the natives are uppity and shouldn’t be asking for any money. So it’s likely that British people won’t get a full view of just how bad this is.
That said I can’t see any country outside of the UK wanting to deal with a royal tour ever again. Because in canada, there is the whole issue of indigenous mass graves and Liz has been silent on it. It didn’t just start in 1867.
How are they so bad at their job so many decades later? Instead of briefing against Prince Harry and Meghan all this time, perhaps W & K should have been taking notes and asking questions. Sort of like “listening and learning” as they frequently claim.
Agree with everything you say! I am so glad this ill-conceived tour is providing an outlet for commonwealth countries to speak out about all the inequities associated with this colonialist system. People are paying attention! Send them the bill! Straight to Bill & Cathy at KP!
I’ve seen some pics of them leaving Jamaica – and they really doubled down on the colonial imagery!
I would not be surprised if the Charm Disaster Tour were cut short for some reason or another.
I can hear the crying from the plane right about now to turn it around and go home.
They could announce some kind of security threat.
I think any excuse now would be too obvious, they’re going to have to suck it up and face whatever the Bahamas has in store for them without making more gaffes.
Just came here to say that — do a cut and run and blame it on Kate getting sick or a family emergency. Nobody wanted them on this tour, it’s been blatantly obvious from the beginning that it was doomed to failure. I doubt the world will see them on any more *charm offending* tours again.
From your lips to the Man upstairs. Please, let us here in the US be spared a repeat of this shambolic debacle.
I’m reading they knew about the situation in Jamaica, and yet seemed totally unprepared and flat footed about it. They’ll be the same in the Bahamas.
Basically they’re window dressing, and the monarchy is superfluous and obviously not up to the diplomatic aspect of their job. Boy did they lose the best of the bunch with Harry and Meghan.
Jokes on them.
Not even the pro-RF british press can salvage this “Charm (LOL) offensive tour” and put a positive spin. And the most hilarious, gratifying thing? It’s all on them and them only, they’re literally digging their own graves.
I had to cancel a business trip to New York this week because I got Covid and I’ve been pretty bummed. I have to say though the Royal tour and the prospect of Bridgerton tomorrow is really making things look great. If I have to be sick at home at least I’ll have grade A entertainment
LOL yes between this charmless offensive tour and Bridgerton, this has been a very entertaining week, to say the least
Let me send you positive vibes while you weather your illness. Man, I am so glad that we have these wonderful gossip sites and streaming services to bring laughs, camaraderie and fun stuff while we get our health back. Get well soon!
Thanks!! It’s been annoying more than anything. My daughter had it last week and then I got it. I felt horrible the beginning of the week. It much better now. Still quarantining for another day to be safe. It honestly these last few days gossip and Netflix have been lifesavers
@Kiera
Hope you’re better soon!!!
Get better soon as enjoy your time and do not push yourself!!
Enjoy the drama as it unfolds with the Charmless Tour!!
News at 8…..
Anger raging buffoonery at 8:10….
Wow. BRNC’s statement makes it crystal clear how they feel. Too bad W&K are too stupid to get it. If they did they’d be on their way back home. The entire fiasco has me highly entertained.
What the holy hell do those pins and medals they’re wearing mean anyway?
And give up a free vacation to The Bahamas. Never.
Doubtless the coral reefs there are in dire need of a royal inspection!
Kate seems to be ageing 10 years with every day of this tour. TQ is going to look young compared to her by the time they get home.
I also would not mind betting the tour gets cut short either.
This tour needs Benny Hill music in my opinion.
Oh lort! 😆😆😆😆😆
I mentioned that other day that they were searching for writers from The Benny Hill Show for his upcoming “Slavery Speech”!! I guess they found one or two still around to write his speech for him!!!!
If William really wanted to gain some brownie points with the world, he would accept and agree with the leaders of these nations, and gracefully withdraw the Imperial influence. That’s really the only acceptable option.
I know…I dream big.
He could tell them they are right, and when he gets back he will make sure the Queen is aware of their wants, and will work to make it happen. Approval for him would be through the roof, and if Charles did send him out to the island nations to look like a fool, (like he can’t do that cheaper at home) it will backfire on Charles.
I should note that I really doubt this would happen.
It takes so much courage to stand up and protest, after centuries of oppression. All honor to the brave people of Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas who are working toward justice!
They’ve got the pride and love of the diaspora behind them.
I saw a screenshot of a DM headline saying “Kate has not put a foot wrong” so recoiling at the touch of a black woman and greeting children through a chain link fence like a MF zoo is putting a foot right
The official response to her recoil is centuries of protocol is “no one is allowed to touch the royal couple”. Which is adding insult to injury and just sinks the nail in the coffin deeper.
I can’t believe this ridiculous reasoning! Nobody can’t touch the royals but they have every right to touch you or your children? ( pe.Gaia last week and the children on the fence).
@firstcomment exactly. It’s like strippers
And then there was Meghan hugging everyone in sight…
WHAT??????
The way that they all have their panties in a twist to try and turn the optics of this disaster tour is comical!!
Yet, they think that this type of smoke screen will work. Never did before and it’s not going to happen now!!!
No matter the head-lies that the DF, the MoS and GMB try to steer this story, the world is seeing, listening and communicating!!
Why won’t the BRF do the same?
In another post Kaiser mentioned KP’s staff on this trip and how they were doing a horrible job and I think we’re going to see more evidence of that in the Bahamas – of an inability to pivot, to correct, to try to minimize the damage and the embarrassment. I’m not saying they should cancel events but maybe add a few (their schedules are certainly light enough) or make some different wardrobe choices or review all public gatherings so there are no pictures of children behind fences, etc.
This tour is a disaster and KP seems unable to stop the bleeding.
They need to be more conscious of the optics of certain photos. Properly arrange greetings to avoid poorly-thought through impromptu ones. Kate also needs to work on her reflexes but that’s deep subconscious behaviour at this point. She needs to get her inner Karen under control.
You’re absolutely correct, although I do wonder if what we’re seeing *is* a modified itinerary? For weeks we got all those stories about solo engagements and time spent apart, and so I was expecting them to branch out and go to separate events during the tour (like Kate’s speech at the teaching school, for example – she would’ve done that solo and then Will would’ve done something separately). It seems like maybe they panicked and are doing everything together instead? Not that it’s helping, lol.
“We Gonna Chase those crazy Baldheads out of town….!”- Bob Marley
Sing it with me Celebitches!
Yes!!
When I woke this morning though, all that kept playing in my head was Mr. Rodgers, “It’s a Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood..”!!
I’m just wondering how all of this will play out when they get back to the UK. Do they disappear for months until the Jubbly as they lick their wounds? Does Charles brief the press that those two are completely unprepared for the job at hand and try to embiggen himself? Do they pretend that this tour didn’t happen at all? Like, what’s next?
They will be praised for doing such a good job, and have (another) holiday. The sad part is that they will believe that they did a good job and the host countries were just “ungrateful”.
That would be a serious mistake on their part, but would certainly enhance the chances of more Commonwealth departures.
They’ll be the victims, of course. There they were, in their keen klothes and wrinkled pants and the natives were soooooo mean to them. Kate might’ve even cried!
They’ll do exactly what they do to Meghan – blame the Caribbean people for their own oppression just like they blame Meghan for her unwillingness to endure their abuse, then praise Will and Kate for not complaining or explaining, just soldiering on (they didn’t turn tail and run like MEGHAN did, they stuck it out! Kate had outfits to get through!). The sad part is, this narrative will work with the brainwashed masses just like it has before.
50-100 people at protests against people who are 3 generations removed from the head of state, in the middle of the week, is quite a lot.
50-100 people at protests in the Caribbean is a very good turnout.
I doubt the protesters are three generations removed from the “Windrush Generation”.
The BRF is just ridiculous.
Kate’s probably going to ask for more diamonds, tiaras, new dresses, and more botox than ever to make up for showing up at this tour. Will and Kate probably aren’t going to be seen for a while after Philip’s thing to recuperate from the ‘stress’ of having to face the real world while also being together for so long
Yeah. They’re gonna disappear for at least 2 months.
Ahem..nothing like a royal baby to help someone disappear for a while and avoid work while getting postive press. Just saying lol
Bill, aka Horse Teeth the Bald” may produce another Royal baby but I doubt it will be with Cathy.
@ BayTampaBay, yes. This tour has taught him, in his own narcissistic and narrow minded self that his wife at present is not up for the job as FFQ!! We will be flooded once the “shock” wears off as CopyKeen is pushing the FK and FFK kingmaker narrative for CarolE to push again!!
Unfortunately, BB doesn’t have the capabilities to identify his own deficiencies, but an added excuse to dump the mannequin will work fine for him!
Ofc theyre going to disappear. The children’s Easter holidays are like two weeks. And for private schools they start a week before public schools
Loool they actually start tomorrow. And those kids don’t go back till like apr 20th. So yeah Keeny and Weeny are gonna disappear to Mustique again after running back to England with their tails tucked between their legs. I didn’t see the pics of them leaving Jamaica and I’m not gonna give them my attention at the Bahamas but did anyone get that vibe after they got fired yday?
The firm is living in the 1800s when this kind of colonial-style tours for publicity was all it needed. Come to our country, wave, smile, say nothing of value, and leave. While that worked for King George and Queen Elizabeth, it’s 2022 and they drastically need to update this format. Instead they should go and announce donations, go to museums and become educated, volunteer, do something of substance. They think this is still good enough and by the time they realize it needs to change it’ll be too late. Not only is public opinion on the monarchy rapidly deteriorating but these countries are now able to cut the ties they’ve always wanted to!
That’s what I don’t understand, except if they’re committed to playing to their white supremacist base. It looks pretty gross that In 2022 you’re doing this colonial style tours. It makes no sense at all that they won’t do stuff like this in a white commonwealth country.
Did they (the BRF) not tour Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa? The BRF treats every non-Royal or non-UK aristocrat with disdain no matter what skin color or nationality.
The BRF did not care for Meghan’s skin color or that she was a Yank.
I mean, the only good tour I can think of is accompanying looted artifacts from the British Museum back to their home countries, reading formal apologies as they are turned over, and then dropping huge donations on their way back to Salt Island.
That would be a worthwhile use of resources. None of this is, other than Jamaica firing them in person
Question: Did the royals just say “hey, we’re coming to your countries” or were they invited? I thought that they had to be invited–which is why the Cambridges didn’t end up going to Australia. They wanted to go “look at the fire damage” or something like that, and they were asked not to come. Did the Jamaicans, Bahamians, and Belizeans ask them not to come, or were they simply told, “The Cambridges are coming. Please pay their expenses.” No one thought about the terrible timing?
I am pretty sure they just say Hey we are coming – no invitations.
From what I have read on other sites, I think theses tours were arranged between the UK Government and the governments of the host countries. This is all part of the Jubbly celebration.
I asked a similar question before the tour and someone here told me that the host countries just have to suck it up because the queen is the head of state. I am sure the tours were “arranged” with the host governments, but a quid pro quo (development aid? reparations?) would have been in order given the amount of opposition.
From what I understand, Australia is considered to be on equal footing with the UK nowadays, so it is harder to bully them.
More often than not, coverage on both sides said that they were “urged by the Queen” to go. And by both, I mean the propagandist tabloids and the fairly neutral announcements made by papers outside of the UK too.
Definitely language put out by the palace, like this was putting the tour in the best light. “We’re not overlords, we just want to send our heirs to remind you of my party that you’re not invited to! Isn’t that fun?!”
In short, they were not invited. They were told when they’d be coming.
They wanted all the attention and they are getting it. Good for them. Let them choke on it.
The media here is equally delusional where Tory-owned so of course they think they’re doing great. (Also if the gov is paying for some of this trip, they’re damn well going to say it’s going great because our cost of living has spiked and energy bills are going up as much as 70% and the common folk aren’t getting much of a hand in gov funding… (got royal holidays to pay for I guess)
A tabloid here boldly started Thursday with an article that H&M are banned from Will’s 40th…. As if they want to attend it 🤣🤷🏾♀️ So… utterly mad press here.
Heat bill up 70%? Holy crap. I’ll be fighting my senior kitties for the hot water bottles. I’m really sorry that’s your future, @Ceej. Is there any chance that might drop? You would think that such a high increase would be illegal.
Yeah, there is a cost of living crisis here. Our household’s annual energy bill was around £1200 but with the new rates we were given the choice of a variable rate (not fixed rates, so will change and go up again probably around October-November) that’s around £2900 or to their “cheapest” fixed rate which is nearly £4100.
That’s just gas and electricity. Not including, the increase in council tax, groceries, petrol, etc. We are fucked.
It’s insane. Our estimated energy bill for the year has gone from £800 to £1800. People who were already struggling to eat and stay warm are now starving and freezing. There are energy prices caps but they keep being raised to reflect wholesale costs. Plus our government is largely rich folk who don’t care beyond getting re-elected (and becoming prime minister in the case of the current chancellor who controls the purse strings).
SarahCs- it’s appalling how much it has risen. But 1800 pounds is approximately $2400, or $200 a month. Many in America pay a ton more in energy bills. My last month’svelectric bill was $320.
@Rapunzel- my mother’s heating oil bill went up to $625 – that was just for 20 days and doesn’t include electricity.
I am incredibly sorry for all of you. This is outright price gouging that they are manipulating the markets right now. Though I know that in Europe your sources are much more dependent on other countries, but these inflation rates are out of control!!!
We are being hit with the oil prices and every day goods rising up to 8%-12%, but 70% is unfathomable!!
Are there resources or groups out in your vicinities that offer help in paying these bills? There are many organizations in the US that help with paying your bills if you are of a certain income. They are charity based organizations.
My heart goes out to all of you!! I can’t imagine how hard that must be. I hope that the rates will begin to decline soon!! No one should have to pay this type of increase, percentage wise. It’s inhumane and unacceptable.
In spite of the frank and powerful letter, they might see a more friendly reception. I haven’t been to the Bahamas for a long time, but it always struck me as more visually “British” than many of the others. Also, there seem to be a number of ex-pats there. Because of its closeness to Miami, there are also a number of celebrities with permanent estates there. On a side note, this might have a positive effect on the Cambridge marriage. I have to smile at the images of Kate standing close to William, and them almost clinging to each other. Plus the lovely bonding scuba activity.
I think this “Britishness” is exploited like Disneyification of Central Florida for the tourism industry. People I know who have spent time in the Bahamas say it very Americanized especially Freeport.
However, I believe the British Virgin Islands are a different story.
She looks like she’s doing one of those twitches they used to use in movies to show that someone had gone completely mad.
And they are going to think this all happened because someone else fvcked up.
Love that last picture. Kate’s fake smile/grimace looks like it’s sliding off her face.
There was a similar open letter over the weekend signed by 100 Jamaican leaders.
The courtiers were so caught up in celebrating this jubilee that they failed to realize that the rest of the world did not share their enthusiasm.
Countries like Belize, Jamaica, the Bahamas which depend heavily on tourism have lost a lot of revenue in the last two years due to the pandemic. There’s global inflation due to the pandemic and will be made worse with the current war in the Ukraine. This was not the time to saddle these countries with the expense of an unnecessary royal visit, especially a visit in which the guests came empty handed. Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused significant damage to parts of the Bahamas. Where was the queen then with help and support.
I bet somewhere in Windsor people are lying to the queen and telling her all is going well.
I would expect the British people to be understanding of these countries desire to do it alone, since they themselves voted for Brexit. But it would appear that they view the right to sovereignty to be for whites only.
I think the BRF are the only people who care as in QEII is Queen of Jamaica but Boris Johnson is not PM of Jamaica.
The commentariat of the Daily Fail basically say “good riddance” and “do not let the door slap you in the ass on your way out”. I actually read these comments, along with many variations, more than once in the Fail since the Keen tour began.
Yes, they are also saying “we’ve sent them so much money, what did Jamaica ever do for us?” Yuck.
This tour just seems to be dragging on and on. It feels like it’s gone on forever and just want it over. These countries are paying out money they don’t have to host these people, they have real unresolved issues that won’t be addressed, and they are expected to be grateful for this last remnant of colonialism. It’s ridiculous. This really shows how irrelevant these types of tours are. These countries are open to the world and will always host foreign dignitaries and leaders, but it’s only the royals who think they need to stretch it out to this excruciating farce, for the grandkids of the actual head of state. It’s anachronistic and patronizing. Go with a real purpose other than one’s self aggrandizement. Just make it end.
Oh, but Sophie & Edward have a similar one coming up. I wonder what, if any, course correction they will do.
At least no one will care. Why are they even bothering?
This will go down in history as “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” tour. I hope we never see the likes of those 2 again, and I imagine that the pressure of f*cking up so badly is going to spell the end of their marriage.
so proud of my adopted country.
I can only assume that Bill has had his head explode already. I cannot imagine how angry he is over this. He is in a constant state of incandescence over little things so this must have sent him into orbit. He is being consistently disrespected on this tour (I’m sure that’s how he sees it) and I’m sure he does not handle it well. I think all they want is to go home and put this behind them. They don’t understand that the world has changed and none of this will ever be behind them.
Who has replaced Jason in his professional life? Who is listening to Basher gnashing his teeth about being fired in public? Who is making him a cheese toastie and telling him to carry on priinceing because he will still be King of England shire and make all those life and death decisions about who makes balcony appearances at HIS amazing Coronation. Just forget those uppity foreigners there are so many peasants awaiting his safe return to Blighty!
this is some real life game of thrones and will and kate are the biggest losers.
Charles = tywin lannister or littlefinger
And will and kate are basically stannis baratheon. No one likes them and they would go to war with their more successful younger brother and his hot wife out of jelousy 😂
Yes! I keep thinking, “this is a really obvious downfall of a monarch’s reign.”
I commented before but it seems to have been spam removed 🙁 that Khateleesi and her ragey brother Vis-hairless are touring the countries “needing” liberation. (Pretty sure just calling it Sl*ver’s Bay is why it got filtered out :|)