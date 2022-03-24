Duchess Meghan’s first podcast is ‘Archetypes,’ about the stereotypes women face

I’m sure this wasn’t the original intention, but I love the fact that the Duchess of Sussex dropped a Spotify announcement in the middle of the Cambridges’ disastrous tour. What it says to me is that Meghan and Spotify already had a schedule worked out of when these announcements would be made, and Meghan didn’t care enough about Moose Knuckle and Buttons to change the schedule. If anything, she’s helping them. None of the Keen Defenders would admit that, but she is. She’s providing a positive distraction from the Keen Colonialist Tour. So, as we know, Meghan’s first Spotify podcast will be released this summer. Now we know the name of the pod: Archetypes. I wonder if she pronounces it Archie-types, lol.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and actor-turned-would-be-media-mogul, will have “uncensored conversations” about stereotypes that have historically applied to women on her forthcoming podcast for Spotify. The podcast series, “Archetypes,” is slated to debut this summer on Spotify. It’s the first production to land on Spotify under the streaming service’s exclusive deal inked in 2020 with Archewell Audio, the production company formed by Prince Harry and Markle.
Throughout the series, Markle will speak with historians, experts and special guests to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and how they shape narratives in the culture. In the audio teaser for “Archetypes” released on Spotify, Markle sheds some light on her focus for the weekly podcast.
“This is ‘Archetypes’ — the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” Markle says. “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us. But where do these stereotypes come from?”
“Archetypes” will be produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media. Markle, Ben Browning, Archewell’s head of content, and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s head of audio, will serve as executive producers alongside Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, Courtney Holt and Julie McNamara. The podcast teaser was produced in partnership with Little Everywhere, a production house led by Jane Marie.
The teaser is below – she has such a nice voice with a rather flat American accent, which is unusual for someone who grew up in California? I don’t hear much California in her voice, I never have. As for the pod and the subject matter, it sounds good. It sounds general enough where Meghan would be speaking to pop stars, actresses, professors, doctors and experts with different angles of “what did you personally experience” and “let’s explain structural inequality and what male privilege is.” Can’t wait to hear her guest list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
When she said All too well…
I hope she talks to Taylor Swift! I would be interested to hear.
Great idea. For me she talks a bit too fast in the teaser, but I am not used to podcast formats.
Plus… just imagine she talks to Kate. Or the Queen! :O
I don’t see this as helping the Royal Family. I see it as Meghan saying “I’m not part of that hot mess on salty Island. I have moved on” The women is brilliant, and the timing is perfect. In contrast to the Keens who are demanding countries to celebrate the Jubbly and keep them in their privileged status, Meghan is having real discussions with real people about real issues. In other words, one is living in reality the other is trying to hold on to a fantasy.
Yeah right;The authority of stereotypes against women.Maybe she can teach a thing or two about how to connive one’s way to bagging a Prince and yet have all the answers about stereotypes against women.
Regarding her accent, or lack of accent, she is a professionally trained actress who also lived and worked in Canada for 7 years. I think she was trained to have no discernible accent. Just my opinion, however.
Yes, and—She was a theatre major at Northwestern in the Chicago area. As a Midwesterner in Chicago, I hear this region in her accent, too.
Yup, I live in CA now but I was born and raised in the Chicago area (and lived in the city for many years). Meghan’s accent is very much the norm there.
I have been boycotting Spotify but will turn it on long enough to listen to
our Madame Duchess.
And what is this “actor-turned-would-be-media-mogul” nonsense????
I hope she talks to Hilary Mantel.
that would be amazing!
ive never listened to a podcast before but that is about to change as i cant wait to listen to this
Excellent call @thecrankyfairy!
I really hope she talks to Britney Spears. Don’t know how likely that really is but she stands out to me as another woman who took a hammering in the media and had a lot of stereotypes forced on her publicly from a very young age
I’m excited to listen. This is right up here alley and I glad she’s not cowering despite what I’m sure will be over the top reactions from the BM esp with this topic.
i’m an apple music girlie cause they pay artists more but *download spotify*
also….
completely shallow but i need her to do a Calm story. Her voice is so dang soothing.
Before the start of the Disaster Tour, I had hoped that Meghan would do something that would completely overshadow the tour, you know, like breathing out loud but realized her wisdom in staying silent and allowing the Cambridge’s to sink. I kinda wish that this announcement didn’t come out until the Cambridge’s were on their way home but I’m super excited about this series and really look forward to it.
I’m sure the RRs will try to connect it back to the Cambridges or the entire royal family (per usual), but the Sussex’s are on their own schedule and don’t make moves based on what’s going on in the monarchy any more. It’s one of the major reasons why they wanted to go out on their own.
Looking forward!
Good idea for a podcast theme
Reminds me of the YouTube channel the take. They have some episodes on female archetypes and the history
Duchess Meghan is fearless. She gives no f-ck to the haters. I’m ready for Archetypes.
Please let her interview Hillary and MObama.
And Kamala Harris, Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
As a 5th generation southern Californian, I have some insight into the accent 🙂
She sounds just like a southern Californian who is watching her up-talking and every other uniquely Southern Californian speech pattern. We get that banged into our heads that the way we talk here is unprofessional because it sounds like we’re asking a question, we sound too sing-song-y etc. So in professional settings many of us just try to do a middle of the road, generic American accent.
I’m in NorCal and every time I’m in NY the first thing anyone (cab drivers, waiters, etc) say to me is “Oh you’re from California”. I’ve never figured out how they know. I honestly thought we had the more generic accent. I guess not. LOL
I’m still hoping she finds a way to bring Cardi B into this. Maybe a women in hip hop episode. Bring in Cardi, Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Latifah, Beyonce!!
Queen Latifah would be amazing.
This I would love to hear!
I love this for her. Great choices.
This is a great starting point for her and very aligned with her interests. I’m sure the guest list will be awesome and also the quality of the show should be very good with Gimlet Media(a podcast powerhouse) producing it.
Although I have been less keen on Gimlet since their poor treatment of Starlee Kline and since word of how they treated their employees when they tried to unionize came out.
I’m obviously a Sussex fan so I would listen regardless, but this sounds really interesting to me anyway. Its a topic that will let her bring in big names to talk about their experiences – I’m thinking Hillary Clinton type of names – but will also let her bring in historians etc so its not just going to be about Meghan interviewing famous people. I think its going to be great.
i’m looking forward to this. I really wish they would let the cambs hang out to dry lets see how this plays out. H&M you are on solid ground no need to keep trying to rescue the hopeless.
This absolutely sounds like an NPR program, lol. I was actually surprised at her voice in this preview. Way more professional radio sounding than her voice in interviews and speeches.
Duh.
I’m very excited about this.
Really looking forward to this!
I love Meghan living her best life and doing her own things, unbothered. Keep on thriving.
I have to confess that I didn’t think I would be interested at all in their podcasts and now that I read about it I REALLY would like to hear it!! Sadly I have no Spotify.
@Minime, Download Spotify for free on any device.
Nice one. I am excited for this!
I’ve been waiting for someone to write about this, but it seems like Harry isn’t going to be involved in the podcast anymore? All of the announcements have been centered around Meghan. He was in the teaser episode two years ago but seems to be excluded from the PR. Does anyone know? I wonder if that was the source of the delay or if he will be involved later on?
The Obama’s signed thier deal and then Michelle came out with her podcast first. She interviewed him as the first guest but that was it. Months later he came out with his own after she was done.
Seems like they are following the same playbook. Im kinda hoping he does one when his book comes out or he’ll probably do something with mental health.
That’s not necessarily true. Harry is focusing on the Invictus Games and the documentary connected to it. Plus his book. I think Meghan is just the first up.
I think Archewell Audio is their umbrella company which is what you heard the teaser trailer for. Under the Archewell Audio umbrella, it seems like they will have different podcast series and the first one announced is Archetypes with just Meghan. I’m speculating that Harry will also have one of his own in the future and they may have a joint one with the two of them as well.
This sounds like a REALLY interesting podcast, on a topic that I’m very keen (LOL) to learn about. I can’t wait to listen! The only other podcast I’ve listened to on Spotify is Michelle Obamas–I listen to everything through the Apple Podcast app.
I wonder if they’re going to have social media around the podcast? That’s a good way to build community and discuss episodes, plus promote new ones. I’m surprised Archewell doesn’t have social media accounts, although I know and understand why the Sussexes left social media.
Ooooh! This sounds interesting, and as a History major this makes me even more excited!
She is going to have a wonderful guest list. Who would turn her down?
Yes! Great topic for her to cover. Sounds like Cardi B could be in the lineup (since she had a similar court case), Hilary Clinton, Michelle, Gloria Steinem. I’m impressed—the first word in the promo is ‘slut’, so that was like a gut punch.
Looking forward to this. Hope she takes some deep dives and really digs into both the history and present day. Gonna be good!
Her voice sounds so good in the teaser! It’s clear, serious, and strong. It’s different from the lighter/happier voice she used to voice The Bench or the Elephant documentary (which makes sense, given this is probably for adults and The Bench was a children’s book). This is the voice of a woman who means BUSINESS. No stumbling or mumbling or tripping over her words… ha.
We really need this podcast after the profoundly racist attacks on Judge Ketani Brown Jackson during the Supreme Court hearings this week. It set my hair on fire.
I keep hoping Meghan will text her and give her support. Talk about grace under pressure.