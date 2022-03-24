Duchess Meghan’s first podcast is ‘Archetypes,’ about the stereotypes women face

I’m sure this wasn’t the original intention, but I love the fact that the Duchess of Sussex dropped a Spotify announcement in the middle of the Cambridges’ disastrous tour. What it says to me is that Meghan and Spotify already had a schedule worked out of when these announcements would be made, and Meghan didn’t care enough about Moose Knuckle and Buttons to change the schedule. If anything, she’s helping them. None of the Keen Defenders would admit that, but she is. She’s providing a positive distraction from the Keen Colonialist Tour. So, as we know, Meghan’s first Spotify podcast will be released this summer. Now we know the name of the pod: Archetypes. I wonder if she pronounces it Archie-types, lol.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and actor-turned-would-be-media-mogul, will have “uncensored conversations” about stereotypes that have historically applied to women on her forthcoming podcast for Spotify. The podcast series, “Archetypes,” is slated to debut this summer on Spotify. It’s the first production to land on Spotify under the streaming service’s exclusive deal inked in 2020 with Archewell Audio, the production company formed by Prince Harry and Markle. Throughout the series, Markle will speak with historians, experts and special guests to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and how they shape narratives in the culture. In the audio teaser for “Archetypes” released on Spotify, Markle sheds some light on her focus for the weekly podcast. “This is ‘Archetypes’ — the podcast where we dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” Markle says. “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us. But where do these stereotypes come from?” “Archetypes” will be produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media. Markle, Ben Browning, Archewell’s head of content, and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s head of audio, will serve as executive producers alongside Spotify’s Dawn Ostroff, Courtney Holt and Julie McNamara. The podcast teaser was produced in partnership with Little Everywhere, a production house led by Jane Marie.

[From Variety]

The teaser is below – she has such a nice voice with a rather flat American accent, which is unusual for someone who grew up in California? I don’t hear much California in her voice, I never have. As for the pod and the subject matter, it sounds good. It sounds general enough where Meghan would be speaking to pop stars, actresses, professors, doctors and experts with different angles of “what did you personally experience” and “let’s explain structural inequality and what male privilege is.” Can’t wait to hear her guest list.