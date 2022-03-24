A microfiber towel, a fabric shaver and luxurious shampoo & conditioner

From Hecate: I got the cat soother and my cat loves it. She’s trying to take it apart for the catnip and she rubs her face against it all the time. I’m just using the adhesive tape for now because I have it on an old chair in my office. It’s staying on fine. But I also have the two sided tape we featured and that stuff works magic, so I’ll use that if I need to. I also have been using the wireless headphones for a couple of months now. I love them. They work great with my Fitbit. I was worried about the noise canceling part because I walk before the sun comes up but if you keep the volume low, you can still hear everything around you. Here are a few things CB and I are looking at this week.
A quick-drying microfiber towel for outdoor activities
From Hecate: Most folks here at Hecate Temple have summer on their minds. It’s all they can think about and I guess it’s rubbing off. These microfiber towels look really useful and portable. They’re hypoallergenic and said to hold up to 4x the amount of water. The case has a thin pocket to conceal valuables when you’re at the beach or pool. These comes in eight colors and in sizes XXS – XXL ranging from $8-$19. They have almost 4,000 reviews, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. One reviewer said it’s great for a daily swimmer, “I just started swimming for exercise and with COVID, the gym requires that I leave the building wet. With this towel, by the time I walk to my car, I am dry. I can put my clothes on over top of my swimsuit and neither my clothes nor my car seat are wet when I get home.” And the towel itself dries quick, so it won’t get your car wet, “It’s so soft & dried so fast. I dunked the towel in my swimming pool to soak it so I could time how fasted it dried. Wow, only took about 15 minutes, give or take.” My daughter and I like to hike to waterfalls and she’ll go in if we’re allowed. Being able to keep a towel in our water buffalo backpack will help a lot!
A multi-purpose soil tester for indoor and outdoor plants
From Hecate: I’ve just dug up part of my front lawn to plant a vegetable garden so watch this space. I’ll need all the help I can get as I go through this. I’ve done a veggie garden before, but it was hobby based. I’m trying to be smart with this one, use plants/seeds we eat, have an herb section, consider the sun, etc. A friend said a soil tester made all the difference for her. This is a 3-in-1 device that tests moisture, PH balance and sunlight level. The Kensizer double prong tester costs $14 and has over 4,000 reviews with 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Customers confirm it’s perfect, even for brown thumbs, “I flip the switch to PH, find a nice little spot and nestle it in the soil, and VOILA!! It’s like magic! It gave me a reading! I love this little… gadget and would definitely purchase again.” And there are many stories of it saving plants’ lives, “Quickly swung from dry to as far as the dial went for wet! I immediately dumped that plant out. At first I thought there was a mistake because it didn’t feel that wet. I broke the soil open and, lordy, soaking wet soil.” Sold!
An ergonomic bath pillow for your weekend soaks
From Hecate: My weekend baths are my favorite (non-eating) part of the week. But the guy who owned my house before me put in super cheap bathtubs with straight up and down backs so they’re really uncomfortable. I had a two pillow thing going that worked, but they’re older and I want to switch them out. So I’m eyeing this mesh Kandoona luxury pillow with back and neck support. It’s just the right length and that neck padding looks so comfortable. It comes with a hook so I can let it dry properly and its own washing bag. Normally it’s $35 but it’s on sale for $30 this week. Over 6,300 reviewers gave it 4.5 stars and Fakespot rated it a B. Customers said its just right, “The pillow offers the perfect neck support. The padding is firm and hits the right spots so you can truly lean back and say”aaaah”. One said it’s practical and pretty, “It’s also attractive, easily removable (from tub) and dries quickly.” Many people talked about how well the suction cups worked, which is good because those are usually the issue with bath pillows.
Luxurious haircare for softer, smoother hair
From CB: I got the Olaplex Bond Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner, No. 4 and No. 5, after so many of you raved about them. (You might remember that I got the styling/strengthening cream, No. 6, and was amazed at how well it worked.) My hair looks like I just stepped out of the salon! This is the most I’ve ever spent on shampoo or conditioner, but it was so worth it. The difference in my hair is incredible. This is very pricey but you only need a small amount of each product. It’s suitable for all hair types. This listing has 4.8 stars, almost 11,000 ratings and the same score on ReviewMeta. This is a set of both products, and here are links to the shampoo and conditioner, which can also be purchased separately. Most reviewers are as impressed as I am. “This shampoo/conditioner combo quite literally brought my hair back to life. Super soft and gentle, but also has returned so much moisture and repaired every end.” “My hair feels amazing. You only need a little and it comes a long way. “
A large sweater and fabric shaver for sweaters, furniture and more
From CB: This battery operated fabric shaver by Conair is around $14 for most colors and just over $12 if you get the orange one. (There are also more expensive rechargeable models.) It has an incredible 83,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it works very well at depilling so many household items and that it’s easy to use and clean. “Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh.” “ I have spent hours and hours trying to groom our sofas from millions of tiny lint balls they have acquired over four years. I hoped maybe this dufuzzer might work… and wow! This thing works like a lint mower! It’s really easy to use (our 5-year-old “mowed” most of one sofa) and clean out.”
A gentle exfoliator that really works to remove dry patches
From CB: I first got this exfoliant about a year and a half ago and it really works to smooth and brighten skin. It has little bead-like particles that make your skin slough off rough patches without any scratching or damage. Dr. G Brightening Peeling Gel is on sale for 48% off and is currently $14.50 for 4.2 ounces. This has over 4,000 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it left their skin softer and clearer. “Every single dry and dull patch gone and even my roughest spots feel like baby-skin! My over-50 enlarged pores were immediately reduced and hardly noticeable.” “I just ordered my 4th bottle and have seen the difference first hand. I use this once a week and after rinsing, my face just feels silky smooth and looks brighter and not so dull. I’m sold and will continue to use.”
A comfortable long sleeve shirt you’ll want to wear every day
From CB: Most days I wear leggings and a comfy light long sleeve shirt. This versatile long sleeve v-neck shirt by Hanes ranges in price from $10 to $20. It comes in sizes small to xx-large and in seven different colors. These shirts have 4.1 stars, over 26,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Women say they are comfortable and flattering and that they’ve bought them in several different colors. “I bought these to sleep in as they are cotton and would not make me sweat, but these are so nice that I wear them all the time! Slightly tapered at waist for flattering fit.” “Great value and flattering fit. These are my go-to, mid-weight, every day tees. Alone on nice fall days, or under a fleece jacket or sweater when it’s colder. They wash easily and I’ve never had one shrink.”
I can attest to the awesomeness of Olaplex!! 4,5, and 6 are amazing as is 7 if you have dry hair. I buy it from Sephora so I can stock up on free samples. 🙂
Thats good info, thank you!
I know this comment is coming late; I hope you see it. But also get the bonding OIL. I LOVE it. I put it on my hair when it’s wet, work it in, and then let it air dry (my hair is wavy/curly). After it’s dry, I’ll “spot” ends that are still a bit frizzy in my opinion. It makes your hair soft, shiny, and looks AMAZING!
I HIGHLY recommend it in conjuncture to the other products, incl. the leave in #6.
I loooovee Olaplex so much. It is worth the price, and it will last a long time.
This is very loosely related to the soil tester but can anyone recommend something to keep ants away? Last summer I had carpenter ants in my kitchen and sometimes home office, beats me as to why (it’s clean, I don’t leave food out, etc.)
I don’t want to be constantly spraying noxious things like Raid, but I can’t seem to find any other solution. I’ve tried ant traps but they didn’t work…since I’ve already seen 1-2 ants this month I want to be proactive about it. No sense in trying to make my balcony nice if it’s too ‘ant-y’ for me to even enjoy it. Thanks!
We’ve had some success with diatomaceous earth lining the baseboards of our kitchen. (My sister has more success because her kitchen doesn’t have an exterior door like ours does!)
Terro liquid ant baits are amazing
I second Terro!!! It works! Just see the “ant trough” that it creates…haha
Thank you both very much. I may yet get to enjoy my balcony, yay. 🙂
I spray vinegar water or use tea tree drops to drive them away. The smell is rough for them. It takes a few days but it works.
You can hang lavender or rosemary too.
We use Combat Max gel. It’s about $5 on Amazon and it’s really amazing. I used it and the ants just swarmed it. Slightly unsettling, but very effective.
Carpenter ants tend to come inside from the balconies, patios or (worst!) foundations (in Mtl, the service caves often have humidity issues because of winters, lots of underground rivers and well, the age of our bldgs). If the wood is mouldy or humid, the ants will start building their nest… So the best way to get rid of them for good is to call an exterminator and get the humid wood replaced or dried by fixing the cause of water infiltration.
I used Olaplex No. 3 for like 7 treatments (on wet towel-dried hair, left it in for 40 minutes, shampooed and conditioned afterward) and didn’t see much of a difference, I’m sad to be in the minority for that, lol. Same with the No. 8 treatment. The shampoo and conditioner are indeed amazing though – specifically the shampoo, my hair feels so nice afterwards and it takes SO little to suds up thoroughly.
I would agree that 3 and 8 are not worth it – but 4,5,6,7 are great!
I have bought the Olaplex no. 3 because it was on offer but have never got around to using it. I must make some time.
I’m planning to get that cat soother for our diva cat who has wrecked our two sofas in the lounge because he prefers to use them as a scratching post and not his legit scratching post and pad. Hopefully this cat soother will divert his behaviour away from the sofas.
Couple hints on cat scratching…they scratch to ‘show off’ so make sure your scratching posts are where ‘the action is’ in the household. When he does scratch on his post — praise him like bonkers . You can give him treats and use key words . I have my cat trained to run to his scratching post when I say ‘Go get your scratchers’. Also try to replicate your sofa as his post…so you may actually have to make something (ie, similar material, vertical vs. horizontal etc). It doesn’t have to be large — just what he likes and in the ‘middle of it all’. I also have a lot of wicker baskets that I don’t care if my cat scratches…so basically decorative items in your house can be his scratching areas. You’ve probably done all of this! But maybe something in here can be helpful!
Oh, thanks for these recommendations!
Since lockdown I have found that I just don’t care to go shopping in stores anymore. I have been buying online and really love the ease of delivery. 😀 I’m in Minnesota and after 50+ plus winters here no thanks to icy parking lots.
100% cotton is my fav fabric so I will be trying out the Hanes shirts.
Daughter has naturally curly hair but allergies so finding hair products is a trial, even the salon is not certain what to try.
Same here. I just don’t go into stores anymore, except for groceries. I’ve been looking for long sleep tops to wear around the house, so I just ordered a couple of these, perfect! Still on the fence about the pricey shampoo, though.
I can attest to the wonders of the Dr G brightening peel. I love it, and keep it in my shower. I use once a week. My skin doesn’t exfoliate well, and this helps enormously. I also have skin that tends to get skin tags, especially at the base of my neck (where my necklaces hit) and this helps to keep that at bay. An incredible product!
I have fine, extremely straight hair and Olaplex 4 and 5 did NOT work that well for me. No. 3 is great pre-shampoo if they’ve over processed your color at the salon – but, you know, find a better salon. No. 7, the hair oil, is also amazing on ends and I’ve never found a hair oil that works on my fine hair other than Olaplex. But the shampoo and conditioner are basically just regular shampoo and conditioner at an Olaplex cost. If they work for you, more power to you, but I was sold on them being magical by an Aveda salon and, as happens too often, they were just looking for that upsell.
I’ve had much better hair since I switched to Prose shampoo, which is just as expensive but customized for your hair type and preferences. But I do like the Olaplex hair oil!