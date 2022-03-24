A microfiber towel, a fabric shaver and luxurious shampoo & conditioner



From Hecate: I got the cat soother and my cat loves it. She’s trying to take it apart for the catnip and she rubs her face against it all the time. I’m just using the adhesive tape for now because I have it on an old chair in my office. It’s staying on fine. But I also have the two sided tape we featured and that stuff works magic, so I’ll use that if I need to. I also have been using the wireless headphones for a couple of months now. I love them. They work great with my Fitbit. I was worried about the noise canceling part because I walk before the sun comes up but if you keep the volume low, you can still hear everything around you. Here are a few things CB and I are looking at this week.

A quick-drying microfiber towel for outdoor activities



From Hecate: Most folks here at Hecate Temple have summer on their minds. It’s all they can think about and I guess it’s rubbing off. These microfiber towels look really useful and portable. They’re hypoallergenic and said to hold up to 4x the amount of water. The case has a thin pocket to conceal valuables when you’re at the beach or pool. These comes in eight colors and in sizes XXS – XXL ranging from $8-$19. They have almost 4,000 reviews, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. One reviewer said it’s great for a daily swimmer, “I just started swimming for exercise and with COVID, the gym requires that I leave the building wet. With this towel, by the time I walk to my car, I am dry. I can put my clothes on over top of my swimsuit and neither my clothes nor my car seat are wet when I get home.” And the towel itself dries quick, so it won’t get your car wet, “It’s so soft & dried so fast. I dunked the towel in my swimming pool to soak it so I could time how fasted it dried. Wow, only took about 15 minutes, give or take.” My daughter and I like to hike to waterfalls and she’ll go in if we’re allowed. Being able to keep a towel in our water buffalo backpack will help a lot!

A multi-purpose soil tester for indoor and outdoor plants



From Hecate: I’ve just dug up part of my front lawn to plant a vegetable garden so watch this space. I’ll need all the help I can get as I go through this. I’ve done a veggie garden before, but it was hobby based. I’m trying to be smart with this one, use plants/seeds we eat, have an herb section, consider the sun, etc. A friend said a soil tester made all the difference for her. This is a 3-in-1 device that tests moisture, PH balance and sunlight level. The Kensizer double prong tester costs $14 and has over 4,000 reviews with 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Customers confirm it’s perfect, even for brown thumbs, “I flip the switch to PH, find a nice little spot and nestle it in the soil, and VOILA!! It’s like magic! It gave me a reading! I love this little… gadget and would definitely purchase again.” And there are many stories of it saving plants’ lives, “Quickly swung from dry to as far as the dial went for wet! I immediately dumped that plant out. At first I thought there was a mistake because it didn’t feel that wet. I broke the soil open and, lordy, soaking wet soil.” Sold!

An ergonomic bath pillow for your weekend soaks



From Hecate: My weekend baths are my favorite (non-eating) part of the week. But the guy who owned my house before me put in super cheap bathtubs with straight up and down backs so they’re really uncomfortable. I had a two pillow thing going that worked, but they’re older and I want to switch them out. So I’m eyeing this mesh Kandoona luxury pillow with back and neck support. It’s just the right length and that neck padding looks so comfortable. It comes with a hook so I can let it dry properly and its own washing bag. Normally it’s $35 but it’s on sale for $30 this week. Over 6,300 reviewers gave it 4.5 stars and Fakespot rated it a B. Customers said its just right, “The pillow offers the perfect neck support. The padding is firm and hits the right spots so you can truly lean back and say”aaaah”. One said it’s practical and pretty, “It’s also attractive, easily removable (from tub) and dries quickly.” Many people talked about how well the suction cups worked, which is good because those are usually the issue with bath pillows.

Luxurious haircare for softer, smoother hair



From CB: I got the Olaplex Bond Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner, No. 4 and No. 5, after so many of you raved about them. (You might remember that I got the styling/strengthening cream, No. 6, and was amazed at how well it worked.) My hair looks like I just stepped out of the salon! This is the most I’ve ever spent on shampoo or conditioner, but it was so worth it. The difference in my hair is incredible. This is very pricey but you only need a small amount of each product. It’s suitable for all hair types. This listing has 4.8 stars, almost 11,000 ratings and the same score on ReviewMeta. This is a set of both products, and here are links to the shampoo and conditioner, which can also be purchased separately. Most reviewers are as impressed as I am. “This shampoo/conditioner combo quite literally brought my hair back to life. Super soft and gentle, but also has returned so much moisture and repaired every end.” “My hair feels amazing. You only need a little and it comes a long way. “

A large sweater and fabric shaver for sweaters, furniture and more



From CB: This battery operated fabric shaver by Conair is around $14 for most colors and just over $12 if you get the orange one. (There are also more expensive rechargeable models.) It has an incredible 83,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it works very well at depilling so many household items and that it’s easy to use and clean. “Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh.” “ I have spent hours and hours trying to groom our sofas from millions of tiny lint balls they have acquired over four years. I hoped maybe this dufuzzer might work… and wow! This thing works like a lint mower! It’s really easy to use (our 5-year-old “mowed” most of one sofa) and clean out.”

A gentle exfoliator that really works to remove dry patches



From CB: I first got this exfoliant about a year and a half ago and it really works to smooth and brighten skin. It has little bead-like particles that make your skin slough off rough patches without any scratching or damage. Dr. G Brightening Peeling Gel is on sale for 48% off and is currently $14.50 for 4.2 ounces. This has over 4,000 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it left their skin softer and clearer. “Every single dry and dull patch gone and even my roughest spots feel like baby-skin! My over-50 enlarged pores were immediately reduced and hardly noticeable.” “I just ordered my 4th bottle and have seen the difference first hand. I use this once a week and after rinsing, my face just feels silky smooth and looks brighter and not so dull. I’m sold and will continue to use.”

A comfortable long sleeve shirt you’ll want to wear every day



From CB: Most days I wear leggings and a comfy light long sleeve shirt. This versatile long sleeve v-neck shirt by Hanes ranges in price from $10 to $20. It comes in sizes small to xx-large and in seven different colors. These shirts have 4.1 stars, over 26,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Women say they are comfortable and flattering and that they’ve bought them in several different colors. “I bought these to sleep in as they are cotton and would not make me sweat, but these are so nice that I wear them all the time! Slightly tapered at waist for flattering fit.” “Great value and flattering fit. These are my go-to, mid-weight, every day tees. Alone on nice fall days, or under a fleece jacket or sweater when it’s colder. They wash easily and I’ve never had one shrink.”