“Aaron Rodgers explains his astrologically messy arm tattoo” links

Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo 😅
Thoughts on his new ink?
(via @BBdisconnected) pic.twitter.com/91gYzk8Wvd
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2022
That tattoo is probably the least egregious thing about him. He is Mel Gibson-ing the hell out of himself.
Hope that tattoo was soooo painful!
I’ll give credit where it is due. His tattoo artist did a phenomenal job.
The line work is excellent.
I mean, yeah, that’s some nice line work there. Aside from that, I’ve got nothing.
The Fug Girls cropping the Lee Pace pic to take out the pants are doing God’s work. He works so so hard to kill the hot but even he can’t.
I was watching Guardians of the Galaxy last night and I will saying Lee Pace portraying Ronan the Destroyer does something to me. Like if I was in that movie battling Ronan, I would trip and fall and let him capture me. Just saying. Fantasies are healthy.
Conservatives coming for no-fault divorce is so creepy and evil. Just when you think they can’t stoop lower, they do.
When and where will it end? Will they take away our right to vote? Our right to an education? Our right to work outside the home?
He might be messy, but the tattoo is not messy artistically or astrologically.
Yes, of course they are coming for no-fault divorce.
Why is Aaron Rogers so needy?
He does more stuff to get attention than any other NFL QB I can think of, and he is still playing.
Usually, ex-jocks are desperate to keep their time in the spotlight not current players.
Rogers is everywhere, why?
No one cares, Aaron. Win a SB and retire. Serve your purpose.
I will say even I can tell the tattooist has skill. It’s just clear Aaron had zero idea what he wanted.
Ala, Ben Affleck giant back tattoo.
I loved cream savers and were so sad they got discontinued but apparently they came back last summer but I haven’t had them yet since I still do grocery shopping online.
Funny story, my older retired neighbors gave my kids cream savers for Halloween like 3 years ago when they were still discontinued for like a decade. I was like, wait how did you get cream savers?! I figured they went down to their basement and dug around an hour before trick or treating started and that’s what they came up with lol.
When I was in high school, I set the family VCR to auto record Days of Our Lives. I watched it before my mom got home and without her knowledge (she had no clue how the VCR worked). Now kids can just watch it on streaming whenever they feel like it? Kids today, man, no clue what we went through.
“Like sands through the hourglass…”
Lee Pace….*le sigh* 💗