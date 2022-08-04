“Aaron Rodgers explains his astrologically messy arm tattoo” links

Aaron Rodgers explains his cursed tattoo, which involves the astrology and a lot crazy sh-t. Rodgers really… lost the plot. [Pajiba]

Lee Pace is so attractive and his clothes are so bad. [GFY]

Whoa, conservatives are coming for no-fault divorce?? [Jezebel]

Days of Our Lives is moving to Peacock. [Seriously OMG]

Wendy Williams says Wendy Williams was lying about marrying a cop. [Dlisted]

I enjoy Marie Bakalova’s hustle. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Katharine McPhee won’t wear jewelry anymore because she’s worried about being mugged in LA. She sounds mega-Republican. [JustJared]

Wait, Creme Savers were discontinued?!? [Buzzfeed]

Lori Harvey signed with a modeling agency. [LaineyGossip]

Democrats should go on the attack against these fascist nutburgers. [Towleroad]

Who is Southern Charm’s Whitney Sudler-Smith? [Starcasm]

Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo 😅 Thoughts on his new ink? (via @BBdisconnected) pic.twitter.com/91gYzk8Wvd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2022