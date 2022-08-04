JoJo Siwa’s mom to Candace Cameron Bure: ‘morals are when no one is looking’

As Kaiser said last week, it was weird how much the JoJo Siwa/Candace Cameron Bure story blew up. It’s a good gossip story, but initially it didn’t surprise me that Candace was the rudest person JoJo had ever encountered. I was mildly curious what the details were, but I didn’t question that she had it in her. I was pleased to hear Candace reached out to JoJo, but was once again not shocked to see Candace took the opportunity to counsel JoJo on social media etiquette rather than accept any real responsibility. And we didn’t even bother covering when Candace’s daughter Natasha chimed in, telling JoJo to “grow up” and declaring their generation as “so sensitive” with “zero backbone.” Rich coming from a nepotism hire actress who was defending Mommy on social media without names and then deleting the post when fans called her out.
And now JoJo’s mom, Jessalyn Siwa, has entered the conversation. Unfortunately for Candace, Jessalyn brought receipts. Remember that part of Candace’s ‘I reached out to JoJo’ video included that she was blindsided by the accusation because they’d gotten on so well at The Kelly Clarkson Show. Well, Jessalyn has a podcast and she’d spoken about the Candace diss before JoJo said anything on TikTok, including the interaction – or lack thereof – on The Kelly Clarkson Show. So now that Candace is rewriting history and trying to shame JoJo for her 11-year-old sensitivity, Jessalyn’s not having it. She’s also reminding Candy that putting on a Christian public face is one thing, but, “morals are what you have when no one is looking.”
JoJo Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, isn’t letting her daughter’s latest drama go without saying her piece.
Though JoJo, 19, and Candace Cameron Bure spoke and resolved things after JoJo called Cameron Bure, 46, the “rudest celebrity” she had met in a now-viral TikTok video, Jessalynn issued some last words on the topic via Instagram.
During a former episode of her podcast Success with Jess, Jessalynn was the first to claim Cameron Bure wasn’t kind to her daughter.
Reposting the clip from the episode on Instagram Monday, Jessalynn, 47, recounted the incident when Cameron Bure declined to take a photo with Siwa — but allegedly snapped photos with other kids.
In Jessalynn’s account of the Fuller House premiere moment, she said Cameron Bure refused to take a picture with JoJo during a premiere afterparty at an Italian restaurant and claimed Cameron Bure said “not now, maybe later.”
Continuing, Jessalynn said, “Fast forward, we go on The Kelly Clarkson Show, who’s on the day JoJo is on? I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say, ‘Not now, [maybe] later.’ Just kidding!”
When asked if there was any interaction that day, Jessalynn claimed of Cameron Bure, “No, she just couldn’t be bothered. And you know what? Maybe she was having an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get ahold of the babysitter. I do not know what was going on but it’s funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that… and it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give it to you, but that was so long ago and I still remember it!”
In the caption of her Instagram post, Jessalynn wrote: “I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version.”
“At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people,” she added. “Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”
Petty or not, I absolutely get where Jessalyn is coming from. If someone claimed to reach out to my kid and then took a swipe at them publicly like Candace did, the earrings would come off. And if I was sitting on evidence that she’d lied about what went down? I wouldn’t have said anything near as gracious and Jessalyn did, I’d be standing on the hood of Candace’s car as she filmed her next Bible verse.
I love Jessalyn’s comment that are who you really are when no one’s looking (I’m paraphrasing because that’s how I heard it). It’s true. And we do all have bad days. I remember times I acted poorly because of something else that was going on. I wish I could apologize to those strangers. I bet if Candace had reached out to JoJo and honestly apologized, JoJo would have gone public herself. This entire thing would have gone away. But Candace never cared about JoJo’s pain in this, she worried about her reputation. And people need to stop writing the whole thing off because JoJo was 11 when the first offense happened. Stuff hurts more at that age, of course it stayed with her.
You started dying your child’s hair when she was 9 years old…? Candace is a deplorable human being, but you aren’t the person I’m going to for a definition on morals.
Whoa…my kid is 9 and has dyed streaks in their hair and that’s morally lacking?? There’s a whole host of other things to point to in terms of pushing your child into stardom, but this isn’t one.
My daughter who is 11 also started adding streaks of color to her hair around 8/9. It’s fun and she likes it. We’ve always let her have autonomy with things like this.
Please explain how hair dye is an indicator of morality.
Dyeing your kids hair is morally lacking now lmao???
WTH? Hair dye shows a lack of morals? On what puritan planet do you live? Sorry @PinkFlamingo, but you sound just as judgmental as Candace and her holier-than-thou brother. It appears that Jessalyn has raised a strong, confident, aware young child in Jo Jo, so yes, I’d happily listen to her thoughts on this.
Cmon, we know Jessalyn was dyeing JoJo’s hair for reasons other than individuality and autonomy. I think it’s a safe bet that hair dye is lacking morality is not what @Pink Flamingo meant.
That’s literally was PF said though. As I noted in my initial comment, if you mean stage mom, say stage mom.
Lol thank you @Nicole!!! Bleaching your 9 year olds hair each month and putting streaks in your child’s hair for fun are two COMPLETELY different things and I know y’all know that. It is not holier than thou to say permanently damaging a 9 year olds sensitive scalp with bleach is messed up.
Nah, that’s what they said. And it doesn’t matter. Someone is not a bad parent for dyeing their kid’s hair, and it’s quite easy these to do it in a way that doesn’t fry it. Try again.
Nah…we understood your comment just fine.
Pink Flamingo
I get the dyed comments because I can see your side without being blinded by my own opinions. I’m not infallible. My way of thought is not law or the only right way with which I will attack you.
Wow. Streaks of color. THE HORROR!!!!!!
Hair grows out. I’ve allowed mine to dye their hair whatever colour they’d like from early on.
What does dying hair have to do with morals??
I started getting highlights at 11, I loved them and my school pictures from that time still look fabulous, so…yeah. LOL
I did the same. I wanted to stay blonde (it was starting to darken) so I streaked my hair. Didn’t realize it showed poor morality on my part. Nor did my mom.
I’m no fan of Jessalyn Siwa but, unlike Bure, neither she nor her daughter put themselves out there as having superior morals (let alone doing so because they’re self proclaimed “good Christians”)
Just when I thought I was over this story…LOVE this shade from mama.
Sounds like Candace has brought her acting skills off screen. Pretending to be just the nicest God fearing woman a person could ever ask for. But I’ve found in my personal life, the biggest hypocrites to be the Christians who let everyone know just how Christian they are.
Yep, this. Fake ass people
Exactly this.
Absolutely right! See also all the preachy televangelists caught having affairs or defrauding their parishioners. Candace and her ilk are among the worst…
Ironic isn’t it? The ones who beat on people about something are the worst offenders.
Love her response. Let’s see if Candace has humility and introspection to zip her lips.
“The ones who beat on people about something are the worst offenders.”
100%. and that doesn’t only apply to religion. it’s funny how the most homophobic politicians who talk about how morally wrong being gay is and “gays should be rounded up and *insert punishment here*” are the ones who wind up being caught soliciting in airport bathrooms. and the ones who scream the loudest about how the other party is full of pedophiles meanwhile are ALLEGEDLY trafficking teenage girls. Rush Limbaugh screeching about how drug addicts should be jailed and he’s scoring oxy prescriptions from several different doctors because he’s a…wait for it…ADDICT.
yeah, I say this all the time. if you have to tell me, OFTEN, that you’re a christian and how “christian” you are, it’s because you’re NOT ACTING LIKE ONE. if you have to be a PERFORMATIVE christian, it’s because you’re NOT one when no one’s looking.
Bure is NOT Christ-like in her actions or her words.
So much this. The nastiest people I’ve ever encountered were Christians, the people who made me feel like a piece of trash during a pregnancy where I was cheated on and left were always judgmental Christians. Screw that cult and their fake ass members who hide behind Jesus and think they can do and say whatever they want. I’m done being nice.
Candace and her daughter fit right into that mold, not surprising at all.
An early mentor, when I was new and just starting on the career path, said that no one will remember how you dressed or who you knew, but they will always remember how you made them feel.
This is GREAT advice!
exactly!!
Do we think that JoJo takes pictures and gives time to every single fan ? JoJos meet and greets are really expensive. I wonder how those go . Both former child stars. They are both in the same position.
Except that Jojo was a literal child when this happened and CCB was a professional who had been in the business for decades? But sure, the same position.
JoJo is now an adult.
That doesn’t change the context of the original incident, Christine.
and, to add, there has NEVER been a story from any of JoJo’s fans that is remotely equivalent to this. from all accounts, she is very generous with her time with fans.
why are you caping so hard for Bure?
no. just stop. do not “both sides” this.
Nice attempt at deflection, Jojo was a child and is still pretty young in comparison, Candace made a fool of herself and showed her true colors, multiple times.
A paid meet-and-greet at a show is much different than an encounter on a red carpet.
And celebs being cold to kids really sticks with them in ways that it doesn’t for adults. I know a child that was snubbed by Miley Cyrus and Hayden P. when she was around 10 years old, and at the time, it really deeply hurt her feelings.
That’s right Miss Jessalyn! Preach THAT. Candy and her rude daughter should have just sat there and ate their food.
I had to catch up with this story. So CCB took potshots at an 11-year-p;d Jojo? And she was what, 38 or so? Geez, what a loser. She should take her bible and smack herself around the head with it. Mike knock a bit of sense into her. She is a truly awful woman.
Agreed, as long as the bible is a hardcover edition with extra commentary.
The best thing CCB could have done here was simply apologize to JoJo. But because she is who she is, she couldn’t just apologize.
Yes, this exactly.
Such boring stuff from third rate celebrities and their no-celebrity relatives. I wish they’d all just shut up and go away.
I think religion is great for personal peace and fulfillment, but in my experience, the people who are out and proud Christians truly believe they speak for God. They are some of the nastiest, most judgmental people. So yes, I will look at people like Candace with disdain because I think she is a hateful person hiding behind a nice girl persona. I also believe the only reason she reached out to JoJo was because she was a blonde, blue-eyed star beloved by younger generations, and Hallmark or whatever Christian-adjacent network Candance is working for now needs those demographics because older people aren’t bringing in the streaming numbers.
That was a sick burn and I AM HERE FOR IT! Candy is awful.
Bure family self righteousness is the worst.
I’m starting to think the Christian right quoting a bible verse is similar to a southerner’s ‘Bless your heart’.
Yes the insult isn’t necessarily not taking her photo, but the insult IS to go on and take photos with other kids – just like the Sesame Street Place debacle.
I had a former coworker at a former job tell me that only “people of faith” can be trusted because they have a clear moral compass. I ignored it because there’s no reasoning with that level of indoctrination, but you also know there’s only one faith they’re referring to, thereby insulting 5 billion people. Biggest *whatever* with the W fingers ever.
Moral compass? I know some Christians who do possess that, but I only know it because of their actions, not them bellowing all over the place about their supposed righteousness. There used to be a Christian Business Directory published locally, presumably so people could be assured of businesses that would treat them fairly; I used to consult it to see who NOT to hire – and I say this as someone who started teaching Sunday School at 14.
This exactly. The world is full of ethical, decent people, Christian or otherwise. If such a person happens to be Christian and makes use of their church/community resources to do charitable works, that’s wonderful, but spare me the nonsense that Christian teachings provide superior guidance in being a good human to any other belief/ethical lifestyle. (Also, why in the world would you bring that into a secular, diverse workplace? But that’s the depth of the indoctrination among some people).
and I know a few atheists who are MUCH BETTER people than some so-called “Christians” I know.
You can tell that’s the real Candace bc she was consistent in her behavior towards JoJo over the years.
I heard the saying as : “Character is what you do when nobody’s looking” and it’s what I say to myself when I’m tempted to walk away and not stoop to scoop poop. So then I clean up after my pet, because I do my best to be a person of good character. I don’t get them all, but I get most of ’em and also if I have spare bags will pick up after somebody else’s pet who didn’t. (I also tell myself the person who didn’t clean up was maybe old, sick, in some pain, distracted by their child or something, so I don’t get angry with whomever).
Jessalyn annoys the crap out of me. She is a shot stirrer of the worst kind. However, she is exactly who I would want in my corner because she is going to come out swinging and she’s going to have receipts to back her up. You aren’t going to say a word about her daughter without her there to fact check it. She does not let slights go unpunished. There is no forgetting with her. And it seems like no matter how I feel about her personally, she has fiercely protected her daughter and loves her for who she is.