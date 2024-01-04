“The trailer for ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ honestly looks so good” links

You guys, we might have to watch this season of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. It’s a genuinely great story with meaty roles for all of these actresses. [Seriously OMG]
Great cast! I hope they expose Capote’s misogynism. Most people have no idea.
*sigh* Ain’t that always the way? The more a guy puts women up on a pedestal, the more he down deep really hates them.
I’ve never heard anything about him being a misogynist. I’ve read several biographies, profiles and articles and watched many documentaries and interviews.
I’d love to find new information. Any reading recommendations would be appreciated.
Oooh that looks so good. Definitely on my list.
Oooh! Honey! I am THERE!! Capote is one of my favorite writers. He always wrote about the people he knew from family to rich to poor to famous to infamous.
He didn’t know the Clutter Family, did he?
No, he didn’t, but he spent some time in Garden City, KS where the trial was. I grew up there and remember my mother once saying that he became friends with a local woman who later wrote a society type column in the paper. But I’m not sure if she was writing it at that particular time. However, I’m fairly certain he interviewed people who knew the Clutter family.
oh wow, this is the first I have heard of a new season of Feud – this looks super interesting also reading it’s the last role Treat Williams had (RIP).
I’ve loved Treat Williams since I was a little girl and my parents made a very questionable decision to take me to see the movie version of Hair.
I’m no fan of Ryan Murphy, but I may just have to watch this to see Williams in his final role
Same! I’m so sad he died.
Caitlyn Clark is so freaking phenomenal. I absolutely love watching her on the court.
I’ve read articles in Vanity Fair about Capote and his Swans.
Babe Pauley, Slim Keith, Jackie Kennedy, her sister, etc.
These women fascinate me, their powerful husbands, New York lifestyles, so beautiful, all of it.
It was Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffanys come to life.
I don’t get Hulu, but I might sign up for a month or 2 just for this.
Janes, Capote absolutely hated Holly Golightly in B@T. He wanted her to be a “cautionary tale”, as he put it, apparently to women who were too free spirited. In the movie, Holly did as she pleased and suffered no consequences. Women my age remember this movie as the starting gun for feminism, although it’s certainly not a feminist movie. Capote called it a “valentine to free spirited women” and not at all what he intended. The book is much darker.
It’s been a while since I read the book but I remember in the book, Holly left New York and kept on being a free spirit. The start of the book was some of the men she knew getting together to talk about her because they missed her. What Truman hated about the movie was 1) He wanted Marilyn Monroe to play the part 2) It gave Holly a happy ending 3) Paul/the narrator in the book never had a romantic relationship with her.
The movie changed a lot of the original story and he wasn’t happy about it.
@JaneS For a fun read try “ Capotes women” it’s really good…
Tom is gonna be a Emmy front runner for this. Just a feeling.
I find Chloe Sevigny insufferable but I’m still looking forward to this!
She is insufferable but I adore Diane Lane.
I always feel like such an asshole when I admit that I really don’t like Chloe Sevigny, so thanks for this!
I am here for Diane Lane and Calista Flockhart.
That poster is awesome.
It is! But I can’t identify any of the actresses that are in it other than Calista, wondering if that’s hair and makeup or photoshop or both.
Calista, Demi & molly are all recognizable to me, but the rest of them definitely blend into each other. and I vote for “both”
Ringwald is the redhead; Sevigny the blonde. I guess the poster’s point is that these women were all-of-a-flock, with only their scandals to differentiate them.
I think Naomi Watts is the blonde? Cannot find Sevigny on that poster at all; she can’t be the one in the top center, and I don’t know who that could be.
I can’t picture Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill. Oh honey, lemme tell you about C. Z. Guest, Diego Rivera painted her portrait. In the nude. Capote’s telling of a swan’s husband and the governor’s wife, omg! That’s Babe Haley’s husband and Nelson Rockerfeller’s wife, Happy, allegedly. She left her husband and kids for Nelson. And Nelson left his wife for Happy. It was all a big scandal when he was running for the GOP nomination for the presidency. Nelson died of a heart attack while in bed and atop or maybe under his young side piece.😂🤣😅
I remember how they mentioned that in Mad Men when Betty leaves Don for her second husband. So good.
Love that they showed Ann Woodward in the trailer. She hated Truman(she wasn’t friendly with him like the other swans) and he loathed her. I hope they show her casual homophobia which resulted in Truman hating her.
He called her “bang bang” because she killed her husband/mistaking him for a home intruder one night. But circumstances were beyond murky(he was abusive, they were both drunk, she was obsessed with him and he was leaving her). Many people believed her MIL(who loathed her btw) paid off people at the inquest so that the whole thing would go away/no more scandal for the family.
This series will have so much drama!
Man, the Woodwards ended so tragically, one would think Raven from Fall Of The House Of Usher was after them. 😔 Arguably no one–especially their sons–ever recovered from that night.
Definitely watching! What a cast. Got me to check out “Capote’s Women” from our library. Interesting book with the back stories of all of the women, and Capote’s own life. Such a weird and fascinating and twisted corner of the world, in a very particular era.
Eta, Babe Paley’s husband was William S. Paley, the founder of CBS. Paley had a rendezvous with the governor’s wife and, oh my, there’s so much more to that story in Answered Prayers!
IIRC, Paley was abusive towards his wife, as well…😔
Deering24, and chronically unfaithful.
Beech, indeed. 🤮 When Mad Men became a thing, my ex-boss was right scathing about handsome charmers like Don Draper and Paley. She worked in advertising, and the impression I got was that Jacqueline Susann was dead right about the “perfect hubbies” of that period. Heck, Susann was right about everything. 🤣
Hee–I am so there for C vs. Swans. Have been fascinated by Capote since Dominick Dunne’s Two Mrs. Grenvilles fictionalized him and the Ann Woodward case. Honestly, how do people live like this, where surfaces get priority over everything?
Deering, have you read “The Swans of Fifth Avenue?” tells this story as well. I listened to it on Audible last year. so very juicy! I have never watched any of the Feud series but am looking forward to this.
I was just about to look it up and see if this series is based on that book. I read it a while back and really enjoyed it!
I kind of hope it is, when working with others source material, Ryan Murphy shows are usually decent, it’s his original stuff that goes all wonky and falls apart a few episodes in.
That cast is fabulous, I will certainly at least check it out.
NinaEllen–thanks for the heads-up!! There was another great book about the Woodwards–This Crazy Thing Called Love, by Susan Braudy, which dove deep into Swan culture; showed how that mess wrecked young heirs in particular–and was a nice counterweight to Capote/Dunne’s take.
I’ve read so many autobiographies & biographies about “The Swans”…about Bill Paley…Capote…etc…I’m looking forward to this…the FACTUAL histories of these folks…taught me at young age that money & power can exact a HORRIFIC price😬 What I find messed up about the WHOLE Capote/Swan thing is that the Swans LET him into their circle BECAUSE he was SUCH a gossip…ABOUT EVERYBODY…I personally think it devestated Babe Paley…THE WORST!
A question for Capote followers: Why do you think he wrote “Answered Prayers?” It was literally social and personal suicide. Did he think he was so “in” with the Swans they would take revealing their secrets lightly? Did he figure he was above consequences? Have always wondered about this–thanks for any answers you can give…
Back when writers were celebrities Truman Capote was on top of the world. However, during the 70s his addictions took over not just his life but also his talent. When ‘La Côte Basque 1965’ (one of the sources of this mini-series) was published, Capote was a mess. His TV appearances were sad and showed a person in obvious decline. He said many times that he didn’t understand why the Swans reacted the way they did; he was a writer after all and that’s what writers do. He was hurt by being iced out of their lives but what I find fascinating is how disappointed he was that none of the critics admired the writing. I don’t think his intention was to become a social pariah. He wanted to be Proust and tell this magnificent story but instead he only repeated trashy gossip and called it literature.
Barnabus–ah, that makes sense. Thank you!!! He only saw as far as being a modern Proust. Classic artist tunnel-vision. Heh–since Tom Hollander (the awful Cutler Pirates of the Caribbean series) is playing Capote, would be fun if he declared at some point, “But…it was only business–not personal.” 😈😉
Interesting comments.
Capote did suffer a huge decline in his talent and reputation in his later years.
He was before my time really but I recall him in the Studio 54 years and by then he was considered washed up.
IIRC, one of Johnny Carsons Ex wives stood by him during his final days as many others abandoned him years before.
I think Carson’s ex Joanne is who Molly Ringwald is playing in the series?
This looks really good. Cant wait to watch it.