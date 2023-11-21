Prince Harry & Meghan turned up in Vancouver to watch a Canucks game!

While I did not know that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be in Canada this week, I did predict that the Sussexes would be in Canada before Prince William or King Charles made their way to this particular British realm. It’s Charles and William’s fault – one or both of them should have made significant Commonwealth tours in the first year following QEII’s passing. Instead, they’ve ignored Canada, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries. They haven’t visited because they truly don’t give a f–k.

So here we are – the Prince Who Got Away traveled to Vancouver this week with his wife. Harry was doing a check-in appearance ahead of the Vancouver/Whistler Invictus Games, and H&M also went to a Vancouver Canucks-San Jose Sharks hockey game last night. Harry dropped the puck! Then he joined Meghan in their box seats. The Canucks’ social media team used their appearance to promote Invictus.

Hilariously, the British media was caught off-guard. They had no idea that the Sussexes would be in Canada, and this appearance ruins their perfectly unhinged storyline that the Sussexes are desperate to visit England for the holidays. Meanwhile, the Mail decided to devote an entire article to “seething about Meghan’s jewelry.”

39 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan turned up in Vancouver to watch a Canucks game!”

  1. Maxine Branch says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:41 am

    The Sussexes are just living their best lives. So happy they are able to travel and be out and about while ignoring the gutter media brigade. Christmas at Sardingham, right., LOL.

    Reply
  2. vs says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Go H&M … I have said it many times but this woman is one of the most beautiful women in the world! I would love to know what she uses on her face and her skin to glow like that!
    Perfect way to promote the IG… they are really moving forward and I love that for them!

    Reply
  3. MrsCope says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:46 am

    I love when they show up like this and the tabloid comments are bonkers. They get so upset, they just start malfunctioning and glitching. They just start screaming “privacy” and “irrelevant,” which makes zero sense 🤣. Such a pleasant surprise for my Thanksgiving holiday ❤️.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:46 am

    You know the DM has run out of material when they’re back to counting the cost of her jewelry. And they’re including her watch again 🙄🙄

    It seems like they had a fun time and this was a great event to start the Invictus 2025 promotion.

    Reply
    • Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
      November 21, 2023 at 7:54 am

      It’s actually Diana’s watch and Meghan’s been wearing it for years. In fact, all the jewelry that she has on, she’s worn before. But of course, the BM is expensing it like she bought each piece today.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 21, 2023 at 8:06 am

        Is that Diana’s watch or Meghan’s? Because she actually has two, one is diana’s and one she bought herself.

      • Amy Bee says:
        November 21, 2023 at 8:25 am

        @Becks: Meghan only wears Diana’s watch now which is the gold Cartier watch. I guess she put away her own to give to Lili when she gets older.

    • Chloe says:
      November 21, 2023 at 7:55 am

      I wonder how much that watch will be worth once it’s passed down to Lili?

      Reply
    • Legally Black says:
      November 21, 2023 at 8:17 am

      Diana’s Cartier watch is the gold one. The one Meghan bought for herself before is two-tone.

      Reply
  5. equality says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:47 am

    This shows that he is involved with IG at all levels and doesn’t just show up for the high-profile work like some. Apparently, the only other RF member who has done the puck drop is QE in 2002. Wonder if any of them will start campaigning for it now. Hopefully, Chuck thought it should be him invited.

    Reply
  6. Nubia says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Look how happy they are LOL someones head is spinning at Adelelge(sp?) cottage,he must have been throwing pillows when he saw these.

    Reply
  7. SussexWatcher says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:50 am

    Is anyone else having trouble posting? I keep trying to submit a post but it doesn’t show up or the page refreshes itself before I can finish and my post disappears.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      November 21, 2023 at 7:51 am

      Of course this is the post that sticks, not my one with actual content lol

      Reply
    • ML says:
      November 21, 2023 at 8:01 am

      This has happened to me in the past, but not today. Stuff I try that sometimes helps (and apologies if you’ve done any of this): turning your device off and on/ rebooting, turning airplane mode on/ off, going from wifi to 4/5G connection or vice versa, and/ or clearing your history.

      Reply
      • SussexWatcher says:
        November 21, 2023 at 8:12 am

        Thank you, ML! It’s weird that I was able to post the above and also just posted on the jealous Pegs is jealous and angry story. But the comment I keep trying to post here won’t show up. I’ll try what you’ve recommended though 😊

  8. BlueSky says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Yeah Meghan you need to wear stolen jewelry like the rest of the royals! 🙄

    Reply
  9. sevenblue says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:53 am

    It is so weird how RR knows Sussexes’ inner thoughts, wants, but finds out, when they pop out in another country, at the same time as us, online peeps. I love that for them.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      November 21, 2023 at 7:56 am

      @ sevenblue yes I love that all the MH appearances blow their BS up everytime!
      They must be big mad that they have NOTHING NEW on MH just recycled spite and demented projection.

      Reply
  10. girl_ninja says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:54 am

    I really was so happy to see Harry when it came across Twitter last night. Then I was THRILLED to see Meghan there too. Seeing her on her old adopted home turf really made me so happy for them. And not one leak about this trip. Not. One.

    Meghan looked absolutely gorgeous and glowing and I swear Harry gets more and more handsome. Talk about a glow up.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      November 21, 2023 at 8:17 am

      I felt the same about seeing them last night. And I’m so happy to see her BFF Markus is there too. Seeing him made me wonder if the kids and Doria are there too and they’ll all get in some skiing and sledding and then spend thanksgiving there.

      Reply
  11. ML says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Personally, I didn’t see this coming either! Those pictures of them at the hockey game and of Harry in Whistler are really nice. It’s good to see them setting up for Invictus ahead of time and enjoying themselves.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      November 21, 2023 at 8:43 am

      Good for them getting out and about without having to announce plans. Good for Harry visiting Canada before King Chuckles and Horsilla. They are free to do and go to wherever they please. Suck it Chuckles.

      Reply
  12. Burger says:
    November 21, 2023 at 7:59 am

    I don’t want any royals touring Canada. The expense to taxpayers is ridiculous and for what? #stayinEngland

    Reply
  13. Mrsfonzieface says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:01 am

    What gets me is that Meghan is wearing a bracelet AGAINST THE EVIL EYE and here’s the daily mail being horrible about it. Like guys, she means you, daily mail, you’re the evil eye. Go think about what you’re doing.

    Reply
  14. Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:02 am

    It’s interesting that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and I think, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have been to Canada since QEII passed, but not KCIII or the Prince and Princess of Wales.

    Reply
  15. s808 says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Meghan look REALLY into the game lol! Turns out she was at games back when she was living in Canada for Suits. This was a nice outing and they look loved up as usual! I know they’re especially excited for the 2025 games, it’ll be a full circle moment for them.

    Reply
    • liz says:
      November 21, 2023 at 8:49 am

      Leafs home games are something else. Their fan base is diehard (and they haven’t won the Cup since 1967) and very knowledgeable – as Springsteen would say “there are no dilettantes here”. And I say this while being married to a Rangers season ticket holder.

      I suspect that she would have had a lot of fun at those games.

      Reply
  16. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Note to the Daily Mail: the puck is dropped, not thrown. 😏🏒🫣

    Reply
  17. M says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Woman uses her own money to buy jewelry. Yea that’s so controversial. They really do live rent free in the heads of that family and the tabloids.

    Reply
  18. Jais says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Love it!!!! I’m an east coaster and have been going to sleep so early with the time change. So I keep waking up to absolute delight. Variety and now this. Obsessed. They’re so cute. Wish I could tell what Meghan’s outfit looks like better. All black. I approve😂

    Reply
  19. WhatKateHerselfSaidOnPageSix says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:14 am

    Hey that’s pretty cool. They’re all over North America now. Good for them and I love their sweaters, they look so cozy.

    Reply
  20. A says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:15 am

    Bravo Harry! Somebody in that family full of inbreds figured out how to do PR successfully. Instead of getting bog down in the current royal psycho drama , He appears to just be focused on the issues he wants to focus on with a smile and wave literally! Also bonus points for showing balding and Karen that you don’t need to do colonial cosplay to honor the past. It could be as simple and non offensive as throwing out the first puck of a NHL game as the queen did between these two teams years ago!

    Reply
  21. Avonan says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:24 am

    I am happy to report that the British Media know as much about the Sussexes whereabouts on any given day as I do…nothing! You’re the true winners, Harry and Meghan! Hurrah!

    Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    November 21, 2023 at 8:27 am

    I love this. Harry now has the freedom to go anywhere he wants without having to inform the press. He’s probably loving that the most. This is how we know the press was lying when they accused Harry and Meghan of leaking about the birthday call.

    Reply

