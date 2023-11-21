Prince Harry & Meghan turned up in Vancouver to watch a Canucks game!

Embed from Getty Images

While I did not know that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be in Canada this week, I did predict that the Sussexes would be in Canada before Prince William or King Charles made their way to this particular British realm. It’s Charles and William’s fault – one or both of them should have made significant Commonwealth tours in the first year following QEII’s passing. Instead, they’ve ignored Canada, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries. They haven’t visited because they truly don’t give a f–k.

So here we are – the Prince Who Got Away traveled to Vancouver this week with his wife. Harry was doing a check-in appearance ahead of the Vancouver/Whistler Invictus Games, and H&M also went to a Vancouver Canucks-San Jose Sharks hockey game last night. Harry dropped the puck! Then he joined Meghan in their box seats. The Canucks’ social media team used their appearance to promote Invictus.

Hilariously, the British media was caught off-guard. They had no idea that the Sussexes would be in Canada, and this appearance ruins their perfectly unhinged storyline that the Sussexes are desperate to visit England for the holidays. Meanwhile, the Mail decided to devote an entire article to “seething about Meghan’s jewelry.”

We are honoured to host senior members of the Invictus Games Foundation including Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in Vancouver and Whistler this week to visit venues as we focus on delivering the first-ever winter sports program at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. pic.twitter.com/G0C9g6NaeS — Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 (@InvictusGames25) November 21, 2023

Tonight, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, join us at @RogersArena to celebrate the Invictus Games coming to Vancouver and Whistler February 2025! pic.twitter.com/we2C8bdioR — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 21, 2023

Two points and two new #Canucks fans tonight! pic.twitter.com/tpHDDZg5Il — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 21, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confused about a goal being disallowed due to goalie interference just like the rest of us. 😅 pic.twitter.com/nNehHvWfgp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2023

