Queen Camilla’s kids & grandkids are invited to Sandringham for Christmas

Well, this news certainly explains all of the stupid drama over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to Sandringham for Christmas this year. All of a sudden, the Times and the Mail could speak of little else, how Harry and Meghan were desperate for a Christmas invite but none would be forthcoming, because William would throw an incandescent hissy fit. Now it turns out that was all some kind of distraction meant to soften the news that Queen Camilla’s children and grandchildren will go to Sandringham this year. I suppose it does look downright disgusting that the king is deeply estranged from one son and has barely spent time with two of his grandchildren, meanwhile Camilla is ensuring that her rottweiler relations are front and center for a royal Christmas.
King Charles is inviting the children and grandchildren of his wife Queen Camilla to the royal family’s annual holiday gathering at Sandringham, according to a new report.
Each year on Christmas Day, members of the royal family walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene and then return to Sandringham House for a festive lunch. According to the ITV report from royals editor Chris Ship, Camilla’s children — Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes — and other members of the Queen’s family will join the lunch for the first time this year.
The changed guest list may mean a change of venue for the meal. In a departure from the past and the days of the late Queen Elizabeth, the royals will sit down in the bigger ballroom rather than the dining room.
Ship writes that “the guest list of those attending Christmas lunch back at Sandringham House is being radically altered — and will include many members of Queen Camilla’s family for the first time.”
He quotes someone familiar with the plans saying, “The Queen has invited her children and grandchildren this year, which is different from previous years.” Also among Queen Camilla’s family is her sister Annabel Elliot, who is one of her “companions,” as the palace calls the ladies who help the Queen at her various official events and engagements. Annabel attended to her sister at the coronation in May.
The report adds that Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York (who hosted ITV’s This Morning show on Monday) would join the lunch too. Like last year, she and her former husband, King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew, will stay at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, along with any of their daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their children who might be there.
[From People]
Since Camilla and Charles got married, Camilla usually only sticks around the Windsors for Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, then she leaves soon after and goes to Ray Mill to spend time with Tom, Laura and their children. It would not surprise me at all to see Tom, Laura and many of Camilla’s grandkids join the Windsors for the Christmas morning walk to church. This was always part of Camilla’s endgame too – to have her cake and eat it too, to legitimize her Parker-Bowles children as royal-adjacents, with full royal perks and God knows what else. Tom PB will probably end up in some royal property. Anyway, that’s what all of the Sussex bullsh-t was about – a conveniently-timed distraction from Camilla’s machinations. Camilla spent decades destroying Diana and Diana’s sons and alienating Charles from his sons. All for this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
'Fortnum and Mason: Christmas and Other Winter Feasts' book launch in London
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watches a race from the temporary Royal Box with her son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival in Cheltenham, England. Cheltenham, United Kingdom – Wednesday March 11, 2015.
HRH Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the British Equestrian teams from 2020 Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club on July 12, 2022 in London, England.
ST. AUSTELL, CORNWALL – JULY 19: Dame Esther Rantzen, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Founder of Silver Stories, Elisabeth Carney Haworth during a visit to Charlestown School on July 19, 2022 in St. Austell, Cornwall.
London, UK 07th Nov 2023. HRH King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the carriage. The Royal Procession and carriage, with the king wearing the Imperial State Crown, on the procession route from Buckingham Palace to the House of Lords in London for the State Opening of Parliament and King's Speech.
His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the State Opening of Parliament in London, England, UK, 07 November 2023
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London. 12/11/2023.
King Charles III, accompanied by Camilla Queen Consort and members of the extended Royal Family, attend the traditional Christmas Day morning service at St. Mary Magdelene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Charlotte, Prince William
Where: King’s Lynn, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
King Charles III, accompanied by Camilla Queen Consort and members of the extended Royal Family, attend the traditional Christmas Day morning service at St. Mary Magdelene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: King’s Lynn, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Maybe people’s general distaste for the Parker-Bowles will open their eyes that royalty is made up, it’s all smoke and mirrors, the emperor has no clothes. There is no blue blood, nothing that makes them more special than say…the Parker Bowles. and if it’s all made up, then why are we paying for their upkeep? Time to get rid of all of them!
Co-sign 💯!
Honestly not getting why they’d need to soft-pedal this. The queen’s family participating in royal Christmas? What else would anyone expect? The British public didn’t seem to protest her marrying him or getting her titles pushed up until she got the queen title. So why would this be a problem now?
Ya exactly. This isn’t shocking at all. I’d do the same if I were in her position
Oh there was outcry. It was ignored. Whatever the mistress wants, the mistress gets
Shawna, ITA that purposefully not celebrating with or hiding the fact that Camzilla’s biological family is celebrating Xmas would be weird.
Totally different topic: Can we call her the queen consort instead of the queen. I know she’s technically the queen, but she wasn’t supposed to be referred to that way, and frankly, she’s awful.
The queen to me.will always be Elizabeth the second. Not camilla.
Yeah, it shouldn’t be a big deal to have all the family included, even Camilla’s. But they thrive on their exclusivity so this becomes a statement. And it is a statement. Camilla is really something.
Because Queen Elizabeth is dead. She was the reason people didn’t protest Charles marrying Camilla. And she was the reason the monarchy lasted this long. Charles will be the last King. Because people don’t like him. And they can’t stand William.
The queen should have been more protective of Diana. Diana was cut loose from that family.
Wouldn’t be surprised if this is what William is really enraged about. There was no chance that the Sussexes were asking for an invitation or that Charles would invite them. The press conveniently slid them into the story to talk about this without talking about the real characters in the story.
They all may have a had a common enemy in the Sussexes but W still hates Camilla is probably pissed this lady is moving her children in on real family tradition.
I agree. Eggplant is incandescent because of this. But Im kinda not. I dont like camilla, but at last she gets to spend a xmas with her family. Its ok
Beatrice and Eugene had to do christmas without their mother. The mistress has done so much damage and keeps getting rewarded.
Totally agree. The saying that your character ends up showing on your face is definitely true about Horsilla, Charles and Incandescent.
Exactly, the press used H&M as bait so people were actually paying attention when they subtly reveal the real story, which is Will’s incandescent rage against the continued Camilla-fication of the firm.
Well, it was a pretty short-lived distraction, wasn’t it. Because the cat’s out of the bag now and it’s only November. Maybe now we’ll start getting stories about how Charles really doesn’t want Harry to come for Christmas because he insulted Camilla in Spare.
I consider the Parker Bowles not as The Rottweilers, which are beautiful dogs, but as The Foot Family. Her son, in particular, looks exactly like a foot. Very unfortunate looking, that one, but seems to consider himself quite the ladies man? Ew.
Sounds like there is doubt about Bea and Eugenie being there. Maybe both are going to their in-laws? Or better yet, one or both end up in Montecito.
Bea, who hugs Piers Morgan publicly without a gun to her head, is not going to visit Meghan & Harry, please.
Huh. Well. This puts a lot into perspective, doesn’t it? the Harry mess was just to distract us from Camilla’s grandchildren being there.
On its face – whatever – traditions are going to change and it makes sense that Camilla is just going to bring her children to Sandringham rather than peacing out and going to Ray Mill. And it seems kind of silly that the Windsor christmas keeps plodding along the exact same way it did when QEII was alive.
But we all know nothing is as simple as that here. I would kind of love to be a fly on the wall in Sandringham this year – I feel there are going to be a LOT of power plays going on between W&K and Camilla’s children.
l
I wonder what anne and her family think . And the wessexes. Will Sarah chateau and her family be there?
Why does it not bother Camilla that she values her family and puts them first and practically shoves them in front but lets her husband be such a deplorable father and grandfather. It wouldnt sit well with me to have a mate with opposite values. Or on the other hand why cant Charles learn from Camilla to treat his family better!!??
She played him against his children (not that it took much on her part, she just knows his insecurities and how to play on them). She’s fine with him having a terrible relationship with H&W because it’s 2 less people that get his ear and stir his actions. A solid H&W against Camilla would’ve stopped her from gaining much foothold.
She is a ruthless puppet master.
Chuck betrayed Diana and Harry all so Cammie could be happy. He’s also tossed his dignity aside so it’s not surprising he’d toss his grandchildren all for that heifer.
This. And it makes one wonder, me especially, what magic hold or spell she has cast on him for him to be so vile to his own son.
There are a lot of men like Charles, who cares more about his second wife’s family than his own children. If he wasn’t a king, he would probably just abandon his first family and go to pretend that he is a good father/grandfather with his new family.
This was my FIL. He couldn’t be bothered with his own kids or grandchildren. He was all about his second wife’s kids and their families. It was nauseating. But I used to remind myself, his loss. More time for my kids with my MIL who was lovely, and my own wonderful parents.
Reacting to what sevenblue said above, I know a guy just like that. He was married to one of my closest friends and they have four sons together. He was also part of our extended social groups, went on a few vacations with us, etc.
She finally divorced him due to his general narcissism, overly critical treatment of their kids, and failure to be supportive when she was diagnosed with chronic illness (which she treats with a strict diet). He was pretty bitter. He soon re-married and has since focused more on his current wife and her two kids from a previous marriage than on his own boys. Now in their 20s, they see him a couple of times a year but are pretty much estranged from him. Meanwhile, they call and visit their mother all the time.
It’s really sad and frankly shocking. We knew he wasn’t perfect but he seemed like an involved father, and he did work hard to provide for them. But as soon as she wanted out of the marriage, he pretty much turned his back on them.
It’s not the exact same as Charles, Di and Camilla but there are parallels. I just can’t fathom how a man with four children could not want to keep them in his life as much as possible. It’s so twisted.
Yikes, it’s like “A Merry Christmas Murder Mystery” – Charles, the oblivious patriarch, Scheming Camilla and her extended pack, Slimy Andrew and his grasping ex, Furious William and Twitchy Kate. Fa,la,la…
I know you were just riffing, but could you imagine if a murder occurred there at Christmas? The gossip world would never recover.
Knives Out Sandringham edition. I love, love, love it. William not only has to spend his Xmas with Kate, but with Tom and Laura, who have lots of buddies in the press that they leak all the tea to. Burger King can’t escape by hanging with the bankrupt Middletons and keep his aristo cred, so now his only choice is making nice with the future Duke and Duchess of Ray Mill. Pretty sure Tom Parker-Bowles will be messaging Giles Coren all day with lots of crazy face emojis .
Neither W nor K will be okay with this. It does underline Cam’s ascendancy having her family front and centre and Charles’s isolation from his son, DIL and 2 adorable grandchildren. She has gotten everything cushy, just like she schemed for in contrast to KM who looks like both she and the Midds are on their way out.
I wouldn’t mind if Andrew Parker Bowles showed up too 👀🍿
That would be great since another ex spouse f e r g I e is going
I hope they also get to spend holidays with father and grandfather Andrew Parker Bowles. I think Charles will give Camilla children titles. I hope it really rankles with William and kate.
I think he will too…
The Sandringham Christmas sounds like the most boring and UNFUN affair anyway. Those who are not invited to attend are probably glad they will be able to actually have some fun somewhere else!
“Anyway, that’s what all of the Sussex bullsh-t was about – a conveniently-timed distraction from Camilla’s machinations.”
Exactly and the press was a willing participant.
MAN-URE looking rough Camilla – Charles REIN is doing you no favors. The header pic it’s as if the camera captured her soul. This is what Charles gets for his unBRIDLEd passion: this MARE winning the RACE to the altar. That blue velvety SADDLE does her no favors. I’ll quit HORSING around now and get to my point if I can TRACK it:
Harry and Meghan are better people than me. I’d send her a giant fancy basket of carrots, radish, and turnips soaked in gin for Christmas, a giant brush, some sage, and some Mane and Tail shampoo with a lovely note in Meghan’s caligaphy. I’d troll the hell out of her in my downtime and report to the media on the generosity of my TransAtlantic gift baskets. But they’re too busy living their best lives, raising their beautiful family, supporting veterans, making the world a better place, rescuing dogs and chickens, and going to hockey games.
LOL. Somehow reading this I thought about Jerry Seinfeld’s standup bit about horse racing. He said the commentators and betters like to thing the horses are motivated to run fast and win, but basically what they’re all thinking on their way back to the stables after the race is “Oat bag, I get my oat bag now, oat bag now for me!”
With Camilla, she’s always just thinking about the oats….and by oats, I mean gin.
William is a fool! If he hadn’t allowed his jealousy of his brother to take hold he could have stopped this. Diana’s boys together would have annihilated any chance of the House of Parker-Bowles taking over the House of Windsor. William should be on the phone BEGGING Harry to help him stop this travesty. He should swallow his pride apologise to his brother and his wife and show that woman what Diana’s boys are really made of.
The Parker Bowles doing the Sandringham Stroll is Cam’s way to legitimize her kids and grandkids, make them look just as good or equal to the blood royals. Someone on the platform formerly known as Twitter tweeted it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cam doesn’t push Chuck to give them titles or put them in the line of succession. Bulliam can’t be happy with this turn of events. He’s now seen as cosigning on Camilla further and the Waleses can’t bail this year, especially with the Sussexes not around.
This is what the witch wanted from day one! Her children are now part of the Royal family and boy is she going to milk it for all it’s worth. Her children will end up with royal properties and TITLES just wait and see. The news said that they are setting up the dining table in the ballroom, the room is the only thing with balls, because Charlie’s were cut off on his wedding day to camzilla! William your not going to be happy (good) and Kate, ah Kate wonder how long before your not Charlie’s “, beloved daughter in law?)
Harry is sat in the US watching all his predictions play out and thinking” thank goodness your not here for this nan “. I’m glad she’s taking her motley offspring for the walk of the Royals, because this more than almost anything they have done, signals the fall of the house of Windsor.
Horsilla is running amok this Christmas isn’t she. She will bring her grandchildren to Christmas at Sandringham so they can be the stars of the show like she has always wanted. Chuckles will probably bestow upon them the titles she has always wanted them to have. Ding dong the real Queen has died and the horse has arrived to 💩 all over the place.
As much as I don’t care for Queen Jump-Off, it’s kind of dumb that she has to “sneak” her family into Christmas festivities with her husbands family.