Times: Palace sources swear that the Sussexes want a royal Christmas invitation!

The last time Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London got a big palace briefing, King Charles’s aides lied their asses off and Roya printed it. The king’s team lied about extending an invitation to Charles’s 75th birthday party to Prince Harry (alone) and that Harry “snubbed” the invite, and poor, poor Charles who just wants to reconcile with his darling boy. Harry’s spokesperson called out the lie quickly, after which the entire British media simply ignored that the palace now openly lies during briefings. The same British media which is now consumed with spreading the palace’s new set of lies, which is that Harry was the one briefing the BBC, the Telegraph and the Sun about Harry’s birthday phone call with his father. Please. Well, Roya got a new briefing, y’all. I hope Harry denies this story just as quickly. Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are desperate for an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham.
The Sussexes may have been absent from Charles’s birthday party at Clarence House for his extended family and close friends that night, but they were still keen to be part of the day’s narrative. Buckingham Palace refused to comment on a “private” call, but soon after it happened, details emerged that Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, had a “warm” conversation with Charles, and played him a video of the grandchildren he barely knows, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, singing Happy Birthday.
Sources close to the Sussexes hailed the call as a “turning point” in the strained relations between the King and his second son. Courtiers rolled their eyes in dismay, finding it “baffling” that a private conversation was briefed in advance and afterwards. As a source close to Charles said recently: “It frustrates him that personal issues intrude on the public duty. He’d much rather the focus was on his work, not the soap opera of the private life. It is always frustrating when family dynamics overshadow the public role.”
Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in California, is the only grandparent in regular contact with [Archie and Lili]. Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has never met his grandchildren or Harry.
Friends of the Sussexes say they want to change the state of play, and would readily accept an invitation to Christmas at Sandringham, the King’s Norfolk home, or a summer stay at Balmoral, Scotland, where members of the royal family come and go in privacy and can easily avoid each other.
A friend said: “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.” Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
What if logistics, accommodation, security and royal diaries could all align, making a visit by the Sussexes feasible? After so many royal secrets have been spilt by the Sussexes’ commercial ventures, the royal family continues to struggle with how any future reconciliations could remain private.
It is a fear acknowledged even by friends of the couple. In the aftermath of Harry’s book, a source close to the Sussexes conceded: “They realise they’ve got to a place where private conversations and calls could be questioned if they’re going to be private.”
Those fears are as acute as ever. After Tuesday’s private phone call was made public, a royal insider told The Daily Telegraph: “The King and Queen worry that if stories about phone calls and private conversations make it into the public domain, they will be accused of leaking to the press, even if it’s obvious it didn’t come from them. They just think, ‘It’s in the public domain, and public domain equals bad.’ Even if this had been the most positive story in the world from the King’s point of view, it would still have generated anxiety for him.”
Let me spell it out: Buckingham Palace leaked all of the information about the phone call, then blamed all of the leaking on the Sussexes, and is now saying that Charles is afraid to speak to his son because Harry would leak about it. Plus, the layer of bullsh-t about the Sussexes “wanting” an invitation to Sandringham. Nope. I don’t believe any part of this, and even more than that, I find it despicable that Buckingham Palace’s comms people can’t take Harry and Meghan’s names out of their f–king mouths, even as they clownishly try to hide their tracks by calling themselves “friends of the Sussexes.” The real “friends of the Sussexes” would not talk to William and Charles’s favorite royal reporter at a Murdoch-owned publication. Come on. At some point, the palace surely has to stop creating and feeding this f–king psychodrama.
I agree the palace comm teams need to stop the lies and the briefing! Maybe Harry needs no contact with his father like Meghan!
The palaces are preparing for Harry’s lawsuit that is moving along in the courts and going to expose them as the disgusting, media and money shielded narcissists they are.
Okay, this is ridiculous. They are playing too much. The way I want to see these fools get slapped down for their games. It’s brazen playing. Now, I really want the Sussexes to enjoy a montecito Christmas, as Meghan just said they’re creating their own traditions and love decorating the tree.
I hope they throw a massive Christmas party and invite the Spencers, all cousins included.
If they went that far. Then they need to invite Charles only. Not Camilla or William or Kate. And when I say Charles only. I mean Charles only. No aids, not courtiers. Charles. And no security for him while he’s there. Then when he refuses. Say he snubbed them.
So tiresome. I don’t think anyone actually wants to go to Sandringham for Christmas or Balmoral for the summer, except maybe Andrew. And how did Doria and Terrible Tom end up in the middle of this?
Is charles behind this? Or is this totally beyond his control now? This makes him look so bad.. Do ppl in the uk buy that harry would leak anything to the press?
Right you are. Harry and Meghan, who have or have had countless lawsuits against the British media’s relentless campaign of lies and illegal information-gathering, are not about to seek out that same press to discuss their relationship with KC. This tried-and-true method of briefings by the palace(s) has got to now be ineffective, right? After the lawsuits won, the Oprah interview, Spare and the Netflix series, I hope people are starting to understand the Sussexes relationship with the BP, if not the BRF.
The people probably do believe Harry is leaking to the press. After all, the press/RF have been saying that for years. The thing is that the Oprah interview, the Netflix series, Spare – those were one-time events and separated by quite a bit of time. But the briefings are daily and repeat the same narrative – Harry is the one leaking, Harry can’t be trusted, Harry is a traitor – over and over and over. Even when a lie is revealed, like with the invitation to Charles’ birthday, it was covered up and ignored right away – and then they went back to the regularly scheduled narrative.
I can just feel that something about the other royals is maybe coming out and this is just what they always do they try to cover for the others with this complete and utter nonsense. It’s a pattern with these idiots. Harry and Meg want none of this Christmas bull💩. This is just them trying to get ahead with f whatever will come out in Omids book.
Poor Harry and Meghan. It must be hard to have relatives who are maliciously psychopathic like this. They do everything to antagonize you and then turn around and play the victim if you respond. On top of this, they have endless staff who are experts at playing this game too. Its psychological warfare. For those folks who for some reason wonder why the Sussexes don’t “respond” more or say “they need a better comms team”, this is the reason why they go no contact. Its best to ignore people like this unless its absolutely necessary to respond.
Harry needs a restraining order from all things related to Pa and the British media.
It is peculiar that these judges never tell the papers in the midst of legal disputes with the Sussexes to have, at the very least, a disclaimer statement telling the public they or their parent company are involved in litigation with H or M when they print articles about them.
Note the opening phrase “I can’t imagine.” What the media and BRF “can’t imagine” is a big part of their entire attitude toward the Sussexes: can’t believe Harry would call his dad just out of lingering private affection, can’t believe they actually care about charities instead of it just being about the impression that going through the motions gives, can’t believe Meghan was just being sincere and trying hard, etc.
So, “the royal family continues to struggle with how any future reconciliations could remain private”. Who leaked that? It couldn’t be that the palace said that since NONE of the leaks come from them. How utterly stupid can the BM and the RF make themselves sound? The story before was that H&M snubbed the royal Christmas and Balmoral and that was when QE was alive. Why would they be interested now? The ones who are interested are the BM. That way they could get quotes about Archie and Lili and how they speak and behave like Americans.
Exactly – and they’re too deep in their traditional conniving and collusion for it to dawn on them that outsiders might be able to see through their BS. I think they’re leaking now that H & M desire a Christmas invite only so they can then leak that dear (‘goodhearted’) Chuck finally capitulated and extended an invite. But wait for it, then they will leak that H & M had the unmitigated gall to snub or turn down the invite – all in hopes that Chuck will appear fatherly and angelic and H & M will again be confirmed as unstable and ungrateful, blah blah blah, and the press then has endless clucking and scolding content to get them clicks through the holidays.
Well, they could actually do something about that and NOT LEAK.
I would think Roya is burned from what happened last week and perhaps a royal source tried to throw her a bone, but this reads more like speculation. But H&M at Sandringham, with *all* of them in one contained space? I doubt that. In fact, I’d be stunned. Balmoral, I could see since it’s more timed to have different people every week.
This story wouldn’t be so funny, if Meghan didn’t just say, they’re starting new holiday traditions with their children, and my guess is, it’s not at Sandringham.
If the Sussexes don’t travel for the holidays, Montecito la casa is going to be ringing with children squealing and dogs barking.
The King thing is not going well for Chucky, and Earth Sh*t which is not a nonprofit, is begging people with finished products to bring them to the lame organization, so that they can use them and make a profit, like Pedo Andy palace money making scheme.
On one had I want them to deny this but on the other hand the BRF is obviously playing games and I don’t think H&M should give this the time of day, especially after M said her husband and children have their own Christmas traditions. It’s been years since they spent Christmas with those ghouls why would they beg for an invite this year??
I also think H&M should ignore this and live their best lives and enjoy Xmas far, far away from Sandringham, S808. Otherwise the Sussexes will continually be issuing denials and helping the RR write stories. Why fund them?
The only thing I think is betond crazy is that KC seemed rather happy with his birthday call from H&M and the birthday video from A&L. Why destroy that relationship? I suspect that Camzilla or Peggington, who have a less amicable relationship with H&M, might be the actual leaker.
I think they shoud ignore it. The “leak” only consists of speculations from “friends”, meaning rota rats, about the wishes of the Sussexes.
The only denial so far was about a factual lie, the invitation that was’t issued.
They should only react to reports that can be proven to be a lie, either you got an invitation or not, not to vague feelings from unnamed sources that can not be disproven absolutely.
After this leak my guess is next weeks “call” is not happening. I doubt Harry will allow a second call. If that was even true it was probably scheduled for a time were Archie and Lili could speak to chucky. But on the other hand if he doesn’t do it they will print stories that he refused the call and denied chucky a chance to speak to his grandkids. In other words they’re making chucky the victim yet again 🙄
The British a royal family are seriously ill. This kind of behaviour has no place in the Sussex lives. I know it will never happen but after all the law suits are finished I would love to see Harry reject all thing royal.and become a citizen of a friendly and supportive country. Then he could tell all thing British to kiss his non royal ass.
I can’t think of a more depressing way to spend the holiday than to have to sit at a table and break bread with chunky and his mistress wife, add in Peggy and his issues and you are in a nightmare holiday scenario. Why would anyone choose that?
So this is the new game plan now. BP leaks all the sh*t it wants about the Sussexes and blames them for spilling. Captain Obvious at work.
Once again Harry was nice to his father, extending good wishes on his 75th birthday and sending a video of the grandchildren Charles doesn’t seem to want anything to do with. And once again, Harry is now getting kicked in the teeth for his kindness and thoughtfulness. Eventually, Harry will have to recognize this pattern and escape it.
No, the RRs want the Sussexes to receive a royal invitation. Sounds like the BM is giving C-Rex his marching orders to invite the Sussexes for Christmas. I think reports about how Meghan is DONE with the RF really has them shook bc that means no current or future access to her or their children. And the RRs desperately want to make more money exploiting and abusing the Sussexes. And aren’t there rumors of possible layoffs at some of the UK tabloids?
Maleficent most definitely doesn’t want to invite them and I’ll bet that C-Rex doesn’t want to either. How is the head of the Church of England going to navigate the spirit of Christmas with his animosity towards his own son, DIL and Sussex grandchildren? Will he trot out the Wales’ kids for a much needed “family” photo op? Or is he just going to keep pretending that he’s not the head of the church. What a sorry and ridiculous “man” he is!
These people are terrible daydreamers. In fact, almost dangerous. They salivate on trying to cause as much drama and trouble as they can. H&M dropped them in 2020 and moved on for their own good. It’s rather sad how shutter island and that family full of idiots refuse to move on. Bless their hearts.
Charles causes all the soap operas in that family and is still at it
I have to blame Harry and Meghan for this one. They can’t stop all of this by completely cutting Charles off. Worst thing they could have said was Harry didn’t wish him a Happy Birthday. If Meghan could cut her abusive father off for feeding her to the press, why can’t Harry do the same??
Harry has never commented and neither has Meghan. Charles and William still are after control.charles and William want harry to comment and react. Harry and Meghan are not to blame.
I don’t see how that would stop the lies. I don’t see how its fair to blame Harry and Meghan for this one. The palace lied about them snubbing an invite and there was never an invite. Harry could cut off his father if he chooses he wants that for himself but it will make no difference in whether the RF continues their lying games with the BM.
The “friends” of the Sussexes are either Palace staff or members of the Royal rota. There’s a lot of speculation in the piece and no indication that Roya Nikkhah even approached Harry and Meghan’s team for a comment. Plus Meghan was just on the record saying that she’s looking forward to the holidays with her children at home. There’s no way she’s going to put herself and her children in that toxic situation at Sandringham. I also remember Roya Nikkhah falsely reporting on at least two occasions that Harry and Meghan was going spend the summer at Balmoral. She can GTFOH with this fanfic.
Is the whole British tabloid press suffering from collective amnesia?
The Sussexes went public repeatedly, saying only named sources would speak for them, and that they wouldn’t communicate with tabloids/Murdoch press etc.
Didn’t they listen when Meghan described Christmas at their home in Montecito only last week?
It’s sad that the public lets the press still get away with their fanfic, smears, downright lies – not only where the Sussexes are concerned, but in general, e.g. politics, Brexit, public health…
I saw in twitter yesterday, numbers showing how much British press readership is declining and how much revenue is being lost so ,of course we’re going to be seeing lots more “stories” about the Sussex’s and “that family”. Ahh, the sweet smell of desperation sweat rolling off the royal reporters!
Oh dear, only the thought of the sweet Sussex kids in one room with Chucky and that evil step thing Camilla frightens me.
If I’m right, none of the Sussex kids can remember celebrating Christmas in the UK, let alone with that horrible family. I thing it’s more like that, as a family, the Sussexes will mark their 5th Thanksgiving and Christmas away from the miserable royals and that island.
Neither Archie or Lili have celebrated a Christmas in England, Archie’s first Christmas was spent on Vancouver Island and then following Christmases in California.
Yeah, only one of the sides here has ties (as well as an ongoing contract of sorts) with the British media. And it’s obviously not the Sussexes!
Poor Charles only gets to see a video of the grandchildren he barely knows! I wonder if there’s anything one of the wealthiest heads of state could possibly do about that?
I think it’s ridiculous to lay the blame on Harry and Meghan, though. It takes years of therapy for most people to go truly non-contact, and it’s not so easy to cut your surviving parent out of your life even if you want to.
This is the most twisted, manipulative story ever written to make the Sussexes look like they are the ones leaking to the press when we know that it’s just Charles and his cronies feeding the beast yet again. Charles/the press desperately want the Sussexes there for Christmas so they can feed off the stories that are spawned from such a visit, but it’s an ass-backwards attempt and I doubt the Sussexes will take the bait just because they can read into it as much as we do. Bottom line is…the media doesn’t want this to end.
I’d love to see another happy, smiling California Christmas card from the Sussexes this year. It always makes the haters choke to see how relaxed and joyful H&M are as they celebrate the holidays with their adorable young kids in sunny 70 degree weather.
What a crock! The Sussexes have made it crystal clear that there would be no ambiguity when they spoke through a spokesman. There would be no tabloid communication whatsoever. So no, I don’t believe this story.
Let’s employ critical thinking, shall we? Why would the Sussexes clamor to leave their gorgeous Montecito home and estate in glorious Southern California to spend a gloomy Christmas under grey skies with people who consider their youngsters to be nigg**s? Why put their children in contact with relatives who never wanted them born into the family?
This repetitive narrative that Harry must come home for the holidays, preferably *without* his mixed race family gives prodigal son and runaway slave. Who believes this rot? This isn’t about celebrating the holidays together. This is about putting the Sussexes into harm’s way where the journalists have free rein to attack and malign them.
Only a masochist who hates his own children would willingly subject them to Christmas with the relatives who arranged for their Granny Diana’s homicide.
Didn’t Peg & Keen leak to the papers that they would never forgive Harry? Why would the Sussexes suddenly be keen to visit? SMH.
This is clearly a load of crap. But it’s also wishful thinking on the part of the press. They are desperate for the Sussexes to turn up, because otherwise the Royal Christmas church walk etc. looks very dull.
…ah, and finally the Royal Fiction Writers have become psychic and can *tell* what the Sussexes *want*. They are letting us know how desperately H & M “want” to spend Christmas with King Jealousy and his Kween. The tabloids have authored their own bankruptcy. They drove away the money-makers. I believe that’s what my mom always used to call “cutting off your nose to spite your own face”.
The entire article reads as if the rota made it all up. This is why I struggle to follow all this royal nonsense. It is insulting to people with critical thinking skills or really just basic common sense.
Harry has been clear that he wants an apology for Meghan before they head back to the UK. She was treated like dirt at the funeral so why would she travel halfway across the globe to have a Christmas with a family that treats her poorly. And while Charles might be fine, there is still William and Kate who remain bitter and resentful.
This is why they are targeting the Sussexes: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kate-middleton-prince-william-marriage-134116869.html
The Sussexes have moved on. The search for relevancy by Harry’s birth family is to use or attach their name to their events. Oh how the mighty Windsor’s have fallen. No one searches for them so they use the Sussex name for clicks. Meghan and Harry are creating their own traditions for their family which changes as their kids grow. The one constant Meghan mentioned I’d is family decorating their Christmas tree together. Given a choice what parent would want to subject their child to the trauma of. a Windsor Christmas?
“Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in California, is the only grandparent in regular contact with [Archie and Lili]”, maybe it’s because she’s the only grandparent who is actually there for these children without turning around to run to the press and spread lies.
Next week they’ll be running the story that the Sussexes have received the “kind” invitation and refused it.