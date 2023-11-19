Princess Kate made a surprise appearance at the Children in Need telethon

One of my biggest complaints about the Princess of Wales’s Early Years busywork is that it would be so easy for her to attach herself to a couple of big children’s charities and really commit to fundraising and raising the profiles of those charities. Instead of doing anything like that, Kate has wasted a lot of time, money and energy on a five-year “awareness raising campaign” which amounts to “the early years are important.” The lack of substance is even more glaring given the palace’s insistence that Kate is somehow doing groundbreaking, landmark work over there. Anyway, someone finally told Kate that she should actually try to help some kids at some point, so here you go:
Kate Middleton popped up in an unexpected place on Friday: the telly! The Princess of Wales, 41, made a surprise appearance on BBC to open their annual Children in Need telethon. Since it began in 1980, the broadcast has raised over £1 billion for disadvantaged youth in the U.K.
Speaking directly to the camera, Princess Kate said she was “delighted” that she was invited to kick off the festivities.
“Tonight is all about helping to support, champion and empower all children to be the very best they can be, which is crucial for their future health and happiness,” she said. “Our relationships, surroundings and experiences during the earliest years lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives. And yet sadly, we know that for too many people, stressful and traumatic situations in early childhood can cause harm and it can take many years to overcome.”
The mother of three continued, “It is vital, therefore, that we nurture every childhood and why the sorts of projects supported by Children in Need are so important. They help the very youngest, most vulnerable members of our society feel safe, secure and loved in these important, formative years so that they can enjoy their childhoods now and grow to reach their potential and thrive in the world in later life.”
“I hope you enjoy this evening’s show and best of luck to all those taking part in challenges and the incredible fundraising effort,” she finished.
Although the appearance was unannounced, the Children in Need telethon fits perfectly with the Princess of Wales’ key work surrounding early childhood.
An annual broadcast you say? A fundraiser for disadvantaged youth rather than an awareness-raising campaign featuring a creepy claymation video? What is this sorcery? So, I won’t criticize Kate for doing this, but I will criticize her for doing this for the very first f–king time this year, for a telethon fundraiser which has been happening since 1980! I’ll also criticize her blouse. It’s not Kate’s fault that this style of blouse has grown ridiculously popular in recent years, but she’s not helping matters by trying to legitimize the business-casual pirate look.
She should be doing these things and I hope she continues. The blouse is not my style or taste, but I don’t mind it on her.
I wonder if kate regrets going the scientific, spreading awareness route instead of doing what kaiser suggested; attaching herself to a charity and simply fundraising and elevating said charity. It’s much simpler but would have been so much more effective than whatever she’s doing now.
Well, there are lots of people in need and she’s only 40, so there’s much more time in her life to be effective. She can leave behind what doesn’t work and move on.
This is doing much more than her early years scientific study that early years are important DUH. Love the shirt style, but not the color or pattern.
I read some of the comments on the BBC site that were put on Twitter and they were anything but good. They weren’t happy with one who has so much being the one to start the telethon. I was glad to see her being called out.
I was reading the comments, and she is getting dragged for being “out of touch.” Finally. People are saying it.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/kate-middleton-prince-williams-vast-31469302
PoW great wealth being cited here and yet she doesn’t say anything about putting her own hand in her pocket to donate to Children In Need!
Good! She could have started off with a donation to get things rolling.
Children in Need is a well known annual UK event and Kate would have been aware of it from her childhood. They do things like spoof Doctor Who videos and other British tv stars. It is comparable to how Jerry Lewis did the annual telethon in the States.
That Kate is only doing this now at age 41 shows how little she ever cared about this issue.
Also that wig is back.
Is it me or is her face crooked? Off centre?
It’s always a lumpy bumpy mess but her smile is completely out of centre.
Hair is a mess, bad colour, she’s looking old & awful.
Guess her inside caught up to her outside.
It’s not just you! Actually, it kinda looks like she just had oral surgery and the anesthetic is still lingering.
Also, my God, she is REALLY starting to look like CarolE.
The curse of Carol(e) was always going to catch up to her. Now I know why Keen is so terrified of aging.
That was all I could see in the remembrance Sunday pics. I thought CarolE might be doing a stint as her body double.
It’s why she has so much hair in her face.
I deplore the overly long, sausage curl ringlets framing/masking Keen’s insincere face. With the wig/wiglet dog ears and the schoolgirl puffy blouse, Keen presents herself as not at all serious about the early-childhood bolstering cause, and belies those very serious, very good words someone wrote for her. I like the sapphire color on her.
OK, I guess. She read a speech off the prompter with no emotion or expression. Does she really care about the cause? Who can tell?
She moves her hands to every single word and it is so annoying. Anyone with a few seconds of public speaking training would have been told to stop doing that.
At least she stopped bobbing up and down, which she used to do. Also noticed a few seconds in her speech slowed down and the hand movements got calmer, my guess is someone off camera must have signaled her to slow it down.
It is still massively unprofessional to release a video with so many hand movements like that. They could have had her do a take where we don’t see the hands bobbing away.
Can anyone imagine the Queen gesticulating like this in a video speech? She would have been laughed at as a joke. That Kate gets away with substandard stuff like this a decade in remains a mystery.
Thank goodness for the subtitles because there were times I had no idea what she had just said.
Also, that hair is aging her and making her look awful. Not only does she desperately need a cut but a total redo as well.
As far as her message and her work, lack luster and lack of depth – just like C.
This has nothing to do with Kate really, but I’ve been seeing a lot of criticism of Children In Need online. The first being that Torys are supporting it while they’re simultaneously creating the situation where a fundraiser for children in need is required in the first place.
The second is from people with disabilities saying they find it deeply offensive how these children are used as sob stories and entertainment, and the stereotypes that are reinforced as a result.
Again, nothing to do with Kate but just found it interesting.
Rich people screwing over the poor while fronting with smug benevolence is a tale as old as time.
I was wondering why the BBC has to do a charity telethon for “children in need”. I’m old enough to remember when GB had a pretty sturdy safety net for such kids. Guess this is the Tory safety net.
If the telethon has been running for 43 years, then both parties have been using it as a safety net.
While I’m not in love with this shirt, there’s no reason to call out a business-casual pirate look😂. Just binged the second season of our flag means death so I’m feeling partial to pirates right now. Business-casual pirate could work….just not on Kate.
listen not gonna criticize her for doing work. god knows getting her to do stuff is already a win. BUT that blouse is a crime. fashion crime. she’s somehow achieved looking both 15 yo and 80 yo at the same time.
Not sure which is the bigger crime, her hair or her blouse. This is some of the worst I’ve seen her look. And what is with her inability to choose tops to wear with jeans??? It’s always some weird dated, button-down, tucked in mess.
Also her jaw looks weird. In fact her whole face looks weird. And those plastic surgery scars on her temples are taking quite a while to heal, surely she knows the healing miracle that is oxygen treatments…….
This is not work. It was an appearance on a telethon. Just a photo op on tv nothing more nothing of substance.
She can be criticized for not offering a single penny from the foundation. This was only to boost her appearances, it is an empty message and that’s why she is being called on it. The woman has multiple homes and never worked in her life and she’s asking people with far less to donate? nope, charity starts at home and she could have easily donate somthing. It’s not like the foundation money is her own money anyway.
eh…i feel like what u mentioned is a broader criticism of the monarchy in general. they’re not private citizens in my mind…their finances are inexplicably tied to the monarchy bc they have no private enterprises and their money is made from their generational wealth. any donation is just a poor attempt at making a bland gesture while having the most land of any family in the country. i also wouldn’t say she’s never worked in her life…i would say she’s worked minimally in her life. honestly just abolish the monarchy…distribute their wealth/lands
I seriously doubt that William lets her write checks from the Duchy.
And we’ve already covered her lack of ability to legitimately generate skill/talent based income.
That shirt is a crime to humanity plus the wig that looks like it was planted on her head
It’s all so wrong! The hair makes her look 50 and the shirt is trying too hard to look young and ages her. She looks pathetic like one those women who competes with their daughters to look young. Just sad. The Tories are trash and she could have gotten a huge bump by giving the charity 100k. But no, it’s beg poor ppl
I am surprised she was not playing piano chords for this telethon.
I saw Kate getting criticised by a host on GB News for doing this. He believes she’s moving in the realms of politics and that KP should be blamed for putting her in this position. He did point that people on twitter were saying she was tone deaf and a billionaire like herself shouldn’t be asking the public for donations. I think she could have helped her cause by actually doing some fundraising. Different celebrities do challenges to raise money for Children in Need. It would have been great if she had done one.
Kate and the grifting royals are taxpayer supported. Now she’s on tv asking said taxpayers to kick in for poor kids. If I was a Brit taxpayer, I would suggest that abolishing the expensive monarchy would free up lots of money for those in actual need.
Things won’t get any better when they provide a raise to the royals in 2025 during austerity times for the rest of the UK. Kate should be donating from the foundation at minimum instead of asking people who have a fraction she does to give more.
Her speech writers should be fired.
Can she be anymore tone-deaf?
“Delighted”
How about honored – or just start by highlighting the cause instead of making it about *her* support?
How about donating, and publishing where to donate on KP’s social media?
And, finally, isn’t there anyone who can teach her professionalism after all these many years? How breathing, posture, hand gestures work? It’s telling that she’s not even able to read fluidly off a teleprompter.
Mumblina McButtons is so bad at this, and it’s getting worse.
It’s sad that she couldn’t care less, and can’t be bothered to sound as if she’s truly, genuinely supportive of a cause that she is said to care about.
This is the bare minimum she should have been doing years ago. The fact this is her first appearance, like Kaiser said, for a telethon that has been going since the 80s is so tasteless. Especially when they are so centric on children and the “arrrly yars”. The blouse makes her look meek and small. Much like her soul.
With all of these arm and hand movements she makes she could have learned sign language
Her left cheek is swollen. She has a lot of make up on. I have history there. Though I’m not familiar with botox and fillers and such.
It could be the lighting.
Just an observation.
Will got away with knocking his brother to the floor as it was “dismissed” wrongly as horseplay. Punch a pillow if angry William but no one else and certainly not your wife!
LOL
@Emily
What work? Her handlers bulldozed her into this 40+ year old event, FOR THE FIRST TIME, after belatedly realizing that the plebs are not impressed wth their attempts so far to mass-hypnotize them into forgetting that the laziest snr royal has done NOTHING of value that could be considered a legacy project that benefits anyone in britain after 12 years as a married-in and over 20 yrs of stalking & waiting to be let in.
The palace Machiavellians are used to forcing their version of reality onto history and to see the pushbk they’re now receiving as a result of the fact that more and more ordinary people are seeing behind the curtain, is alarming to that bunch of bloodthirsty criminals who are not used to opposition.
Is Unable the only royal they use close captions for? They don’t even use CC for the cockney accent.
A hideous blouse to match the hideous woman.
I wonder if she drops that fake posh accent behind closed doors? It looks like it hurts her mouth to talk that way…her jaws seemed clenched.
You know was soon as she gets home, she drops it. I have this image of her sounding like Eliza Doolittle behind closed doors. Hahaha
Once again, too little, too late, Kate. As others have pointed out, she could have been doing something with Children in Need for years now. Think of the chances she had to put the spotlight on this charity when she was pregnant, when she needed to use her children for PR, when the media asked about Christmas traditions/gifts. She, as usual, squandered a perfectly good PR gift: she could have had a photo op of her and the kids fundraising for the charity, maybe with a lemonade stand or something kids do. How cute would it have been to see little Louis putting an envelope containing some coins in a bucket for Children in Need at Kate’s Christmas concert? How do they not get this?
Kate should stop the Christmas concert work she makes it all about her.
Why can’t she pronounce ‘early’, correctly? I wonder how many takes this took to get this barely passable footage.
I hate to praise Camilla but one of the best things she ever did is to start working with the Osteoporosis Foundation. Even Sophia was smart enough to start a charity before marrying Prince Carl-Philip of Sweden. Kate had ten years when she could have been doing this kind of work before she married in.
Camilla is required to do charity work and spent time with bol land to help her prepare for her work as a consort. Sophie did work pre marriage. Kate did not. Kate was too busy waiting for williams calls and trying to win him back when he broke up with her.
Mark Bolland might be a cynical mofo, but he was not dumb in getting Camilla to do charity work pre marriage to Charles. Kate just assumes that becuase she is the first wife she doesn’t need to? She did nothing but vacation until 2011 and then continued more of the same until Meghan showed up.
Special K is an expert at doing the barest bare minimum and since effectiveness and tangible and positive results for these charities aren’t the RF’s goal, at least they’re finally getting her to do more charity related “things”. Why isn’t her foundation for early years highlighting this? She could also put her stalking skills to good use and track Willy Nilly down and ask him and/or the Royal Foundation for donations for this telethon.
Everything about her is lackluster and boring. I guess the RF would have to pay her extra money/perks to show actual interest and enthusiasm in these events
It’s so frustrating to see her do this video about the importance of funding a children’s charity that is helping kids get the very stability she’s championing with her Early Years/Shaping Us busy work … and not announce a donation from the Royal Foundation. It’s not hard. What else is that money earmarked for?? And, while I’m loath to criticize her appearance, she just needs to give that busted wig to the gopher. A fresh new haircut would do wonders.
Surely because Meghan made a surprise visit days ago to Power of Women I’m sure. She is always lauded for standing there and reading!
So one of our BBC radio presenters ran an ultra marathon… 116 miles this week for children in Need… he has raised around £5m… imagine what would happen if super fit and healthy Kate did something like that? She could raise so much more. Sophie did a bike ride a few years ago… I can’t remember the details but she trained properly for a long time and raised a lot of money. This is the sort of thing Kate could do…does she think it is beneath her? She turns up with her sausage curls and teenage blouse and her jazz hands are out of control… why doesn’t someone advise her to do things that are within her comfort zone? Charlene of Monaco clearly struggles with her mental health, but she concentrates on water safety/ swimming related charities because that is her comfort zone, especially as a former professional swimmer. Although I despise her, I can’t doubt Kate has the power to raise funds… but she needs to find her lane… and after so long, she should have found this. As things stand she is just an embarrassment.
Or maybe, just maybe the only lane that Keen is interested in is Keen.
We don’t know after 20 years anything about her except that she likes to take care of herself…and being mean to others.
What is that Toni Morrison quote “ when someone shows you who they are believe them. “.
Kate has shown us since the early 2000s that she does not care about anyone but herself and improving her social status. This is who she is. Even Hillary Mantel took shit for calling out that she was a mere mannequin. And she never changed. This empty shell is who she wants to be. She only uses PR to pretend she works more, but she never will.
The fact that she has showed up now for this 30 year tradition gives me pause for thought as in , why now? Did Chuckles laid down the law to both of them about doubling their workload to two afternoons a week instead of just one? Or is she “doing more” in her understanding of those words, to justify her continuance as PoW? Or have the men in suits directed more visibility to quell rumors of a split because if she were being phased out, wouldn’t, gulp, she be doing even less? Surely her pianoforte is indispensable to the continuity of the RF?
She’s so bad at this. Stiff, clearly reading something someone else written for her, hands flapping about.
At least, I’m glad to see, the majority of people watching didn’t buy it.
That blouse is very pretty material and the color suits her well but the puff sleeves make it look too juvenile/too casual to me.
I realize it’s very much a la mode but it reads more schoolgirl to me.