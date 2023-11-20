DM: Prince William will throw a tantrum if the Sussexes are invited to Christmas

Over the weekend, Roya Nikkhah at the Times published one of the most unhinged lies ever, from the same publication which brought us “the Duchess of Sussex bullied Kensington Palace staffers, we promise!” Nikkhah’s “sources” – which she claimed were “friends of the Sussexes” – said that Prince Harry and Meghan wanted an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the Windsors, but an invitation had not been forthcoming because the Windsors couldn’t trust the Sussexes not to “leak” things. You know, like the palace briefed Roya about Harry “snubbing” a birthday party invite, only Harry went on the record to call it a lie. This whole psychodrama of the past week – the birthday phone call leaks, the stuff about the Sussexes wanting a Christmas invite – has been palace-driven. All of these stories are coming from inside Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, period, the end. Well, now the Daily Mail has an update, because of course they do. The Sussexes can’t be invited because then William and Kate won’t go to Sandringham!
Harry and Meghan may have said they’d accept a Christmas invitation to Sandringham, but it is unlikely they would be welcomed with open arms, insiders claimed last night. Following reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keen to build bridges and would ‘not decline’ an offer to join His Majesty for the festive season, sources said the sudden ‘love-bombing’ from Montecito was ‘bizarre’.
And yesterday a claim in the Sunday Times by ‘friends of the Sussexes’ that they want to ‘change the state of play’ and would ‘readily accept’ an invitation prompted one source to tell the Mail: ‘It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy.
‘It’s so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of ‘guilt’ — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they’ll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them.’
The insider pointed out the couple had invitations from both Queen Elizabeth and King Charles to join the family at Balmoral in the summer, but had chosen not to visit since 2018. They added: ‘Which begs the question, why now? Is it something to do with the fact that some of their commercial deals, such as Spotify, have fallen around their ears and they have been subject to ridicule in the U.S. in shows such as South Park and Family Guy? Could it be that they have realised moaning about how awful being a member of the Royal Family is, isn’t such a great strategy after all?’
The source noted that any invitation may not go down well with other senior royals, including the Prince of Wales, whose relationship with his younger brother is now non-existent. There was much chatter in royal circles yesterday as to whether the Waleses would even be present if Harry and Meghan were invited, suddenly finding Christmas with the Middleton family looking all the more appealing.
Another royal insider suggested to the Mail they thought the king would be more likely to invite Harry and Meghan to visit him in Scotland over the New Year, when the Waleses would be at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country home. ‘It would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other,’ they said.
‘Christmas plans are normally nailed down by now as Sandringham isn’t a particularly big place and there’s not a lot of room for the entire extended family,’ another source cautioned. ‘It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely. But as with anything to do with Harry and Meghan, let’s face it, anything can happen.’
I’m starting to formulate a theory about how this storyline happened. My guess is that William is, as ever, incandescent with rage, this time about his father’s obvious pleasure that the Sussexes got in touch on his birthday. Perhaps Charles pulled William aside at his birthday party and let William know that the Sussexes would get a real invitation to spend New Year’s in Scotland or something like that. William then rage-briefed Roya (one of his favorites, and author of the infamous “The Other Brother” profile) about how the Sussexes were desperate for a Christmas invite, only to then go to the Mail and threaten to avoid Sandringham for Christmas. What’s funny about that is that Will and Kate have no other options now – they can’t spend Christmas in Bucklebury with Kate’s grifter family. Carole and Michael are in hiding, they’re broke, they’re millions in debt, and most importantly, William doesn’t want to be seen with them.
So, yeah, while the birthday-phone call stuff seemed to come straight from Buckingham Palace, this Christmas-invite storyline has a distant Peg energy. William is desperate to believe that the Sussexes want to visit because their California lives are struggling. The Sussexes are not struggling.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
My favorite thing about this is how they don’t even need to Sussex family for this narrative. The palaces can brief back and forth, attributing any random thing and then answer each other.
Until real Harry actually shuts them down – which is fun, and gives the royals another Avenue for stories
I’m gobsmacked at how plausible this seems…
Do you know what I wish for? I wish for a sitcom along the lines of “Yes, Minister” or “Yes, Prime Minister” that depicts the (mis)work of the UK government (classic scene like this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOdnISwLkSs)
I’d like to see a show like this that depicts the mechanics behind the palace courtiers and their media briefings on all things Peg, Chuck and Queen Cam, and the Sussexes.
Guys, look at the bigger picture of what’s about to happen. The verdict in Prince Harry’s Mirror Group phone hacking courtcase is imminent {by end of this month – beginning of Dec.) Hence the sudden ramping up of attacks on him and his wife, and the nonsense back and forward regarding invitations to the UK.
And Omid’s book is abiut to drop too. Unwanted revelations about the other royals are probably expected.
So, it’s heavy defection time guys. I hope H&M don’t repond to any of this mess.
Great comment, Advisor2U. About a week ago, Brian Cathcart’s November 11, 2023 Byline Investigates article began:
“MOST PEOPLE, when caught with their pants down, act embarrassed and swiftly pull them up. The Daily Mail is different. With its grubby underwear around its knees it points angrily at the person standing nearest and shouts: ‘Look at him! I saw him pick his nose!’”
So, what you said, Advisor2U.
oh lordy this is exhausting. Is this going to be how every event is for the next `10, 20 years?
We all know the Sussexes are not begging for an invitation to christmas at Sandringham.
But we all ALSO know that William is definitely throwing a tantrum at the mere idea that they might be invited, so we get these stories to try to show William’s power and authority in the family but really he just comes off looking angry and petty.
And finally, the Sussexes commercial deals are fine. The RRs were more invested in South Park than any American I know, and the Family Guy blip was mostly about how much money they have. The Sussexes are moving with the big power players in the US and you know that’s driving some of the leftovers CRAZY.
Sure, with the Sussexes anything can happen…including the most ordinary and expected things. Like celebrating Christmas at home with their children instead of traveling 5,500 miles to the other side of the planet.
Remember when they spent weeks telling us Harry and Meghan were desperate to attend to coronation because something something South Park, only for Harry to show up solo for the ceremony and dip within 24 hours? This is the same story six months later. Meghan isn’t going back, and I very much doubt Harry is going to spend Christmas away from his very small children so he could be given a pen in the Windsor gift exchange.
And harry won’t leave Meghan and their children home to spend Christmas with his spiteful relatives. William probably would have the nerve to suggest divorce to harry and his wife.
So, QE managed to have the whole family at Sandringham year after year, but suddenly it’s too small? Better watch out, RF, your racist roots are showing. I’m sure H&M want to attend, because who wouldn’t want to be sectioned off from their children during Christmas to weigh in, dress up and dine with awful people who claim to hate you, and be on parade like a circus animals.
Houses that easily hosted everyone become too small when the grandchildren start marrying and having kids of their own. They are totally racist, but siblings who used to share a room needing their own space after they get married is real.
So where were H&M going to stay when they supposedly “snubbed” QE’s invite? There would be fewer people to house then than now with QE & Phil gone. Sandringham is castle-sized and has the attached Wood Farm where Phil stayed. And, it’s not as if W&K don’t have a place nearby where they have been rumored to stay instead of Sandringham. It’s not like we’re talking about people without resources and plenty of other palaces to choose from if the whole family can’t be accommodated. And, it’s not as if people can’t be shifted around to sleep somewhere besides with a spouse for a few days. So, NO, not buying it.
This has been a thing for year about Sandringham supposedly. It has long been considered a big deal to get an invite to the big house. They are a racist awful family, but this idea of Sandringham being too small is not new.
So they want to come back because of the South park episode and family guy and being so called subject to ridicule
These writers are so deluded. The only ones to remember and glorify those episodes are the derangers. The article is really making the keen s look even more petty.
They really go out of their way to make William and Kate look jealous and petty. But they’re not the only ones–not to thread jack, but has anybody been watching The Crown? I’ve just finished episode 3, and while they have young Harry behave as a sort of generic kid, I’ve found the William persona to be incredibly odd. Is anybody else picking up on that weirdness?
What is actually bizarre is the suggestion that Montecito is “love bombing” the royals. They are desperate to be love bombed at this point from almost anyone besides their sycophants in the media.
Love bombing😂. All of these stories are trying to make the Sussexes seem desperate and the RF seem desirable. It’s unfathomable to them that they’re not something to be desired, that people aren’t clamoring for invitations. So they’ve got these elaborate storylines about the Sussexes just begging for crumbs of invitations. So all the people reading these papers can be assured that their world order still makes sense. The RF are still the bestest, the people everyone wants to be. Feels like lying to save face though.
I believe Harry called Charles for his birthday. But to have that twisted as love-bombing? Wouldn’t blame Harry if there is no such call next year. (Even if this storyline is coming from Pegs, not Chuck.)
Harry and Meghan are not the ones who behaved badly. For starters granddad Charles evicted Harry and Meghan and their children who are also Charles grandchildren. Williams pettiness is very much on display
The Sussexes friends have not said a word. You know this is garbage when they say the Sussexes friends. I’m sure Peg would be incandescent with rage if they were to be invited but then again he is in a continual state of rage about everything. This is just drama because Omids book is due out and they are throwing the everything and the kitchen sink in to try desperately to over shadow it with this fairy tale.
Lol, if this is all the ammunition they have to overshadow the book, then they’re in big trouble.
Wonder if he’s as upset about the Parker Bowles side attending this year c
Who in their right mind would want to spend the holidays with that awful family?
When doesn’t William have a tantrum?
I bet the Windsor family would be delighted if Peg & Keen declined to spend Christmas at Sandringham.
“…AS SANDRINGHAM ISN’T A PARTICULARLY BIG PLACE…”
There are 29 bedrooms in that shack.
And little ol’ Amner Hall is down the street.
And to them, it’s not all particularly big.
Oy.
And the attached Wood Farm where Phil lived.
Every time I see that outfit on Kate I just start singing the theme to “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?”
This briefing is very weird it reads like a member of the royal rota/newspaper editor is the source rather than KP itself. I believe William is upset that Charles asked Harry to call him for his birthday. I suspect “the friends of the Sussexes” is a combination of KP and a newspaper editor. It’s clear that the British press is desperate for Harry and Meghan to go to the UK for Christmas and is yanking the Palace’s chain. Plus, I don’t see Harry and Meghan eager to spend Christmas with that toxic family.
Hmm, so maybe William heard about the bday phone call and he’s the one that leaked it and then blamed it on sussex camp. Keeping things frosty bw Charles and Harry.
This quote though, “It’s so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of ‘guilt’”…hmmm, exactly when did the Sussexes admit guilt? And admit to what? Did we miss something?