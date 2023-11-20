Telegraph: Duchess Meghan said goodbye to royal life by posing on Variety’s red carpet

I remember when, months after Prince William married Kate, they went to California and attended some red carpet event. Americans were surprised that Will and Kate didn’t actually stand and pose for photos on the carpet – instead, they walked at a snail’s pace through the carpet so that all of the photos were “in motion,” because only gauche peasants actually pose for photos. Will and Kate generally still follow that “rule” of never wanting to look like they’re posing when they go to the BAFTAs or a premiere, although they have started standing still and posing at Earthshot Prize red carpets. All of which to say, the Telegraph biddies are clutching their pearls over the fact that the Duchess of Sussex posed on the carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday.
Blink and you might have missed it. The slightly twisted torso, the glance just beyond the shoulder, the pause, and that smile. This was the Duchess of Sussex on the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday evening. She attended solo, posing for the bank of photographers at the step-and-repeat (an industry term for the part of the red carpet where celebrities pose for photographers in front of host and sponsor logos).
This moment speaks volumes about the differences between Meghan’s life today, and the life she left behind as a working royal; taking the time to ensure that the photographers get a variety of angles which show both the woman and the dress (a taupe, off-the-shoulder design by New York-based label Proenza Schouler) in the best possible way.
For a royal to do the same would come off as a little inappropriate. They wear beautiful clothes too, of course, and attend red carpet events we’ve seen the Princess of Wales at the Baftas, last year’s Earthshot Prize Awards and the Top Gun: Maverick premiere – but royals don’t behave like other famous people, says etiquette expert Myka Meier. Even on the red carpet, “[royals] are always slightly on the move,” she says. “Sometimes at the more glamorous events, they know what they’re there for – to promote it. So I do see them stop and give that time. But it’s rare. It’s usually in passing, a stop, nod, a wave and off they go.”
In taking her time on the step-and-repeat, Meghan showed us that she no longer sees herself as royal. “This was a full-on red carpet [moment]. Meghan’s re-debut, if you will,” says Meier. “I think she looks confident; I think she looks really happy. She looks like she wants to be there. And the over-the-shoulder pose was a major differentiator from her royal pose days. She’s back to her celebrity red-carpet days.”
“When you’re a working royal, there’s a level of modesty,” Meier explains. “They’re representing a brand, and [Meghan] had to stay on brand; even if she wanted to wear red lipstick and red nails, and do 10 over-the-shoulders, she couldn’t. Now she has freedom and flexibility to be more playful on the red carpet.”
Meier says this turn on the red carpet appeared to be second nature to Meghan: “I think she felt right at home [on the Variety red carpet]. She’s in her comfort zone – and when we look back, we can see how hard she must have been trying to maintain [respect to the monarchy] and follow the rules. In Hollywood, on the red carpet, there are very few rules. And I think we’re going to start seeing more and more of Meghan than ever before.”
“When you’re a working royal, there’s a level of modesty” – Kate spent her first five years as a duchess flashing everyone on multiple continents, but sure. The “no posing” thing is supposed to be the Windsors differentiating themselves from mere celebrities, when really, it’s a distinction without a difference. If anything, the Windsors look awkward as hell on red carpets while Meghan looks natural and effervescent no matter what she does. Besides, the royals will happily go commercial when it suits them – Harry and William always posed in front of Land Rover promo for their polo matches. Kate will happily gawp in front of whatever you’ve got.
I’m pretty sure she said goodbye to her royal life when they moved to California. It’s all still very “you can’t break up with me because I’m breaking up with you!!”
Right? She left years ago. They are truly obsessed.
lol. I still can’t believe that newly crowned King and Queen of UK were on American Idol and UK press will never ever talk about it.
Still shaking my head at the word ‘modesty’ (in either sense of the word) and this family being connected.
Where to start! Kate’s exhibitionist tendencies, the bum groping, the bottom flashing. Willy’s infidelity & violent tendencies rumours. Charles & Cams decades long sordid affair, including of course, tampongate. The fact that practically everyone of them have had extra-marital affairs. Fergie’s toe sucking debacle and decades long, non payment of debt issues. Sophie being outed selling access & trashing family members. Suitcases of illicit cash being accepted. Offshore accounts being regularly fed with (taxpayer?) money. Tindall on a tacky reality show photographed groping a staff member. Then, there is the whole Prince Andrew episode which is the very definition of sordid.
RF & Modesty! Really!
Meghan’s good bye was the day she chose not to attend that coronation. She is over her brief stop over as a member of “that family.” Long may she reign.
William posed on the red carpet. Kate came to a movie premiere dressed in that gold gown preening before the cameras. More judgmental writing about Meghan.
Exactly, Tessa!
I can’t find what I’m looking for (does anyone else know where to find this?), but when Meghan first arrived in the UK, the RR was very, very happy with Meghan posing so they could get better photos. I think one of the comments was about her pausing when leaving a car and smiling in their direction or something along those lines.
So, “This moment speaks volumes about the differences between Meghan’s life today, and the life she left behind as a working royal; taking the time to ensure that the photographers get a variety of angles which show both the woman and the dress…” this is untrue.
@ML: Yeah, i remember the royal photographers saying that they liked that Meghan acknowledged them and made sure they got good photos unlike William and Kate. My guess is that the photographers praise of Meghan got back to KP and attacked her for it.
Yeah, same old story. Anything is okay unless done by Meghan. Apparently, posing on a green carpet is fine. And posing for glamour shots at a funeral, as long as no red carpet. Found some pix of Phil and Liz posing on the red carpet also.
She said goodbye when the Queen died but hopefully now that the Telegraph is saying it, everyone else over there will get the message and shut up talking about her! 🙂
Yeah, instead of stopping to pose on the red carpet, Meghan should’ve worn some super nifty custom slippers and demanded that everyone look at them. Like a f–king 5-year-old. That would’ve been much more dignified.
I see the double standard is showing its face. There are still pictures of their so very modest English rose sliding out of the car sans underwear showing her lady privates. But Meg who left salt isle 4years ago isn’t being modest when she walks in a very lovely gown to an event for powerful women on a red carpet and poses. Let’s not forget that whatever event their dear English rose shows up for it is nothing more than a photo op where she poses and shows her jazz hands. But sure modesty.
A level of modesty that’s hilarious. Part of kates campaign to get the ring involved her sashaying down a runway in a see through dress. There was also that roller derby outfit.
This reminds me of what someone said on Twitter the day Harry and Meghan announced they were leaving the royal family: Meghan being so cheerful in saying goodbye to the paps on the last day of her coulda-had-a-bad-bitch tour because she knew she meant GOODBYE.
The difference is Meghan knows how to pose and makes it look effortless. Not all actors can even do this.
William and his wife along with his dad and the dad’s mistress attended last year a movie premiere looking like old chandelier. They posed all 4 of them, but what do I know. They also posed with Tom when William refused to hold his wife’s hand!
“Kate spent her first five years as a duchess flashing everyone on multiple continents”. OMG! I’m laughing so hard.
This Telegraph article seems to have gotten the message that Meghan is done with the Royal Family. They’re in her rear view mirror and she’s not looking back. It’s interesting though the contrast between this Telegraph article and the DM/Times articles that want us to believe the Sussexes are “love bombing” the RF and are desperate to come back. The BM is psychotic.
Just wait. In less than a month Bulliam & his emaciated consort will be POSING just like Meghan did.
I said what I said!
Lol, the royals are so very modest. That’s why Earthshot is all about William and never about the actual winners. That’s why W&K show up to charities with empty hands and empty words, and only to have their pictures taken. That’s why Kate’s driveling is “game changing,” “ground breaking,” and “landmark.”
Wow Megan looks great here- her arms are so defined. She looks like she’s been working out. That said, I do wish she’d stick to bright or richer colors. This beige is not best on her.
Meghan and Harry both left royal life behind when they were forced to flee for their lives from that hellhole. More one BP.
I mean, Meghan pretty clearly said goodbye to the royal family when they left in March 2020, but sure, this is the event that seals it.
Meghan looked happy and confident at the Variety event and that’s the problem as far as the RRs are concerned.
Meghan’s good bye was when she called a complete stranger, Tyler Perry, to escape from the royal family who was trying to kill her, her baby, and her husband.
Meghan deserves all the love and good and lovely and delightful she can find in this world.
The royals deserve the awkward poses and bad press and salty bitterness they put out to the world.
Is this supposed to make Meghan look bad? I’ve seen some Royalists be snobbish about her appearing at this event but I was happy she went. Maybe now the British press, royalists and the Palace will take the hint that Meghan’s left royal life and she’s not interested in going back to terrible life. The Royal Family tried to destroy her life and career and this is Meghan reclaiming it. Good for her.
She said bye to that lifestyle when she left the after their last engagements for those people. The next time she will probably send more than a few minutes in the UK is for upChuck’s funeral.
Meghan’s dress here is the epitome of chic modesty. Not that I think it’s necessarily a virtue, but just to say how silly it is to point to this showing as immodest.