Prince William won’t ‘shed a tear’ over the Sussexes staying in California for Xmas

To recap, Roya Nikkhah at the Times got a new set of lies and orders from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace over the weekend. The new story is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are desperate to be invited to Sandringham for Christmas, only King Charles doesn’t trust them and he’s dithering about inviting them. The follow-up stories are all about how Prince William would throw a tantrum and refuse to go to Sandringham for Christmas if the Sussexes are invited. Now there’s another follow-up, via a Jennie Bond interview with the Sun. William is incandescent with rage and YET Harry should absolutely bring his children (but not Meghan, I guess) to Sandringham so the kids can “know their place in the family.” Ah, yes, the grand Christmas tradition of treating children differently depending on their places in the line of succession.
Royal expert Jennie Bond exclusively told Fabulous: “Christmas is all about family. Being together, laughing together, sharing gifts and love. Sometimes it’s the only time in a year that whole families can get together for a proper catch up, so Harry’s absence from the celebrations at Sandringham will be painfully obvious.
“Little Archie and Lilibet should be running around with their many cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents and understanding their place in the family, connecting with their relatives even though their lives are thousands of miles away. But that’s not going to happen.
“I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this. Deep down, I’m sure he still loves Harry, but I don’t think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them.”
Jennie said, “It was Harry who said in an interview that he would always love his brother even though they were on different paths, but there has been no similar declaration from William. I think he is still deeply hurt by Harry and Meghan’s attacks, particularly on Catherine. That is a no go area as far as William is concerned and he is understandably very protective of his wife, who was once regarded by Harry as ‘the sister he never had’. There are very few people that any member of the royal family can trust, but they always hope that they can trust one another. It’s the tightest of closed circles.
“But Harry has driven a coach and horses through that sibling trust. He has revealed William’s private thoughts and conversations – or at least Harry’s version of them – and that will be extremely hard to forgive, and impossible to forget.”
Instead of mulling over his fallout with Harry, William is throwing his energy into work, and was recently in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize. Jennie said: “William is thriving on his own. He is fiercely facing forward with his life, he’s forging ahead with his causes and preaching hope and optimism about projects to save the planet. He is shining on the world stage and, in truth, he’s probably quite happy not to share it with Harry.
“I think William has closed his mind to the prospect of reconciliation with Harry, and I can’t see a time when Meghan would be welcomed back into the bosom of the family – or a time when she would ever want to be welcomed back. I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment – and then he probably tries to blank out those thoughts.”
[From The Sun]
“Little Archie and Lilibet should be running around with their many cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents and understanding their place in the family…” Did you know that royal kids aren’t allowed to celebrate much of “royal Christmas” with their parents? The kids are shuffled off while the adults eat and drink. That’s how the Windsors show the kids “their place” in the family. The Windsors even have rules about what kind of “gag gifts” they have to give each other. Anyway, Christmas is what you make it – some people like to be around their extended family and some don’t. I shudder to think how Archie and Lili would actually be treated if the Sussexes did go to Sandringham.
Anyway, at this point, William is just using any excuse, any story, any narrative to scream “I’m still mad at Harry, I’ll never forgive him, I hate Meghan too!”
Photos courtesy of Instar, Avalon Red, the Sussexes’ Christmas cards.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220503-
Prince William unveils a plaque during a visit to the new London centre of James’ Place to learn more about the charity’s work to save the lives of men experiencing a suicidal crisis.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cambridge, England – 20220623- Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit To Cambridgeshire
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67559226
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220525- Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67109673
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181225- The Royal Family Attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-40364809.JPG
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020 Mirror News Photo Phil Harris,Image: 563901013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
Enjoy watching Camilla gnawing on a fresh carcass Peg, merry Christmas!
I hope someone gives Peg a copy of Time. You know. The one with him not on the cover.
P.S. How are there rules around gag gifts? That family is so flipping dull.
It’s the same article over and over again. Willy just can’t get over Harry blah, blah, blah. He’s obsessed with Harry and Meghan and the beautiful life that they’ve built away from that salty hellhole. Will should just focus on his climate Sure Shot thing and revel in him being added to Time’s 100 Influential Climate Influencers. Oops, my mistake, he’s not on the list…
Well instead the Parker Bowles gang will be there to learn their place in the family! Have fun all! 🙂
For people who don’t care about Harry and Meghan and never want to see them again, they sure can’t stop thinking and talking about them. Don’t they see how unhinged they all sound?! It really is like Harry and Meghan are king and queen and all the rest are just supporting cast members.
And yes, how disgusting that they’re salivating at the thought of showing Prince Archie and Princess Lili Diana their place in the family. That is one of the reasons their parents got them the heck out of that hellhole!
Omg ,dont these papers feel stupid. When will it end!? Meghan said EFF your coronation do you think they care about a stuffy Christmas,there is nothing left other than the Kings funeral that they will attend.
I think they are just really invested in this narrative of the Sussexes being isolated and lonely and how sad it is for the kids, because they know that the people remaining aren’t draws. And regardless of what they say they know that Camilla’s kids and grandkids being there and joining the walk is just not going to have the same appeal. Just like anyone else who emigrates I’m sure they will be surrounded by friends and family and making their own new traditions. Not living in a modern Dickens tale.
No worries – he’ll be shedding plenty of tears at Sandringham. But I do love how Nikkah managed to slip in this – “He is shining on the world stage and, in truth, he’s probably quite happy not to share it with Harry.”
@ Eurydice “or Kate” was added silently!
Lol, so silently, we could almost hear it.
No man is an island Willy. This Christmas if he has a moment of self reflection , he might like to ask himself, whilst he has all the material wealth in the world and will be FK, who does he love and trust in his life? He lost his mother and has been poorly parented by a rubbish father besotted with his mistress. Cam is a real cuckoo having turfed out Diana then H M and the grandchildren. WK are also in her sights too. Will despises KM and is also icing out the Midds. He never bothered to make an effort with Harry. So he is lonely and isolated from his own family despite the invitation from Kingy.
Exactly, his wife doesn’t like him and is only with him because of her position in the family, his cousins (Zara / peter) are only hanging around the gravy train, his friends probably the same, for all the talk about Harry being isolated from his friends/ family, the isolated one is Willam
Well, he can’t blame himself and he certainly can’t blame Charles, the king to whom he’s pledged allegiance, or Camilla, who has full control of Charles, and he can’t blame the press that he desperately needs. So who’s left? Harry and Kate.
“Don’t shed a tear for me
My life won’t end without you
Long as the night may be
The sun will rise without you”
Imagining Harry singing this 80’s classic if he read this. 😂
William is not protective of his wife. Harry was being welcoming to kate but she made trouble for Meghan. The vision of the cousins running around is a fantasy. Kate did not walk over with Louis to meet Archie. Several years ago.
“I doubt that William thinks about them for more than a fleeting moment”
Actually he thinks about them ALL THE TIME.
He iss obsessed with everything they do.
Yes, we get stories every day about how much he hates them. That’s not never thinking about them.
William and his cronies need to stfu and stop boring us please. We are all tired, we have heard how much he hates Harry and bla bla
It’s also really funny how Charles are William are supposedly angry on behalf of their wives but Harry isn’t supposed to be angry and what was done to Meghan
What a sad and joyless bunch of people. And they are supported by battalions of fiction-writers.
“…know their place in the family”?
Well, at least one member of the RF let Harry and Meghan know their kids’ place in the family before Archie was even born, and numerous other incidents followed which only reaffirmed the Sussex kids’ lowly positions. Pulling their security when they fled to Canada, pitching a fit over Lili’s name, the attempt to prevent or severely limit QEII’s meeting with her namesake, Lili’s visit with Charles that was over so quickly that many of us doubted that it happened at all, Charles choosing Archie’s birthday for his Coronation…
Yeah, I think we already know where they stand in the eyes of most of the RF. And we also know that Harry and Meghan will do everything in their power to ensure that their children won’t grow up feeling “less-than”, even if that means staying away from family holidays.
Not having a “place” in that bunch of sickos and weirdos is the best thing that could ever happen to those kids.
But but… I thought it was a William who wanted to extend an olive branch to Harry while it’s really his wife who is keeping the brothers apart😂
“Harry should absolutely bring his children to Sandringham so the kids can “know their place in the family.” “
*******
Their PLACE!? They always tell on themselves. It’s not, “get to know their cousins”. It’s they want to put them in their place. They must know about hierarchy and how they are at the bottom of it in that family.
I bet it burns them knowing those children will grow up independent, learning self love, becoming confidant, feeling equal to their peers, and being able to choose their own life path.
I think that’s an excellent point, and explains a lot of the inertia you see with others wanting to escape. They’ve been indoctrinated since they were kids to just accept different treatment because that group of grandkids, or cousins are “better”. It ruins the whole thing if you have another group out there that has agency, and success, and independence and aren’t reliant on staying in a good graces of the chosen bloodline. They want to get those kids back in line ASAP so that Beatrice, Eugenie, or maybe even Zara and Peter’s kids don’t get any funny ideas.
Peg doesn’t shed tears for anything or anyone. I’m sure Harry couldn’t give two f ks about Christmas on salt isle.
No worries, the Sussexes’ absence will give Willy Nilly plenty of time to bond with his Parker Bowles step siblings, aka the new royals. He’ll get to watch his father play the doting father figure to his evil stepmothers’ children and grandchildren. I’m sure Cam-Rex is organizing a group photo of their blended family, including the Wails. Will the Wails be able to smile thru this latest humiliation ritual? W will be really thankful when Special K gropes his butt. Will it be before or after the group photo aka mugshot (emphasis on mug)?
These RRs can FO. The Sussex children already know their place and its with their loving parents and the people that love and care about them.
“I’m sure Cam-Rex is organizing a group photo of their blended family, including the Wails. Will the Wails be able to smile thru this latest humiliation ritual? ”
Oooh! PLEASE let that happen! I can totally believe that Charles would push for a blended family photo and force William and Kate to do it!!
“Understanding their place in the family”?
Well “their place in the family” is a lot nearer to the throne than ANY of the Parker-Bowles clan. Camilla wouldn’t want Archie and Lili anywhere near Sandringham, and before anyone starts flaming me I KNOW H&M wouldn’t want their children exposed to the toxicity of that awful family. However, Camilla’s worst nightmare would be for the images of ALL of Diana’s grandchildren being photographed together. William ‘may’ not shed a tear about Harry’s absence but, I’ll wager he’s bloody furious about Camilla’s family taking centre stage just like they did at the con-a-nation.
This piece is further proof that the press is yanking the Palace’s chain. They want Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas at Sandringham. I think spending Christmas with the Windsors would be tramautising for Harry and Meghan’s children and that’s why I don’t believe they will ever spend Christmas in the UK.
Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha, Ha! The poor sausage royal reporters. Based on all the insane drivel they are writing about the Sussex family and Christmas, it seems to confirm that they are paid by the inch of word salad and they have nothing else to write about. Perhaps they could focus on what the Royal Family might be doing to help alleviate social and economic problems for their citizens during a harsh winter where people can’t afford rent and are having to turn off their fridges to save on electricity. But no……. let’s try and distract people with – gasp – will the Sussexes come to England for Christmas, they should be coming to England for Christmas, how dare they not come to England for Christmas, the Royal Family doesn’t want them to come to England for Christmas, they have an invitation to come to England for Christmas and are ignoring it….Blah, Blah, Blah! What I find disheartening is wondering how many people in England actually believe this garbage that is written about the Sussexes.
These articles do the BRF and especially Peggy no favors. A middle age man who behaves like this has no business parenting children imo. Thank goodness his are being raised mainly by nannies. What a spoiled immature hateful being he is.