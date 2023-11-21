Princess Kate probably thought her Catherine Walker cape was a hanbok tribute

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales today in London, for the first day of the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s state visit to the UK. The Sunak government literally rolled out the red carpet for the POSK and FLOSK, as did Buckingham Palace. This was one of the gaudiest parades and welcome ceremonies I’ve seen in a while. William and Kate arrived in a Rolls Royce and left in a gold carriage. The president and first lady traveled in a different gold carriage with King Charles and Camilla, while I think Will and Kate probably had to entertain the South Korean ambassador or SK’s foreign minister, someone like that.
The earlier story about Kate’s over-the-top Catherine Walker cape-coat will probably be one of the biggest and most-commented-upon stories of the week. Y’all have some strong feelings about Little Red Riding Hood and her fire-hydrant couture. I love it! This was so inappropriate, even for Kate. Kate is, as we know, a “literal dresser.” She prefers to cosplay flags, and given that one of the colors in South Korea’s flag is red, I would assume she sees this as literal dressing. Some even suggested – correctly, I think – that Kate was doing some kind of tribute to the South Korean clothing hanbok, with the prominent chest bow. I would guess that someone in Kate’s office put that together (not Kate). Still, the execution of this supposed “tribute” to South Korea fell flat. She looks attention-seeking and most people only see a 41-year-old woman cosplaying Little Keen Riding Hood.
Britain's Prince William (2R), Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2L) talk with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol (3R) and his wife Kim Keon Hee (3L) at the a hotel in central London on November 21, 2023, on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Buckingham Palace in central London on November 21, 2023, on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK.
London, UK. 21st Nov, 2023. The President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and the First Lady arrives at Buckingham Palace along The Mall at the start of his State Visit to the UK accompanied by King Charles III, Queen Camilla and The Prince and Princess of Wales by procession.
London, UK. 21st Nov, 2023. The President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and the First Lady arrives at Buckingham Palace along The Mall at the start of his State Visit to the UK accompanied by King Charles III, Queen Camilla and The Prince and Princess of Wales by procession.
The Mall, London, UK. 21st November 2023.
Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister, Choo Kyung-ho, ride in a carriage procession along The Mall following a formal welcome of The President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Kim Keon Hee, join Their Majesty's The King and Queen on Horse Guards Parade on the first full day of the South Korean State Visit to the UK.
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left and right) greet President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (centre) at their hotel in central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales (left and right) greet President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (centre)
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Nov 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
It’s giving Beauxbaton uniform in red
YESSSSSS I see this more than little red riding hood.
No matter how you slice it , It’s giving she looks f-ing ridiculous.
carmen sandiego
She looks like a Mascot for the losing team. I guess the hat-wearing is “protocol” to mirror Camilla?
I’m so glad the FLOSK was like, I live in the 21st century, thanks. She’s dressed like she’s on equal footing with the men, whereas Kate just looks like she’s playing dress-up. Being so tall here really adds to the comedy.
“Carmen Sandiego” DEAD lol
You know I would really like to look beyond Kate’s constant latest and hugely expensive outfit to examine what substance she actually contributes for the obscene amount of money she costs the taxpayer and what her patronages comparably receive from any donations. Anything she does or says is billed as ‘landmark’ or ‘ground-breaking’ but is always unremarkable; her only appeal is her rictus and also her only defence for an ageing and troubled countenance. She is being relentlessly and intolerably groomed regardless of cost to try and become as relevant as Diana and ‘Queenlike’ as Elizabeth and to try and make up for her total lack of aristocratic breeding which is like flogging a dead horse. Diana and Camilla mixed freely with all the hunting, shooting and fishing English aristocratic families during all of their growing-up time and who belong to an exclusive club who have always mixed effortlessly with the Royals. She has obliged by acquiring a plummy voice and faux mannerisms that make her a total FAKE. Bluntly, you can not make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear and she should be proud of her working-class mother and Durham coal miner ancestor rather than be ashamed.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I think she must be reading this site, because rather than her penchant for blue, she wore RED, a jewel tone, which actually really suits her (which has been mentioned)
I don’t understand the outfit.
In some pictures the dress under the cloak is the same length, then why in some pictures is the dress riding high over her knee??
It’s two dresses under the cape, a coatdress and a short dress under the coatdress. The cape covers the coatdress she wore two years ago to Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey. At that concert there was a pre-recorded piano piece from Kate who was wearing the red coatdress arranged to fall open and display her legs beneath a shorter dress. The images of her exiting the car today show the short dress almost at crotch level which was clearly intentional.
It was completely inappropriate for a state event
You can see her thighs whilst alighting in some of the photographs in the Fail and it is well above the knee here.
Horrifyingly awful
Do her stylists hate her?
There is a lot of confusion over what she was wearing. Some are saying she wore a cape over a coat over a short dress, and then later changed into a longer dress….
It’s the coatdress with short dress beneath that she wore to the Christmas Carol Concert two years ago. Today she had a voluminous cape on top, designed to fasten beneath the bow of the coatdress.
@anotherlily..yes the whole ensemble was awful?
But what was she wearing at Buckingham Palace when they were showing the Koreans around? The dress was below her knees, was that the coat dress?
@Princessk: yes
Yes! I thought this, too!
Nope it looks like what Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) wore on Star Trek only in red not purple and with the bow. Google it.
Did so. That’s hilarious!
Ikr. Guinan had two looks the cape with big hat and the other more body contoured.
Hahaha omg yes so yes
Guinan also had a red outfit with the saucer shaped hat. There’s also a red one with an asymmetrical front like a hanbok, but no bow – but I think that was in Star Trek: Picard.
Yes Eurydice I think the red was for the Star Trek Picard.
Yes! That’s where I’d seen it before. Guinan wore it best.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Just cackled at this. I didn’t even need to google this. Signed, A Next Generation geek 🤗
It’s giving Handmaids tale vibes from these angles!
On Reddit someone said that if the Handmaids tale had royalty this is how they would dress.
I howled.
Remember when Melania decorated the white house with blood red trees? That’s what I thought of
I thought royals had to wear tights, even little children at weddings. But here is Kate in the middle of winter unadorned. She does look nice in red.
It’s….November. It’s still autumn in the northern hemisphere. For another month.
I assume she’s wearing what Americans would call pantyhose
William has got to let that hair go…just let it go please.
I know. It is so much more attractive when a man just shaves it off and rocks the bald head. Unfortunately for William, there are few men on the planet with a more awful head shape. He would totally look like a penis with teeth, which he deserves and I love it for him.
Ha ha!!! I thought William looked embarrassed by and for his wife in some of the photos. I think he at least understands that she’s made a bit of a self serving fool of herself here, particularly when you see how elegant the first lady is.
Bill’s look is that look guys have when they’ve not properly briefed their partner on the dress-code and then she looks out of place.
I now have a theory that it’s the courtiers who are trying to morph Kate into Meghan and whilst she was initially onboard she is now over it.
These pictures clearly show W&K’s discomfort with trying to rival the interesting couple. It also partially explains all the article’s we’re seeing about them being ‘under strain’.
Stay in your own lane kids, then you won’t feel the discomfort of trying to be something and someone else.
@sparrow, you are so right! The FLOSK is absolutely stunning.
I think part of why William isn’t looking at her in the car is because he first saw the outfit in the car and knows that it will piss off his father and Camilla that she went and stole the attention.
Why so much leg showing? Is there a dress slit that long? She must be aware of how much she is flashing. No accident.
Trying to seduce her husband who has clearly checked out of that marriage
Yes what happened to all the modesty she shows?
Everybody’s seen her “modesty.”
Its time for her to get more risky .. I mean as for as you can go as a Royal. I like it actually and I dont typically like all her outfits but she’s probably completing with Meghan somewhere in her soul..LOL
Said below, the attention on Meghan has thrown her into overdrive, so she does this. It’s ridiculous. Also the attention on her marriage/face at remembrance, she wanted someone to photoshop her back to where she likes, plus a dress to pull the pendulum back to her. In the less photoshopped pictures, you can see she still looks awful.
She’s wearing a short dress under a coat dress under a large cape and the front openings all coincide. Of course she’s aware of her leg flashing – not only aware, but proud of it.
As legs go, they’re pretty spectacular
@Mjane – they are, indeed. Perhaps better shown off at a resort rather than a state visit celebrating a strategic military alliance – but, I suppose, you take your opportunities whenever you can.
No they’re not
She has varicose veins and she thinks pulling up her dress to show her legs will get her attention
It brings out her desperation to be seen or talked about like she’s sexy when she never has been
Her tights hid her veins and she needs to start wearing them again
But then you wouldn’t approve of her being at a resort 😆 and if her skirt were longer it would be matronly and dull.
@Mjane – I’ve got nothing against her going to a resort and it’s not my preference that she should wear long, matronly skirts – that’s been her style for a while now. But she seems to be a bit undecided here – like she wants to be daring by wearing a short skirt and showing off her legs and, at the same time, wants to be sedate by covering it all up with a long coatdress and giant cape.
@WHAT — you’re seeing things. She does NOT have varicose veins. Nor did she deliberately pull up her dress, it rode up under her coat. She should have done a dress check before she exited the car but she’ll take any opportunity to show off.
Her legs are spotty and they are veins showing believe me we’re the ones showing her legs 🦵 attention
When the person who she’s showing herself to is paying her no attention
The way she exited the car proves the desperation that she seeks attention regardless if the dress rode up or not.
No one who isn’t a Kate Stan would say that shot getting out of the car on a freaking state visit, is anything but wildly inappropriate. Whether Kate has decent legs (they’re fine, muscly and short) is not material. That she isn’t raked over the coals just goes to show how trashy the British media are. So where are all the ‘serious’ journos today? Praising Kate and her for practically flashing, no doubt.
So to the stan above, is it sister wife dressing or flashing as the only options? She so desperate for attention, she’s truly pathetic.. At a state occasion no less. Representing the UK and the monarchy.
She was exiting the vehicle on her right and for some reason her right leg is dragged across the seat? Yeah no one gets out of a vehicle like that unless they want to risk a flashing incident.
Fall out of taxi cabs kate made a return for the state visit. But the media will go on about her “stems” as if anyone else could get away with a low class exit like that.
She’s probably showing leg to distract from her face.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12774787/prince-william-princess-kate-south-korea-president-king-charles-camilla-banquet.html
When I saw those pictures, I had a flashback to certain videos (years ago) from certain ladies who lashed their… unclad nether regions to gain attention (and succeeded).
Oh the things which might be in store for us!
“Flashed”, not “lashed”. Sorry. 🙂
Thanks for the clarification. When I read “lashed” I no joke thought you meant went out and got lashes for their “nether regions” and was like “well, you do you, I guess” lol
You two, LivingDesert and slippers4life! You have made my afternoon. That is SO funny. And I’m in a major grump because my phone co has taken a huge chunk of money wrongly. Arghh! Thanks for the big smile, and best.
This was deliberate. I doubt she doesn’t know what the cape is for. She could have pulled is over so this wasn’t the photo. Oh yes, quite deliberate.
The photo of her exiting the car is worse. The outfit is the coat and dress from the 2021 Christmas Carol service with the addition of a huge cape.
i just saw the photos. YIKES. I would be embarrassed getting out of a car like that and I’m just a nobody, not representing my country at an official state event.
Just saw Kate’s exiting a car pixs on DM. HOLY COW! Next thought, someone is sending gentle reminders out. IMO those picture have no meaning to the article, so why use them?
Then, later in the same article, the Fail uses pix of Peg and Keen from a diplomatic reception with a caption of -Peg giving reassuring pat -and although Kate is wearing the same dress, her hair is down and laying straight! (Sorry but anyone who has worn an up do style or even a wig knows why this is a wait? what?)
What gives? Why the photo sorcery?
Charles is going to get mad because of course the almost flashing photos made it to some of the covers. I bet William won’t be thrilled either. She was acting up because she wasn’t able to go to Singapore.
Way to keep it klassy!
When she got out of the car she definitely looked she could have flashed. Isn’t that against some kind of protocol or is that only for Meghan when she shows her shoulder or wrist? Maybe everyone is used to Kate flashing at royal events?
The nicest thing I can say is she pulled her hair back.
She clearly doesn’t know what to do with her hands.
No hosiery? But protocol?
@Jules … Pull up a photo of Meghan at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, especially how the Duchess of Sussex styled her hair for the hat, and then look at Kate’s outfit and styling again. I’m just saying.
The Princess of Wales doesn’t seem to understand that copy-keening someone isn’t enough. It takes inner grace and elegance to be stunning.
Nope! I still expect Princess D’Artagan to whip a sword out from under her cape and yell “On Guard!” 😆
😂😂😂
@ Laura D
OMFG 😆😆😆😆😆
I don’t see anything wrong with her outfit.
Me either. I like it. And to my eye, she’s wearing nude hose.
I don’t see anything right with it.
It’s garish, ill fitting to the point of out dated maternity wear, the hat is too large and it takes the attention away from the honoured guests.
And she should have worn pearl studs…
Totally agree. She has effectively been hugely rude to the guests by using this event to promote her own agenda, which is to try and erase her remembrance image and also out do the lovely photos of Meghan and Harry at the moment. Yes, she is that shallow.
It’s so inappropriate when compared to how the others are dressed, especially the guests. It’s over the top and it seems like she is going to a different event.
Too much red; dress is too short; shoulders too big; hat too small; bow too big & ridiculous.
It’s gaudy, over the top and ridiculous. What was she thinking…she clearly wanted to be the centre of attention. She succeeded but in entirely the wrong way.
Agree, I find her appealing and lively in this dress, wish I had an event to wear something like that in this life, The fabric look so comforting!!!
I genuinely don’t mind it. I like a dramatic cape moment. It’s funny. But I do think it was very loud choice to make as the host.
Someone on Twitter said the hat looks like a menstrual cup and I can’t unsee it 🤣
I think we’re having such strong reactions to it because she looks so desperately out of place. Like there is just something about this look that is very tragic, like she knows she doesn’t quite belong so she’s going to go all out with this so that she can fake belonging?
I dont know what it is. But this look……does not work.
The first photo I have seen was the one with their guests, she is next to the first lady. It is like they are at different events. I think, that’s especially why it looked inappropriate.
The first lady looks beautiful. Kate looks like a silly girl using a serious event to grandstand Meghan’s current wonderful photos.
Is that the First Lady, the woman in grey? She’s looks so young, I wasn’t sure. I cannot imagine what was going through her head when confronted with Kate. And Kate’s there with a big ol’ grin on her face, having the time of her life. Gold carriages! Red carpets! Woohoo! This is what she signed up for!
Sorry sevenblue! I posted much the same before I saw your comment.
It’s just ugly. Sorry but it is. The red stands out like a sore thumb, the bow is ridiculous, and the cape just doesn’t match the occasion. State visits are dignified occasions. Instead Kate looks like she’s joining the local children’s choir to sing carols with them
@Chloe: You’re speaking about Kate, the woman who turned an old man’s funeral into her own personal fashion show, okay? There’s never enough attention. Anyway, red hat, red dress, red bag, red shoes, red CAPE, for God’s sake. That outfit has everything but strobe lights. I’m just wondering, when do THEY come on?
It’s an attempt to scale back from remembrance, where she looked her real self. She got her one max’d out photoshopped picture in the car where she’s looking out the window (her go to positioning for her photographer). She’s also desperate beyond all measure because of Meghan’s latest triumphs, particularly simply having a happy marriage and doing good work. Her own marriage is falling apart, as is her face.
The clown bow is the most obvious problem with the outfit. But remove the bow and put the outfit in blue and it might work better and be less rude toward the Korean visitors.
The First Lady of Korea showed up in a stylish but subtle outfit and outclassed Kate the Klown all the way. Plus she looks fresher despite being a decade older.
And we know Camilla will claim payback for trying to out shadow her so obviously.
Wow! She’s a decade older than Keen? My first thought when I saw her was that she is really beautiful and very young to be a first lady.
It’s her immaturity on display. At almost 42, she still can’t get to a place where she understands that in a diplomatic visit her role is to show up and blend in. A simple understated fall dress and coat would have been respectable here. But somehow she saw state visit and went completely bonkers and over the top costumey. She looks like a complete clown in the group photo–the poster child for Sesame Street’s One of These Things Is Not Like The Others. One of These Things Just Doesn’t Belong. I think she made a big mistake here.
My exact thoughts.
Bringing up Philip’s funeral in other comments is an excellent comparison because that was another time where Kate was an idiot and made the funeral for the Queen’s husband all about herself.
That’s pretty low class and not a surprise that she doesn’t know better.
She is so stupid.
Isn’t the point of a cape dress to emphasize the arms coming out through the coat/cape, so you have bare arms?
Why tf does this thing have a cape AND sleeves? It’s such a frankenfrock. The end result of course is giving too much fabric, weird silhouette, lots of bunching even though it’s not and the fabric is clearly expensive. Sad.
She wears red when she’s feeling extra insecure/egomaniacal and wants to pull attention to herself. The redder the shade, the more things are roiling behind the scenes. 🤔
Because she’s wearing a separate dress underneath it! Which is why everything looks so heavy.
It’s the coat and dress from the 2021 Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, with the addition of a huge cape. She displayed the dress at the Carol Service when she was playing the piano.
Yes! the DM has pictures of her with the cape off. So she’s wearing the cape, with the coatdress underneath, and then another dress beneath that? or just a skirt that’s part of the coatdress?
Why not just wear a different dress that is more appropriate for the occasion? A cape over a coatdress is one of the stupidest things…….
That might be the point of a cape dress but this is a cape replacing a coat. I’m thinking about getting one because I like to wear bulkier sweaters and hoodies indoors during the winter but it’s a pain trying to pulling your winter coat sleeves on over that style of loose/bulky top. Right now I pretty much change into a different top any time I need to put a coat on to take the dog out. I’m thinking a cape or one of the serious looking shawls that the Scandinavian royal women use could be the solution
It’s not replacing a coat. It’s OVER her coatdress.
It’s a mash up of a Handmaid’s Tale gown, M’s funeral look and the red ensemble Di wore when she presented infant Harry.
That’s three different kinds of Kopy Keen derangement before you even get to traditional Korean dress cosplay
A better interpretation, would have been a cropped blazer, and a long full skirt (maybe with a pussybow on the neck, but I am not sold on that idea) It could have been modern, sleek and stylish, using the hanbok silhouette as a jumping off point, but at the same time not being too costume-y, and totally garish as the current Catherine Walker coat shituation. The cape is way too heavy looking, with zero shape.
I agree EasternViolet – far too heavy, she is drowning in it.
there are actually some really lovely/gorgeous modern hanbok out there that pays homage without being too obvious. it would have been a great time to look to a korean designer. there’s a lot of beautiful stuff out there
THIS. If she’s so into thematic dressing, why can’t she pick local designers and do it well??? This just pains me – she has a platform from which she could do so much good and she botches it every single time. She should look to Jackie O’s time in the White House for inspiration.
I think the red outfit is ridiculous for the occasion. Red is such a showy color that you really need to know to use it and wear it sparingly. THIS does not work.
Late for all this but just chiming in to say I googled ‘modern hanbok’ and there are indeed lovely options. And I will also add Meghan would look great in this because of her petite frame.
Right, I look at this and it doesn’t remind me of any of the key elements of a hanbok. I guess the full skirt is supposed to be a nod and maybe from the side the cape gives a look similar to the really full sleeves?
All I can say is that Queen Maxima would have rocked the hell out of this outfit, Kate not so much.
Yeah, I’m with Kaiser. Everything about this red cape is entertaining AF. Absurd and inappropriate, hell yeah. But entertaining AF.
It’s a hoot. And I like the way the hat perches on the top of her head to make her hairline match William’s.
It’s kind of fun to see her fall back into her old (bad) habits. I mean the pantsuits sometimes work, sometimes dont but theyre usually not OMG THAT IS HIDEOUS WHAT IS SHE WEARING.
It’s fun to be able to criticize her fashion without having to get into what a garbage person she is.
Her trying to hog all the attention from the guests does make her a garbage person though.
@Nic I feel ilke at this point she’s always a garbage person. Here she looks ridiculous even without the attention stealing lol. Like its a bad look and then you have what must be her motive (to steal the attention) and its like…..um okay. lol.
She actually wore the same coat at Prince Phillip’s funeral but turned it into a cape. Same freakin bow. She can’t read the room, ever.
It’s worse – she owns the same coat in red which she wore to her last dumb piano recital. So she decided to spend over 3000 pounds for a red cape when she already owned the same coatdress in red.
In that group shot everyone from Korea looks so professional and understated and then here comes Kate in that red get up. I’m sure the Koreans thought “WTH?” She should have just worn a simple red dress if she wanted to offer a tribute to the Korean flag. Definitely leave that hat at home.
This would have been a good opportunity for Kate to lean in to her Victorian button and teeny hat looks. That would have made so much more sense.
And lord knows she has enough red coatdresses.
The First Lady looks absolutely stunning. Understated and executed perfectly. The tailoring on her outfit is exquisite.
South Koreans place a lot of emphasis on skin care and she has a lovely complexion also.
I like the coat but Kate’s outfit was not appropriate for the occasion. It screams “look at me” instead of a dignified representation of the Crown.
This is just terrible.
If the stupid woman doesn’t realise she’s tried to make a splash at the expense of her guests’ sense of ease , she’s an idiot beyond reach. The first lady looks totally embarrassed for her. Actually, the first lady is stunningly beautiful. When Kate looks back at what she probably thinks is a triumph, and pays more attention to the first lady photos, I think she’ll be shocked at the contrast between real and attempted beauty.
She looks truly ridiculous beside the SKFL who is severely elegant.
I know. With all the planning of her huge (failed) attempt to make an impact, I bet she didn’t even have the courtesy or foresight to research her guests properly. She’s made a huge error standing about like that next to a woman of such dignified beauty. The contrast is stark. She looks like mutton dressed as lamb.
She looks completely ridiculous, especially in comparison to South Korea’s First Lady.
Exactly. I think when she gets home and gets over her misdirected self congratulation at trying to use an event such as this to, what?, divert attention from her marriage or Meghan, she’ll look at the photos and see real beauty was standing next to her all the time. Kate looks like Christmas panto come early.
“Little Red Riding Hood and her fire-hydrant couture,” LOL!
I actually don’t mind the cape, but with the hat, it’s just TOO much. Kate is such an awkward try-hard.
The S. Korea first lady looks so chic and appropriate.
That’s the Korean president’s spouse.
(I heard she is 51, so holy cow K-Beauty for the win. Kate should book a trip during the down season if Willy lets her.)
The cape and bow are probably a Hanbok tribute because why else would she want another red outergarment. It’s a little on the “look at me” end of the spectrum but I can see where they are going with it.
i think i could like the cape or the hat, but together it’s too much look
I think the cape looks good.
lol this is why I love Celebitchy, now that you’ve all said Little Red Riding Hood I can’t unsee it! Guessing that’s what the rest of commenters are saying on social media.
I watch a lot of K-dramas so I know what a hanbok is and I don’t think this was a tribute to a hanbok? I doubt Kate even knows what that is. She just wanted to wear a cape dress because Meghan was praised for wearing one in the past and ended up looking like a giant red tent (which now reminds me of the book of the same name though I’ve never read it).
The Red Tent is such a good book. You should definitely read it!
I love K-dramas 🙂 I have to agree when I think of a hanbok a couple of details come to mind and a large bow isn’t one of them, ribbons or a belt yes, large bow no. Also the time for hanbok nod is during the evening events not the greeting one I would expect nothing less then an impeccably tailor, but understated, professional look.
Kkkhate is spectacular in that she never gets it right. She tries, but she’s always ridiculously off. She styles disaster into what might have been a good outfit because she has no taste and no fashion sense.
Nothing will ever improve with her. She will always been the outlier, the most incomprehensible royal when it comes to her personal stlye.
I really need the Windsors to stop cosplaying storybook royalty and ditch the carriages and move into the 21st century. I’ll even take the 20th century. It is SO tone-deaf. But I feel like its going to help end the monarchy, so maybe we should let them keep it up.
As For KHate… that hat is awful, that coat is awful, that red is awful, the giant ass bow is awful, the hat is awful. I think both the bow and the hat were her attempt to ‘dress Korean” and it is massively insulting, especially since its more of a Vietnamese style hat she is attempting to emulate and not Korean, but hey, I’m sure all Asians are the same to KHate.
According to someone I know who lives in South Korea, most South Koreans, men and women across generations, tend to wear muted color palettes and not dress ostentatiously.
See the South Korean President and First Lady.
Kate should have done her cultural homework
The answer would probably be: “What do you mean? Work? I am married to him.”
Look at me! Look at me! In the group photo where Kate seems to be standing slightly separately to the right of the Korean first lady, she looks like a giant red hulk hovering over the group. I notice that today Kate is flashing her leg a lot- getting out of the car, walking up the steps. The late Queen wore bright colours to stand out when she was the centre of attention but I don’t think she ever over-shadowed a guest during a state visit by dressing like a Christmas tree. This would be an occasion for Kate to blend in and not make herself the cynosure of all eyes by wearing red from head to toe- which is the colour of power and dominance, happiness and celebration.
And Kate ain’t the queen, or even the consort. And Kate’s a foot taller than the late Queen.. Because she was so short, dressing to stand out made sense. But she never dressed like a g damn Christmas ornament. And she stood out when appropriate (public engagements in crowds especially). There’s loads of pics of her in muted tones for personal meetings. This is just more bs excuses for Kate’s appalling behaviour.
Yes, yes, yes, we KNOW they rolled out the red carpet, because KATES bloody well seating it, (over the top of her hooker dress
The problem is she is the only one in a bright color and there is so much of it. The implication is that she is trying to get all the attention, which is rude to the guests, especially leaders of another country. I thought part of a royal’s job is diplomacy?
Also, SK’s first lady is 51??? Sigh…she has such youthful skin.
I think she looks beautiful. Red looks good on her.
OMG the quotes write themselves.
She’s trying to be a dystopian version of Meghan with none of the autonomy or appeal.
Blessed be the rotting fruit – LMAO
Kate, girl! Everything “fancy” doesn’t have to be festooned with buttons or bows. STOP!!!
Kate: I knew I should have gone with the buttons!
Am I the only one who likes the look on its own? I like the cape and color. That said, wildly missed the park on time and place and yes she was probably doing some misguided cosplay. I don’t recall her outshining a First Lady or equivalent by THIS much before, though. Honestly this might be one of the most obvious signs yet she’s being forced out – and doesn’t want to go quietly into the wind. I’m sure this dress made William absolutely incandescent with rage – and she knew that was going to happen.
One of these is not like the others.
Kate looks ridiculous.
If you were to stick a long string on her ass, she would look like a bright red kite.
Overdressed.
Kate’s look is theatrical and attention grabbing but that’s what her royal fans love. She’s flashing legs but I think she has exhibitionist tendencies anyway from her bum flashing days. Meanwhile, look at Camila wearing the same ratty old drab house, coat and scuffed boots. It’s really disgraceful how she cannot elevate herself to these occasions. She needs a better wardrobe and a better bra. Kate preens and overdresses and Camilla skulks about like background wallpaper.
Well, well, well. Red. A power color. Cant wanted to make sure everyone saw her in every photo taken. This is quite a statement to make at a state dinner. Does she really think that she is the most important person there?
Clearly, this is calculated. I think this is definitely a power move and saying something to the other three Windsors. That she did this for a state visit and, IMO, is a bit insulting to the President and First Lady evidently doesn’t bother her at all.
So, this is the future of the Monarchy, huh? Alrighty then.
The dress is her XMAS piano recital dress and has been worn at BP for another South Korean program (Hello Mag has printed receipts) and now it has a cape and hat, ohhh snazzy:) Not a fan of yours, but still would follow girl code, and tell you the truth: you look like a sophomore in high school who raided mummy’s closet for “dress mature day”.
Kate, stop looking in the rearview mirror for Meg, you need to worry about your friends and stylists sending you out dressed like this!! SRSLY .
Everyone involved looks OVER IT, especially the PSK and FLSK! This was a low bar performative stunt by BP/KP using a preestablished relationship for the moving of children to the adult’s. table.
First of all, I don’t think that South Korea uses the title of “First Lady.” I may be wrong, but I don’t think so. Even as an American, it irks me when people just cram American labels into other cultures, just because it’s easier. (Okay, rant over). Secondly, in that first photo above William is back to the head down and clenched teeth thing he does when Kate’s around, and Kate is wearing what I can only refer to as a forced smile in the top picture.
She looks like the devil on William’s shoulder. It’s an awkward look compared to everyone else. She changed into another dress for the reception.
Cannot read the room. I’m getting teenage rebellious energy from her. Clearly Charles and Camilla and their guests should be the focus. Kate and Will would be there to emphasize the respect and importance of the guests as guests of the RF. For Kate to pull focus like this is just such a terribly immature move. Of course Cam and Charles see her as inept. Wow.
Looks like those cardinals in Rome during the religious celebrations
Re: “gaudy” this is actually a culturally appropriate parade since that denotes the importance of the occasion to the special guests. What’s gaudy to us isnt always to other countries. My brother & SIL were on a huge gold & red stage for what we’d call a small wedding but that’s what her South Asian Denver community provided as that’s culturally standard.
Angie, You believe Cant has studied the culture and determined this is true of South Korea? If that is the case, do you also believe C&C didn’t bother to read up about the culture, too? That C&C actually wore something they knew was inappropriate? Okay.
Except this is diplomacy and not a wedding. Your family wedding anecdote obviously covers all Asian countries and all occasions. 🙄 Nice try, no cigar.
There’s a whole world of difference between typical South Asian clothing customs and a royal visit. This was typical attention-grabbing over-dressing on Kate’s part.
I actually like the cape and dress. If you’d seen the picture of her getting out of the Car, Carriage or whatever she showed some skin ( not sure if it was by accident ) but she does have nice toned legs. I think Will let her get something new ( in the clothes budget) but I actually think she looks great here!
Matching the color red when purchased separately is impossible. That’s why I believe the Walker Christmas dress, coat and cape were all made for her from the same dye lot at the same time. She just chose to hold back the cape for a different event. Thus, this is a new item of clothing only because she had never worn it before. That being said, the effect of wearing all three gives all the vibes of a large zit on the tip of your nose.
Kate really does not understand fashion. This outfit would have been spectacular if only it was worn for a grand occasion such as the Queen’s Jubilee, King’s Coronation or maybe even her annual Christmas carole event. Not at all appropriate for a diplomatic occasion.
A little fashion advise:
Wearing a big bow – attention drawing. (It doesn’t matter the bow’s placement, hair, hat, in the front, in the back, skirt…)
Wearing bright colors – attention drawing.
Two “attention drawing” items wear at the same time – Clown 🤡
The Korean first lady is so TINY! was my first thought, then I was all, but she’s dressed so gorgeous! But her FACE standing next to Kate is priceless!
I thought William was nicely dressed.
But oof! Catherine. Sweetie? Just. No.
At least there were no buttons? Or did I miss them?
Mama Carol taught Kate only how to be pretty and available for a man ,nothing else of value. She used uncle Gary’s dirty money to get her into those posh schools to catch an rich man, but she obviously didn’t teach her how to dress for different occasions. You don’t have to be a royal to understand colors and bold colors or like heavy makeup . Both can be overwhelming if worn doing the day, like the color of this outfit and the length of the dress makes Kate look like a call girl. The choice was wrong for the occasion, it’s making her stand out for all the wrong reasons. Looking at her standing next to the other royals & visiting guest, shes the only one who looks like she’s dressed for a party. If she did this on purpose, it’s only herself she’s sabotaging.
Her glaring red outfit reminds me of the scene in Gone with the Wind where Rhett makes scarlet dress in the gaudy red outfit to visit a sick Melanie and embrace her brazen lack of shame for having flirted with Ashley Wilkes. I know it’s not a perfect comparison but this outfit was a scream for attention.
Kate is too old and has been “royal” too long for this bullsh$t to keep happening. Kate, this was a serious state visit, no one is here for your leg flashing and bids for attention. Grow the f$ck up and act like a gd professional. I know that’s a lot to ask of a member of the BRF, but let’s be radical and give it a try, hmm?
And with that we’ve finally answered the question, “where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?”.
Now we understand the reason for the kids’ language lessons. No one expects the Spanish Inquisition.
The South Korean First Lady is so damn pretty. It’s so obvious Kate is trying to outshine her (and failing). Also, Kate looks very smug in the first picture and Will looks resigned, like, “Okay, I won’t put on my bitch face, though it’s costing me not to, but it will help me in popularity polls. But I’ll never do another foreign tour with her again.” It’s possible he views her as the sole cause of the Disastour in the Carribean. More than possible.
It’s giving Nanny and The Professor vibes.
I think Kate looks good and appropriate in these pics. It’s junior there that dropped the ball. She should have slapped on some platforms and a gorgeous, bright dress. Anyone would look flashy around that droll outfit. She looks like she’s going to the office.
Hahahaha – whatever deranger.
This might be her biggest fashion fail yet. Seeing her in all that red next to everyone else who is not dressed in costume is so jarring.
She would have thought otherwise but I think Kate made a fool of herself in that slutty outfit.
And wouldn’t you just know, Tom And Lorenzo just love it. Including the bow. No reference to Meghan’s capes, of course.
The South Korean First Lady is 51 years old. How old does Kate look?