Princess Kate probably thought her Catherine Walker cape was a hanbok tribute

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales today in London, for the first day of the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s state visit to the UK. The Sunak government literally rolled out the red carpet for the POSK and FLOSK, as did Buckingham Palace. This was one of the gaudiest parades and welcome ceremonies I’ve seen in a while. William and Kate arrived in a Rolls Royce and left in a gold carriage. The president and first lady traveled in a different gold carriage with King Charles and Camilla, while I think Will and Kate probably had to entertain the South Korean ambassador or SK’s foreign minister, someone like that.

The earlier story about Kate’s over-the-top Catherine Walker cape-coat will probably be one of the biggest and most-commented-upon stories of the week. Y’all have some strong feelings about Little Red Riding Hood and her fire-hydrant couture. I love it! This was so inappropriate, even for Kate. Kate is, as we know, a “literal dresser.” She prefers to cosplay flags, and given that one of the colors in South Korea’s flag is red, I would assume she sees this as literal dressing. Some even suggested – correctly, I think – that Kate was doing some kind of tribute to the South Korean clothing hanbok, with the prominent chest bow. I would guess that someone in Kate’s office put that together (not Kate). Still, the execution of this supposed “tribute” to South Korea fell flat. She looks attention-seeking and most people only see a 41-year-old woman cosplaying Little Keen Riding Hood.