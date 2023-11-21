Princess Kate wore Catherine Walker for the South Korean state visit photocall

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee are on a three-day state visit to the UK this week. They arrived today and one of the first things they had to do was take a line-up photo with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Then the South Koreans were taken to King Charles and Queen Camilla, where they all viewed a Horse Guards Parade. Which is a pretty big honor. William and Kate were at the parade as well, and protocol demanded that Will and Kate travel by car together. There’s a photo of them in the car which reminded me so strongly of Charles and Diana pre-divorce. Peg and Wig are totally over it.
Kate finally got to wear something new as well – I genuinely believe her clothing budget has been slashed, but she still needed to buy her absurd coatdresses and whatever this is. It’s a caped coat by Catherine Walker, with a big, dumb bow. It reportedly retails for something like £3000. All that money for something which looks like a big, red potato sack with a bow.
Tonight, the Windsors will host a state dinner/banquet and there will likely be a lot of tiaras and jewels on display. I’m very curious to see if Camilla continues to put severe limits on what Kate can borrow from the royal collection. I suspect we won’t see anything “new” on Kate – she’ll probably get the Lotus Tiara or the Cambridge Lovers Knot.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace, central London, on day one of the President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the UK.
The Prince and Princess of Wales (left and right) greet President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee (centre) at their hotel in central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK
King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, at Horse Guards Parade, central London, on day one of the state visit to the UK
OMG, that bow hurts my eyes! That’s a ginormous bow only a child should wear!
Santa’s gift bag is in south korea. Kkkhate is an attention whore, this is so obvious and this reads a lack of modesty to be whoring so hard against your hosts. See pictures where they are all aligned. She looks ridiculous and probably feels pretty embarrassed.
Her fans claiming Meghan is an attention seeker while Kate is literally a drama queen
And look-at-meee Kate wants us to speculate she’s preggers with an outfit like that… Peg would not touch her with a 10foot eggplant.
It looks like the black coat she wore for Philip’s funeral…It had the same kind of bow . And I think she wore a red similar coat with a bow last year in her concert? I’m not sure but the only difference is that this is a cape? And new, of course… either way it’s dreadful…perhaps she has changed her obsession with buttons to bows?
I’m sorry, all I see is a maternity coat and a garish one at that.
It looks like a maternity coat. Is that her goal? Throw the press off the scent of marriage troubles by causing a bump watch?
This!
It looks like 1980s maternity wear! It looks like a tent and that hat is ridiculous!
Yes! And also, another item so distinctive, that she will never wear it again.
She looks like she is wearing a curtain rod, all I could picture was Carol Burnet playing “Katie Scarlett O’Hara” wearing red curtains including the rod. She looks absolutely ridiculous. I think this might be the only cape I haven’t liked at all.
Omg that is the most horrible outfit I’ve ever seen!! She looks like she’s going to the carnival!!!!! You can’t believe how I laughed my ass off when I saw this for the first time!!
Yes!! The whole outfit is horrid of hell, but those shoulder pads, the bow and the hat are a death sentence. Besides, it’s also Kate’s fault; she just can’t wear something like that. Probably because her charisma is completely dull.
Also, what a disgrace towards South Korea and Charles and Cam. She wore red to stand out and it’s totally inappropriate for this event.
This is not a photo op for Peg and Karen, it’s a state visit, FFS!!
That’s the problem. Maybe Queen Maxima makes this work, but not this dullard.
That outfit is a mess, I can’t stop laughing
On a positive note, the South Korean first lady looks nice.
She’s really stunning, and so elegantly attired. Waity Khhatie looks like she’s wearing an outfit of the late Queen Mother’s nightmares.
I know, it’s really brightened up my morning. I especially love how the brim of her giant hat is tilted almost, but not quite, at the exact angle of the giant bow.
That is a look. Hmmmm. I would say she’s copying Meghan again with the cape, but M would never wear something with a big dumb bow like that. It’s like Kate decided somewhere that a bow like that is THE look for her so now we see it all the time.
That car picture……yikes.
She’s the only one wearing red too. Everyone else is wearing grey or blue and she grabbing attention from the invited guests. That bow adds to the ridiculousness.
That car photo looks really bad. Really bad.
Kate’s Diana cosplay is officially complete with that morose “It’s over” car photo. Di’s happened on a state visit to South Korea; Kate’s happened on a state visit from South Korea.
I wonder if Burger King told her she looked idiotic in that red get up when they met at the preordained meeting spot to get in the car. I wouldn’t put it past him.
It’s such a pretty color, but it’s ruined because of the Mary Poppins cosplay.
Well now I have an urge to watch Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?
OMG, she’s cosplaying a hanbok with that front bow.
When I read that the Brits were hosting Korea, my first thought was Kate was going to wear something with a red lopsided bow, and boom, there it is.
I think you might be right. This is embarrassing.
Kate looks ridiculous. She looks like the villain she is.
That cape is terrible on her, wow. And that car photo…yikes! Yeah, they’re done. We’ll see how long they can hold on though.
He looks over it and like he doesn’t even want to be in her vicinity. She looks hurt and mad. Yeah, no happy family cosplay here.
What an unfortunate-looking outfit. What’s with the big lopsided bow?
She does wear nice stilettos, I’ll give her that much.
She has just been looking PISSED like someone having trouble dealing with an ultimatum given to them. She is in between accepting said ultimatum or blowing the whole facade into flames.
Khate needs to listen to the advice that less is more. That outfit is too much. She needs to lose the hat and the bow, and then it would be much better.
But she can’t help herself, can she? She often goes into excess with her outfits – too many buttons, jewelry too big, pants too long, hair too big, etc.
What in god’s name is this outfit?!?
Well, as I had mentioned before in a previous post, at least she’s not copying Meghan this time lol.
I don’t hate it. She can’t carry it off like Maxima would but at least it’s not bodycon for once and not boring.
Yes, I do think someone like Maxima would’ve been able to pull this off, though it wouldn’t be one of my favorite looks from her. Kate is drowning in this cape and well, her general unhappiness doesn’t help. It’s all over her face.
That hat on Camilla is another fashion disaster. Of course keen would wear bright red.
Yeah, that car photo says it all.
OK come on. They can’t have seriously put her in this with a straight face.
She looks like Gumby’s mother at the Christmas brunch.
😂😂😂
Keen could have worn a hat with a wider brim so she would channel the story book character Madeleine
That is exactly the character that came to mind for me! They did her dirty.
Yikes that outfit is just terrible. I like red but that’s just too much. If looks could kill she and Peg would have both been found dead in the car.
Have they already taken away her access to the jewellery? The sapphire earrings again? They do not (to me) go with the outfit at all.
So I like the drama of the red cape dress. Its making me laugh. It’s giving me vibes of what Meghan wore to the funeral except, you know, bright red with a bow😂. That said, it looks sooooo out of place. When Meghan has worn red, it’s bc either her or Harry are being honored. She got an award so she wore red. Harry was being honored for something and she wore red. She wasn’t being honored at variety and she wore a neutral. Meghan is intentional. Kate is intentional too but in a different way. Lordy, she is standing out in that red and while I kinda do appreciate the drama of it, she looks overdressed in comparison to the others.
We all know that the look Kate was going for was Meghan’s elegant and flattering cape dresses, but in typically inept fashion, she just ends up looking like some sort of campy Renaissance Cardinal.
Monty python spanish inquisition skit costume.
“… Renaissance Cardinal.” 😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄😄
The South Korean First Lady is 10 years older than Kate but looks 10 years younger. Maybe she can give Kate some Korean skincare tips.
It looks like a cardinal costume. Hilarious!
Anytime Kate is going to be in the same vicinity as a woman her fellow age, she always goes crazy trying to overshadow. She doesn’t understand chic and will never, that’s why most times it looks like the clothes are wearing her. The look was supposed to be sleek and yet it’s clunky and too much, the SK First Lady, eating her up
She looks like one of those over-sized Christmas gifts: wrapped in what is basically a big red Hefty bag with a big-ass tacky bow stuck on it at an awkward angle. Is it a bike or a sled?!
Yikes those pics in the car. They look miserable.
The South Korean First Lady is very pretty and looks suitably understated and dignified.
Ohmyfcukinggoodness what is she wearing?! 🤣🤣🤣 she looks ludicrous. Like what someone in an SNL skit of her would wear. I can’t stop laughing.
Wow, this post has it all – ugly stylings from Kkkeen, Camzilla staring straight into the camera for her glamour shot, the War of the Waleses part II in the car. This family is imploding.
My guess for tonight’s tiara is the lotus flower one. Because South Korea is in Asia and Kkkeen’s gotta cosplay until the divorce is final and she’s shown the door.
She looks absolutely ridiculous in that getup but then I saw the pics in the Daily Mail and it all became clear. That’s…. a lot of leg. The “look at meeee” is back! Can’t wait to see what she wears tonight…
Also snorted at how the DM posted an article next to their coverage about Charles and Diana’s disastrous trip to South Korea just before they announced their separation. We see you Royal Rota!
Ohhh so interesting about the timing of Chuckles and Diana’s separation. I wonder if we’ll get a repeat of that – maybe an announcement in January? I’m so confused about it all though because the fact that she continues to be invited to major engagements like this (and her upcoming Christmas lookatme! special) make it seem like she’s not going anywhere. So I just keep going back and forth about what the future holds for little red riding hood here. But I guess as the Fail pointed out, C&D were doing engagements right up until the end as well.
I thought of Melania Trump straight away when I first saw the cape!
Well they share the same IQ
Oh, little red riding hood in search of the big bad wolf… It would have been a great maternity look. An the look of her face in this group picture. You can see that she feels uncomfortable and thinking about firering her wardrobe assistent…
So this is a totally different coat to the other red coat with a huge bow that she already has? She looks ridiculous.
That’s a lot of coat for her. And she’s obviously trying to serve us some cosplay here (look up hanbok dress) but with an awful dated twist only Kate thinks she can pull off. Will she go full cosplay for the dinner?
I need First Lady Kim Keon Hee’s skin care regimen. She is flawless.
Kate’s coat is dreadful.
OMG Bows are now the new buttons! She looks a bloody sight. She may have got the attention she craves but, not in a good way. It comes to something when Camilla (someone who is 20+ years her senior) looks far more stylish and presentable.
ETA: She reminds me of a musketeer. All she needs is a feather in her hat and a pistol in her purse and we’d be calling her Athos!
I’m going to encourage her to wear this. Cos I’m sick of her Meghan moodboard. It’s disturbing.
So ya! Good for you Mumbles. Pls bring on the big ribbons, capes, buttons, coats, crowns, earrings, necklaces. In fact I want you to outdo Maxima and shove Cam out of the frames. Big everything. Yuge! If Pegs wants you out, go out with a bang!
She looks completely out of place and overdressed.
That is an awful outfit – she looks like a Christmas gift. This is the WORST outfit she has ever worn and yeah the desperation for attention is on full display here. She KNEW she’d get all the media attention with that and is def stealing the limelight away from both Chuck and Cams but the visiting Koreans.
This outfit reminds me of the sailor moon “my job here is done; but you didn’t do anything” meme. What a fucking joke.