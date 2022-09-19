Duchess Meghan looked elegant in a cape, the Waleses were also there

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seemingly persuaded to bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte to QEII’s funeral today. No one was expecting that a few days ago, then suddenly the Mail reported that “courtiers” thought it would be a good idea to stress the line of succession at QEII’s funeral. George is only 9 years old, Charlotte is only 7 years old. Way too young for a state funeral, in my opinion. Charlotte and George walked alongside their parents, with the Wessexes and Sussexes following them in the final procession into Westminster Abbey.
As for the new Princess of Wales… she styled herself a lot like Prince Philip’s funeral. She even wore the same pearl-and-diamond necklace/choker. I believe her jewelry is all from QEII or the Royal Collection. Kate’s hat is very big but I thought she would style herself to be more attention-grabbing, honestly. As for the Duchess of Sussex, she wore a sleek look – a simple, somewhat fitted black dress, below the knees, with a built-in cape. She looked elegant and beautiful. I’m sure the haters are mad about it.
Kate had too many big statement pieces, she could have chosen on or two. Huge hat, huge veil, huge choker and pointy dress.
It looks like the Queen gave her all her ugly jewellery. Hehehee.
Kate is her own worst enemy. She gave a coat that swamped her, a bow on her hat, netting and a very ugly pearl necklace that she was twinning with her mother, Carole. Meghan on the other hand gave understated elegance and outshone her.
HRH Duchess of Sussex was all understated elegance and class.
Khate as usual raided the dress up box. Huge veil, huge gaudy necklace, and fugly coat dress.
Meghan simply slayed.
I saw someone describe Kate’s get-up as “Mob Widow” and now I can’t unsee it. Kate cannot accessorize to save her life. She should have let the big hat (minus the veil) be the focus. The large choker is too gaudy for a funeral IMO. A single strand of pearls would have been more tasteful – and I think that veils on hats only works with small hats, not large wide-brimmed ones.
Meghan and CP Mary of Denmark are two women who I think are very good at accessorizing, especially Mary. Princess Benedikte of Denmark as well as Queen Letizia of Spain are also great at it.
@ArtHistorian, ITA about the veil. Definitely only works with a smaller hat. But I’m spectacularly unsurprised that Kate doesn’t realize this.
As far as that hideous choker, she looks like she has the Heart of the Ocean around her neck.
@Lorelei. Yep. A broad-brimmed hat with a veil is entering into bee-keeper territory and I don’t think that is the look that Kate was going for.
@ArtHistorian: Nailed it!
@ ArtHistorian, she is certainly trying to tame a certain bee but he isn’t having any of it. She needs to let him
go.
Her entire look fails. Big hat, big jewelry, enormous veil and no sense of style all wrapped up in another coat dress. Her and her coat dresses, my gawd.
@ArtHistorian – big hat with veil = beekeeper, totally agree!
I love the veil!
No wonder they didn’t want Meghan at the reception. She makes Kate look like a bag woman.
Khate got the tip from Coco Chanel backwards. Instead of getting ready then remove one item, she must add 2 more.
I do like Khaits hat and netting. She looks better in a hat with her hair in a bun. But that should have been the statement along with modest jewelry (like DoS) .
She always has too much going on. Too many fussy details or too much jewelry.
I could not disagree more, Princess Catherine dressed timelessly, eloquently and that of a future Queen. Meghan looked beautiful and we are proud of them both here in the UK.
Gawd, just noticed noticed that Carole Middleton is also wearing an ugly ass pearl choker too.
ITA. Carole Middleton looked tacky. She had big hair and big choker. Fugly.
*clicks over to picture*
*screams internally*
I read this comment: “The actress refuses to let Kate shine”……..enough said
My first thought was that Kate was cosplaying Janet Snakehole 😂
@Princess Caroline I’m dying at the P&R reference!! She wishes she had Janet Snakehole’s passion! She’s just big mad that the Bert Macklin of that operation is devotedly married to the goddess that is Meghan.
I love a good cape dress but this one didn’t really work for me. The green cape dress worn to the Commonwealth service in 2020 was chef’s kiss. For me, a cape dress at a funeral is a little much though, and the fit on this one was very off and the fabric was bunched. The hat also didn’t seem quite right, it seemed like a casual flimsy summer hat somehow?
Well, Meghan carried her cape dress very well. Not everybody can carry something like that but she did. She had a very confident posture and knew how to exude elegance with “simplicity is beauty” in mind.
I’m in awe of Meghan’s thoughtfulness.
Meghan paid honor to her mother-in-law/Harry’s grandmother and England’s Queen by wearing a hat, a dress (this time in black) that she had worn on other special occasions for the Queen.
Hat – white was worn to the Jubilee.
Dress – Navy blue was worn to Royal Alberta Hall for mother-in-law’s 92 birthday.
Pearl Earing- a gift from the Queen during their first train ride.
People’s magazine on Twitter has a great video on this.
I see Kate went for the never fashionable “mob wife at a funeral” look.
The RF runs itself as state-sanctioned organized crime with tax payer money so that fits.
@Princess Caroline I’m dying at the P&R reference!! She wishes she had Janet Snakehole’s passion! She’s just big mad that the Bert Macklin of that operation is devotedly married to the goddess that is Meghan.
Yes, quite tacky, and she still couldn’t manage to shine or stand out with Meghan walking behind her in understated elegance.
I prefer Kate’s hat – I think she wears hats really well – but the necklace isn’t right with the neckline of the dress, I don’t think? Meghan just has the BEST skin. There’s a woman who doesn’t need good lighting (I certainly do and I’m five years younger than her 😭)
Kate’s hat would be okay if she didn’t try to out-veil everybody else with having her whole face covered. She takes things to caricature-level instead of the understated veil of all the other women.
An attempt but failed. She’s both overaccessorized AND dowdy. Mon wives are not dowdy per se. How the Middleton women achieve this, I will never know.
“Not quite right” is her brand. She’s never going to change.
Charlotte looks confused and scared. Too little to be at this overwhelming event.
so does George. he looks like he’s looking to Charlotte for support. poor kids. as I said elsewhere, it’s generational trauma repeating itself.
At one point George looked up ay his dad and my heart broke for him. The keens don’t care as long as they get to one up man everyone.
George does look traumatized, less so than Charlotte. It was an enormous mistake to bring them. They are much too young and overwhelmed.
Such awful parents. G&C will be talking to their therapist once they reach adulthood. Always shamelessly used as PR accessories and not what is in their best interest.
You can almost hear Meghan thinking, “I’m so glad my kids have been rescued from these people.” I think they decided to bring both because even they realize that just George alone would be totally overwhelmed.
It just occurred to me as I’m watching them sit in the chapel….I think Kate brought the kids bc it bumps Harry and Meghan farther down. Without the kids there taking up two seats, H&M would have been in the front row in the abbey, and they had to move farther down in St George’s to make room for George and Charlotte.
I mean I would like to think she’s not that petty about a funeral, but this is Kate, soooo….
ALSO the way the kids are spaced Kate is not seated directly next to Harry in the chapel. Hmmm.
I saw the same thing, Becks, and it totally stood out, especially since Charlotte and George were next to each other at the Abbey. It looked like Kitty was headed in Harry’s direction when they were sitting down, but the next shot of them had Charlotte in between Harry and Kitty.
These people never fail to make their kids a form of a bulletproof vest. How about don’t be horrible people, and see how that works out?
@Becks1 It would be funny if that was Kate’s motivation since it made H&M be behind C&C. That would be a spectacular backfire on petty.
When Kate and the children were initially walking in, I noticed she kept a hand on Charlotte’s back. But then when they were entering the building, Kate and George walked together and Charlottes was behind them, walking alone. All I could think of was history repeating itself, heir and spare….
Feels like leading lambs to the slaughter. That is the royal way. We get to see that generational trauma in real time.
There are pictures of Charlotte outside the Cathedral really crying with the women comforting her.
That’s just heartbreaking! Poor Charlotte.
That necklace still looks vulgar. There’s a reason Liz rarely wore it herself.
Kate’s spitefulness has been on full display. To wear those pieces when the monarch has not been buried is the height of tackiness. In her bid to show off her new position, her inner beotch has come out.
Meghan looked so elegant, beautiful coat dress
Meghan has really dimmed her light during this period.Not that i was expecting her to wear designer show stoppers but she has gone for the respectable bare minimum. Poor thing is probably anxious to not get accused of any thunder stealing.
I don’t think she’s dimmed her light at all. This ensemble is in line with her usual aesthetic and she looks better than the ones weary gaudy baubles.
@Noki I think at every occasion Meghan looked like Meghan in her classic style, simple elegance. She has a blue cape ensemble similar to this black one and once again the blue was simple elegance. When you have the “it” factor, it does not take much for you to shine wherever you are. I have not seen her light dimmed at any event she attended there. I did see a look of bewilderment during the walkabout. Light dimmed, naw.
@Noki: Nah, she was the most striking there. She wore cape after all.
I think it’s proper and respectful to not wear showy pieces at a funeral. Meghan’s aesthetic has always shown restraint however so i dont think she’s dulled her shine. I will say though that she is showing more emotional trepidation than she would if she hadn’t been surrounded by these jerks. I swear, if homegirls sneezes, 10 articles get written about how she’s bullied Kate/the kids/is anti royal.
Meghan has dressed appropriately for the occasions. I’ve found some of the outfits worn by other royals to be all wrong for a funeral. Like Kate’s outfit screams look at me. Meghan is wearing the minimum, nothing flashy, perfectly executed (not a wrinkle to be found). Very respectful of Meghan and right for a funeral.
I see what you are saying. She has tried to take a step back and go “unnoticed.” But she just can’t. No matter how understated she goes her beauty shines bright. She’s also a good person, so the beauty within cannot be contained. She will always overshadow Kate. Always.
Exactly! Meghan could actively try to blend into the background, and she would still stand out, because she is just so graceful and beautiful.
It is impossible for Meghan to dim her light. She is too gorgeous. The Daily Fail have double the pictures of her than Kate, who will be mad.
Meghan has the “it” factor, carries herself with such poise, elegance as well as her stunning beauty. Meghan has never dulled herself and never will.
Meghan always walks away leaving everyone in awe of her.
Could not agree more.
I loved the dress and the hat, but was not a fan of the gloves – something about their bagginess threw off the look for me – marvel meets carmen san diego? once the gloves came off *chef’s kiss*
regardless, she outshone the others and i LOVE the significance of her wearing peals the queen gave her, along with a black version of the hat and dress she wore at the jubilee & queen’s bday
Kate’s hat has bats on it. Which I guess is fitting because she’s got bats in the belfry.
And can she not stand up straight even for this??!
Those little ones should not be part of this. Does William not remember, or does he think it won’t matter because the children weren’t actually close to the queen?
Princess Meghan was a portrait of subdued class. She nailed the look for the day. No jewels needed to stand out.
My goodness, poor George. I feel so much sadness and compassion for him being born into this. That poor little boy with his whole life laid out for him.
That “poor little boy” will have a gold piano. He will never ever feel hungry, or be cold from lack of heat, or have to worry about paying for his schooling, he will have multiple houses, he will never lack for top-notch medical care for him and his entire family, when he has one…
Every single thing he needs as a human being will be fulfilled. Whether or not it fulfills him emotionally, spiritually….whatever. He can cry into his billions stolen from the taxpayer.
I have zero pity for this family. I’m here for the fashion!
@LE I kind of see your point, materially and in privilege. George will never want for food or shelter or access to whatever place or stuff he wishes. Well, never, that is unless he marries a POC.
But human beings need and deserve love and emotional safety and support as well, particularly as children … and IMO being used as props, mini-adults for appearances’ sake at a giant state funeral, doesn’t seem to be filling that need. It’s continuing the set up for him and Charlotte to be the next emotionally unhealthy generation of Windsors.
Both Charles and William are mentally unfit after being raised in this cold institution. And now they will be in charge and have been traumatizing everyone around them since they became adults. And the tyrannical duo will also affect everyone in the UK and commonwealth. So, I think it does matter if George grows up traumatized and turns into a little monster like his Dad and Grandad.
@Lady 👏 👏👏
“Every single thing he needs as a human being will be fulfilled. Whether or not it fulfills him emotionally, spiritually….whatever.” That’s rather contradictory, seeing as how emotional and spiritual fulfillment ARE usually seen as basic needs for humans-at least necessary to lead a content life. This is a child who didn’t map out who and what he was born into. I still choose to be empathetic.
He can have every material comfort and still suffer. Suffering is not a competition. Diana also had every material comfort and suffered greatly due to the institution. Harry and Meghan have had every material comfort and suffer greatly due to the institution. The institution is toxic and he does deserve sympathy for being placed into it with no choice.
George could be like his parents not a good thing
It’s dehumanizing to have your whole life mapped out from the moment you are born, no matter how much wealth and privilege you have. Human beings should be allowed their humanity. He is being denied all the life choices most of us take for granted, as are all the royals. Even the less than sympathetic ones.
Lady Esther–everything ain’t everything. Look at Armie Hammer, for example. 😳😳 In addition, there was a study some years ago analyzing the psychological states of very rich kids and very poor kids. Both suffered terribly from unstable/unloving-family childhoods and having no real sense of safety or security–much less identity. The Wales kids are being raised in a bell jar that history proves over and over is no good for anyone.
Would any of us swop our children or loved nieces and nephews with the Cambridge kids if given a chance? There is no way in earth I would do it. The royal kids aren’t materially neglected, and they do have loving parents, but to grow up in the public eye with such rigid expectations? What if George grows up and wants to be a musician or an engineer and go live overseas? He can’t. It’s such a such a burden.
Little prince George better choose his wife carefully when he is ready to marry. He better not fall in love with a bi-racial woman at the risk of being shunned by his family and the BM.
“Wife” being the operative word. Could you imagine if what would make him happy was a husband?
Seriously though get that little boy a good education and a profession and burn this entire b***s**t monarchy system to the ground.
@Mia4S, I’ve wondered about how William and Kate would handle this- not just with George, but with any of their children.
@Mariana, I totally understand what you’re saying and I agree. Obviously it’s all relative- I mean, of course, I think all of us here have more sympathy for children who, for example, don’t even have access to clean water.
But we’re talking about George here. His entire life is already mapped out for him. He doesn’t get to dream about being an astronaut or a professional soccer player or whatever other kids can; his fate is sealed—presuming there’s still a monarchy when it’s his time to reign. He’s always going to be “different” even when with peers. He won’t be able to go anywhere, ever, without people taking photos of him, and he’ll never know if someone truly likes him for who he is, or if they’re just drawn to the status. He will never have any true privacy.
And even if there isn’t a monarchy by the time it’s his turn, he’s still a public figure, through no choice of his own, and I feel sorry for *any* child born into a situation like that. Especially in this cruel family.
ETA: don’t know why my username showed up like that— it’s Lorelei
I agree, Lorelei. It must have occurred to George at some point today that he will one day be in a box, carried around England and Scotland for over a week, while completely strangers gawk. What a huge bummer for a 9 year old.
When I look at it this way, I can’t believe more of them don’t abdicate.
@Lorelel I have some small hope they’d be compassionate and accepting on a personal level. But the “Firm” as it is now? Not a chance. The reaction would not be compassion and acceptance. Nothing I’ve seen gives me any hope of that. The institution is much too rotten.
Meghan looked the most elegant.
The daily fail is talking about regal and dignified Kate, we all know what they mean when the say that.
They will hate her even more for it. The fail can embiggen kkhate all they want. They can’t stop Meghan’s shine.
I’m a sucker for a cape so I love this.
Also, I noticed it has pockets – when they were all arranging themselves behind the coffin for the recessional, I noticed Meghan had her hands in her pockets for a second. So cue like 10 daily mail pieces about protocol!broken!ohnoes!
I hope M and H can get out of there soon. Skip the family dinner or whatever, just leave and have a well-earned drink on takeoff.
@Carrotface, I hope they’re already in the air, on their way across the Atlantic
Meghan is all effortless elegance. Kate will never stop being a try-hard.
Once again I tuned in just to see our girl then I went back to the laundry!
She looks sublime!
Didn’t understand why they put Prince George in a blue suit, but looking at these pictures, could it be Kate wanted him to match the Prince of Wales’ military uniform?
Maybe they thought black would have made too many people flashback to Will and Harry at Dianas’ funeral and start attacking them for it. “Mmm, yes, the peasants DEFINITELY won’t say we’re willingly traumatizing our children in exactly the same way I complained about if we put him in a BLUE suit.”
@MiaGirl, I noticed that too…bizarre
The clothes are dark and the lighting is so dim I can barely see Meghan’ dress but it does look elegant, something like a Valentino dress kind of. Meghan also looks a lot more relaxed. Maybe the prince and princess of Wales exhibited a bit of kindness in their interactions with her lately. Wouldn’t it be nice if they all treated each other with kindness and respect.
If she looks more relaxed, it’s because this shit is over today.
Snuffles–😂😂😂😂
😂 Please.
I guess you can dream. Meghan’s wearing Stella McCartney btw. She has the same dress in navy.
Maybe more relaxed because she knew she would be sitting next to Bea and not K&W?
I will respectfully say f*** u and f*** the current new Wales u stan
Wouldn’t it be lovely if the Wails didn’t obsess over unborn babies’ complexion or publicly snub 1 yr olds, or brief endlessly against the Sussexes? Wouldn’t that be amazing?!?
Seriously though, when is this all over? Will Harry and Meghan take a commercial flight or private jet? I need them back in Montecito ASAP!!
I’m willing to bet many of their friends have offered their private planes, to fly them the hell out of there at the first opportunity. I have an entire fake conversation in my head with Oprah and Tyler Perry bickering about who gets to rescue them.
Christine–😂😂😂
I’m guessing private, given everything that has gone down these 2 weeks. give them a chance for some rest and privacy.
Somehow William at these events in his uniform always has his family on the side with his sword. Hold his child’s (or wife’s) hand while making a difficult walk in an enormous crowd? Nah, he’s going to clutch his sword handle instead.
@ North of Boston, I was thinking of that very same sentiment. The least they could do is hold their children’s hands. They both look scared, overwhelmed and desperately need some form of comfort. A simple extension of giving them their hands to hold won’t cause the Monarchy to crumble, but apparently it’s too much to ask from their asinine parents.
It looks like Kate was afraid Charlotte was going to misbehave – she’s grabbing Charlotte’s coat in one of the photos.
Yeah she is GRIPPING her coat, not a consoling gesture to be seen. How hard is it to hold your kids hands at a damn funeral?
Didn’t want her to turn and look at Auntie Meghan perhaps? I’m dying at the posture comparison with Kate and Meghan in that pic.
SAS, it wouldn’t surprise me. Back when the family fissure first started, a couple of rota rats let slip interesting comments about how Charlotte and Meghan had bonded and Meghan was sad about the rift in part because she was quite fond of her. I found it interesting because the comments were at the point where the rota rats were attacking Meghan so I was surprised to see them admit to anything that put her in a positive light. It also put the TopCEO’s nastiness toward Meghan in a new light. Some folks don’t like seeing their kids get along well with other adults, particularly when said adult is the new attraction in town getting lots of love from her husband and the public. So yeah, I can believe the TopCEO would be holding Charlotte’s coat to keep her from being able to look at Meghan.
It’s interesting that @Sid says that, since I hadn’t heard that particular rumor before, but I know one that might tie into it. Wayyy back around the start of the smear campaign, I read a rather thinly veiled blind item. Now, it was from Blind Gossip, and I believe 90% of them are as made up as CDAN’s, so make of it what you will. But the item claimed the reason Kate first started blanking Meghan was because H&M were around W&K and kids, before the wedding, and while Kate was in a different room, Charlotte did something cute and Meghan took a picture of it on her phone.
Literally, that’s it. Now, the item was written in such a way that it went all out bashing Meghan for the audacity of… taking a photo of a kid – who is going to be your niece – doing something cute. It also heavily implied that Kate believed that Meghan would sell the photo to the press because she was an actress or some other such nonsense. And the comments section bashed Meghan like only people here would believe. I stopped reading BG after that.
Wow, I’m glad I’ve read this because I thought I was imagining things Little Charlotte looked back at Meghan and Meghan smiled at her. Kate then quickly made the little girl turn back around. What struck me was Meghan looked so sad about it. The whole scene was over in a matter of minutes but, I couldn’t make my mind up whether it was “protocol” or she didn’t want Charlotte talking to Meghan.
Yeah I noticed that and thought it was weird. I wondered if it was a stress response to being in such close proximity to Megan…
@Lynnintx, that’s such a plausible theory! It really makes a lot of sense. Because we know that Kate is THAT uptight and petty.
@Sid
You’re right! I had forgotten about those reports til you just mentioned it. Makes KHate’s behavior even more disgusting that she cost her daughter a beloved aunt because she’s lazy and racist. I’ve never felt such contempt for someone I don’t know
No surprise there. Kate sees everything as an extension of herself, so it would make narcissistic sense she wouldn’t want her kids “liking” Meghan better than her.
Children know. That’s why they follow Harry around like he’s the Pied Piper. That’s it, they just know. They know who is nice and who they should stay away from. Who is open to them and who is closed off. They know who is kind and who is not. I knew I was an okay person when a child with Down syndrome threw his arms around me at a rummage fair. One minute I’m rifling through some odds and ends, the next I have this child’s arms around my waist hugging me tight. It still tears me up.
If I had children and H&M were their uncle and aunt, if they wanted to have them for part of the August break, I would happily send them off. And that is what makes this sad, children are missing out on positive enlarging experiences because of adult selfishness.
My husband’s grandmother died when our daughter was about Charlotte’s age and we decided she was too young to go to the funeral. And this was a small family affair, not some internationally televised event. Those poor kids.
This is why I suspect someone else ran out to get tights for Meghan the day the Queen died: because they bought opaque ones, and WOC rarely if ever do the opaque ones: it’s sheer black or sheer white, like she’s worn ever since. And, yes, she stuns and stands out here. Elegant and poised, respectful and all class.
They both looked good but none of the hats (incl. Charlotte’s) are great. I don’t know what’s up with the hat issue but Kate has not been able to find a really good one in black. It shouldn’t be this hard, she can pull off hats in general.
Poor kids. I was twelve at my grandfather’s funeral and nobody prepared me for the amount of people who would show up. They lived in a small village and their families had lived there and in the neighboring villages for centuries. He also ran his own business. It was a f*cking circus, everybody knew him. The cemetery was packed and I thought I had lost my mind.
Meghan is simply elegant and understood the assignment. The other one tried to make yet another funeral her personal gaudy fashion show.
It’s funny how William was talking about how difficult walking behind the coffin was a few days ago, only to have his kids do the same for millions of people to see.
Meghan’s dress is gorgeous! But the hat? What is it with Brits and their stupid hats?
And did Kate and Meghan wear the same hat on purpose? Or is Kate seething that they match?!!
These pictures are not doing Meghan’s hat justice because her hat is gorgeous. It is the black version of the white hat she for for the jubilee service. There are better pictures on Twitter.
Yes, the same as the white hat which I also thought was more of beach hat material.
I also thought Megan and Kate’s hate looked very similar.
So I’m actually quite into Meghan’s hat. Mostly bc in so many pics and vids, she has perfect posture but can just subtly lower her head and completely hide her eyes. No one knows where she’s looking or what her eyes are doing in that moment. It’s mysterious and cool. Love it.
I love Meghan’s outfit, because it’s beautiful, elegant, restrained – perfect for this solemn occasion. I don’t love the hat, though, as I think it’s a bit too big, and throws off the proportions. I take your point about her being able to hide under it, though, Jais.
“The Waleses Were Also There” made me spit out my coffee.
I loved that part. 😆
Same, I died laughing. Instant classic from Kaiser. 😂
At least the kids get to wear sensible shoes. All those vertiginous heels look painful!
“sensible shoes” that is giving me flashbacks to the whole flower girls with no socks or tights with their shoes scandal of the century haha.
Those poor children. How do those people accept giving up their children for good pr? Obscene
As Harry said, they are trapped… the couriers and RR demand and they have to serve… the position, the titles, the money are more important to them…
I do think that George and Charlotte are old enough to attend their grandmother’s funeral. What I have difficulty with is that they need to do so in front of hundreds of people in WA and millions of people on television/ internet. They should have been hidden if their parents wanted them there.
I agree that they are old enough to attend a funeral..especially George, as this is his heritage. Unfortunately, this wasn’t a simple funeral but a rather elaborate event with many cameras, guests etc… that is my only objection
I think that’s my favorite hat we’ve seen Meghan wear. She looks lovely, elegant and classy, nothing flashy.
Kate looks okay but the necklace is overkill in itself AND it doesnt work with the dress.
I’m okay with George and Charlotte attending in general (it was an hour long ceremony, at 9 George should have been fine sitting through that, and even Charlotte seemed to do okay) but I don’t think they should have put them in the processional at all and I don’t think they should have them in the car, that just adds onto the time required to be “on,” you know?
I think Kate wore the usual coatdress she has in every color.. it reminds me the blue one she wore during Easter, earlier this year
She will never get the concept of editing a look. That necklace is clowtown with the hat etc. she just has no style. She’s meant to wear basic clothes and drive a minivan, which is totally fine – but not for the same job as Princess Diana.
I agree Becks1. The children did very good. This is their heritage and legacy so I think it was appropriate they attend Gan-Gan’s services. Meghan was perfection; Kate…she dresses so old for her age. It’s always a fashion Groundhog Day with her choices.
Okay I’m actually sort of editing my comment about George and Charlotte…..they went to the funeral service in Windsor, I think asking two kids to sit through two hour-long services with the cameras on them in one day is a lot. They should have just done the Windsor service.
I agree with this. The other kids attended that service at Windsor and she was their Gan Gan as much as for the wales kids. And some of them knew her longer since they were older.
The kids did fine considering but it was a lot for them and their parents are putting firm business ahead of what’s decent for young kids.
Meghan’s whole outfit wasn’t only classy,elegant and dignified, it was also symbolic as I read somewhere..her hat was the exact copy of the white hat she wore during the Queen’s jubilee and the dress was the black version of a blue one she wore when she met the queen during a festival. You can honor someone without wearing jewels…
It looked like she was again wearing the earrings the Queen gave her for her wedding. That says a lot. It’s very thoughtful that she chose to wear a treasured gift from the Queen.
It’s sweet because it’s so personal to highlight the links she has with TQ. Kate’s just raiding the jewelry box.
Beautiful Princess Meghan. Understated elegance, naturally charismatic. Wishing Madame Duchess a comfortable and safe flight home to her wonderful babies and mother. Thank you for showing so much strength and courage, just to support your husband and pay respect to ER.
I don’t really have much thoughts on George and Charlotte. The Wails claim they are the childhood “experts” and can offer the “middle class stability” – whatever these mean. Sit back and let them handle it themselves. Anyway the entire BRF has shown time and again how they use their children for PR, which is partly why HM bounced.
Meghan’s outfit is elegant, understated and somber. I’m surprised Kate whipped out that ordinary version of a black coat dress–isn’t that the style she has in other colors? It looks like the one she wore last Easter in a pastel. I expected something more unique for ER’s funeral. The choker is just gaudy. I thought Ma Middleton looked very nice except for the chunky necklace.
As for Charlotte and George, this is a very very very long event from start to finish this morning. I am sure they are hungry, bored, need the bathroom. It’s way way too much to ask of them in this spectacle that is a lot for adults to endure.
I feel so badly for George and Charlotte. A new home, new school and no close friends to help them just be themselves when this is all over. I hope at least 1 or more parents have asked their child to make an effort to be sympathetic to them and include them in friend groups until they find their comfort place with others.
Poor George is doomed. He’s already clenching his fists.
He is doomed. His expressions are the most troubling. Their children will grow up stunted, incapable of becoming somewhat stable in their adult relationships. They hear and see their parents constant fights with the insults hurled on a constant basis. Once they are adults they will see it for all that it is, used as pawns in their parents “game” of PR.
The little guy almost always seems so nervous in public, and it’s been like that from the beginning. And I imagine the recent school change and having to start all over and make new friends isn’t the best either. The brf needs to rethink a lot of things, but they’ve never really cared about royal children’s emotional welfare so this is what it is.
Madame duchess looks graceful and elegant and she didn’t need all the queens jewelry she could fit into her hand to do it . Kate really is too try hard and tacky as F.
God, that necklace. Kate has no subtlety, no taste, no common sense. You just DO NOT wear something so gaudy with a day dress, much less at a funeral! Throw on a single strand of pearls and a pair of small pearl or diamond studs. And children are not meant to be accessories. This is not your show, bitch.
I know, I just can’t bear to look at her any more. She’s so ridiculous at this point and the British media trying to make her into Diana just emphasizes how basic she is. She’s Kathy nouveau riche.
I thought she was lovely when they got married, I hated her dress but I thought she was elegant and not try hard. I don’t know what’s happened to her. Well… it was Meghan that happened. Meghan really showed up Kate’s lack of style.
Don’t forget laziness and incompetent as well. You don’t sit around for 10+ years and endear yourself to anyone especially when she knew what was expected of her.
Yes that choker made the whole ensemble tasteless. It looked like everything about her was heavy. Big hat, big necklace, big veil. I just know something wasn’t right there. Hope Kate can learn some style from Meghan.
Look at Carole’s funeral outfit. It is clear that she is dressing her daughter – and neither has any taste nor class.
I am not surprised at her choice of dressing. CarolE looks absolutely atrocious, she has mixed garden party hat, the ugliest necklace mixed in with a horrendous dress all while Michael keeps his distance from her.
I also looked at Sophiesta and am bewildered by her choice of dress. Sophiesta fumbled, fell and was dropped from the balcony with her tasteless display.
Agree, BothSidesNow: Carole looks awful! That oversized hat … that gaudy choker … I cannot find the words.
When will these people stop using children as props? Atleast they didn’t have to walk in the procession, I guess that’s progress.
Tell me you’re not Irish Catholic without telling me you’re not Irish Catholic…I’m bemused by all the people saying the kids are too young for funerals. There’s no such thing in my family, and some of my earliest memories are funerals, which came after two days of “waking” and was followed by a procession of family into and out of the church led by bagpipes and being stared at by the hundred or so people who came to attend the Mass/service. Kids can do this. It’s fine—sure, it feels crazy, but kids learn to rise to the occasion by being invited into adult occasions, not by being kept away from them.
I’m not Irish Catholic. Neither are the Windsors. They are using these kids as human shields to fill in the “space” in the Cambridge/Cornwall/Wales marriage. Thus isn’t out of respect or reverence for Great Granny.
It’s tacky af.
Any time the kids are with them, they’re accused of using them as fill in space. We all know everyone hates Will and Kate but good grief, it’s ok for their kids to be at a funeral for their Great Grandma. It’s not like the jubilee which was all day , and too much for a child, this was short and too the point. It was a basic church service.
Still in My Robe, I agree.
Agree, they’re old enough to attend a funeral and this one was mercifully short. The reaction about them being there is over the top.
The funeral is still going on; it just moved to a new location in Windsor, where they are doing it all again. So mercifully short, no.
Ha! I think it’s a big ask to have the kids at a ginormous international event, but they were born into an unusual family & institution.
That said, your comment reminded me of Mr. Bathory’s grandmother’s funeral. She was Irish Catholic & we all spent days in a small house eating & drinking before the funeral. I have fond memories from the time we got to spend with family during that period. And yes, children attended her funeral mass. My SIL had to take my nephew to the back of the church when he got fussy, so I was left to answer my niece’s questions about death & explain why we couldn’t take communion since we weren’t Catholic.
@ Still in My Robe, The Kennedy’s were Irish Catholic but we all saw that Jacqueline had a strong hold and a family of protection around her children at JK’s funeral, which was viewed by the millions as well. Jacqueline protected her children which it evidently NOT a technique that their parents prioritize. It’s on the same level of exposure as well as the throngs of thousands of people in their vicinity.
I grew up Episcopalian and my husband is Jewish. I agree they are not too young for a funeral. My kids were older than that when their grandparents died, but had they been 9 and 7, they would have been at the funerals. And my son did attend the funeral for his great-grandfather. He was about 8. My daughter didn’t go; I decided 5 was a little too young.
But Charlotte and George are in grade school now. They’re old enough.
You forget about the cameras spreading the images of the children internationally in still and video form! That’s what’s objectionable: the display. They’re being used as tools.
Sure..they can do this, attend a funeral, I mean, especially George who is nine. All children have to confront the reality of life… however, what is criticized here is the fact that it’s not a simple funeral but a state event with cameras and a great number of people. The Queen’s other grandchildren aren’t there. Charlotte is only 7. They just brought both of them out for good press after the suggestion of the coutiers…
Sorry, I just noticed Peter ‘s children are there
@ Still —- same in my family, funerals are a many day affair and involve everyone in the family.
The criticisms about this particular service and these children were already loaded — same names, same complaints, different Monday.
@Still in my Robe I lived that childhood too regarding Irish funerals. It was just something that was expected of us so I don’t have a problem with George and Charlotte attending a funeral at this age.
However, none of those funerals were televised for seven hours straight with thousands of bystanders, several long slow moving car trips, two processions, two services, a standing at attention service while the coffin was transferred to a hearse. There hasn’t been a break for these children all day and it’s just way too long.
I noticed that Zara has her girls present at the Windsor service, and it certainly would have been more appropriate for Charlotte and George to slip into the pews at St. George’s along with the other great-grandkids. There was no reason to drag them along through this all-day spectacle.
ITA with Harper here. In my large Irish-American family, I went to funerals before I could spell. Funerals were a part of life.
But our funerals were not this stilted or lengthy. We took turn holding babies. We could take noisy toddlers for brief walks in the hallways. The older kids helped to keep the younger ones happy. There are always a lot of tears, but also laughter. Our kids are not on display. (Likewise with weddings.) Plus, our wakes are relaxed affairs, filled with stories and the occasional song and recitation of the Rosary (and Jameson’s …).
I see no problem with including George and Charlotte, but heavens … George looked so anxious. I wish Early Years Expert and Will had been less rigid and more comforting.
There were other great grandchildren who did not attend the first service and who were older. They did attend the Windsor service though, which was smaller and less public.
The pressure they are putting on George and Charlotte isn’t just attending a funeral. It’s multiple services, processions and being watched by millions. Let’s stop pretending these kids are in the same position as regular kids attending a funeral. They aren’t and if they dared act up they would be ripped in the media.
They did well for what were adult expectations. But their parents should have had more consideration instead of placing them in this position.
Chicano Catholic funerals are much like the Irish Catholic funerals you describe: huge Mass attendance, lots of music (all of my family’s funerals and weddings feature mariachis, and many of my extended family members are gifted musicians), a big graveside service — and kids all over the place. We also feature a big wake with lots and lots of food (válgame Dios, the FOOD). But the kids usually aren’t dressed to the nines and required to comport themselves with rigid dignity. No one minds the odd crying baby during or after the services, and if a kid acts up, s/he’s taken out of the chapel and allowed to run around a bit. And of course, there are no cameras (except for the odd elderly tia who takes surreptitious photos and then tries to show everyone for the next few weeks) and no global audience.
The last family funeral I attended was for a distant cousin who died of COVID complications. I was one of the few people there without a child. I remember some of the kiddies running around the cemetery during the graveside service, relieved to stretch their legs — and no one lifted an eyebrow. Let kids be kids, for crying out loud.
100% agree.
I attended my first funeral when I was 5ish. My grandfather died when I was Charlotte’s age and I attended. This doesn’t seem weird at all to me. Yes, it’s a big state event, but these kids have been to other large events. I don’t think it’s weird or too much to expect of a kid. Don’t underestimate children.
Meghan looked gorgeous 😍 simply no words. And she didn’t even need gaudy jewels to stand out of the crowd.
The other one wore a veil covering her face,as if she was the mourning widow. Also left her daughter behind while the son shook hands with some lady.
Are people actually complaining about that? Lol, oh no skin! If someone’s forearms showing drives you to the fainting couch, life in general would be difficult.
Edit- I guess that comment was deleted.
@Dee(2), I’m LMFAO at “If someone’s forearms showing drives you to the fainting couch, life in general would be difficult.” 😂/😭
Oh Khate
Wow. Kate just doesn’t get it at all does she? She really thinks that she is the moment and that all eyes will and SHOULD be on her. Her ego is massive and her vanity is hilarious. Dripping in jewels at QEII’s funeral? She isn’t even the Queen’s Consort! She is the heirs wife.
Meghan looks perfect. And not just because I love Meghan but because she looks dignified as well as incredibly fashionable. Such beauty and understated, RESPECTFUL elegance.
That is exactly what is happening in that small, pea sized brain and thought process of KHate. KHate sees herself as the one that should be fawned upon, all while the children of QEII are mourning.
KHate has seriously fallen prey to her own massive ego all while exposing her insecurities for all to see.
Well said. She is a mess.
Meghan’s dress is amazing. She looks beautiful and understated class – 100%. No daytime diamonds necessary. No mob wife veil, just simple elegance. Very proud of our American Duchess.
Yeah, I like both Kate and Meghan’s hats, but Kate just overdid it with all the jewelry and vail. Too much going on at once. If she would have not included the vail and the ugly choker , she would have looked good.
Today is the day Kate should have worn the crucifix. The choker is a nice piece just not with that outfit.
Actually that’s a really good option. Too bad subtlety isn’t in her wheelhouse.
Meghan looked classy and beautiful. Kate’s hat was too big – I think she was hiding her face from any close ups from the camera because she normally has her own photographer with touch ups.
Yeah, I like both Kate and Meghan’s hats, but Kate just overdid it with all the jewelry and vail. Too much going on at once. If she would have not included the vail and the ugly choker , she would have looked good. Hoping there is a separate post covering Queen Leticia here. Always enjoy her style.
I know those pictures are a moment in time but poor George. The clenched fists, the worried looks towards his sister. Did these people consult with a child psychologist before bringing the children to the funeral?
Have they ever looked at his face when they trot him out in public? Doesn’t take and ‘early years expert’ to see how uncomfortable he is. Charlotte seems to be natural at it but then again so did Harry and he’s just recently said how hard it always was.
Everything about her screams “look at me”…if she wasn’t so mean spirited I’d feel sorry for her
I think everyone should lay off the kids and their parents. They are in a very unique position. They are handling everything fine.
Regal Beagle, I think we’ve discussed this in previous Jubbly posts. The problem for the kids is that they get shoved into the spotlight at big events. They should be taken to smaller engagements that have something to do with children. That would get them comfortable when they are out in the public eye during the big events. Unfortunately, the children always look uncomfortable and anxious. That’s not their fault.
I guess they’re handling everything fine.
I understand, but this is not your normal family situation. I think they did good and acted like kids do at times. Everyone who has kids can relate. My girls would have been punching the crap out of each other at that age. Heck they are now 28 & 25 and still occasionally take a whack at each other. Lol
They both looked great. As for the hats…they are legit the same size. Idk why we continue to pit the two against each other.
Because, BeeRose, Kate has been horrible to Meghan. Kate’s ridiculous lack of restraint when it comes to dressing for occasions like this is just one more manifestation of how horrible she is.
She has to be the center of attention apparently. Even at her grandmother-in-law’s funeral.
what else are we going to do all day?
Kate’s hat is fussy with bows, Meghan’s hat is all simplicity as well as transparent. Bows are not funeral wear. Kate wore a gaudy outfit with bows and wayyyy too much jewelry at Philip’s funeral as well. A funeral for a monarch is not the time to bring out the big bling. Meghan, on the other hand, is elegantly and appropriately dressed.
@Jaded, I’m glad that you pointed out that bows are not funeral wear— I just saw a photo of Meghan in the white version of the hat she wore today, and that one DID have a bow. But she knew enough to have it removed for this occasion.
They can tell us how regal and perfect Kate is and how she never puts a foot wrong in every single day’s newspapers, but actions speak louder than words and Meghan is clearly the regal one who knew how to dress appropriately for this funeral.
I agree with the person upthread who mentioned that Meghan has the BEST skin. The best makeup is a good skin. She has flawless skin that gives her a youthful look. Add to that is her very good and confident posture. She exuded simplicity and understated elegance. She slayed it at the Queen’s funeral.
I agree, which is why I don’t understand why her makeup was So. Heavy. When she’s fresh faced she’s beautiful, and her casual chic is on point. But here her eye makeup, bronzer and, um, lip refresh all combined made her look more nightclub ready than state funeral appropriate.
Pamplemousse, you might look elsewhere for better pictures of Meghan. I can see the freckles on her face, so her makeup isn’t heavy. Did you perchance check out Wails makeup? You might want to do that.
Yesterday I was thinking I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate’s outfit went chosen or approved by the Queen herself.
It wouldn’t surprise me either — everything else about this was micro managed from the start. The general consensus is that Kate somehow ran to TQ’s quarters and ransacked the jewels as soon as no one was looking. Obviously all of these pieces were given to her ahead of time or pre-planned or she wouldn’t have access to them.
Or do we think TQ just had chests of overflowing jewels hanging around the castle (I would, but that’s me).
Appropriately dressed in a simple, yet an elegant style, an effortless feat on the part of Duchess of Sussex.
A very understated look with clean lines and no fuss.
Simply beautiful and well done.
Meghan looked STUNNING! So appropriate and elegant.
Meghan is absolutely stunning. Simple and elegant and beautiful. Kate walks in with the bee keeper hat, huge veil, gaudy choker, ugly coat dress. And her two kids flanked for extra attention. She is a self serving, insecure, jealous, evil woman and she is really becoming quite good at showing it off now.
The choker is not my favorite. I like Kate’s hat better than Meghan’s. I like both of their dresses, but I didn’t love the gloves Meg had. I think it’s fine George and Charlotte went to the funeral – they probably want to say goodbye as well.
Didn’t some commenters call that Kate would wear a showy, huge hat with a gaudy, huge veil? Huge hat, huge veil, huge gaudy choker (nobody else is wearing such showy jewelry?? Even Camilla who LOVES her multi strand pearl chokers isn’t wearing one), prominent pearl dangly earrings, prominent decorations on the hat… the v-neck of her coat doesn’t go with the bulky choker necklace.
As for the kids, were George and Charlotte the only great-grandchildren present? Were Peter Phillips’s kids there too? He is the father of the Queen’s oldest great-grandchildren. If they weren’t there, there was NO reason to bring George and Charlotte at all. They are too young for such a somber over the top state funeral.
Meghan looked very appropriate, muted, and chic. I hope she’s doing okay and that she and Harry don’t have to return for familial obligations to the UK in a very long time. I wonder if they’d be allowed to skip Charles’s coronation.
Meghan was the epitome of elegance. She was dignified, respectful. Loved what she wore. Her stance reminded me of the Commonwealth ceremony when they left. That sort of peace, knowing she was about to get the hell off of Salt Island and away from these people.
There are pictures on Twitter of Meghan wearing black gloves with the ensemble. British Vogue and Vogue are discussing the look on their accounts.
It’s a perfect hat for this newly minted princess. You can’t see how not-sad she is.
Who needs photoshop when you have such a big veil?
Meghan hat is sheer and when photograph from above you can still see her beautiful face
https://twitter.com/AngieGreaves/status/1571831807837880320?t=AZFuLG7PbNfmBqeJTEThEQ&s=19
Meghan is such a beautiful woman.
Thanks for the link!
That’s so pretty! Thanks for the link!
I think the kids were a buffer between the two couples
I disagree. Those children were there to garner as much attention as possible toward the Wails. Unfortunately for them (and good for us) the live cameras couldn’t avoid showing Harry.
I think their presence served multiple purposes (as terrible as that sounds). To be a buffer between the couples, to be a buffer between Will and Kate, and to (try to) be the center of attention (aka keep the Sussexes from naturally drawing eyes). Think they failed on that last part, judging from everything I’ve seen on social media.
Sorry, this is giving me Serena Joy at a funeral vibes. Capes are ruined for me since the Handmaid’s Tale.
Meghan looks calm and unbothered, as if she has made peace with the events of the past 10 days and can now go home to her children and resume her life.
Slightly off topic but, bliddy funny all the same. I was scrolling through the Fail’s picture and one caption is (and I quote) – “The Duchess and other members of the Royal Family…………”. I chuckled because the “other” members in the picture were Camilla, Kate, George, Charlotte and Sophie. 😆 😆 😆
@LauraD, I am deceased ☠️
The Daily Fail just cannot get enough of Meghan. Her images were the ones they were waiting for. She is a photographers dream. Kate is not.
People mag’s lead item right now is Meghan tearing up at the funeral. It’s depressing to know she will get targeted for this somehow.
She was openly crying, so her feet will be held to the proverbial fire.
I’m sure they’ll all say it’s fake, she’s an actress, blah blah— but her emotion absolutely came across as genuine to me. This probably brought back a lot of memories for her, from a time and place she’d left behind, and I imagine she’d have very complicated feelings about the entire thing.
(Not to mention this was like the tenth day in a row of her having to deal with it all, after being thrust back into the situation so abruptly. She thought she was going away for a three-day work trip, and then all of a sudden…alllllllll of this. It must be overwhelming.)
I would not be surprised if Harry and Meghan were on the way to the airport in their mourning clothes.
I’m sure they miss their kids and home terribly
Charlotte overshadowed her own mother. Her hat was gorgeous and I love the horseshoe brooch. It’s unfortunate that she either cried or got something in her eye and the photos are everywhere and she’s only 7. I wish her parents put more thought into not making them attend a public and high profile state funeral.
Kate looked angry and I didn’t like the veil.
Agree, Charlotte was just perfect. Crying at a funeral is to be expected and IMHO why neither child should have been and a funeral televised worldwide.
She was crying.
I thought Charlotte looked adorable in her little hat. It’s rare for me to see a child of that age wearing a hat.
That overhead shot of Meghan is a classic. She looks so mysterious! I hope she and Harry are headed home on the first thing smoking. Leave the Deplorables behind for good.
Can Meghan next sue the Daily Mail for only allowing negative comments about her through? Moderating is one thing, but you can’t get a negative comment through on any member of the royal family…and somehow hers are all negative.
The Fail has a big axe to grind. They encourage negative comments but l think they are manipulated.
I saw a picture of Charlotte crying (TMZ) and neither Kate nor William held her hand walking into church. Ice cold.
Heartbreaking…although in closeup you can see Kate putting her hands on her back and arm. It’s got to be overwhelming for a 7 year old to have to go through that, poor little thing.
I have seen in other places that she was stating to Meghan “Stay away from Charlotte” as if she was protecting her from Meghan, I think that is what she wanted to come across and she did it. She is a total witch.
I can see Princess Meghan is genuinely mourning and ignoring all the tacky noise from the BM and RF. A true example of what Hemingway meant by “grace under pressure.”
I normally think Meghan can do no wrong style wise and I love her dress/cape but that hat is not it, imo.
I cant believe how KHate refuses to look at her when they are two feet apart. It literally looks like shes straining her neck to look the other way. Great example she’s setting for her kids. She’s such a petty bitch.
As usual, Duchess Meghan looks classy, elegant, and glamorous. Love her.
Yes, everyone is saying that Kate could not disguise her hatred towards Meghan.
She has always been jealous. She wanted Meghan out of the way but didn’t realise that with the Sussexes gone and the Queen dead she has a very bleak life ahead doing more and more duties. Kate might have a breakdown with the prospect of what lies ahead.
Evev, unfortunately, I see Kate greeting all her female guests in future exactly as she’s treating Meghan now. She’s incapable of being gracious to other women because she’s jealous and insecure. Her husband’s wandering eye and nether parts don’t help. I wouldn’t be surprised if it were Kate who disinvited Crown Princess Mary, as she’s a very pretty woman as well as competent and regal. In no way will Kate want to compete with that.
Sammie, I guess we disagree. I do see Kate like this and if it’s stereotypical, there are people who fit the stereotype. No one forced Kate to make up the crying story or to ignore or stare daggers at Meghan. It’s what I and the world see. She chose this behavior, as did William, and they both get the criticism.
The elegance and simplicity of Meghan’s ensemble – Wow! The cape dress, the hat!, gloves, her flawless makeup – all of it was just stunningly beautiful. She obviously has genuine affection for Harry’s grandmother and has demonstrated that during these funeral events. The curtsy Meghan made toward the queen the other day radiated a sad goodbye to one who was kind to both her husband and herself.
Meghan’s curtsy was exquisite. Such poise, balance, grace, respect and love. She can give a master class in curtsying. I hope to God she’ll never do one again.
Agree hard with all four sentences, jferber.
Meghan was a vision, truly.
And what is hilarious to me is that every time this “hated” woman appears in public, she trends; meanwhile the Peggingtons scramble to get articles about their greatness to appear on social media. Imagine the bile with those two.
All the jewelry in the world cannot undo the aging that envy and hatred and a devotion to empty social climbing will do to one’s face.
But I am relieved this is almost over. Just having to watch the hatred and racism heaped upon those two, and knowing it was their own families behind it, has had a surprisingly detrimental effect on my own mental health. It is so very unjust.
I really like Meghan’s look for the funeral. So elegant and she was impeccable. Some of the photos were really iconic. The dress was really pretty and suited her and the occasion. I know she wore it previously in a blue version but for some reason, it looks so much better in black. The hat was good too. So tired of the ridiculous attacks on her. Why is she crying,/ holding hands, having lips etc. It’s just insane. Anyway, glad it’s all over. They must be drained both mentally and physically.
Just came here to say that I read the article title as “The Weasels” and it really made me laugh.
L4Frimaire, is Meghan now being attacked for “having lips?” It wouldn’t surprise me.
Is she pregnant again or are her undergarments bunching??tell me she is pregnant again!!!!
Honestly, I felt this look a little too dramatic with the cape, gloves and dark tights (which WOC usually never ever wear).
I think the hat would have looked better with a veil/netting. It looks too beachy on its own.