Duchess Meghan looked elegant in a cape, the Waleses were also there

The Prince and Princess of Wales were seemingly persuaded to bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte to QEII’s funeral today. No one was expecting that a few days ago, then suddenly the Mail reported that “courtiers” thought it would be a good idea to stress the line of succession at QEII’s funeral. George is only 9 years old, Charlotte is only 7 years old. Way too young for a state funeral, in my opinion. Charlotte and George walked alongside their parents, with the Wessexes and Sussexes following them in the final procession into Westminster Abbey.

As for the new Princess of Wales… she styled herself a lot like Prince Philip’s funeral. She even wore the same pearl-and-diamond necklace/choker. I believe her jewelry is all from QEII or the Royal Collection. Kate’s hat is very big but I thought she would style herself to be more attention-grabbing, honestly. As for the Duchess of Sussex, she wore a sleek look – a simple, somewhat fitted black dress, below the knees, with a built-in cape. She looked elegant and beautiful. I’m sure the haters are mad about it.