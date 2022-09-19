Open Post: Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral commences

Here’s an Open Post for today’s state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. It’s already the weirdest social event of the year, perhaps of the decade. World leaders, diplomats, foreign monarchs and the dregs of the Windsor clan are all coming out for this. Seriously, every awkward cousin and Nazi-relation from the Windsors will be there, but the guest list for “foreigners” has been limited to one primary plus a guest, meaning that someone like Princess Michael of Kent gets priority over Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.
On Saturday, suddenly the Mail began wondering whether Prince George would come to the funeral. George just turned 9 years old this summer and he’s already being scheduled like a working royal, making appearances throughout the Jubbly and wearing an uncomfortable suit to Wimbledon. The Mail claimed that the courtiers tried to convince William and Kate to bring George (and only George): “Courtiers are keen for Prince George to be at the funeral in some capacity, if only to reassure the nation of the order of succession.” Literally, there’s a new king and a new Prince of Wales, and yet the line of succession needs to be polished at QEII’s funeral? Apparently so, because late Sunday, we learned George AND Charlotte would come to the funeral and walk behind their parents in the Abbey. They are way too small for that.
Anyway, we’ll have posts throughout the morning about the funeral, especially once we get photos in.
Here’s the live stream:
George and Charlotte being front and centre is totally kHate’s idea in retaliation to the Wessex’s kids being part of the vigil as well as an attention seeking stunt to take away from H&M. I agree they are far too young – its William and Harry behind their mother’s coffin all over again. I think James was too young for the virgil at 14 – he really struggled.
There was some drama with the Spanish royals – the former King and Queen turned up at the reception last night even after being asked NOT to attend by the Spanish gov.
Ma and Pa Mids are there – really them over the Crown Princess of Denmark?!?! I can’t help it, seeing their mugs at events like this get my blood boiling – they really are just grasping. Now we see where kHate gets it from.
But more importantly, who is on Major Johnny watch?!?!?
Major Johnny is mine! 😊
Totally agree that George and Charlotte are too young for this. I understand Harry and William walking behind the coffin of their mother. As hard as it was they might have regretted it had they not done it. But the queen was not George and Charlotte ‘s mother, it was their great grand mother and I don’t think they were close.
kHate is wearing a big ass flying saucer hat, a massive pearl choker with a blue stone on it – girlfriend is totally going for the mobster widow look.
Cams looked good.
Char looks cute in her hat.
I’ve only seen a glimpse or two of Kate but I def noticed the hat and choker. I guess she couldn’t help herself?
Wait, aren’t the Spanish royals somehow related to the Queen? Why TF would they not be invited to the reception?
I’m not watching, would rather just read everyone’s wonderful commentary here!
BBC had a lingering close up of Rose Hanbury arriving with her husband lol
Rose looking lovely, with an appropriate (stunning) broach.
Ugh. Watching the commentary on Ch 7 in Aus (switched from Channel 9 when I realisedthey had Karl Stephanovic on) and they’ve got Victoria Arbiter as a commentator.
Her pretty prissy pinny voice is driving me up the wall.
I’m watching ABC (which is actually BBC). I could not stomach Steffanovic or Kochie. The BBC is typically ott, but its not 7 or 9.
Ha, I thought it didn’t start until 8.
Thanks for the heads-up, just switched over.
Thank you for posting at this time of day! Much appreciated.
Boris hasn’t combed his hair.
Probably still annoyed he doesn’t get to make a speech.
Carrie’s outfit is…a choice
Her face was sourer than any of Waity Wails’s best.
I think George and Charlotte are old enough to make the short walk with family. Thank goodness they left Louis at home! I think I just saw Charlotte wearing a tiny hat in the car with Camilla and Kate.
I can’t imagine when else in my lifetime I’ll be able to see such a gathering of names. It’s pretty amazing!
agreed, i dont want to be impressed but i am. this is incredible, not just the guest list but the ceremonial with all the different soldiers we are watching at the moment. The Brits know how to put on a show
Apparently some BBC announcer is getting dragged in comments on IG I think for being unable to get the names of any of the European Royals right especially Queen Margrethe of Denmark. I’m starting to think the BRF and BM are retaliating against the DRF for having the Queen’s jubilee events last weekend.
Yep, you called it. Waity Wails has the large hat AND veil.
At least she’s eschewed anything sparkly on it.
Giant sparkly pearl necklace…is it protocol to wear more jewels than the Queen Consort? Looks too much imo
as ghoulish as I feel it is for children to walk in a funeral procession aired live to millions, I don’t feel it’s on the same level as forcing kids who have just violently lost their mother prematurely to kids who have lost a great grandmother. the reactions of some that this is the worst thing ever are a bit OTT, though I do generally agree it’s very inappropriate and tacky.
I am here. It is too early!
I missed a lot of the arrivals bc I was not waking up before 530 lol.
Did they show ANY of the foreign royals arriving?
Not that I know – am watching the BBC footage and they showed the Biden’s arriving. Haven’t seen Meghan but did see Waity and her big ass hat.
I am watching from Canada and they did show the foreign royals and the world leaders.