King Charles III left a note to his mother on her coffin. He also chose the colorful flowers for the casket spray. A lil’ spider decided to hitch a ride! [Buzzfeed]
Pat Sajak has been MAGA for a while, so it’s not surprising that he posed for a photo with Marjorie Taylor Green. [Dlisted]
Analysis of Prince Harry’s military uniform situation. [LaineyGossip]
Post Malone was hospitalized after falling through his stage. [Seriously OMG]
A discussion about “period pills.” [Jezebel]
This season’s Michael Kors collection is very cute/fun. [Go Fug Yourself]
The British media is upset about the New York Times’s QEII coverage. [Gawker]
More history on the jewels the Princess of Wales wore today. [Just Jared]
The English-language remake of Goodnight Mommy that no one wanted. [Pajiba]
Viola Davis looked cute at a screening of The Woman King. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico. [Towleroad]
Sydney Sweeney models Cong Tri. [Egotastic]

34 Responses to ““King Charles III wrote a final note to his mother & chose the flowers” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 19, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    Charles in Charge and it’s already a big mess.

    Patty Sajak has been a racist windbag for years.

    I actually kind of dig Michael Kors new collection.

  2. Well Wisher says:
    September 19, 2022 at 12:40 pm

    The note was a lovely sentiment.

  3. tealily says:
    September 19, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    I thought the flowers were stunning. They felt slightly unconventional and a little wild to me. Absolutely beautiful.

    • Miranda says:
      September 19, 2022 at 1:24 pm

      I also really liked the arrangement (minus the spider; see below). I’m finally having my big church wedding at the end of the year, and I was thinking, “hmm, would it be weird to show my florist a funereal arrangement for inspiration?” 😂

      • SnoodleDumpling says:
        September 19, 2022 at 1:33 pm

        You know there are going to be people using that flower arrangement as a reference photo for decades, so if it is weird you wouldn’t be alone.

        And it’s not particularly funeral-themed, AND it was allegedly inspired by Queenie’s wedding bouquet, so I think it’d be great.

      • tealily says:
        September 19, 2022 at 3:30 pm

        I agree, I don’t think it’s weird at all! It was a gorgeous color combo and style.

      • Normades says:
        September 19, 2022 at 4:21 pm

        Charles in charge is a mess but the color of the roses is gorgeous imo.
        And it’s not that I love spiders but I do wish people would let them be. We had wasps come into the house recently and the high cobwebs I choose not to worry about took out several. Spiders can be yo friends folks!

  4. Thea says:
    September 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    You mean Charles copied Harry/William’s note to Diana placed among the flowers on top of her casket?

    • gabbygirl says:
      September 19, 2022 at 2:09 pm

      To Thea, yes I think Charlie Boy copied the flowers on the coffin with the note to a tee. That is the first thought that came into my head when I saw the bouquet. He is desperate for the goodwill and sympathy that he is receiving to continue. He is riding on the coattails of his mother for now. Let us remember, the Chuckster’s favorite class at the university was his drama class.

  5. C says:
    September 19, 2022 at 1:11 pm

    The spider thing is so cute, lol.

  6. Miranda says:
    September 19, 2022 at 1:19 pm

    I have SEVERE arachnophobia. Like, to the point that, after seeing one, no matter the size or supposed harmlessness (LIEEEES! They are ALL evil and dangerous), I will see imaginary spiders out of the corner of my eye for the rest of the day. I have now told my husband that, if a spider emerges from a floral arrangement on my casket, he is required to burn the flowers, get me a new casket, and bury me with a can of Raid and a bug zapper.

    • Another Anna says:
      September 19, 2022 at 2:45 pm

      I have never related to anything more. My roommate and I have a straight up agreement that if an arachnid enters the house, he has to get rid of it immediately.

    • Elizabeth Phillips says:
      September 19, 2022 at 6:07 pm

      My mother was terribly arachnophobic, too. At one point, she had a sign on her door reading, “No Spiders Allowed.”

  7. K says:
    September 19, 2022 at 1:31 pm

    The note and flower choice was lovely. I think those flowers represented the best qualities of The Queen. One thing I believe…they all loved her. And the corgis and her horse waiting outside…ouch.

    • FhMom says:
      September 19, 2022 at 1:54 pm

      The corgis and Emma were a nice touch.

    • Miranda says:
      September 19, 2022 at 2:01 pm

      I’m not ashamed to say it: the corgis and the horse made me tear up a little. Those 2 animals have been such an iconic part of QEII’s image that I’m surprised she never thought to replace one set of lions on her coat of arms with waddling Corgis.

      • Concern Fae says:
        September 19, 2022 at 2:09 pm

        Team Emma all the way. My inner seven year old who read so many books with horse protagonists burst into tears at her beauty.

        Do you think Charlotte gets to ride her? The only thing is will be jealous of a Windsor over.

      • booboocita says:
        September 19, 2022 at 5:37 pm

        @Miranda — or maybe switch out the rampant lion and unicorn framing her coat of arms with a rampant pony and a corgi standing on hind legs?

    • SeeJanet Ferber says:
      September 19, 2022 at 5:22 pm

      I’m not sorry to say that Charles was outshone by the corgis and the horse. I wonder if he’ll start snubbing them, too?

  8. Leigh_S says:
    September 19, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    Re: the Uniform debacle. Did you all see that the uniform Harry was delivered had the ER removed from the insignia? My god, the petty spite of it.

    • kirk says:
      September 19, 2022 at 6:31 pm

      Petty spite is right. They claim to have had an alternate uniform ready, i.e. one not matching William’s, so it’s obvious he’s less than either way.

  9. Merricat says:
    September 19, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    I like the idea of a letter, but I think it should be private.

  10. Chaine says:
    September 19, 2022 at 2:12 pm

    I hope the poor spider escaped the casket before it sank into the vault!

  11. Isa says:
    September 19, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    I thought the flowers clashed horribly with everything else going on the casket, but reading about them does make them seem sweet.

    • Christine says:
      September 19, 2022 at 9:55 pm

      This made my day, I laughed so hard.

      How do flowers from nature clash “with everything else that is going on”? I’m not being salty, I legitimately don’t know what you are seeing that I don’t.

  12. JRenee says:
    September 19, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    The very boldness of Pat Sajak. No surprise but very public with the photo…

  13. BeanieBean says:
    September 19, 2022 at 3:28 pm

    Charlotte? Was that you?

  14. Tiffany:) says:
    September 19, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    Adnan Syed has been free from prison!!!!!

    • SAS says:
      September 19, 2022 at 9:15 pm

      Oh yikes. Gotta say the podcast didn’t convince me of his innocence but glad there’s going to be a retrial.

      Australia just had a hugely public trial that was reopened due to information raised in a podcast (The Teacher’s Pet, renamed The Teacher’s Trial), interesting times!

  15. Katie says:
    September 19, 2022 at 5:32 pm

    That Gawker article was really good, basically a quick summary of everything Mic Wright has been covering in gross detail at brokenbottleboy. (And “Charles is more of a Refinery 29 girlie.” is hilarious.) The next article after, “Why does the British Monarchy Exist” is also a good read.

  16. The Recluse says:
    September 19, 2022 at 5:43 pm

    We have two weather-related crises ongoing in the US: Puerto Rico and Alaska. Chef Andres has sent his people to help the native villagers in Alaska already.

