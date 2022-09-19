“King Charles III wrote a final note to his mother & chose the flowers” links

King Charles III left a note to his mother on her coffin. He also chose the colorful flowers for the casket spray. A lil’ spider decided to hitch a ride! [Buzzfeed]

Pat Sajak has been MAGA for a while, so it’s not surprising that he posed for a photo with Marjorie Taylor Green. [Dlisted]

Analysis of Prince Harry’s military uniform situation. [LaineyGossip]

Post Malone was hospitalized after falling through his stage. [Seriously OMG]

A discussion about “period pills.” [Jezebel]

This season’s Michael Kors collection is very cute/fun. [Go Fug Yourself]

The British media is upset about the New York Times’s QEII coverage. [Gawker]

More history on the jewels the Princess of Wales wore today. [Just Jared]

The English-language remake of Goodnight Mommy that no one wanted. [Pajiba]

Viola Davis looked cute at a screening of The Woman King. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico. [Towleroad]

Sydney Sweeney models Cong Tri. [Egotastic]