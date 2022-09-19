The Princess of Wales ‘borrowed’ more of QEII’s jewelry for her funeral

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales and her two oldest children. Kate traveled to Westminster Abbey (from Buckingham Palace) with Charlotte and George, plus Queen Camilla. Charlotte was made to wear a little hat, but George didn’t have to. I don’t get the hat thing honestly – the military men remove their hats as a sign of respect to their fallen queen, but the women (and even girls) are expected to wear hats and veils even in church.
Once again, just like at Prince Philip’s funeral, it felt like Kate organized some “glamour shots” of her mourning look. It was more obvious at Philip’s funeral, especially because there seemed to be a special photographer there dedicated to taking glamour shots. This time, the photos are just from outside of the Palace, and Kate was positioned particularly to give photographers the shots of her necklace and veil. Fashion note: people think that Kate is wearing McQueen, because she has strikingly similar McQueen coats in different colors.
Oh, I double-checked on Kate’s necklace – this is absolutely the same necklace she borrowed from the Royal Collection for Philip’s funeral. I believe those earrings are also borrowed from the Royal Collection too. Again, she’s been wearing pieces from QEII ever since Liz passed. It was seriously the first thing Kate did – she raided the jewelry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724102608, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724112260, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724112336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724112712, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724137825, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales and Camila Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Princess Catherine of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I think she reads this blog 😊
At least her minions do. They can tell her she overdid it with the bee keeper’s hat and the necklace was tres tacky. Her majesty’s not even in the ground yet.
That hat is just too damn funny. It really gives off bee-keeper vibes.
Quite inapropriate. Not only that the queen is not in the ground yet, but also it feels quite thirsty compared to the new queen, who wore a much more humble ensemble and not so jewel flashy. It was always said she didnt want to take away the attention from the Queen…
She should follow Coco Chanel’s rule – take one thing off before leaving the house.
That necklace and earrings is something you wear to the Opera, not a funeral. And add the veil and bow? Girl needs to take Chanel’s advice seriously, but take off two or three things, not just one. She’s SO overdressed and the aristocrats are all laughing their asses off at it. If there is one thing they regard as super nouveau riche, it’s overdressing and Kate is the Queen of it. To me it’s just another sign she does not understand that world AT ALL.
@Cha Cha: Well, I think in this case Kate is applying the “Reverse Channel” rule. She ADDS a little something before leaving the house.
she knows the veil will fade the lines of her face in the pics 😉 no way she wants to look older than Camilla
Look, I think she’s a boring, petty, lazy woman; but… she looks flawless here. Head-to-toe flawless. Makeup, jewellery, clothes, styling, hair. Perfection. People here are flogging her and I don’t often like her style; but this is perfect. This is vibing with Christian Dior’s New Look. Meghan also looks amazing, but I’m calling it, Kate is best dressed. Charlotte looks super cute too. Sadly, personality and work ethic aren’t fixed by a good fashion moment. But yeah… a fashion moment it is! If only she dressed like this more often!
Kate’s eye makeup is way too heavy and the necklace is inappropriate.
It’s an okay look but it’s just a black A-line coatdress? Nothing worth swooning over here.
We’ll have to disagree. Blinged out bee-keeper isn’t a win in my book.
Wide-brimmed hats should never ever be veiled exactly because it wanders into bee-keeper territory.
Snoozer- I’d say ditch the veil on the hat, but otherwise, yes, she looks good. Not better than Meg (I love cape dresses!). But good.
The problem is it’s so posed. Every bit of Kate is veneer here. It’s dynasty/Goodfellas cosplay of “mourning rich oil baroness or mafia wife.”
I like Kate too.
I am not feeling the cape thing.
As I wrote on the other post I wouldn’t be surprised if Kate’s outfit wasn’t approved, maybe years ago, by the Queen herself.
I doubt the Queen and Kate had any type of close relationship at all.
I get it the bars low for waity but this mess is crass and boring with a side of comic imo. Slathered in a dead woman’s jewelry before said dead woman is even in the ground is some tacky ghetto shite. Cowmilla better get a food tester cause waity doesn’t seem like she’s waiting anymore.
I think kate looks pretty good here. But that’s probably down to the fact that this is like the Oscar’s to her, she made sure she brought her A game and dressed up to get as much attention as she can. I love meghans simple and elegant look.
Dynasty villain chique is a look I guess? A bit narcissistic at the royal funeral
Different veil, different necklace, and I would like this look more (even though that coatdress is not my favorite in any color, I like the one she wore on Thursday – or was that Wednesday? – more).
So I clearly disagree that this is a flawless look. But It IS a lot better than her flashy look at Philip’s funeral.
@ArtHistorian “blinged out bee keeper” is such a perfect description! When I saw this look, I initially thought rebellious Amish beekeeper, and I had one thought: oh please universe, let a swarm of bees come and attack her in that getup and someone take video of her swatting them away.
But all we have is footage of Meghan outshining her. AGAIN.
Kate looks very smug. That smirk on her face in the car. I can’t with her.
Don’t get me started on those eyebrows that look that they were stenciled in by a heavy handed toddler…
Being best-dressed at a funeral is the whole problem. And if you can’t see what that’s tacky, I don’t know what to tell you.
She would have looked fine with understated jewelry, but it really feels like she couldn’t WAIT to wear these pieces from a grandmother-in-law.
ITA.
I think she looks great.
I’m all over the hat and veil situation!
She’s bringing her top game + kids to make sure nobody, ya hear me, no.bo.dy overshadows the waity, the new princess of wales. And she is the clear winner today, she IS best dressed at the Queen’s funeral.
Kate didn’t have the largest veil at the funeral but it was probably the largest of the immediate family.
I can’t really begrudge her that though because a smaller veil would have looked odd with the rim of the hat.
The necklace doesn’t go well with the outfit at all. It’s far too large and she’s very slim, so it makes a statement. Still, I doubt it really is a case of her raiding the jewels already. Pearls are traditional mourning jewellery and the Royals are all about tributes, so someone probably recommended the she should wear it.
Meghan looks great, even though she seems to be trying (and failing) to fade into the background. I don’t like cape dresses. Batman always comes to mind when I see them from behind and they seem a bit “extra” to me but from the front the dress looks lovely.
I hate to say this but everyone looks slightly like an old Dutch Master, especially Meghan in the hat and cape. I don’t like the pearls on Kate.
@ Snoozer, but this isn’t Fashion Week, it’s a funeral for QEII.
KHate looks gauche. KHate has pilled on the triple pearl choker, the triple pearl bracelet, the pearl drop earrings and topped it all off with her beekeepers hat.
The very least she could have done was to allow the focus to be QEII, but she couldn’t even do that. KHate looks at every public event as her personal fashion show. KHate has nothing to offer, except maniac smiles, mumbling speeches and sitting around.
I’ve seen so many coat dresses from this woman, heck THE SAME coat dress over and over in 15 different colors that I am over it. Camilla or anyone could’ve a better dress, but she’s tall and thin, hence, the “best dressed”. Love Meghan’s soft elegance.
the veil, she is wearing it to fade the skin on face and neck.
@Lemon: I concur. Catherine didn’t dress to attend a funeral but to compete with Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex unwillingly makes kate hysterically jealous, hence the gaudy jewellery, the botox and the tanning sessions. Obsessive competing with Meghan seems to be Karen’s sole incentive.
I think Khate looks appropriate.
Honestly, all these people look like the Quaker Oats guy.
Not the Quaker Oats guy 😩🤣
Especially Camilla!
Meghan looks so classy and classic.
That’s the way to throw shade.
Make the villains stand out by being your elegant self.
Kkkate looks like Carmella Soprano at the Aprille funeral. Too much eye makeup, too much jewelry, brim too large for the veil. She looks tacky and nouveau riche. She’s always done this ish to try to stand out, but now it’s just sad.
SMFH, don’t bring William Penn into this!!!! The man could wear the heck out of that hat, all while eating his oats, founding the state of Pennsylvania, designing the city of Philadelphia, and writing multiple religious treatises about the Quaker religion!!! He was a solid dude all around, he doesn’t deserve to be compared to musty old do-nothing Waity like this!!!!
Lol!
Tacky Kate. So unbelievably tacky. Meghan is flawless today, she knows better not to wear a wide brimmed hat with a veil and the most vulgar choker for a funeral ever. The earrings alone on Kate is almost too much.
Yes! This was similar to my thought but I was thinking more like the Dutch Masters cigar tin.
She’s a fucking asshole. No other way to put it.
She really is. She is enjoying this all way too much.
This brazen hussy…the choker doesn’t even go with the neckline of the dress!
The point detail of the center of the choker center would make it work work with the neckline IF this was an evening celebration, not a damn funeral.
That necklace is way too much for a funeral.
With an open-neckline evening gown for a formal evening the choker necklace would look great. But with her head and face covered the necklace overwhelms everything.
Are huge pieces of jewelry going to replace buttons?
Several royal commenters from around the Commonwealth have been reminding the public of the colonial history and bloodshed that accompanies the royal gems. All the royals will need to be more mindful about their wardrobe.
Well, unfortunately that will just go over her head much like when the Jamaican PM fired Prince Pegginton earlier this year.
She’s giving “Pensive in the Car with Diamonds.”
@Size Does Matter your comment cracked me up.
Size doesn’t matter your comment is perfect. Photograph me as I opine on diamonds…in cars
For me, the signal that you know she’s going for the magazine photos is the heavy brows. They always stand out to me when she is posing for the “tragic, but breathtaking mourning FQ” look.
OMG! YOU’RE SO RIGHT!!!
I just googled to get a closer look and she really is wearing so much makeup. It is totally for the cameras. I was thinking she looked good, and she kind of does from far away. I bet she’s a full on Monet in person.
The brows are giving Uncle Leo, which is…a choice.
Self absorbed. Tacky. No class. Poseur.
Couldn’t wait until the body was cold to start raiding the jewellery.
That necklace keeps getting worse. At least she had her hair in a bun today. But my god no one else but her tacky mother is wearing huge necklace like that. Can she not model herself after elegant people?
I couldn’t believe that she was twinning with her Hyacinth Booquay mother.
Ahem it’s spelled Bucket. 🤣🤣🤣
Oh I know it’s spelt bucket. I went with how she pronounces it on the show 🙂
Her mother isn’t Hyacinth Bucket…her mother is a dime-store knock off version of Hyacinth Bucket.
Forgive me if this is indelicate, but is the shape of that pendant supposed to represent something royal? Because it looks rather…well, it could be perceived in a more obscene sort of way if one were of a mind to see it as such.
@RedWeatherTiger, I see it as you do, and it’s puzzling
O.M.G. I can only see it now that you pointed it out. I hope Kitty wears this one every day of the week. Is she trying to woo Willnot back to her bed, for baby #4, with a necklace??
Hopefully now that she’s worn it to two funerals, it will get put in a box and forgotten.
Something nice – Charlotte is adorable. Do we once again have a situation where the 2nd born is more suited to the role?
I was thinking the same thing!
Her coat is just darling. I want one in adult size.
I want her hat adult size!
All of their kids are cute. I feel bad for them, growing up in that family.
When you look older then your years, sometimes you over compensate by wearing large jewelry to distract. This seems to be true in that woman’s case. She has poor posture, she is not aging gracefully, she is under weight and wearing large jewelry brings attention to all of this. Sometimes simplicity is best. The people who are charged with helping her to dress are failing her.
I’m with you. See my larger comment below. Kate must bless the day photoshop was invented. She is not Diana, whose beauty radiated without any editing. I’d love to see Kate’s “before” photos. Her editors/photographers must be paid a fortune to keep the lid shut on their vault of images. It makes you realise how consistent Meghan must be with her pictures – no one on the DM or similar is going to be photoshopping her like they do Kate. It annoys me no end. I guess it’s a case of, if you repeat a narrative for a long enough period of time it becomes accepted as truth. The DM tells us every day that Kate is a world beauty and it has somehow been swallowed whole. I understand that people who knew her growing up into her 20s thought she was nothing special. And that members of the public who see her in the flesh are not overly impressed.
Obviously, no one warned Kate about Catherine Deneuve’s admonition: When women reach a certain age, they must choose between their face or their figure. (Kate chose badly.)
Too bad lazy Waity can’t borrow Elizabeth’s work ethic.
Maybe she’ll get it as part of her inheritance. {ducks}
LMAO
Don’t you worry about that “work ethic” thing because, behold, mourning now counts as work! So, this extended mourning period has increased their “work” time exponentially.
I mean she can fully claim those pieces now. The Queen’s dead and Camilla has never worn them.
Can she though? I’m honestly curious. People mag says they’re from the queen’s personal collection.
She’ll have them on permanent loan. Nobody else wears them. Those pieces are from the Royal vault. Diana wore the necklace before Kate and it was made from pearls given to the Queen by the Japanese Government. The earrings are from the Bahrain royal family.
Yeah WaPo said they were part of the royal collection. Camilla is probably ticked that Kate got to that choker first though, we all know how much Camilla loves a big pearl choker.
Ah, okay, so they were gifted to the queen in an official capacity. Not personal like family gifts or something.
Still not really a tribute and kinda tacky but not as bad as I was thinking.
(Why not wear something the queen gifted you! That’s how you do a tribute, not borrowing from a dead woman!)
PJ- can’t wear gifts you weren’t given. I’m guessing TQ didn’t give Katie Keen anything.
I think Kate and Angela Kelly are friends. Because AK is the one controlling the personal jewelry for now.
@ Nic919, well AK had better polish up her resume as she is on her way out as well. AK can be besties with anyone, but she is simply a gatekeeper.
I guess a lot of it is hers to use now, huh? Wonder who her Angela Kelly will be.
Chuck isn’t dead yet, she doesn’t get a Angela Kelly.
She has been gaudy and tacky with the jewelry throughout these events. None of the other senior royal women have been this tacky, even Camilla who normally wears these type of chokers for various events.
I stupidly thought she would tone it down after that ridiculous Dynasty cosplay at Philip’s funeral, but here we are. SMH.
Almost everyone of the visiting royals were wearing pearls, some wore huge South Sea peas, and diamond brooches. Mathilde of Belgium had a multistrand choker and Sarah Chatto wore a huge diamond pin. I don’t Kate was out of line and personally I love the necklace.
Kate is not a reigning monarch of another country that the Queen had known for years on that level. And Lady Sarah Chatto wore that brooch because she wore it to the funeral of her own mother Princess Margaret.
It’s not the pearls but the setting. The diamond in the middle made it different that a simple triple strand of pearls. And Mathilde has hers almost tucked in whereas kate had a lower cut dress to put the choker in display.
Lady Sarah Chatto didn’t have a brooch that was gaudy. That would be kate at the event a few days ago.
You would think she would learn from the mistake of wearing it at Philip’s funeral, but no. It’s gaudy and inappropriate. I cannot fathom why she thinks this is a good look.
Wow. Kate just doesn’t get it at all does she? She really thinks that she is the moment and that all eyes will and SHOULD be on her. Her ego is massive and her vanity is hilarious. She looks like Alexis Carrington without the presence. Dripping in jewels at QEII’s funeral? She isn’t even the Queen’s Consort! She is the heirs wife.
Meghan looks perfect. And not just because I love Meghan but because she looks dignified as well as incredibly fashionable. Such beauty and understated, RESPECTFUL elegance.
Cams needs to watch out – the Middletons knives are going to be out for her big time, undermining her as Queen Consort.
Rose Hanbury looked fabulous – Waity looked like a Disney Villain, esp with that eye makeup and brows.
That photo of her in the car – girl knows where the camera is and how to pose for it.
She sure does know where those cameras are. Just shows she can learn to put in effort but only if it suits her.
Whew. I didn’t even notice the overdone eyebrows. She pulled out all the stops today – as we knew she would but wow, it’s still alarming the lack of self awareness, conceit and arrogance.
Both Meghan and Rose Hanbury (not that they should be compared at all, but I guess the common denominator is being enemies of Khate) know how to do understated sophistication. Rose is adept at blending old world glamour with modern cuts whereas Meghan is just straight up a modern woman/dresser. Keen tries really hard and the effort shows. If she wanted to be a dynastic widow why doesn’t she own it by standing straight and tall? She really is a product of Camilla/Sophie/Carole’s generation and not her own.
As a petite, curvy woman with a hard-to-flatter figure and a decidedly limited budget, I just DO NOT GET why a tall, thin, conventionally attractive woman with all the money in the world insists upon wearing the same few boring (and frankly rather outdated, if you ask me) dresses in various colors. Of course there’s something to be said for knowing how to accessorize, but she clearly can’t do that, either.
Right, with her whittled down figure, she could be wearing any designer. I’d get basic separates from The Row, for being well made and somewhat anonymous, and then some florals from any number of British quirky brands. Get a shoe closet of 100, and a few English heritage bags and you’re done other than some lovely cashmere, tweed and wool coats.
Her fashion issues have been discussed endlessly, I still think it comes down to she can’t decide if she wants to hide her body (sister wife outfits), or show it off (skin tight mourning outfits), and having no idea who she is outside her role.
Fashion-wise, all the thinness in the world won’t help if you have atypical proportions. She has a very long torso and short legs and she and her stylist go to great lengths to hide that, which limits her. Funny enough, it was less obvious in her pre-engagement years before dropped all that weight.
I have a similar long torso, not as tall and skinny as Kate of course. Generally I am surprised that she hasn’t embraced the joys of styling high waisted more loose pants with tucked in / fitted tops. I think she would look great in those.
I’m about to say what I think Kate would consider the best compliment she’s ever received – the shots of her in the church from above with the kids, next to Meghan, without my glasses and pre-coffee, she looks a bit like Diana. Mostly because all you can see is her jaw line.
In literally every other picture it’s smug mob wife. How much do you think she’s practiced her pensive riding in the car faces? How and where would you practice such a thing?
@Lucy, I scrolled back up, and OMG you’re right!
Kate’s work here is done, she can throw in the towel now. She’s reached her goal. This is the pinnacle for her.
What is Sophie wearing, it looks like its made out of drapery fabric? Kate, same as always, coatdress , check. ✔ Meghan looks elegant.
You nailed all three. I don’t get Sophie, she is a pretty woman why does she like to look dowdy?
My word the header photo is so heavily photoshopped it looks like a painting. Such a contrast to what she looked like during the walkabout
Judging by her appearance today and at Prince Philip’s service, I think there’s a good chance she’d LOVE an official portrait painted of her in “mourning”. (Other peoples’) death becomes her.
Was that one taken by Chris Jackson? Because that would explain why she looks so good (and different from all of the others) in that one.
The weight of all that jewelry is giving her a serious hunchback. Terrible posture- wonder if she already has osteoporosis- she is surely at risk being so thin
I think Kate looks elegant.
Catherine is a beautiful woman.
Kate is an ugly Bigot: inside and out.
To me Keen is more striking than conventionally beautiful. She has her moments, and be honest photoshop, where she looks good. For some reason hats are her friend, she just looks better wearing them than when she’s not.
Lol “Catherine”
Right, Annalise? It’s the CB dog whistle.
Lol
KP interns didn’t get the funeral day off? Man, the. Keenbridges are mean bosses, almost like bullies.
Lol. Bad taste abounds in the Karen faction.
Hahahaha WiththeAmerican, you made me smile on this gray morning. Why do the Karens try so hard? They are really on a hiding to nothing, and yet they persist! Makes me wonder if KP have sent their minions out to scour the interwebs, and stan for their mistress of veils!
@WiththeAmerican I love your comment!
Nah. Not for this occasion. Over the top and inappropriate. But you can run off and tell Kate and Carol you posted a nice comment on her behalf.
Alexis Carrington Bee Keeper Mob Wife.
Tell Kate celebitches say hi 👋
@Lolamd and Twix — I see the Middletons have bought some new BOTs!
That duchy money has been transferred over I see.
@jaded – Not a bot but thanks for the laugh. The vitriol spewed by just saying I think she looks elegant is unreal.
Go to Twitter, select #explore, Duchess of Sussex will be trending at #1. Choose “latest”, rather than “top”, and then come back and tell me how much you think we are spewing “vitriol”.
This is the only site I know of, in the world, where Meghan is afforded the decency any of us would expect, in our daily lives.
Thanks for the laugh? The joke is on you, bless.
Kate has successfully schemed her way to the top and in the process hollowed herself out.
I wonder if she has a single friend from before her William days, I cannot imagine that anyone from her old life would recognise her now.
Pimp Mama Carole’s dream has been realised.
The necklace is definitely too much for the occasion. She also wore that huge brooch the other day.
She gives me a little bit of a vibe of being thrilled and trying to hide it.
Also, it’s so weird seeing anyone being referred to as the Princess of Wales. Given Diana’s life and death, I think that title should be retired. Make up some other fancy Wales title, but I just can’t get down with her as the Princess of Wales. Nope.
Ffs Kate, calm down and be a bit respectful and just wait, Betty isn’t even in the ground yet and your greedy fingers are already all over her stuff.
I can only imagine what Anne must think of this tacky B
She’ll grab that gold piano for the next Christmas recital….
Even Camilla knew to tone down the jewelry for today, and we all know how much camilla likes her bling.
@Becks, SERIOUSLY. When you’re wearing more bling than Camilla, you’ve gone OTT
I don’t know why everyone’s sh*tting on the jewelry. The majority of these pieces the RF owns (privately or otherwise) aren’t exactly modern or understated. The Queen herself often looked like she simply threw on the biggest pieces she could find, she so often looked super tacky. That’s what happens when you’re gifted things and it’s more about the size than anything. Diana often looked like she was about to fall over from the sheer weight of the stuff she was wearing. Remember when Meghan wore that dreamy aquamarine ring after her wedding? It is a beautiful stone when you look at it behind glass but again, not modern or even her style. She’s a petite woman. The Queen was tiny. Diana and Kate – both very slim. These earrings and necklaces are so often just too much.
They can wear what’s in the vault or buy new pieces. I say wear the tacky stuff and don’t spend even more money.
You do not wear a triple strand choker with jewels to a day funeral. Do you see anyone else wearing that? How about the QC? Nope. And she has access to same vault. That is the point.
@WithTheAmerican, one other woman did— CarolE. The apple REALLY did not fall far from the tree here.
Says who? It was okay for the Queen Mum for her husband’s funeral, and also ER.
The Queen Mother and the Queen both only wore their customary everyday pearl necklaces with brooches at those funerals.
I read QC as if you’d written QVC … maybe because Kate’s jewelry looks like a QVC holiday collection.
It’s just too much.
The style of the jewelry isn’t really the question. In fact the Queen had pretty bad taste in jewelry a lot, as you can see with some of the tiaras she broke down and had rebuilt to suit her.
I would argue that the genius of Meghan wearing the aquamarine ring was that it was a single statement piece that went with the rest of her minimalist look.
The point is that this necklace is really inappropriate for a funeral. It was inappropriate at Philip’s and it’s inappropriate here. Even a two-strand (with smaller pearls) with a smaller diamond clasp would have been better.
Lol ummm ITS A FUNERAL 💀
LOL ummm People are losing their collective minds over an ugly choker. It’s not that deep. The jewelry is often tacky, EVEN AT FUNERALS.
It’s just because the choker seems so out of place compared to what other women are wearing. Kate is the only one I’ve seen with such a big piece of jewelry. So we’re calling it out as inappropriate. The wearing of it is what’s tacky, not the necklace itself.
(although I’m not a fan of the choker in general, but different tastes and all that.)
There are occasions to wear gaudy bling and occasions to wear something more subtle. Kate does not understand the difference. When Camilla, who often wears these chokers, decided to be restrained at the funeral, it really shows how kate just does not have class or taste. No other woman in any senior position was wearing jewelry this gaudy today.
The photoshop in this pic is cringe. The idea she opted to do a photograph session at all? Disgusting. I’m more disturbed by this than the fug jewelry.
That choker, the broach she wore earlier last week, even many of the royal earrings, just all look so, SO dated… it’s like that heavy stuff my granny, or even great granny would have worn (costume jewelry versions of course, and earrings would have been clip on). Beyond the datedness, the bulky look doesn’t flatter Kate, she’s so thin it just overwhelms her.
Hahh… She looks dated because that outfit, down to the hat, is exactly like Christian Dior’s “new look” from 1947.
And women back then called it out for being fussy, old fashioned, anti-feminist shit.
Perfectly on brand for Khate.
Did Kate ever consider just going simple? I seriously thought she would have taken a look at Eugenie and Bea’s appropriate looks from Philip’s funeral and skipped the bling to make her look more like a blood royal than a middle-class married-in, but she just can’t shake that middle-class married-in reflex to grab the bling.
Clearly Carole dresses Kate. Same coat style dress, same 80’s make up and gaudy pearl choker.
That big necklace so inappropriate and she swans around for the cameras
She is going for the title. This latest behaviour maybe a cry for help, of
feeling neglected and insecure.
A need to be seen, reverting to what ‘worked’ in past decades??
The expensive jewellery does nothing for her unlike being understated, simple and wearing a pair of earrings, a gift, in love and recognition for the dearly departed Queen not unlike the Duchess of Sussex.
I just want to know if Beatrice and Eugenie were allowed to use any of the Queen’s jewels? It looks like Kate skipped Balmoral to scoop up anything with pearls. It would have been nice to see some of the statement pieces on the granddaughters. Awful.
They are allowed to on special occasions, like state banquets, weddings.etc
There is no need to do so at a funeral.
I’m not talking Tiaras, but maybe 1 of the many pearl pieces Kate wore through the last week.
My God this woman is deplorable. She literally yet again staged her photoshot in the car at yet another funeral. Raiding the queens jewels before she was even cold. Wore a gaudy brooch and necklace. And just like everyone else pointed out even Camilla had enough sense who always wears big bling not to do it at the funeral. She really is a evil, insecure woman. Her mother probably even worse because she’s had more years of practice.
Meghan was absolutely elegant and understated. Simply stunning. Rose looked beautiful as well. I’m sure Kate was dying inside planning her next regime.
Kate looks striking, but very much mob wife heading to a funeral, striking. There was no need to repeat that gaudy pearl necklace. I know she has access to others. I mean…there’s Camilla and she didn’t bring out her big guns because she understood this wasn’t about her. Ma Midds looks ridiculous with her choker too. Apple definitely doesn’t fall far from the tree.
In that picture with Meghan, Kate is gripping Charlotte’s coat to make sure she doesn’t turn towards Meghan. She needn’t have worried about that. Meghan looks beyond these petty people. So regal.
Am I the only one who thinks the center element of the choker is very…Georgia O’Keefe (if you get my meaning)? It’s gaudy and old lady to boot. I still think it’s a shame the kids were subjected to this. Let them attend the family burial, but don’t parade them about for billions to see.
She’s trying to remind William that she has one.
@Gabby omg I’m dead 😭
Kate looked busted and hard. Meghan’s simplicity, elegance and grace won the day. Kate went crazy at the funeral with a huge hat, multiple strand pearl necklace, bow on her hat, long veil, v neck dress and tear drop earrings and it didn’t matter. It’s the wearer that makes the clothes, not the other way. Even trouting out the kids didn’t matter. Damn.
I’m no Kate Stan, but why shouldn’t she wear the jewelry? QE2 always wore tons of jewelry. It’s part of the royal thing.
Wait till she’s at least in the ground then she can wear whatever she wants.
So you agree raiding the dead queens jewels was a most elegant and royal thing? Say the quiet part louder pls!
Asked and answered throughout this thread already.
It’s utterly tasteless to wear stuff like that to the Queen’s funeral (to any funeral actually) and she’s doing it to telegraph LOUDLY that she’s one step closer to the crown and is now the PoWails with access to the jewelry bank. She’s as shallow as a puddle.
I disagree. She is honoring the Queen. I’m all for blaming people for when they do wrong, but this is not it.
I’m not understanding how this necklace is honoring the Queen.
What makes it so special in regards to the Queen that she needs to wear it now at a funeral to honor her? There is a reason previous royal women only ever wore this necklace for tiara occasions and banquets.
She can wear whatever she wants, but it’s tacky and not right for this occasion.
And she wore this necklace to Philip‘s funeral, l doubt it was because she was honoring him then.
None of the other blood relatives “honoured the Queen” with excessive jewerly but the granddaughter in law gets to? Sure ok.
I do not think Kate was well dressed. She looked beautiful but too overdone. Camilla was Camilla. I loved Meghan because her outfit was simple with virtually no jewellery. Sophie was simply stunning. Lily of the Valley flowers embossed on because they were the Queen’s favourite flowers. Apologies for taking it down to the level of their clothes. All the family stunning in their own way. Sophie has been so upset the whole time although I know you can be upset without crying. Both she and Edward had hankies out during service. Penny Mountbatten appropriately dressed as always. Saw Rose Hanbury and husband walking to their seats with no comment from commentators. For whatever reason he no longer has posh royal role. Lost it on Queen’s death. I think the young royals – Sophie and James and today, Charlotte and George – have done well. Charlotte seems good at telling George what to do. Whole funeral magnificent.
Rose dressed appropriately, small hat small earrings with broach. Simple, understated elegance.
This is what Kathy doesn’t get – no doubt one big tell and reason the Toffs don’t like her (not that I’m excusing snobbery, it’s more because Kathy puts on such airs and pulls power plays all of the time).
@WiththeAmerican, I agree with you. I normally hate snobbery and classism, and god knows the Toffs are up to their noses in that sort of thing. But for them to dislike Kate for this long? It’s not anything to do with snobbery, imo. I think it’s bc she’s an actual asshole, period. The Toffs gave her a chance when she first moved up to Norfolk, I think. She blew that good will by showing her real self to them, and they dropped her. You can only go so far in life when you’re a rude, self-serving jerkwad.
@Carolind — David Cholmondeley didn’t *lose* his position as Lord Great Chamberlain or get dumped by Charles, historically it is always rotated to someone else upon the death of the monarch. Once KC3 dies it could very well rotate back to him.
I agree with all of this. I think the service was lovely and the family looked elegant save Kate’s tendency to be overdone.
Other people are getting Beekeeper from Kate’s hat, but I’m getting Spy. Like, Try-Hard Spy. 1940s Movie Spy. “Has-A-Clerical-Job-At-The-CIA-But-Thinks-She’s-A-Spy.”
I think Kate looks nice, in general. It’s the same boring coat dress but it’s nice and appropriate and flattering. The necklace OTOH is awful. I wouldn’t even like it for an appropriate occasion. It’s soooooo old-fashioned and not in a good way. And so over-the-top and wrong for the moment.
You don’t wear jewels to a funeral. You wear pearls, or MAYBE a simple station necklace with tiny diamonds that blend and don’t look bling-y at all. It is not a time for jewels.
You know who looks best to me? Harry. And Charlotte. Oh, and Meghan’s hat is killer. It’s perfect. Not only does she look lovely and appropriate and elegant, but it’s the perfect hat to block her view of all the assholes surrounding her.
Hate to be a Debbie Downer, here. But I think the pearls look great on the new princess. I’m pretty sure that Diana wore them. Is it me, or is she copying Meghan’s “serene” look? Not the right look for a funeral. And I still see no grief in her face although she managed to come across with a bit of a forlorn look in her eyes.
“I’m not a Kate Stan, but Catherine the greatest princess of wales is just like Diana because Dynasty pearl choker at funeral is flawless whiteness!” /s <—- invasion of not so subtle Kathy bots
IKR, the bots are all over CB like flies on sh&t today.
Oh, they have to emphasize her new superior status(lol), title, jewels etc everywhere … they don’t have anything else to gloat..
They have spent a fortune on embiggening commenters! I’m just rolling my eyes if she was all that she wouldn’t need to be propped up with propaganda.
So accurate. 🤣
Interesting that there is same pose looking out the car window as at Philip’s funeral. I think Kate looks good. Black dress and pearls are standard for funerals. Just plain strands of pearls would have been more tasteful perhaps.
I agree that plain or simpler pearls would have been better with the dress. I seem to recall there being some significance about the choker discussed at Philip’s funeral but can’t not recall specifics.
The earrings were gifted to the Queen on the occasion of her marriage. The necklace was one she wore at a wedding anniversary occasion for the Queen and Prince Philip in 2017. So it’s clear she thinks these are somehow sentimental nods to both. But it’s absolutely not appropriate to wear this necklace at funerals.
Poor Charlotte’s hat didn’t look appropriate for a funeral, too sporty? This is squarely on Kate, no doubt about it. The little girl didn’t need to wear a hat at all.
I’ll never understand why people are taken in by photos of Kate looking “stunning”. We know from photos that are rushed from events or taken in outdoor light that she is far from stunning – covered in lines, bags, tear troughs and jowls. She is not stunning and never has been. My feeling is the photos from the flowers at Windsor and the family visit to the coffin, where Meghan’s youthful natural beauty outshone hers as always, caused Kate great distress. Today’s Kate photos are the work of her favourite photographer or a DM photo editor, and that is why they appeared later on from Meghan’s in the DM.
This simply isn’t Kate. It must make her life so hard, meeting people who come face to face with the real one. It’s been interesting to see her out and about meeting mourners. Those photos appeared early and showed her as she is, with droopy eyes and sags. Everyone kept saying how her face was like that because she was so tired and sad. Sophie was the one who truly looked drawn through sadness, not Kate. That Kate allowed/insisted edited photos of her to be front and centre today of all days says a lot about her character.
Not to mention the big hat and the veil which camouflaged her face…
Kate does look striking but her look makes it look like she’s chief mourner or actual widow of some kind. Her veil is so over the top, she definitely wasn’t the closest female member to the Queen (that was probably Anne). The choker doesn’t go with the neckline of her coat. She would have looked great had she left it at the wide brimmed hat and the pearl earrings.
Yes, it is evening jewelry and inappropriate for a funeral. Too gaudy. You’re right about the earrings; they would’ve been enough. That being said, I think Sophie’s hat is ugly. Just sayin’.
I said this last week and I’ll say it again this week: Kate looks like she’s cosplaying sadness and mourning. If I were Charles, I’d be offended by her excess. This looks bad for a monarchy that wants to be slimmed down.
You know she’s been *practicing* her wistful, mournful look in front of a mirror for weeks now. Girl is cold as ice and loving the attention.
Mark my words: Kate’s been practicing for years. She can barely contain her giddiness at this whole affair.
Do you guys remember that story about how Meghan was banned from wearing any of the crown jewels? I kinda feel like this is connected to that. And I don’t think it’s just Kate wanting to hmher her hands on the jewels I think it’s a concuious effort to show Kate’s elevated status and to highlight meghans status.
Idk how coronation or investitures work but I hope Meghan doesn’t go. I don’t want her to have to curtsey to these people.
Did anyone else see the video where William made Kate wait and allow Harry and Meghan go first to be seated? Kate looked pissed.
At St. george’s? Yeah I saw it. It definitely kind of looked like William was holding Kate back from being seated, which makes no sense bc…..why wouldn’t she let H&M sit first, or else William and Kate and the kids would have had to move or stand up to let H&M through?
William and Charles are all about status, for SURE. but once in a while you see these glimpses of William that I guess are a result of being secure in his status? Like hes not bothered if H&M sit before him, bc he’s still Prince of Wales and next in line for the throne, even if Harry sits down before him. For Kate, because that status is all she has, she wants to use it at every opportunity. Thats why she was wearing that choker necklace today….because she can.
Oh yeah, it was hilarious. She also tried very hard to catch Harry’s eye but he ignored her.
Yep, Harry made zero eye contact with Kate from what I could see.
Kate looked great and since she’s worn that necklace since 2017 it was probably on a long term loan to her. Also probably approved by the Queen since she wore it for Philip’s funeral. Pearls were definitely the thing since so many royals wore them. Sophia of Spain’s were the size of gum balls. Meghan looked beautiful and understated but I’ll never be a fan of those cape dresses. The kids were appropriately dressed but there’s something so depressingly Victorian about kids in mourning. It’s like a Dicken’s novel.
People keep saying Kate’s jewelry was probably approved by the Queen and I really seriously doubt the Queen was going over everyone’s outfits in the event of. There were a lot of things the Queen didn’t extend her energy to in her family and the minutiae of her grandson’s wife’s jewelry was probably part of that, lol.
Besides, the queen kept asking Kate to weight her skirts in the beginning and Kate refused, so Kate just does whatever she wants.
The Queen was know to express her opinion about block heels, wedges and nail polish so jewelry, especially her own, seems like something she would comment on.
Going over and approving outfits beforehand isn’t something she did, with anyone.
But yes, she would express opinions. Ones that Kate didn’t bother to follow when it came to wedges or hemlines (or having a job), so….
The queen wore that necklace for evening events only. Never a funeral or church service so I highly doubt she ever approved it for a funeral.
Besides it’s not just pearls, but it has diamonds in the middle. That’s what makes it evening wear.
Wait until Charles’s funeral. Waity (if she’s not been dumped by then) will be in full Liberace cosplay for the duration.
I’m not going to lie I love a dramatic veil. I don’t think Kate’s is dramatic enough.
I was looking for my favorite, a pillbox hat with a birdcage veil. Nobody wore it so maybe not as cute as I think.
Minus the choker, I like this look. I actually like the hat. She looks so much better with that hair pulled back. Camilla looked drunk. Charlotte and George looked very cute, but also very nervous which is understandable.
Someone wrote that India and South Africa requested their jewels back. God bless them because I’d hate to be the person or country that stood between Kate and the royals jewels. Whew! would she fight for them.
I lived in Denmark for a year as a student. I remember a Dane telling me that long ago a Dane was supposed to marry an English royal. The Danes sent a gorgeous jewel as a wedding gift. The marriage did NOT go through, so Denmark asked England to return the gift. THEY WOULDN’T DO IT! I’d forgotten this since it was so long ago, but the comment above sparked my memory. So England seems to have a standard policy of not returning ANY jewels to ANY people of ANY nation for ANY reason. There you go. And then they disinvite the Crown Princess of Denmark from the funeral.
I am half starting to believe that Kate stayed behind in Windsor when the Queen died so that you would be first to raid the Crown Jewels. And update the websites every few minutes with her new titles.
Mrs. Darcy, I’ll bite. How would Kate get past the palace guards to get into the vaults? I’m not saying she didn’t do it. I’m just wondering how.
What if Kate was friends with Angela Kelly? Then she could easily get in. Also, Angela Kelly was behind the tiara gate story so maybe kate helped disseminate that story to the media as well?
I read Angela was also a bitch to Kate about having to wear a plastic tiara to get her hair done before her wedding, but Kate accepted it meekly and “knew her place” then. She’s evolved from that stance apparently to bully Meghan relentlessly. Maybe Kate and Angela bonded over racism, so now Kate can take any bauble she pleases?
Queen Letizia was the best dressed of them all. Further, it is very easy to say something nasty, much harder to rise above it. Case in point, MM.