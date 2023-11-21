“Could a man this beautiful play Lex Luthor in ‘Superman: Legacy’?” links

Nicholas Hoult finally got cast in a superhero movie! He will play the villain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. [Deadline]
Jimmy Fallon called Hunter Schafer “bud” and now there’s a discourse. [Buzzfeed]
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck were back in Las Vegas. [LaineyGossip]
If they do a “Golden Bachelorette” season, they should do it Golden Girls style and bring in four senior women to eat cheesecake and gossip. [JustJared]
Jenelle Eason’s teenage son ran away from home. [Starcasm]
Advertisers are fleeing Twitter because of Elon Musk’s antisemitism. [Pajiba]
Julianne Moore’s ensemble is all wrong, yet I like it on her? [GFY]
Garth Brooks knows he married an absolute queen! [Hollywood Life]
Nick Cannon is afraid of snakes. [Seriously OMG]
In case you were wondering, it does not sound like Wayne Brady was at fault in his weekend car accident. The other driver was arrested though. [The Root]
He can show up on my screen as often as he likes, lol.
But seriously he’s so talented. I am sure he can play villain as well as anything else.
Same here.
Same here.
This Jimmy Fallon controversy over “bud” is nonsense. Come on, people. He literally says bud, pal, dude, etc. to EVERYONE. When I think of someone doing a Jimmy Fallon impersonation, these are absolutely the top words I would expect them to use.
You can hate Jimmy for all sorts of other things, and you certainly don’t have to think he’s funny or watch his show. But this specific outrage over the word bud is completely manufactured and honestly stupid. People have too much time to be mad on social media.
I think it’s clear there was no ill intent. Im from CA and many people in the sub-Boomer generations (millennials, GenX, even GenZ) call EVERYONE “dude” as part of an exclamation. “Dude! Youll never believe what just happened!” “Congrats dude, thats awesome!” Stuff like that.
Hunter did not seem bothered, either.
Thank you for saying this. I’m a GenX CA native and wouldn’t have considered a friendly bud or dude to be gender specific.
Not just everyone, but everyTHING. CA native GenX here as well and the cat, the car, my beer? All have been called dude. It’s a term of endearment here.
I have repeatedly been called “dude” by my college interns
@Marchioness – SNORT! Your post made me wonder how often I’ve called an object in my life “dude.” Probably a lot. 😉
I admit I’d never heard of Hunter before and had no idea that she was a trans woman so the headline was super confusing to me. My husband and I, old millennials from the Midwest, call each other dude or bro (although I use bro in the way where I’m usually about to ask him why he did something annoying lol) all the time, my kids call each other bro and they are both boys and girls. This is literally people with too much time and hate for Jimmy Fallon on their hands. I don’t like him but this is so dumb.
Gen A kids all call each other “bruh” or “bro”. And then you have Gen Z calling people their own age that they admire “mother” or “father”. Learning from my younger generation family members…lolZ..
A trans friend of mine kinda rolled her eyes and said that all these people acting so scandalized were more offensive than Jimmy Fallon’s use of an allegedly male-coded term in the first place. The (somewhat performative) outrage could even be harmful to the cause, because it feeds into the current widespread hysteria surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, wokeness, “snowflakes”, etc. And anyway, in my experience with trans people, I have always found them to be very patient when it comes to things like this. There’s a learning curve to pronouns and terminology, because it’s still a fairly new phenomenon for trans and nonbinary people to be able to live so openly, and in the meantime, they have a perfectly good understanding of context. They know the difference between a harmless slip-up by a person who is making a sincere effort to get it right and be a good ally, as opposed to some hateful idiot who deliberately misgenders or deadnames them.
Nicholas Hoult is an exceptional actor and this is excellent casting. I’m really looking forward to this new film. Superman and Lois are excellent casting as well.
He is super talented and yes beautiful… he will ace it!
It’s Lex Luthor, not Luther. I’m a copy editor and I can’t help it. Sorry.
Also, yes, he can show up on my screen any time.
Yey for Nicholas. He was unrecognizable in Mad Max! He is already a good actor, with good makeup & wardrope, he would be terrific as a bad guy. Good thing his series (the great) got cancelled, God opens one door while closing another.
wasn’t alexander skarsgard up for the lex luthor role?
OMG that makes me weak. Alex Skar is the best villain. I’m sure Hoult will be good but as of yet he’s never rocked my world. Open to the possibility, tho.
Nicholas Hoult has been in superhero films before – the X-Men prequels. He played Beast. It’s where he and Jen Lawrence met and dating for those years .
I dislike Jimmy Fallon but this whole story is a nothingburger. He calls EVERYONE “bud” or “pal”. Including many other actresses, female singers, etc.
I’m confused about him “finally getting cast in a superhero movie.” Wasn’t he Beast in the X-Men movies? 🤔
yes, I was just coming here to say this. He played the younger version of the Beast (I think it was Kelsey Grammer who played the elder version – ??) in the X men movies. Don’t they count as super heroes?
Finally? Wasn’t he in one of the X-Men series?
He definitely has grown up from About A Boy
And he was a fine villain in both The Favorite and The Great
That is Jimmy’s go to term of endearment with guest. I don’t believe there was any ill intent. Hunter has been on the show before and everything was good.
Poor Jace. All of Jenelle and David’s kids live in such a dysfunctional, likely abusive, family. And the grandmother, Barbara, oh my gosh, it’s obvious why Jenelle is the way she is. It’s so heartbreaking. I hope this cycle is broken with Jace and his siblings.
I feel so badly for all those children being subjected to all that physical and mental abuse constantly. D & J are constantly high and hiding out in their shed. There’s documented proof of the abuse going on and yet no one has really stepped in yet. The one positive, if true, is that J has been ordered to under go regular drug testing and months of counselling. Hopefully that order extends to UBT.
I have always liked Nicholas h acting. If he can pull off lex luthor than it will elevate his career. If not… I don’t know he can recover. It will be a real test.
I know a lot of people didn’t like Jessie Eisenberg’s but his luther was just a different side of the coin. I liked it. I’m interested to see what this hoults lex is about. If it’s him trying to be a bond villain than it won’t be good.
Agree. I’ve always liked Nicholas Hoult. I hope he gets more recognition as he’s a great actor (and also very good looking). But I think he really wanted the Superman lead role and was disappointed he lost the Batman role to Rob.
He’s also low key, he may have already gotten married a few mths ago and I know he is already a dad.
Nicolas Hoult can stand in front of a blank screen and do nothing and I would watch it. Yep, definitely.
As mentioned above, he was Beast, so the superhero thing isn’t new but an anti-hero will be cool.
I think a beautiful actor CAN play someone evil if he/she is a good actor. In fact, extreme beauty might even go against them and make you hate them more. Ugly doesn’t mean bad and beauty doesn’t mean good. You can certainly hate a beautiful, evil person.
Young Nicolas was in Xmen, guys?
I’d rather be called Bro, or pretty much anything, rather than Ma’am. I realized that I looked old when young men started calling me Ma’am ( and they were just trying to be respectful).
It’s Nicholas Holt we’re talking about. His talent knows no limits.