“Could a man this beautiful play Lex Luthor in ‘Superman: Legacy’?” links

Nicholas Hoult finally got cast in a superhero movie! He will play the villain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. [Deadline]

Jimmy Fallon called Hunter Schafer “bud” and now there’s a discourse. [Buzzfeed]

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck were back in Las Vegas. [LaineyGossip]

If they do a “Golden Bachelorette” season, they should do it Golden Girls style and bring in four senior women to eat cheesecake and gossip. [JustJared]

Jenelle Eason’s teenage son ran away from home. [Starcasm]

Advertisers are fleeing Twitter because of Elon Musk’s antisemitism. [Pajiba]

Julianne Moore’s ensemble is all wrong, yet I like it on her? [GFY]

Garth Brooks knows he married an absolute queen! [Hollywood Life]

Nick Cannon is afraid of snakes. [Seriously OMG]

In case you were wondering, it does not sound like Wayne Brady was at fault in his weekend car accident. The other driver was arrested though. [The Root]