The Rolling Stones are going on an AARP sponsored tour next year



The Rolling Stones released Hackney Diamonds in late October, after having announced the new studio album (their first in nearly twenty years) at an event in London with Jimmy Fallon. Now Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are ready to do what they do best: hit the road on tour! The boys just unveiled their Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds, which will visit 16 cities between April 28 and July 17 next year. Tickets go on sale starting December 1, and I bet they’re gonna go in a Jumpin’ Jack Flash. But it’ll be a gas, gas, gas!

On Tuesday, the legendary U.K. rock band announced the Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds, sponsored by AARP, a 16-date run of stadium concerts across the United States and Canada set for next year. Kicking off April 28 in Houston, the Rolling Stones will perform shows in cities including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more before wrapping on July 17 in Santa Ana, California. The Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds marks the “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” group’s first time returning to the U.S. for an official string of concerts since 2019’s No Filter Tour — as well as its first since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available at the Rolling Stones’ website. Before releasing Hackney Diamonds last month, the band held an intimate concert at club Racket in New York City, where members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood performed songs including “Shattered,” “Angry,” “Whole Wide World” and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.” The performance also included the live debut of Hackney Diamonds track “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” with a surprise appearance from Lady Gaga, who provides guest vocals on the song. The Stones announced Hackney Diamonds at a press event in London … where Jagger, Richards and Wood took the stage to talk to Jimmy Fallon about the album. “We wouldn’t have put this album out if we didn’t really like it,” Jagger, 80, said to Fallon. “We must say that we are quite pleased with it. We’re not big-headed but we hope you like it.” In an emotional moment, the trio also touched on what it was like to record the album without Watts. “Ever since Charlie’s gone it’s different, he’s number four,” Richards, 79, said. “He’s missing, he’s up there. Of course he’s missed incredibly.”

[From People]

”The Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds, sponsored by AARP…” It’s perfect. I want the concert t-shirt that says “The Rolling Stones sponsored by AARP” below the iconic hot lips logo. (Alternatively, I’d also accept a shirt that reads “Charlie Watts, he’s number four.”) Bravo to Mick, Keith, and Ronnie for taking the deal! And indeed, Mick and Keith will each be 80 on this tour (Mick will actually turn 81 a week after the tour ends), while baby Ronnie will celebrate his 77th in the middle of it on June 1. In my prior coverage of the Stones and Hackney Diamonds, I referenced Jimmy Fallon’s cameo in Almost Famous, where he says “If you think Mick Jagger will still be out there trying to be a rock star at 50, you’re sadly, sadly mistaken.” Yes, I had to bring it up again, because c’mon! I don’t think even Cameron Crowe imagined back in 2000 that we’d be in 2024 with an octogenarian Rolling Stones tour. I guess it just goes to show you that if you love what you do, and stay physically and mentally fit, young 80-somethings can perform great feats. Rock on, Stones. I am eager to celebrate their shows, and the victories of other accomplished octos in 2024.

Embed from Getty Images