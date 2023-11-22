Elon Musk sues Media Matters for calling out Twitter’s extremism

Embed from Getty Images

This Thanksgiving, Elon Musk gave a gift to all families who are politically split by going after one of the OG things that conservatives love to hate on: the media. Musk is suing nonprofit organization Media Matters for defamation after the company released a report stating that X was running ads next to pro-Nazi content. This report contributed to a mass advertiser exodus last week. We all know that our favorite former bird app has become a cesspool of alt-right and general right-wing douchebags. This includes its new(ish) owner who also got himself in trouble last week for reposting anti-Semitic rhetoric. Turns out that even big companies can’t find a financial justification to ignore being associated with Nazis. As predicted, Elno didn’t like being called out on his sh-t, so he took his ball and went to court.

”Manipulative and deceptive”: The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Fort Worth Division, alleged the organization’s tactics were manipulative and deceptive. X alleged that Media Matters “exploited” the platform to have ads appear this way, which included “excessive scrolling” and curating its feed with “fringe” content. “The overall effect on advertisers and users was to create the false, misleading perception that these types of pairings were common, widespread, and alarming,” the lawsuit reads. X’s Alternative Facts: X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who has received messages from marketing leaders pushing for her to resign, defended the company in a statement on Monday. “If you know me, you know I’m committed to truth and fairness,” she posted. “Here’s the truth. Not a single authentic user on X saw IBM’s, Comcast’s, or Oracle’s ads next to the content in Media Matters’ article. Only 2 users saw Apple’s ad next to the content, at least one of which was Media Matters. Data wins over manipulation or allegations. Don’t be manipulated. Stand with X.” Corrupt AG gets in on the action: Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Monday that he is “opening an investigation into Media Matters for potential fraudulent activity,” noting Musk’s accusation of the organization “manipulating data” on X. A “frivolous lawsuit”: “This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence. Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court,” Media Matters president Angelo Carusone said in a statement on Monday night. Carusone said over the weekend in response to Musk’s threat to sue that far from “the free speech advocate he claims to be, Musk is a bully who threatens meritless lawsuits in an attempt to silence reporting that he even confirmed is accurate.” Yes, but: Advertisers are not just concerned with brand safety on the platform. Musk backing an antisemitic conspiracy theory last week also drew ire from marketing chiefs. Musk denounced claims that he is antisemitic in a post on X on Sunday. Yaccarino has not acknowledged those concerns in her public remarks or in her recent memo to X employees.

[From Axios]

You know what they say: F around and find out. Or, in Apartheid Clyde’s case, F around, lose a buttload of money, lock yourself in your office to cry, and then call in that shameless lawyer you have on retainer. I know we (I) generally joke that we’re in the dumbest timeline, but at some point, the dumbest timeline becomes a dangerous one. It was only a matter of time before Space Karen sued someone for calling the platform out for what it’s become. I’d say he got lucky that it was a media company that did so, but let’s be honest here: the Federalist Society has been itching to have an excuse to legitimize hate speech in the name of “free” speech. Like I said, the dumbest timeline has become a dangerous one.

