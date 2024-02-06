Mail: Duchess Meghan ‘might be cautiously welcomed’ back to the UK

Prince Harry will be back in the UK today, if he’s not already there by now. He flew out of LAX yesterday and took an overnight flight. Harry’s wife and children did not travel with him, which of course is being dissected and agonized over in the British media already. A reminder, for those who choose not to remember – King Charles made it perfectly clear that the Duchess of Sussex and her children are not welcome in the UK. He evicted them from their home, he banned Meghan from Balmoral and he told Harry to give four weeks’ notice when traveling to the UK. Spare me the “Meghan should have come too.” Meghan is protecting her peace and she truly doesn’t owe them anything. Well, the Daily Mail’s Maureen Callahan wrote an infuriating column as soon as the palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and we learned that Harry would travel to the UK. Some of the lowest of all lowlights:
There needs to be a royal reconciliation: If ever there was a chance for royal reconciliation, now is the time. For all of Prince Harry’s publicly expressed doubts that there is no need for him in the royal family, that he is but a ‘spare’ — the deeply concerning news about King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis proves nothing is further from the truth. Prince Harry is essential to his family, now as never before. King Charles has said that the door is always open to his youngest son. Now is the perfect time for him to take this opportunity.
The Sussexes’ absence: It’s a dark hour for the monarchy – and doubtless a darker one for Harry. How difficult it must have been for him to hear this sad news while so far away. How keenly his absence, and that of little Archie and Lilibet, must be felt back home. Charles has only met Lilibet once, during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations — the only time she met her namesake, too. ‘It was wonderful to have [the grandchildren] back in Britain’, a royal source said at the time, adding that Charles and Camilla ‘were absolutely thrilled to see them’.
They’re desperate for Meghan, Archie & Lilibet to come to the UK: The Palace has confirmed that Charles told each of his sons about his diagnosis personally. Harry announced that he is flying home to London immediately. Will his children soon join him, as the King and Queen would surely hope? One senses that even Meghan might be cautiously welcomed. Charles did, after all, walk her down the aisle.
A pep talk for William: William, as we know, is less forgiving than his father. But with Kate recuperating, with three small children who need his constant presence, with a sick father and the weight of the Crown suddenly heavier than ever, the absence of his only sibling must be freshly painful. Could this window, long shut to Harry, be slightly ajar? What an opportunity this might be. What a comforting presence Harry and his children could provide to the King as he undergoes treatment. What a gift he and William could give their ailing father if they could find their way to some rapprochement. Their relationship might never be the same again, of course, but that could be a good thing — or at least, a more honest one. A reconciliation doesn’t mean they have to go deep. If they can find a way to come back together, it would be greater than any title or castle or inheritance — especially for their children, who have no relationship as cousins. And specifically for Harry’s children, who have little relationship to their most incredible and historic lineage. A brotherly reconciliation would ensure the future of the monarchy itself.
The disgust and revulsion I felt with “One senses that even Meghan might be cautiously welcomed.” Meghan has done absolutely nothing wrong to those people and their hatred for her is still, to this day, appalling and shocking. It’s also so grotesque that even as the monarchy suffers blow after blow, the royal establishment clings to so many of their most vile beliefs and talking points, like “of course the children would be welcomed, but leave your Black wife at home,” and “we only want Harry alone, but Meghan should be desperate to come back here!”
“A brotherly reconciliation would ensure the future of the monarchy itself.” Yeah, as I’ve said before, if Harry was so fundamental to the future of the monarchy, then he should have been treated that way this entire time. It must piss off William to no end that every “possible reconciliation” story is an admission that William is incapable of doing this by himself.
I hope Meghan and her lovely children stay HOME.
These people are so gross, my goodness!!! What exactly did the Duchess of Sussex do to warrant her be “cautiously welcomed back”, “not be brought to see the dying queen, this is just for family”, “swiftly evicted from [her home] Frogmore cottage”? Other than fall in love with and marry a black woman, what exactly did Harry do? What crimes did Harry and Meghan commit to warrant all this grotesque hatred from Harry’s family, their firm and their tabloid media towards them?
His father. His family. She’s 100 percent supportive of Harry doing everything he can to be there for his dad. Which means not adding additional fuel to the drama pyre. I have so much respect for the way she has figured out how to navigate such a publicly toxic dynamic.
Sounds to me like Meghan understands loud and clear that Charles wants nothing to do with her and his grandchildren. She’s protecting herself and her children as well as respecting Charles’ wishes. If the press has an issue, they can take it up with the King.
This! And Harry has also made it perfectly clear that his wife and children will not be stepping foot on UK soil unless adequate security is in place for them. The security Charles chose to strip away. So if he wants them back the ball is literally in his court
Exactly.
Charles likes for the BM to say he’s a loving grandfather who misses Archie and Lili but it’s just not true. There is entirely too much evidence to the contrary.
My, the BRF/BM are sure singing a different tune now, aren’t they?
BM singing another tune now. Meg and Harry are like “hard pass”.
I doubt Harry is staying longer than a few days. It’s more about getting info and checking in on Charles. It doesn’t make sense to bring the kids. Especially since they don’t have a place to stay. He literally needed a room for 8-10 hours and Charles said no the last time he came. It’s one thing for Harry to get a hotel room or stay with friends. But logistically harder for a family.
They would be welcomed by the public, because they are nice and warm people and that always translates to the public. And there are plenty of people who feel very differently towards Harry and Meghan than the Daily Mail. But the cold fish in the family would immediately feel jealous and the whole sordid game would play out exactly as before.
I don’t see any circumstance where she would go back to that country. Not even Charles’ funeral.
In the event of KFC’s funeral, I think she’d go to support her husband.
How very kingly and what a diplomat Charles is and a wonderful church leader to be MAYBE able to forgive someone who hasn’t done anything to him.
While I always support Harry and Meghan’s decisions regarding interactions with his family, I am glad whenever she stays home with the kids while Harry deals with his family. I will say that my heart bleeds for him during this difficult time. To want to visit and support his ill father but knowing that he’s walking into a viper pit takes so much courage and strength, I hope that all he’s learned in therapy will serve him well in the coming days and months.
I will be uncomfortable the entire time that Harry is on the island and will breathe a sigh of relief when he gets back home. Kate and Will are MIA, and now they’ve lured Harry back. I hope this doesn’t turn into the extended stay funeral edition that happened in September 2022.
These types of articles are part of the reason she is not eager to come back. Charles is fricking ill and that isn’t enough to stop the nonsense from the media
the thing is she is wise to their ways and there is no winning for her so she will do what is best for her peace of mind
If Meghan chooses this moment to forgive the way that she and her children have been treated and attempt to reconcile, that’s her prerogative. But the angle ought to be “Meghan might cautiously return to the UK and give the RF a second chance they don’t really deserve”.
The press should leave Meghan out of this. She has decided not to return to the UK and to keep her distance from the Royal Family. People should respect her decision and move on.
Camilla was thrilled to see Harry and Meghan’s children? We all know that’s an out and out lie.
The bit about Meghan being “cautiously welcomed” is infuriating. Although, if you’re a family of classist racists and a mixed race relative might have the temerity to accompany her husband to see you, causing you to let loose your barely concealed racism, I can see where you might be nervous. 😉
The same Camilla who did not condemn clarksons vile article about Meghan. Harry as I recall only talked of the queen meeting the children
The thing that never occurs to these hateful morons — maybe she’s actually AFRAID to return, and afraid for her children, given the angry lynch mob of dumb evil Karens and white supremacists the British media has incited for years with the Royal Family’s implicit blessing. If I was Meghan, I would be too nervous someone was going to try to take me out if I returned there.
Did we actually get confirmation from Harry’s people that he’s coming? I just woke up but as of last night, I’d only seen the tabloids making this claim.
And, WHERE IS PEGS?! Why isn’t THAT the main story?! The king has cancer and the heir (and heir’s wife) have vanished from the face of the earth. Once again the “spare” is being used to distract and prop up the incompetent and lackluster heir. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
As for the article, this author and the rest of the rats of Britain can kiss my ass. I hope the entire Sussex family – Harry included – stay far, far away from that the Leftover Royals and the whole of Salty Isle. They are not safe there and I wouldn’t trust Pa Chuckles, his mistress bride, or any of their courtiers in any way.
If he does go, I seriously hope Harry doesn’t eat or drink anything given to him by any royal staffer. And I hope he doesn’t see Pegs at all. Just a quick 24 hours to say hello/goodbye to Chuckles and then he peaces out.
I’m not surprised in any way that they are begging to see the Sussex children while also shunning Meghan. There are no depths to which those people will not sink in their desperation for clickbait stories. But – if any of this story is even true – I’m glad Meghan and the children will be safe and sound in Montecito.
Good luck, Harry. Get in and GET OUT.
William drove him out
Charles is a bad father. I hope harry can keep his distance
Come back and save us, Harry! Save the monarchy and, oh BTW, the British media, too!! All we’ve got left is Camilla in a blue dress.
The family have really screwed themselves. It’s at least a decade before the Wales kids can start to step up. Anne is in her 70s and her kids aren’t royal, neither are Princess Margaret’s. The Kents are pretty much retired, the Gloucesters are still pretty active given they’re in their late 70s but the next generation aren’t going to be in the rota. That leaves the York Princesses, who aren’t popular, and the Edinburghs, who aren’t exactly box office. Kate and William aren’t really very good at anything over the bare minimum of smile and wave. The European royals have a cast of attractive young princes and princesses lined up to carry on the work, but the UK has a real “wow” factor missing.