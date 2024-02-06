Prince Harry arrived in England & he had a police escort out of Heathrow

I’m watching the coverage from afar, safely in America, and I have to ask my British peeps something: is the news over there all about Prince Harry traveling to England? Because that’s how it looks from here. Every national newspaper is doing liveblogs and breaking-news coverage. Granted, the liveblogs have been active since Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, but every time I check for an update, it’s all about Harry. When will Harry arrive, will he meet with his brother, where will he stay, what does it all mean. Well, Prince Harry has arrived in the UK:
After an overnight flight from LAX – it seems Prince Harry has landed at Heathrow airport. And is now on his way to see his father, King Charles.
— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 6, 2024
He touched down a short time ago and his motorcade – involving at least two police vehicles – is making its way to London right now. Given the presence of the police vehicles, I feel even more comfortable in my assumption that Harry’s trip was coordinated with the palace and his father. This wasn’t Harry suddenly announcing yesterday that he would travel to the UK and surprise his dad. When Charles called Harry to tell him about the cancer, they discussed this. Charles either asked Harry to come or Harry volunteered and Charles agreed to it.
So, this is Harry’s first time in London since last September, when he made a brief stopover to attend the WellChild Awards and visit his grandmother’s tomb (in Windsor) on the first anniversary of QEII’s passing. Before that, Harry spent a couple of days in England for the coronation, where he was invited by his father but they didn’t speak much (or at all). Beyond all of the tabloid bullsh-t, I genuinely hope that Charles and Harry get some time together alone to just talk. I would assume that’s what Harry wants as well. Which probably means that the courtiers will do everything they can to thwart it. My stomach is in knots just thinking about all of the arcane and petty punishments they likely have in store for Harry.
Update: Harry was driven directly to Clarence House, where he apparently met with Charles for 45 minutes, and now Charles is taking a helicopter to Norfolk??
New: King Charles has left Clarence House and a helicopter is waiting for him at Buckingham Palace. It is believed Prince Harry left moments earlier. Their meeting would have lasted less than 45 minutes.
— Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) February 6, 2024
Prince Harry's convoy reportedly left the Windsor Suite this afternoon to pick him up from his flight.
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 6, 2024
Be safe, Good King Harry!
Be safe my favorite Prince ❤ he left his little babies and his wife to travel all the way to the UK to visit a dad that evicted them from their home 😵
It is ABSOLUTELY BANANAS to me that the RR are covering Harry as if he’s the heir, and that KP is just letting this happen.
With knowledge that Harry was en route, why wouldn’t they have William photographed going to visit Charles to grab that headline and narrative?
Why is William hiding???
Charles could have thrown his heir a lifeline at any time and pretended that William is calling him for updates on the regular. He could have added that his heir accompanied him and Camilla to the first treatment, that of course William is (secretly) visiting his father, nothing to see here!
But they are not overtly protecting William – if anything, they are hanging him out to dry and letting the rota run with some very mild criticism that he needs to step up. Curiouser and curiouser.
It’s not just the RRs. I just turned on the news here in Norway and Harry’s arrival was one of the main news stories. They also mentioned they’d have more about his arrival in the next broadcast. Not a word about TOB.
one option is that Charles is trying to
Give William some tough love in the hope that he will rise to the occasion and stand on his own two feet. Dunno but… seems like a good idea to me.
I said this below, but will say it again here..If you believe in the predictions of Nostradamus, we will indeed have a King Harry.
I haven’t seen your comments on this. What do you mean?
Nope. Harry is 5th in line to the throne. For him to become King, William, George, Charlotte, and Louis would all have to die or abdicate.
Godspeed Harry.
Its bonkers. William is the heir, and Harry was long ago discarded and kicked out by the RM, but Harry is all they can talk about. What the hell!?
Seriously! And Harry can fly halfway around the world, while William is completely MIA? What is going on?
Has William even visited his father?
According to the press Will hasn’t visited his dad yet. And yet Harry got on a plane from another country to visit his dad.
This main point of this story to me. Where is the heir and why nobody cares? Where is Kate? There is such silence from KP – if there was one competent person there would be a statement following BP’s one – that Wills is ready to support at any request from the kind and there is business continuity ensured.
I am literally gobsmacked at the blatant silence from them. Where in the heck is Kate where is will. Why does no one care.
They only care about Harry.
Harry will always be the STAR OF THE FAMILY, and the British Media most profitable REAL ESTATE 😍😍
There’s a very old American vaudeville song called “I’m just wild about Harry”. Picture all the well known British media figures singing and dancing to that.
The derangers are spitting mad that Harry’s arrival is getting all of the media attention. They are blaming Harry for courting the media. His power, lol!
Anyway, where’s William?
William might be in hiding, freaking out because it’s one thing to make the RR write stories about how he’s a great statesman, but it’s another to actually having to do the work expected of him as a king. And we know he can’t hack it.
Emily Andrews said on Jeremy vine that Harry leaked the fact that he was visiting bc he wanted the attention and publicity🙄. Which is bs. I am confused though. The BM writes that a source close to Harry says he is visiting his dad. How is it a source when it’s just his spokesperson telling them? It feels like a ploy to make Harry look like someone who plants and leaks. They want to show that Harry leaks and plants like the places do.
Jais, do I need to tell you that Emily Andrews is a joke who gets crumbs from KP for a living? She wants you to believe that Harry is leaking to the very news outlets that he’s suing? What tabloids did Harry leak to when he and Meghan went to Jamaica recently? Did that stop the round the clock coverage? Fact is, the British media is obsessed with Harry and Meghan, and because of their invisible contract with both KP and BP, the leaks will come from those palaces. Partly for security reasons and also because he hates the BM, Harry NEVER wants his outings leaked at all. This is his primary bone of contention with the Firm. He wants his brother and father to end their clandestine/symbiotic relationships with the press.
Proud Mary, she’s worse than a joke. Misleading with twisted narratives that incite hate. Harry’s spokesperson answered questions after BP initially leaked. Which is not the same as a source close to Harry calling up all the papers to tell everybody Harry’s coming! She said even more twisted stuff about Meghan and it was gross.
There’s something wrong with Will. Whether he’s actually fully incompetent and unable to fulfill his duties or he’s just a narcissistic privileged idiot with a rage problem, the firm has been either unwilling or unable to rein him in his entire life and now they are in the process of being destroyed by the monster they created. They can’t admit it or expose him without exposing themselves.
I wonder if they even realized how much they needed Harry, how much he filled in the blanks or smoothed over rough patches or people-pleased enough to make up for Will walking through life like a permanent storm cloud. I think they really thought that, at some point, Will would either grow up and get with it or at least make himself a useful idiot to the political operatives he’s filled KP with for years.
I truly think that’s the root here – the tabloids and the aristos who own them were willing to indulge Will his NDAs and court rulings of silence and sycophantic PR because they believed they were building up an icon that they could one day turn into a puppet for their own ends. I think the mess we’re seeing is a breaking of ranks because some people are desperately trying to stick with the plan and others see that they’ve backed a losing horse and are trying to pivot.
You’ve nailed it.
The only question is whether Will is now hiding in a castle somewhere afraid of what’s waiting for him or raging in a castle somewhere because he’s going to have put on his big boy pants and finally get to work.
Please note:
Williams’ skull fracture at age 10:
https://www.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/health-and-fitness/20221024154999/prince-william-major-surgery-skull-fracture-golf/
Possible complications of frontal lobe injury:
https://www.verywellhealth.com/the-brains-frontal-lobe-3146196
If the Windsors have been working to hide a known behavioral/neurocognitive disability in the heir, it makes yet more sense that Harry has always been used as a ‘wild child’ scapegoat for the press.
@Sunday 💯
This – “the firm has been either unwilling or unable to rein him in his entire life and now they are in the process of being destroyed by the monster they created” – explains so much of what I think has been going on for years now in the Firm. either unwilling or unable to stop William in any way shape or form and now he’s…..this.
@garrity I understand where you are going with this but
1. we have seen multiple videos of W younger than 10 acting like a bad tempered, spoiled, entitled brat and
2, if he had an issue with brain damage/concussion etc he would never have been medically cleared/allowed to fly helicopters.
@garrity He showed signs of this well before he was 10
@seaflower
He’s royalty so the rules don’t apply to him.
But also he was only ever a co-pilot if I remember correctly.
I’ve been saying this for a few days, but Wills not being anywhere public right now to me – especially these past two days – is clear evidence that Wills is somewhere he can’t leave. Inpatient treatment, locked up for treatment at home, his own coma, who knows. But there is no way he is letting first The Evil Stepmother and now Harry take all his Global Statesman attention away from him.
Regarding comments about William’s skull fracture and possibly personality changes, bear in mind that a traumatic brain injury (TBI) does not necessarily cause behavioural changes such as aggression, but it is well established that it exacerbates premorbid (prior to injury) characteristics. In other words, if Will had anger and impulse control issues as a child, the TBI could easily have made those issues worse.
If William decided to quit the RF tomorrow it would get only a fraction of the attention Harry gets.
Harry is and always will be the star player and attraction. He is the most prominent member of the RF and William is eaten up with jealousy. This is why Charles has to go hard on Harry because he is afraid of upsetting William even more.
Interesting. If they are sending the police escort, it means this visit is palace approved. I think he will be allowed to meet with his father in person this time around.
That said, I don’t think he will stay long. It will be in and out just like the coronation.
Yes, it’s exactly how Charles wanted it. It’s all about control, and Charles can control Harry’s security. Charles wanted Harry to visit and so approved security. If Harry wanted to visit, he’d have to ask 2 weeks in advance for security, and thus far, every time that security has been denied.
Not 2 weeks, Jais…. 28 days. The nerve of these people. I hope Harry has time to meet with his lawyers in person to discuss the upcoming court cases and perhaps check in with a charity or two, all without the rota rats knowing, to make the long trip really worthwhile.
28 days? Lordy. Thanks for the correction!
It’s classic abusive control by Charles to Harry.
What’s so unexpected is that all of their petty meanness seems to be so quickly biting them. They are falling over themselves for Harry now. They better figure out that they need to kiss Meghan’s image in the press if they want to see Harry back doing anything, because he is not going to let them divide his family.
@Magdalena I was wondering about the lawsuits, too. Could it be possible that Harry’s already won his case against RAVEC and that’s why he has security, but it hasn’t been announced yet? And what is the timeline for the next phone hacking case, wasn’t it supposed to be in January? I lost track…
Yes a few days at most. He is due in Canada for IG and IG is much more deserving of his attention.
Harry’s arrival is being covered live by the UK papers and a few of the Rota via their social media accounts but nothing on the TV news yet; I suspect that will change in the next couple of hours and definitely by the time for the early evening bulletins between 5 -6 pm.
I think the RF is in crisis. Something is up with Will and Kate and Harry is being called in to be the Heir-Whisperer… He’s too generous and loyal to his grandmother’s legacy and what he was taught as his duty to the crown and the Kingdom. They don’t deserve him but he is as always a world class example of how to treat people with compassion and respect.
I wish Harry all the best and will be relieved when he is home safe again with his legendary wife and radiant children.
I agree the royal family is in crisis, but I don’t think Harry is here to talk TO William. He might be here to talk ABOUT William as well as check in on his father.
I feel like Charles needs to talk business with Harry and make contingency plans in case things go tits up.
Yeah, I don’t think H is there to talk to William either. I don’t doubt his father would try to push him and play the victim telling Harry he must support William, but unless there’s been a reapproachement from Willy to Harry that we don’t know about (lol as if) I think Harry knows very well what his brother is and won’t be swayed.
Yeah I suspect Charles will be try to lay the groundwork for Harry to become Regent in case anything happens to him while George is underage. Something big is about to break about the Wails thats going to take them out of the succession.
I agree, but what can Harry realistically do at this point? He’s not the heir, or even the heir’s heir. Even if William runs off into the sunset, Harry can’t step in and be king.
@Snuffles
I wonder. Maybe, just maybe Charles cancer is/was a little more serious than actually reported? Those people have such a way of “welllll it’s serious but it’s not serious. (maybe)” that who knows 🤔
I agree with your assessment that it’s a ” just in case” scenario
I also think Charles knows more about what’s up with W&K than he lets on (spies everywhere y’all) and is giving Harry the tea
I agree that this is about harry being brought into the loop with the Waleses or just discussing the future etc, and not about Harry being expected to intervene with William or anything like that.
There is every possibility that Kate has had a mental breakdown, suffering with anorexia bulima and is being PEG fed, and unlikely to return to public life for the foreseeable future. William knows that he is not really keen on the top job and is wobbling right now.
What future is there to discuss? Harry is currently 5th in line to the throne. One day he will move up to 4th & then probably slip back down as the Wales children marry & have their own kids. It was nice Harry has gone to see his father who is battling cancer. That is all this is. A son going to see an ill father. There is no new news in succession or “burying hatchets” or the like. They may, one day, find themselves able to forgive the slights that have occurred but I am guessing civility will be the best that could be hoped for.
If you believe the predictions of Nostradamus, we will indeed have a King Harry…I absolutely think this is a discussion about him taking over until Prince George is of age to take over.
Will the truth about Kate dribble out now that Harry is here to be drawn into the mix? Deflect, deflect, deflect.
Apparently the meeting with Harry was over in 45 mins and Charles took a plane to Sandrigham. damn that family is cold.
This is all there is to it. I suspect that succession plans will be ongoing with W. William may be lazy but he will never pass his chance of being on the throne, these people (including to be fair H&M) are still talking about birthright in 2024.
@TurbanMa You are spot on!
@PrincessK I think what you said above is interesting.
William isn’t keen about the top job and is “wobbling”…
Maybe Harry is being brought in for Regent discussions and W is ok with it, using the “I need to care for Kate” excuse to allow that to happen?
Wow, they are really acting like Harry is the heir. It is scary honestly for Harry. I hope he stays safe. All I remember is the funeral from hell, how they turned the QE’s funeral into a clown show of punishing H&M. They (the palace, the press) didn’t learn anything since then.
Yep they have made this all about Harry. They trying to manipulate him and his wife through his father illness. Disgusting people
Yes I begin to wonder if Chuckles said yes to this visit to just get Harry there so there would be more stories to write about this visit to cover for where is Peg and what happened to Can’t.
I love it for them that the windows were too dark for any of them to get a money shot.
Same, same.
I’m glad he has arrived safely and I hope he gets whatever it is he wants from this visit and then gets quickly back to his life and family safely.
My stomach is in knots when I think about all the ways Charles will try to guilt him. “Please, dear boy, drop your cases against the tabloids for me.” Listen, I wish Charles a healthy recovery and for him to treat Harry well. But I don’t trust Charles. He likes Harry when he can find ways to control him.
Well, he did drop one case which was about his security. Theoretically, if it had gone to trial, Charles’s business would have been exposed.
@Snuffles, Harry dropped the case, because the judge said it will be considered “opinion” piece, which means it will be unlikely Harry will win a defamation lawsuit against an opinion piece. His team probably decided to spend their energy and money on his other cases including security case against RAVEC. He didn’t do a favor to his father.
The rest of the security case with RAVEC is still going to trial. So there is still potential for palace exposure. The security case and the one with the sun especially have the potential to expose palace shenanigans.
Do they realize they’re covering this as if Harry is rushing to be by Charles’ side as he lays on his deathbed?
I know rules only apply to us plebes, and if Charles wanted he could have Harry’s 28-day notice rule lifted whenever he needs to, but if we’re to believe that Harry can only visit the UK with a month’s notice then they’re telling on themselves and they’ve all known since end of December / early January.
That month’s notice stuff is BS.
Right?! And also as if he’s the heir who just happened to be out of the country and had to rush back. Where is the actual heir?? And why isn’t the absolute vanishing act of the Wailses the main story? The silence on this leads me to assume they (the press) all know what’s really happening with the Wailses. Where are they?
Of course the media know what has actually happened to Kate.
They might have known since then and there’s a connection with why/when Kate went into hospital.
Or Harry and his lawyers are going to use this visit as proof that he doesn’t need to give a 28 day warning, so it’s a win for him.
I wonder if this was a good excuse for both of them to meet face-to-face and hash out a few things. Like:
– What is Harry’s role as one of the council?
– Does Harry actually need some kind of residence in England to do it?
– Does KFC understand finally that Harry was holding all the siblings together and that he needs to have him back in England so that he can help keep the monarchy alive?
– What therefore would be Meghan’s role? Does KFC understand that Harry is not going to leave her?
– Will KFC finally apologize for being a racist?
Ugh! So many questions.
I would love it if Harry is negotiating to get his security (for him, Meghan and the kids) and Frogmore Cottage back in exchange for pre-negotiated visits and events.
This would be ideal for the monarchy and for Harry as a son. While I don’t believe Will can reform, and Charles is only safe when he leashes Camilla (which is never), now if Charles needs Harry it could be different.
Harry will not waver on his family, so Charles should be prepared to apologize to Meghan and treat A and L like real grandkids.
But no matter what else, this is Harry’s father. Maybe nothing will be resolved except to say they love one another, and that can be a peace that might be important for Harry.
100%, it’s f*cked up but ultimately the media war against the Sussexes only ends if those waging the war call it off. And if the Firm is truly desperate and scrambling at this moment, then it might finally be an opportunity for Harry to get some real answers if not actual accountability. Harry and Meghan are the ones with leverage here and Lord I hope they’re using it.
But how could Harry trust anything from these people? The BRF and the BM are in each other’s pockets, why wouldn’t Frogmore Cottage be chock a block with listening devices let alone the security situation for all of the Sussexes? They’ve poisoned the well so thoroughly why should H&M believe any of their assurances?
@InterestedGawker I don’t think anyone is saying that Harry should trust these people. I’m certainly not; what I am saying is simply Charles clearly needs Harry, therefore Harry has leverage. The fact that Harry is going to meet with Charles when previously Charles refused to see him is proof of that. That doesn’t mean that Harry is even going to entertain anything that Charles has to say; sometimes you agree to meet up with your ex just for the satisfaction of telling them to go f*ck themselves to their face.
I hope they get to be alone and talk, father and son. This is likely a terrible event in both their lives, they need time together.
I honestly believe Chuck loves his son (and make no mistake, the palace probably did a DNA test on both sons at some point), and they need to just sort this out themselves.
What a weird (i:e curious) segue.
Charles *might* love his son, but he’s made it public that Meghan isn’t family. And he famously stripped their security and evicted them from their home gifted to them by QE2. And let’s not forgot that Charles was fretting about how unsuitable unborn Archie’s skin tone would be.
If that’s what the Firm and the RF call “love”, I would want no part of it. Racists are incapable of loving non-white humans. His family’s lack of genuine affection for his children will always be a deal breaker for Harry.
Chuckles wasn’t kidding way back when he did the engagement announcement with Diana. He really doesn’t f@cking know what love means.
He doesn’t know what love means, and I think that’s why we saw Harry give him so much grace in Spare. Harry knows how stunted his father is, emotionally.
Sure, he loves in that “whatever love is” type of way. And for Charles, it always seems to be conditional. For Harry’s sake, I hope Charles can step up as a father but the real truth is that Charles’ past actions have deliberately put the sussex family in mortal danger.
Diana and Charles are bio parents. No need for DNA test.
“…DNA test on both sons…”
What?
DNA tests? What an insult to Diana.
Charles loves only Camilla… he needs Harry and that is why he is being treated like a prince right now. If he doesn’t get what he wants Charles will go back to snubbing, shunning and leaking things about Harry.
I believe this will be a very short visit and it’s not all about the king having cancer. I think its more serious and might involve his brother. That’s it! I am into conspiracy theory; 🙁
So you think Harry’s visit also has something to do with Kate???
Harry needs to steer clear of kate
More like” this doesn’t add up ” theory.
@Libra you said this on the other post (or something similar) and I just want to say its a good way of putting it. Its not a conspiracy theory to look at something like the current Wales situation and think “something weird is going on here” because its just not adding up.
It could easily be that something bigger than Charles having cancer is going on for Harry to drop everything and rush over. If Will is MIA for some really serious reason they want folks to know, Harry could be visiting to discuss. The only thing is IDK what serious reason would be convincing enough for Harry to come, or serious enough for them to even want him. It would need to be bad. Really horrible. But not something so bad that Harry wouldn’t agree to cover it up (which is obviously what they’re doing)
We only think that Hary dropped everything and went to the UK because that’s the timeline BP has given us. He might have known for a while his father was sick, and this trip is less of a rush that they want us to believe.
It can also be that he wants to visit before the IG in Vancouver. And it can also be that Charles invited him and offered security. He is taking this moment to talk with his father. But yeah def there could also be more going on with the Wales couple.
Maybe they just wanted the visit to take place before the treatments really start taking their toll on Charles.
@Ace that’s true. If Harry was told last week about the cancer diagnosis, then his visit isn’t so much of a “drop everything and rush to England” as it is a planned visit to see his father before he begins treatment. It’s clear Charles did not learn of his diagnosis yesterday.
I think alot is going on that we don’t know about and many things can be true. Charles has cancer, Kate hasn’t been seen since Dec 25, William is completely MIA and Camilla was walking around absolutely gleeful last week (likely before cancer diagnosis was known). So stuff is happening behind the scenes. If Harry wants to see his dad I think he should do what he needs to do. Charles was a dogshit father but you only have your parents for so long and you don’t want regrets. As for everything else? I hope Harry hopes back on that plane and lets them sort it out. They made it very clear that Harry and his wife (and his kids) are not their family.
Where’s Willy?
And they’re a little tardy with Kate’s proof of life photos.
Eggplant prince bulliam is incandescent with rage that the news is all about good king harry and zero about him, that no coverage is ever that intense for him. But is relieved that for a moment eyes are looking somewhere else than where he is, where kkkhate is, if she’s still alive. He will be humiliated wednesday when he is out “working” when everyone will of course be following harry instead. He’ll have to hire crowds again to yell “I love you william”. Literally no one would ever without a paycheck
Hee hee hee this is so accurate!
Whenever Harry (or H&M) are in the UK I’m worried until they get out of it. I guess it’s good he got a police escort, but there’s a lot of danger for Harry in that country that comes from his family and the people that work for them so I’m going to worry anyway.
I hope he gets out of there asap.
Same!
I can’t help it, I’m laughing. He’s so unimportant that the RRs have live video coverage of his motorcade arriving at Heathrow and traveling to London. Like….the desperation!!!
I’ve seen a few of the comments about how this is about William needing help and I wonder if there might a grain of truth there….maybe Charles announced his cancer when he did bc it gives cover for Harry returning to the UK. But if there was something seriously wrong with William, why announce those two events for tomorrow??
Anyway the motorcade makes clear that his visit is with the full blessing of Buckingham Palace and that, oh look, Charles can arrange security for Harry at a moment’s notice without all of british civilization collapsing!
Part of me wonders if William is deliberately not communicating. Commenters talked last week about the possibility that William is barely even in touch with his staff. If his staff is in the dark, then maybe so is BP. Maybe he’s ghosting everyone. Inviting Harry to visit might be a reality check and message to William from Charles. But William must’ve made enough contact for those two upcoming engagements.
I agree with your ghosting theory. He doesn’t want to do this. Period. Will he refuse the throne when Charles dies?
@Becks1 he may do the investiture (Ann is doing one today) but perhaps dip on the gala due to the King’s health? The fact that Willy hasn’t shown his face in the past 24 hours knowing Harry was on his way is not typical. Harry just won the Best Son of a Sick Parent contest–why did Willy not even compete?
RIGHT?? Why was William not photographed traveling to Clarence House yesterday or today to see his father?? Are the kids not making him get well soon cards? What is going on in the Wales family?
Charles and The Firm need to have the visit of Harry be completely without incident.
From a PR stand point, I’m certain the security teams, etc. are all in place and they will try to get Harry in/out without any surprises or drama.
The eyes of the media are on this.
Today will be Harry returns.
Wednesday will be William does his duty.
William has 1 event in the AM, 1 in the evening.
Now we will see the real military planning of the days of QE.
It will all be “handled”.
The can not afford to drop the ball or be seen as weak, fighting or anything but
Keep Calm and Carry On.
The media, photo, tabs are going to be thick on the ground. Flashing lights, long range lens, like the rats they are. Imagine the $$ to whoever gets pics of Harry today.
And when William is seen Wed. they will be all over him too.
I hope security puts up lines to keep order, well back from both H & W.
I wonder about the courtiers. This seems like a uncontrolled crisis and I don’t see what benefit there would be to cause any more waves. I’m thinking they’re going to lay low, follow orders and let Charles and Harry handle things. Once things settle down, then they can go back to leaking like a sieve.
A police escort is all well and good except we know the Met police are not trustworthy. In their What’s Up ap they called him a race traitor. They said deeply derogatory things about his wife and children. Not sure a police escort is all that great. It’s publicity for THEM and creates a less than safe environment for Harry.
Harry has always been the star of the show without lifting a finger. So I’m not surprised that they are covering his visit so closely – better than trying to pry William the Workshy out of wherever he’s hiding.
The rota are doing what they always do: use Harry to distract from the Windsor mess. But that will buy them a few days of content at best, because Harry ain’t giving them anything. Then William will either have to be dragged by his ear, kicking and screaming, or the rota may start to turn on him.
KCIII wants to see Harry dn I believe negotiate seeing his American grandchildren in person. It will haunt him until the end of time if he doesn’t meet Lily. We know he met Archie as a baby.
I don’t think Charles is interested in Harry’s children.
Well, he could have seen Lily anytime since she was born, could have flown over to attend her christening, could have attended her birthday party at Frogmore. IDK, but he doesn’t seem haunted at all.
He had multiple opportunities to meet Lilibet Diana, and he refused every time. He happily evicted her and Archie from the one safe and secure place in the UK that they had, where he could’ve easily visited them. Charles does not care about his Sussex grandchildren, and frankly I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t consider them family because they’re not “pure white” like their cousins.
Lilibet came to QE Trooping, remember she had her first birthday there? No Wales children, and I think they made a point of Charles not going. She’s been there, so he’s at least seen her in person.
He’s just a sad, stunted man who has every physical luxury you could want, and has spent his life as the little boy whose mother didn’t hug him when she returned from overseas. He didn’t understand love and he isn’t j happy.
He is not even a little bit interesting in Harry’s kids. I know everyone wants him to be see reason and cannot fathom a father/grandparent acting as he has but his actions speak volumes of how he feels. He does not care about them and will never care about them. He’s made that VERY clear time and time again.
Lord. They are not going to do anything to Harry. He’s seeing his father. Who btw sucks, but that’s it. This site and the constant projection on how Harry and Meghan feel is so offputting at times.
Harry of course still loves his father. He called the man on his birthday. So did Meghan. Don’t act surprised when Meghan and the kids pop over to see him. You all are so ready to burn down your supposed favs if they don’t do what you want.
Where’s anyone “burning them down”? I must have missed that part. You do realize that H&M WERE threatened in the UK by people whipped up at PH for “tainting the royal blood”? There have been actual convictions.
I dunno…seems like you’re reading opinions on other sites and projecting them onto us. Please point to where anyone here wants to “burn down” H&M for their choices.
Also, his father doesn’t just “suck”. His father has actively put them in danger, tried to sabotage them, and lied about them on a frequent basis. He is dangerous, cruel, and self-serving.
We wouldn’t burn Meghan down if she took the kids to see Charles. Please. But we would light candles for her family’s safety bc we want them to be safe and happy.
I appreciate how you came here to condemn people for projecting onto H and M and then ordered everyone here not to be surprised “when” M and the kids pop over for a visit.
Lol. It’s okay when you do it to fit your narrative, apparently.
Obviously, I don’t know what is going on, but I want Harry to be treated with the respect he deserves in the UK. If Harry has been planning this trip since last week, he is probably prepared to stay a few days then head straight to Canada for Invictus appearance.
From what I’ve seen the press is focused more on Harry than on William. It’s like he’s the heir. I don’t think he’s going to be in UK for very long.
Harry never got to say goodbye to his beloved mother, so I understand why this is important to him no matter what Charles has put him through. There is more to this as well.. the absence of Will and Kate at this time is unthinkable given how they always demand priority position.
That’s a really good point. That, more than anything, points to how serious whatever is going on with Kate is. If she doesn’t release a photo to pull attention in the next week or so, I’d say she’s definitely not conscious. Whether that is being medicated, or being sequestered for mh treatment, or what, I don’t know.
But them vanishing right at the moment where Billy could be doing his big “future King” cosplay openly is literally unbelievable.
It literally IS wall to wall Harry!! News programmes, newspapers …. everything. There were helicopter/drone shots of him arriving at Heathrow, as well as half the press pack ( the other half are at St James’ Palace). At this point it looks like they’re all convinced it’s only Harry that can save the Monarchy. Meanwhile workshy willy is MIA. Nobody seems to care about him by the way.
It’s so strange! I would have projected that “sources close to William” would have relayed something along the lines of – William vows that Harry will not see our father- or something like that.
I am going to pray hourly for Harry to be safe . Mentally, physically and emotionally. Pray he can get back home to his wife and children as soon as possible.
These people need Harry . They know william is an incompetent idiot but their racism and stupidity couldn’t let them behave like humans . So william and Kate is what you got . You created them , now live with them . It’s what you deserve.
I worry for him, walking into this toxic family full or narcissists and flying monkeys. He’s still in the trauma bond with him, despite some much better boundaries. I’m glad he’s in therapy, that Meghan and the kids are staying in the US. I don’t think Charles is a narcissist himself, but he’s a weak and petty man, and he undermines his family and enables William’s rage fits.
I can’t imagine anyone except Harry is going to comport themselves with the appropriate dignity and care during this whole thing. The British Press is a MESS, William and Charles are going to leak, leak, leak, and rage, and Camilla is going to grin and scheme. At least Kate will be quiet instead of sending out stories about being a peacemaker, or, will Harry’s return bring her out of hiding?
I’m in the UK and Sky TV news about Charles and this whole situation is non-stop. It seems similar to the press coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s final hours.
Some surprising and mostly good features include:
The King’s man bits are now leading open discussion about men’s health and also about cancer. There’s no confirmation yet of the type of cancer Charles has but several experts have given positive advice.
The technicalities and legalities of constitutional monarchy have been explained with information about Counsellors of State, the Line of Succession and how Regency works included. Harry’s children have been properly referenced as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the line of succession.
Princess Beatrice and her husband have been filmed making at least two visits to Clarence House this morning. Two Counsellors of State are needed to fulfil any legal function on behalf of the King. There may have been a Privy Council meeting with Camilla standing in for the King and Beatrice attending. Both would also be needed to sign any documents.
It seems significant that William doesn’t appear to have featured in any of the comings and goings.
Harry’s arrival at Heathrow and his journey to Buckingham Palace/Clarence House has been followed (the two are connected by an underground passage) .
AFAIK William has barely featured in the coverage and Kate hasn’t featured at all.
“Kate hasn’t featured at all”
That’s so weird. What the hell did they do with her that they are pretending like she doesn’t exist. Where are the Middletons?
Ooh. Interesting. Especially the part about bringing Beatrice in. If she’s there and Harry is there, there definitely serious discussions happening.
I’m reading 45 minute meeting with Harry and now CRex and Cams are off to Sandringham. Why are they getting out of town? I thought his treatment was in London?
Thanks for the updates! Between Beatrice visiting Clarence House, as well as Harry, I’m inclined to believe Counselor of State and maybe Regency is being discussed. William being MIA is a part of this. His ass should have also been at Clarence House, even it was at a different time than Harry.
Something is up, and I think it’s more about William and Kate than it is about Charles.
Just curious: If William would abdicate – take Himself (and his family) out of succession – wouldn’t it be Harry who would become the direct heir?
@Tara, Will can’t take his children out of succession. Technically, they belong to the crown. He can abdicate, then it will go to George. Since he isn’t of age, he will rule with a guardian, I suppose.
I feel we need a consolidated live post here today to keep up!!! Wouldn’t that be crazy if William is abdicating from afar? AstroAmerica said he might just fly off one day and never return.
Wouldn’t William be the first in line to act as CoS? Where the hell is he? is he in hair and make-up for his appearances on Wednesday?
There is no prescribed hierarchy in the Counsellors of State. In practice Camilla would usually be first in line to deputise for the King . Any Counsellor of State could act alongside her to make the required two. There are currently seven Counsellors of State. Five has always been the official number – the Monarch’s spouse and the next four adults in the line of succession. Three were added recently to compensate for the fact that Harry, Andrew and Beatrice are not officially ‘working royals ‘ and Harry lives outside the UK. However, they have not been removed from the current list. Beatrice lives in London and if there was a need this morning for Camilla to stand in for the King for some official duty then Beatrice could have been the best option to be the second CoS.
It is surprising there has been no sighting of William and from what I’ve seen little reference to him in news coverage. I’ll add to the speculation with my guess that William may be “helping police with their enquiries. ‘
I hope harry goes back to his wife and children soon. He should not stay there a whole week . He and Meghan can travel to invict us together.
Stay safe good king Harry!
William’s absence is just so weird (and it still will be weird even after he finally shows up). And it’s really thrown into sharp relief by Harry’s visit to his father.
As ever, Harry is showing William how things are done.
Where in the heck are the Wails. What is happening. This is so so so weird.
According to the BM, Charles is preparing to leave London for Sandringham?? Wtf, did Harry travel all that way for his father to pick up and leave?
Now would be a good moment for Charles to take stock of his life, see the error in his ways and sincerely and very publicly apologise to Harry and Meghan for being absolutely the worst father.
My guess is that he’s going to emotionally blackmail Harry instead.
Charles has barely spent time with Harry, less than 45 minutes. Harry did his duty and should move on with his life. Hopefully Harry has realised that nothing is going to change.
I think Harry came for some sort of signature and most probably to get an update of plans for certain scenarios. Things that are too confidential to do it online / should not be out there through phone hacks etc.
Harry doesn’t have fly all the way to the UK for as signature. He came to see his father and all Charles could spare was 45 minutes.
WTF. Seriously. WTF.
Jk: I know Harry loves his father but that love is not reciprocated. The least Charles could have done was spend more than 45 minutes with son who flew all the way from California to see him. Harry should feel no guilt about going to Vancouver next week.
I don’t think anything odd is happening with Harry visiting his father. Harry has made it known that he loves his father and I think that his father loves him probably the only way he knows how to and Harry understands that. It’s a different kind of love but it’s what he’s got and he accepts that. Charles may have been absolutely lacking in the father department for a long time but I also think that a cancer diagnosis, no matter how good the prognosis, can bring some perspective for the person going through it. He may never be the father that he should be but at the same time, it may have opened him up enough to actually feel like a father who wants to see his son. Like maybe this has done something to allow him to separate duty/role of the monarch from family. Maybe right now he wants the comfort of family and I have no doubt that he has a much different relationship with Harry than with William. Harry’s relationship with his father is based on love and Charles probably knows that. William’s relationship with his father is based on business and duty and Charles is probably aware of that too. William’s absence thus far is odd but at the same time he’s going through health issues with his own family and the stress of that may just be overwhelming and he knows that Charles is being taken care of. I find most of the royals to be vile but at the same time, I’m willing to give them all a bit of grace because they are definitely going through it right now.
But Charles only saw him for 45 minutes. He made Harry come all the way to UK for a conversation that could have taken place on the phone. Charles is off to Sandringham.
I’m assuming that there are just some things that can’t be handled via the phone.
And, while 45 minutes sounds paltry, the fact that Charles carved out time for Harry and gave him security for this visit seems significant to me.
It seems to be a pattern that Charles always leaves town when Harry arrives. This time he is scuppering off to Sandringham? Is Sandringham going to be his Balmoral? At least this time Harry seems to have been given protection, so perhaps some official duty Harry came to perform.
Harry’s not a working royal. His duty in the UK was to see his father which he did.
It really is his pattern when Harry comes to London. Every time. So now Charles is off to Norfolk. Maybe to see William who’s bunkered up at Anmer until he helicopters in for tomorrow’s investitures. If William ever takes a train, it’ll be for pr only.
After Harry flying all that way he had the briefest of meetings with Charles. The Charles and Camilla took the helicopter to Sandringham. I don’t think Charles even gave his son half Ann hour. It’s looks as though Harry wasted his time.
WTF is Harry supposed to do now? Find alternative transportation to Sandringham? Twiddle his thumbs in London waiting for further snubs? Turn around and go back home? Thanks, Pa.
Y’all, I just looked at some of the live updates on the BBC app. They had photo of Harry arriving at Clarence House at 732 (PM?) and Charles & Camilla leaving Clarence House at 749. That’s 17 minutes!! Seventeen minutes!! Seventeen minutes was all the king, recently diagnosed with cancer, could give to his son who just traveled across a continent & then an ocean to see him. 😳
Wow. I guess Harry can catch the next flight home and be back by dinner.