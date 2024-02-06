Prince Harry arrived in England & he had a police escort out of Heathrow

I’m watching the coverage from afar, safely in America, and I have to ask my British peeps something: is the news over there all about Prince Harry traveling to England? Because that’s how it looks from here. Every national newspaper is doing liveblogs and breaking-news coverage. Granted, the liveblogs have been active since Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, but every time I check for an update, it’s all about Harry. When will Harry arrive, will he meet with his brother, where will he stay, what does it all mean. Well, Prince Harry has arrived in the UK:

After an overnight flight from LAX – it seems Prince Harry has landed at Heathrow airport. And is now on his way to see his father, King Charles. pic.twitter.com/4lcJKUxivL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 6, 2024

He touched down a short time ago and his motorcade – involving at least two police vehicles – is making its way to London right now. Given the presence of the police vehicles, I feel even more comfortable in my assumption that Harry’s trip was coordinated with the palace and his father. This wasn’t Harry suddenly announcing yesterday that he would travel to the UK and surprise his dad. When Charles called Harry to tell him about the cancer, they discussed this. Charles either asked Harry to come or Harry volunteered and Charles agreed to it.

So, this is Harry’s first time in London since last September, when he made a brief stopover to attend the WellChild Awards and visit his grandmother’s tomb (in Windsor) on the first anniversary of QEII’s passing. Before that, Harry spent a couple of days in England for the coronation, where he was invited by his father but they didn’t speak much (or at all). Beyond all of the tabloid bullsh-t, I genuinely hope that Charles and Harry get some time together alone to just talk. I would assume that’s what Harry wants as well. Which probably means that the courtiers will do everything they can to thwart it. My stomach is in knots just thinking about all of the arcane and petty punishments they likely have in store for Harry.

Update: Harry was driven directly to Clarence House, where he apparently met with Charles for 45 minutes, and now Charles is taking a helicopter to Norfolk??

New: King Charles has left Clarence House and a helicopter is waiting for him at Buckingham Palace. It is believed Prince Harry left moments earlier. Their meeting would have lasted less than 45 minutes. — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) February 6, 2024

Prince Harry's convoy reportedly left the Windsor Suite this afternoon to pick him up from his flight.https://t.co/KoQStBxNHs pic.twitter.com/znm5AgHCtW — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 6, 2024