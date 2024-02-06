“Toby Keith has passed away at the age of 62” links

Country singer Toby Keith has passed away at the age of 62. [Hollywood Life]
Wendy Williams is back! [OMG Blog]
Finally. I was hoping to see CB post about Toby Keith.
R.I.P. to a man who had a very successful career for decades, he was devoted to his family, wrote and sang some fun songs, did a good amount of charity work.
He fought cancer for 3 years. Under went brutal treatments. F cancer. Look at photos of him in his prime, before he was ill. A big, strong, well built man. Then the photos of him currently. Cancer took him hard. And he had the money for the best care, treatment, etc.
Prayers for his family and everyone who is dealing with cancer and their loved ones.
No political statements from me or snark about him.
My father died of esophageal-gastric cancer. It is brutal on the patient and the family. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues
Same here, JaneS. I feel for his family and loved ones.. His music touched me and my family, and even though our politics didn’t align, I mourn his loss. I hope he’s resting in peace with his red solo cup.
And much love to our fellow CB’ers fighting their own battles with cancer.
Such a loss. Sending my prayers to the family.
OMG Zendaya looks so incredible. Timotheeeeeeeeeeee looks good too! Is that silk?
Zendaya always brings the fashion inspo–I swear she is incapable of looking bad.
Very sad about Mr. Keith. Cancer is just so awful.
I don’t know but that outfit on Zendaya looks like bedsheets. I am just glad her and Timothee are finally stepping out
Listening to Dixie Chicks all day today. RIP to Laura Lynch, who passed in a car wreck in December.
The very first thing I thought was the Dixie Chicks. I’m going to turn them on also.
Same and I hope they are having a good day!
Toby started and funded a Foundation for kids and their families fighting cancer.
Did yearly events and fundraisers for decades for it.
Along with lots of other charity work he did.
He also did 11-14 USO tours at the height of his popularity. (Can’t recall exact #)
He spoke openly of his Father being a Veteran, he supported the troops and their families.
I’ll be watching “Red solo cup”, “I wanna talk about me” , “Ain’t as good as I once was” “Whiskey for my men, Beer for my horses” later today. His best songs/videos to me.
If whiskey ain’t the most country song title ever, I’d say it is in the top 5. LOL Right up there with “Save a horse, ride a cowboy”
I’m surprised Toby Keith’s death is getting such sympathetic responses here. I mean, very few people deserve to die a horrible death from cancer, and I’m very much not saying he did. But man, what a terrible person. Have people forgotten how hard he went after the Chicks and posted Natalie Maines’ picture next to Saddam Hussein at his concerts? And he was MAGA all the way.
I am heartened to see our divided political world is not taking all of our humanity away and we can express things we appreciate and will miss about people we disagree with.
I didn’t like his politics but I did appreciate many aspects of him
What a strange orthodoxy many of us lefties have turned into where we not only excommunicate, polarize amongst ourselves but also grudgingly mourn people we have differences with
I doubt anyone isn’t affected by losing a family member to cancer. And if you are count your blessings. So having sympathy for a person that died of cancer doesn’t endorse any distasteful thing he did in life.
You mourn for the loss of human life and the families affected by it. And your own personal story with it.
I don’t agree with whatever political views he had. But I can sympathize the death.
seriously! I dont wish him death but “our politics dont align” is super mild
I didn’t say it wasn’t mild Lisa- I don’t get where the exasperation is coming from if it is for me. I just am responding to the comment KN who was is surprised there is so much sympathy for him. I found such surprise very sad. And said I’m heartened by the fact there is so much concern.
It is also weird to me that everyone has to qualify and couch their statements lest we show too much support
I am able to befriend people I disagree with and I am over all the BS and anger. I found Keith’s actions wrong at his worst but he was also a lot of other things at his best, which I will miss
sorry not sorry that’s bananas,
inciting violence against women should be a crime. a political difference that is morality neutral is do we build a new highway.
Right? As a human I sympathize with him and his family, cancer is awful. He was also part of the wave of jingoistic music after 911 and running the Dixie Chicks out of the music business. I remember his big patriotic release that includes a boot up their asses. Three songs from 20 years ago is not enough to make me have fond memories of a Trump guy. When I was dating, I knew if someone was into his music we weren’t a good fit, and that was before Trump.
I watched a recent interview on youtube and he did not look good. But he was in good spirits. I was hoping a miracle would happen and his cancer would be in remission. But he fought long and hard against it.
I honestly don’t know much about his or his views. Country music isn’t my thing.
But cancer is a monster, and F cancer!
I want to talk about the Jacob Elordi thing, because I keep seeing headlines about it. And what actually happened is an Australian shock jock radio host (from the same station that pranked that poor nurse when Prince George was born and then ended herself) went up to him and tried to get a reaction out of him and didn’t leave him alone. Pajiba has more details about the host, they’re too awful to repeat. I’ve never watched anything with Elordi in it that I know of, but it’s sounding like he was taunted into a reaction while at lunch which is awful.
Not sure that some mild (and it was mild) “taunting” should mean it’s okay to try and strangle someone.
I was HORRIFIED to read about some of the “pranks” that radio show pulled, and apparently is still the most popular in that part of Australia. So gross. The Pajiba comments are definitely worth reading.
The ‘taunting’ is being labeled as sexual harassment from comments I’ve read on other sites. And it has happened to him multiple times from different media people. Also, the only description we have of what happened is this shock Jock reporter. So we don’t know if he actually ‘strangled’ anyone. Interesting how the headlines are so obviously spinning this story in one direction.
I am so torn on Wendy Williams I want her well but anytime she works her ex will get paid as part of their divorce settlement.
I was really hoping she would have enough money to retire comfortably, and her ex can get a J.O.B. like everyone else that needs a paycheck.
My dad just died from liver cancer. It’s a terrible way to go, and it’s devastating to experience for the patient and their family or loved ones.
Toby Keith was a racist, jingoistic, misogynist who got wealthy by putting people’s lives at risk and making a game out of it.
I’ll be listening to The Chicks today, too.
So sorry to hear about your loss.
We need more of these kinds of looks from Florence – she looks amazing in that suit! Zendaya looked amazing at the Dune photo call.
To me, Florence Pugh never looks quite right in her outfits, and I’ve grumbled about her need to get a better stylist. Seeing the picture of her in the gray suit makes me realize that her head is disproportionately big for her body, and I’m not sure a stylist can fix that.
I think she’s also short. She reminds me of Hilary Duff and Hayden Panetiere’s body types. Hollywood struggles to dress shorter women.
I see another commenter hijacked my name, pretending I would be supportive to a MAGA and his family.
This is unfortunate. I also see demands to be neutral and apolitical about MAGAs as dogwhistles.
that’s a good point
this tsk tsk tsk agree to disagree with violence against women is alarming
I would not wish Cancer on anyone. I can disagree with his political views, and I wish he didn’t have Cancer.
We can agree to disagree. No-one deserves the horror of Cancer.