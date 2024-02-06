The Mail: Maybe the Sussexes should come back & take on royal duties, lmao

I’m a broken record about this, but it bears repeating: this was never the Windsors’ plan, to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stay married and to see them thrive in America. The Windsors had many plans, but the current reality was never an option they considered. They wanted to drive Meghan out of the UK; they wanted a Sussex divorce; they wanted Meghan to disappear or die; they wanted Harry to crawl back to them, penitent and divorced; they wanted H&M to return, broke and desolate. Those were the plans at various points throughout 2018-2022. They cannot comprehend the fact that they can’t figure out a way to get Harry to capitulate or leave his wife or come running back to them. It’s broken their brains. I bring all of this up because of the latest clownery from the Daily Mail: “Is Prince Harry’s return to duty the only way to boost the roster of working royals? He and Meghan have their critics, but they’re the only younger family members cancer-stricken King Charles can call on with experience of public service.” I sh-t you not.
The dwindling number of royals who can carry out engagements has been thrown into sharp relief again as King Charles steps back from public duties while being treated for cancer. While the Firm once boasted a bulging roster of royals to carry out engagements on behalf of the King, the numbers have shrunk in line with Charles’ vision for a ‘slimmed down the monarchy’ – on top of Prince Andrew being forced to step down and Harry and Meghan leaving for America.
With Prince and Princess of Wales also out of action while Kate recovers from surgery, the brunt of the work will be undertaken by Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh. It begs the question of who can step in, and despite Harry and Meghan quitting as senior royals, they are the only available members of the family with any real experience of public duty.
The late Queen’s cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also do work on behalf of the King, but are all in their late seventies or eighties, meaning their workload is understandably reduced. With the three most senior royals out of action, the remaining working royals have an average age of 75, royal watchers are questioning who could be brought into the fold to step up – with various younger members looked upon.
Perhaps the most obvious choice is Prince Harry, 39, who has jetted back to the UK to see his father following his diagnosis. While Harry and his wife Meghan are not working royals, after stepping down in 2020, Harry remains a counsellor of the state – meaning he can work on behalf of the King – and is fifth-in-line to the throne. But the pair are seemingly very settled in California, where live in a £15million Montecito mansion with their two children. Nonetheless, Harry and Meghan undoubtedly have the most experience in public facing roles, with Harry undertaking royal duties from the age of 21.
[From The Daily Mail]
If Harry was so vital to the institution, they should have treated him as such from the beginning. I’m a broken record about that too. Harry and Meghan understood that they could still do good, important work on behalf of the crown as well, which is why THEY OFFERED a half-in solution. They were denied that compromise and the Windsors sneered at them for offering it. They sneered because they never considered that Harry and Meghan would thrive. Oh well! I hope Harry has a nice visit with his father and then he heads right back to Heathrow.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The press is suggesting a half-in solution? But but I thought the narrative was that the Sussexes can’t have their cake and eat it too? Wasn’t that how the press reacted in real time to the half-in proposal? They can seriously GTFOH.
HM will not be going back to work for the Firm.
Truth be told, the Sussexes never offered to work for Charles. They wanted to do half in and half out for the queen and then completely peace out once QEII passed on. They only wanted to support the late QE, not any of her successors.
I just have a question for the DF though, who exactly are the Sussexes’ “critics”? Surely you are not referencing the hot mess of cyber abusers, trolls and bullies of the Sussexes that you yourselves created!! Or,…… ARE YOU?
I swear these people pretend to forget so quickly and hope their BS will be easily forgiven and forgotten as easily by the masses, don’t they? Kindly, leave Meghan, her husband and her children out your vile mouths please and thank you.
lol. Willy will be incandescent with rage seeing these articles.
Sure sure and people in hell should receive ice water. This will never ever happen. The racism and smears and unmitigated hate that was thrown their way to assure them leaving worked. You can’t now say they should come back because you backed the wrong horse. Harry and Meg are happily thriving and there is no going back. These stories are insane and the idiots who write this crap should all be locked up in padded cells and the keys should be melted down and made into numbered tags for them for them to wear.
The only reason i could see for Harry to come back is if his dad gets on his knees and says, “please, son, save England from being ruled by William”. As that isn’t going to happen, I think we’re all safe from giving up our ginger to his birth country.
Yes, I believe that Harry’s visit will be a quick one. Let us not forget that California, especially hilly areas like Montecito are experiencing flooding and landslides, I imagine that Harry is very anxious to get back home to His Own Family.
And he and the Duchess of Sussex are due in Canada for the 1 year to invictus event next week. He is not going to miss that.
Invictus is Harry’s baby. (besides his actual babies)
“he and the Duchess of Sussex are due in Canada for the 1 year to invictus event next week.”
The Daily Fail will have a field day when the Sussexes go to Canada. Can you imagine the unhinged headlines: How Dare Harry go to to Canada for a public engagement when his father has cancer!
I am LOLing just imagining the headlines from The Fail and The Dim.
I just laughed out loud. William must be fuming right now.
Hahahaha! I’m sorry, this is truly a terrible time to laugh at this considering, but FAFO!
What’s done is done. There is no turning back.
Contracts – social, invisible and otherwise – have to have something of benefit for both parties. It’s clear what the RF and RR would get out of this, but there is no value in this for the Sussexes.
Altogether now: Now comes the part where we throw our heads back and laugh! Ahahahahaha!
This is unhinged also because William can definitely work. He is not waiting on Kate hand and foot. He is just trying to get out of doing anything
😂😂😂
It only took a cancer diagnosis for someone to write something marginally positive about the Duke and Duchess.
Sadly, they already have jobs and people who count on them to keep those jobs so they are already flat out with parenting and what-not.
The last scenes in the Crown where Philip told Liz they are not ready? How true. They are whirling in their crypts.
One might even say that scene was prophetic.
Well Meghan could check on the Grenfell survivors.
What makes you think she already doesn’t?
If William went with her I could start to warm up to him but as it is I just believe William is completely unsuitable to royal life much less being King. All the idiot wants to do is watch action movies, play video games, order curries, drink beer, hang out at Anmer with his aristo buddies and ride his motorcycle.
@Foxy, are you a bot account? You are rambling about Grenfell, then William. I also saw a comment from you about Netflix cameras. What are you playing at? Go, hang out on DM website.
LOL, Meghan surely keeps in touch with them. She ain’t Kate, who ghosts organizations for nearly a decade.
The RF and BM have smeared H&M so badly, that it would be damn near impossible to bring them back even if the Sussexes wanted to. The press would essentially have to walk back every single lie that they’ve said about H&M for the past 6 years. I mean Andrew is in better standing with the public than H&M are.
Yes they have attempted to reduce their reputations to rubble but many Brits don’t allow either the BM or RF adjacent courtiers to do our thinking for us. Although many have drank their kool aid because today 2 different pensioners have tut tutted to me about Harry’s return and lauded Will as a decent, hard working son who will make an excellent King . I didn’t have to ask where they got their views from because both were blandishing DMs! I did tell them why I disagreed but they were unpersuaded even when I cited Willy’ consistent low number of annual royal engagements.
Some folks just won’t allow facts to get the way of their opinions. 🤷🏼♀️
I’ll just state the obvious for anyone who hasn’t seen a Western movie: when a man flees under darkness out to Cali, to stake a claim for his wife and children, he ain’t ever going back.
If the RF had any sense at all they would appoint Harry and Megan as the U.S. Reps for the RF and let them handle all the stuff here as the stronghold to keep the U.S. firmly on their side. But they seem way to petty and short-sighted to see how they can take advantage of this. Reminds me of how King George lost the colonies in the first place. It is a wonder William is not limping considering how often he shoots himself in the foot
The US left hundreds of years ago.
The US is not part of the Commonwealth and Meghan and Harry’s offer for half in was rejected. It’s too late to turn back now.
The US is not on the “UK’s side”. We articulated our breakup nearly 250 years ago when we threw off British rule. We bow and scrape to no one.
After the way the Firm, the press, and many Brits have mistreated and maligned Meghan, it’s clear to many in the US and around the world how racist Salt Island really is. For many of us, including me, this has been a huge revelation as to what trash the royals truly are.
The King has done everything to ensure Harry and Meghan, along with their children Do Not Return. It will not happen. Take it up with your King.
Thanks DM for reminding us once again how much their home is worth. My only note is that you forgot to mention the number of bathrooms. How will I know how you *really* feel about them unless you mention the bathrooms!?!?
Is this really worth the dignity of a response? Harry and Meghan should simply forget all that’s happened to them: the abuse by the family and the press, the incessant leaks, the racism, the jealousy by Will & Kate, with no indication that all of this will cease. They should also leave their gorgeous Montecito estate and moved into Frogazz cottage– oh wait, Charles gleefully took that away from them. Harry and Meghan should also drop their contract with Netflix, drop all their projects, for what? I’ll repeat for the umpteenth time, Harry will be making the greatest mistake of his children’s life if he agrees to go back.
Don’t imagine the DM really thinks that’s an option. Maybe more likely having some fun goading Willie to show up for work…?
I love that the only mention of him AT ALL is “With Prince … of Wales also out of action while Kate recovers from surgery.” (thud.) And then “royal watchers are questioning who could be brought into the fold to step up”
Willie who?
In all this predictable fixation on the Sussexes, this line right here is very sus: “With Prince and Princess of Wales also out of action while Kate recovers from surgery…”
They are stubbornly ignoring the GIANT flamingo-pink elephant in the room. WHY does William need to be “out of action” for so long? Even with him supposedly returning to “work” tomorrow, this is still the narrative being pushed, and the total lack of attention on him amidst all the news happening is extremely shady. What’s going on with this man??? What’s going with Kate??? Why is the media so studiously avoiding mention of them beyond brief references like the above???
Cam can work while Charles has cancer, but Will can’t work for a month plus because his wife had surgery.
Weird.
“Oh well! I hope Harry has a nice visit with his father and then he heads right back to Heathrow.”
These are my thoughts as well. Eff the DM.
That’s exactly what it’s looking like. They’re reporting that Chuck has helicoptered off to Sandringham already.
And this is the beauty of H&M strategy: leave, start building life, comment once on what happened; ignore the noise. I sense we will now have a wave of this kind of articles, how they should totally come back etc, to which, I hope, M&H will never ever respond.
For the past 4 years the British tabs have shown themselves to be more than capable of keeping this 1-sided war against the Sussexes waging regardless of their location or participation. This only ends 2 ways; Harry is already pursuing one (suing the tabs to hold them accountable and ultimately expose their criminality and cronyism), but the other is simply having the attack dogs called off by the ones holding the leash. And as f*cked up as it is, that requires playing ball with those same attackers. So I have to think that Harry saw the outreach from Charles as an opportunity for a face-to-face and potential for real change due to an actual need on the part of the firm, and not just a whipping boy eagerly going back for more abuse as some are painting it.
At a spectator, the most annoying part for me is that if the Firm is so desperate that they might actually make peace, ultimately the media would have no choice but to follow their lead. Meaning, the press could flip the narrative on the Sussexes so quickly it would make our heads spin. I think the confusing, seemingly conflicting or disjointed palace comms lately have been because there’s a divide in strategy among the remaining players, with Will and co clinging to the playbook of the last few years and others seeing the dismal writing on the wall and scrambling to change their fate at the eleventh hour.
Press won’t give positive press to someone who is suing them.
But this is ultimately about the lives of Harry’s wife and children. Harry’s only suing the press because he wants them to stop the harassment he’s been subjected to his whole life. And, he only received that harassment because the firm actively fed him to the press. If Harry was absolutely sure that the firm was going to protect Meghan and their children the way they’ve protected others then I think dropping the suits would be on the table.
OTOH, QEII, Charles, Will etc have all sued the press and have gotten way more positive press than any of them deserve.
@Sunday, there is no way Harry is gonna drop the cases against press. There are a lot of people who are suing the press together with him. You think, Harry will leave them hanging? Elton John, the woman who lost her son (sorry, forgot her name). Harry was pursuing an apology before suing them. After harassment of his family and no apology, he sued them to get justice. Only Will went after the press for phone hacking and he settled in a secret agreement, that’s why he is getting positive press from Murdoch papers.
Also, why would Harry trust the word of the firm? What happens when Charles dies? Willy will protect H&M? I am pretty sure, Harry is smarter than you are giving him credit for.
I guess they already went to denial and anger now they are bargaining next will be depression forever. They will never accept the fact that the Sussex offered half in and they laughed and said ALL or Nothing and chased them out of the country.
LOL I can’t roll my eyes my enough at their nonsense. It’s always if they were willingly to work before being thrown to the wolves
The only thing we can get from this is that the press wants H&M back. How many articles can they write about Camilla and her sensible shoes? I don’t believe anything has changed within the politics of the palace. The people who control Charles – Camilla, William, the courtiers – none of them want H&M back in any working capacity.
No. The Susseexes tired very hard for a half in solution, wanted to be based in a Commonwealth country. That trash family, leaked their location compromising their safety and told them no. They hated that Harry no longer took their abuse, they hated the beauty, charisma, hard work and intelligence of his Black American wife and tried to bring hell down on them.
This is a ‘you reap what you sow’ situation for the BRF. I hope Harry has a nice visit with his father and then gets the hell out of dodge. I wish Charles a swift recovery as well even if he is a garbage, self-involved, self-pitying weakling.
The real story is William’s disappearance and his continued failure to step up the plate.
How is the British monarchy not better at this?
Recently when I read about them, I keep comparing it to the line in the film “Spotlight” where Stanley Tucci tells Mark Ruffalo, “The Church thinks in centuries.”
Seems like the Crown thinks in quarter hours.
Charles got rid of his mother’s competent courtiers and hired a DM editor to his office. This is the mess the clown show created. It reminds me of Trump administration.
this was foreseeable and still the Windsors rejected their proposal four years ago. Of course they aren’t going back.
too bad so sad for the British press and the leftover royals. You could have had a bad bitch 🤷♀️
WELL WELL WELL
HOW THE TURNTABLES
Harry and Meghan face a real quandary:
Option 1: Remain in a beautiful Montecito home near the California coast, while living a life of genuine service free of the scheming of racist royal courtiers or … Option 2: Return to the control of those crazed courtiers and a tabloid press that, working in concert, nearly cost them their mental health and their very lives.
What a dilemma!
The Brits really did FAFO.
It is really incredible, even some commentators here think, there is a chance Harry would go back that hell hole, leaving the life he built with Meghan in USA. I am starting to think, we are getting some bots from DM.
I hope they stay here! They’re so much safer. Even with the possibility (not probability) of some reconciliation, the British press will NEVER leave them alone.
What kind of crap excuse for a father gives his son, who he has barely seen in a year, and who has flown half way around the world to visit him, a mere 20mins meeting before jumping in a helicopter and running to one of his other 10 palaces? Really? I’m so shocked.
We shouldn’t be shocked, but like you, I am.
In the words of Jody , don’t. It always seems to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. Pave paradise to put up a parking lot.. The British media and palace created this incandescent, incompetent monster William . Live with it now .
But why do the BM want Harry & Meghan to come back & work? Isn’t Peg making his big comeback tomorrow? Looks like he’s got a busy schedule (for him) and I know the media wants him to act like a leader and make a reassuring speech to the nation. Maybe they’re trying to goad Peg in some way to do something, anything rather than hide.
William is going to return for appearances he already had planned tomorrow, correct? Not stepping in for the king? Well, I’m starting to wonder if Willy said, make me regent until you recover or nothing. Would explain his absence and the push for Harry.
ps., I’m not advocating for Harry’s return, I think it might be a ruse to get William to cooperate.
Can’t someone throw the Heir a bone and write about him?
I can’t… I can’t stop laughing all morning long. 🙂
In the frenzy of the media focusing heavily on all things related to Harry, my main focus is on the missing and unmentioned heir. I’m interested in knowing why there are three senior royals who are on the list of being unable to perform royal duties when William is not injured, diagnosed with any disease or ailment and isn’t a certified nurse that would care for the injured or sick? Why is it that Camilla whose own husband went to the same hospital as Kate, remained at that hospital for days, had a procedure done, been diagnosed with cancer and is now having to have the necessary treatment to fight this disease, is still performing her own royal duties? So why then is William on this list of senior royals who are unavailable, when a senior royal who has stepped down, moved to another country and has refused to play this game with the very media that is still attacking him, his wife and his children is now returned and the questions are whether he should step in to make up for William’s absence? William who not only lives in the UK but is the actual taxpayer funded heir that the media and haters like to tell us is better than Harry? Where is he and why isn’t the heir stepping up when his father and country need him most? Surely Nanny Maria and the Middletons can take on drop offs and pickup of the children in a time that is so dire.
Crocmilla Pit Bull will never allow anyone close to Charles that she cannot control. So the idea of Harry coming back even part time is a no go. So I look for her to start shoving her kids into the picture more and more.