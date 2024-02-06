The Mail: Maybe the Sussexes should come back & take on royal duties, lmao

I’m a broken record about this, but it bears repeating: this was never the Windsors’ plan, to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stay married and to see them thrive in America. The Windsors had many plans, but the current reality was never an option they considered. They wanted to drive Meghan out of the UK; they wanted a Sussex divorce; they wanted Meghan to disappear or die; they wanted Harry to crawl back to them, penitent and divorced; they wanted H&M to return, broke and desolate. Those were the plans at various points throughout 2018-2022. They cannot comprehend the fact that they can’t figure out a way to get Harry to capitulate or leave his wife or come running back to them. It’s broken their brains. I bring all of this up because of the latest clownery from the Daily Mail: “Is Prince Harry’s return to duty the only way to boost the roster of working royals? He and Meghan have their critics, but they’re the only younger family members cancer-stricken King Charles can call on with experience of public service.” I sh-t you not.

The dwindling number of royals who can carry out engagements has been thrown into sharp relief again as King Charles steps back from public duties while being treated for cancer. While the Firm once boasted a bulging roster of royals to carry out engagements on behalf of the King, the numbers have shrunk in line with Charles’ vision for a ‘slimmed down the monarchy’ – on top of Prince Andrew being forced to step down and Harry and Meghan leaving for America. With Prince and Princess of Wales also out of action while Kate recovers from surgery, the brunt of the work will be undertaken by Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh. It begs the question of who can step in, and despite Harry and Meghan quitting as senior royals, they are the only available members of the family with any real experience of public duty. The late Queen’s cousins, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also do work on behalf of the King, but are all in their late seventies or eighties, meaning their workload is understandably reduced. With the three most senior royals out of action, the remaining working royals have an average age of 75, royal watchers are questioning who could be brought into the fold to step up – with various younger members looked upon. Perhaps the most obvious choice is Prince Harry, 39, who has jetted back to the UK to see his father following his diagnosis. While Harry and his wife Meghan are not working royals, after stepping down in 2020, Harry remains a counsellor of the state – meaning he can work on behalf of the King – and is fifth-in-line to the throne. But the pair are seemingly very settled in California, where live in a £15million Montecito mansion with their two children. Nonetheless, Harry and Meghan undoubtedly have the most experience in public facing roles, with Harry undertaking royal duties from the age of 21.

[From The Daily Mail]

If Harry was so vital to the institution, they should have treated him as such from the beginning. I’m a broken record about that too. Harry and Meghan understood that they could still do good, important work on behalf of the crown as well, which is why THEY OFFERED a half-in solution. They were denied that compromise and the Windsors sneered at them for offering it. They sneered because they never considered that Harry and Meghan would thrive. Oh well! I hope Harry has a nice visit with his father and then he heads right back to Heathrow.