DM: ‘It is unclear where Prince Harry will stay’ in the UK following his eviction

Prince Harry is either en route to London as I write this or he’s just arrived. Harry caught a flight out of LAX yesterday and it’s believed that he flew overnight. It’s a hell of a journey, all to spend some time with the father he adores. When I read and covered Harry’s memoir, I was struck repeatedly by how much Harry loves his father and wants a real relationship with him. Since we learned that Harry flew out of LAX solo, the courtiers and British royalists have fallen all over themselves to claim that everyone in the UK is “relieved” that Meghan isn’t joining him. Which absolutely affects how Harry approaches the coming days. There’s something else too, and I knew it would come up, even if I hoped that the British media would take a f–king break for a minute: where will Harry stay while he’s in the UK? You know, because Harry was evicted from the home he paid for (given to him by QEII) and he was denied one night of lodging at Windsor Castle last year.

Prince Harry has taken off from LAX and is flying to London to be with King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer – but Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are staying at home. Harry’s father called him person to tell him the devastating news and the Duke of Sussex has jumped on a plane so he could be in the UK later today. It is not known if he will see his brother Prince William or the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from serious abdominal surgery. But experts have said they hope that Harry’s last-minute trip could bring Harry, Charles and William closer together. It is unclear where the Duke will stay after he was told to vacate Frogmore Cottage, his former home, in January 2023, just days after his tell-all memoir Spare was published. Last time the Prince flew to the UK was in September, for the Well Child Awards, where he stayed in a hotel. It is understood the Duke asked if he could stay at Windsor Castle to allow him to visit his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s place of rest, but permission was denied. Harry usually travels with his own private security team, after being stripped of his right to automatic police protection when he left the Royal family in 2020. The King contacted both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales personally to tell them of his cancer diagnosis before it was announced by Buckingham Palace. A source close to Harry said that he had immediately decided to come to the UK as soon as possible to be by his father’s side. Experts have claimed that Harry’s dash to Britain ‘indicates the seriousness’ of the King’s condition. Announcing that Prince Harry will come and see his father, the Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: ‘The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.’

[From The Daily Mail]

The Mirror also picked up on the “where will Harry stay” commentary, once again claiming that Frogmore Cottage is still off-limits because Charles already gave the keys to Prince Andrew, who then gave Frogmore to Princess Eugenie. Which… probably means that Harry could stay at Frogmore, because Eugenie will always look out for her cousin. Still, I hope Harry stays in an undisclosed location with his security. I also hope that the royals and royal media continue to make a big fuss about how they’re “punishing” Harry by refusing to let him have a room in one of their 100-bedroom castles or palaces. It will make it that much easier for Harry to dip in a day or two.