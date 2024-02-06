DM: ‘It is unclear where Prince Harry will stay’ in the UK following his eviction

Prince Harry is either en route to London as I write this or he’s just arrived. Harry caught a flight out of LAX yesterday and it’s believed that he flew overnight. It’s a hell of a journey, all to spend some time with the father he adores. When I read and covered Harry’s memoir, I was struck repeatedly by how much Harry loves his father and wants a real relationship with him. Since we learned that Harry flew out of LAX solo, the courtiers and British royalists have fallen all over themselves to claim that everyone in the UK is “relieved” that Meghan isn’t joining him. Which absolutely affects how Harry approaches the coming days. There’s something else too, and I knew it would come up, even if I hoped that the British media would take a f–king break for a minute: where will Harry stay while he’s in the UK? You know, because Harry was evicted from the home he paid for (given to him by QEII) and he was denied one night of lodging at Windsor Castle last year.
Prince Harry has taken off from LAX and is flying to London to be with King Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer – but Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are staying at home. Harry’s father called him person to tell him the devastating news and the Duke of Sussex has jumped on a plane so he could be in the UK later today.
It is not known if he will see his brother Prince William or the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from serious abdominal surgery. But experts have said they hope that Harry’s last-minute trip could bring Harry, Charles and William closer together.
It is unclear where the Duke will stay after he was told to vacate Frogmore Cottage, his former home, in January 2023, just days after his tell-all memoir Spare was published. Last time the Prince flew to the UK was in September, for the Well Child Awards, where he stayed in a hotel. It is understood the Duke asked if he could stay at Windsor Castle to allow him to visit his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s place of rest, but permission was denied.
Harry usually travels with his own private security team, after being stripped of his right to automatic police protection when he left the Royal family in 2020.
The King contacted both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales personally to tell them of his cancer diagnosis before it was announced by Buckingham Palace. A source close to Harry said that he had immediately decided to come to the UK as soon as possible to be by his father’s side. Experts have claimed that Harry’s dash to Britain ‘indicates the seriousness’ of the King’s condition. Announcing that Prince Harry will come and see his father, the Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: ‘The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.’
The Mirror also picked up on the “where will Harry stay” commentary, once again claiming that Frogmore Cottage is still off-limits because Charles already gave the keys to Prince Andrew, who then gave Frogmore to Princess Eugenie. Which… probably means that Harry could stay at Frogmore, because Eugenie will always look out for her cousin. Still, I hope Harry stays in an undisclosed location with his security. I also hope that the royals and royal media continue to make a big fuss about how they’re “punishing” Harry by refusing to let him have a room in one of their 100-bedroom castles or palaces. It will make it that much easier for Harry to dip in a day or two.
He could stay with the spencers. I hope he stays away from william and kate.
I always find these stories so silly because Harry could stay with multiple people. He lived in the UK for 36 years he still has family and friends there. I get that he can’t stay with a regular Joe who lives in a townhouse in the London burbs but he has lots of high profile friends who would put him up in their secure mansion/estate/fancy flat. Or he could stay as a VIP in a secure hotel. They just love to remind everyone that they took his house and security. This country is obsessed with punishing Harry. And next week if they go to Vancouver they will all rage that his titles should go too. Its utter madness.
It’s not about where he’s staying but where he isn’t. The media loves that h Harry isn’t allowed on royal property. I don’t think he will be allowed for this visit.
lol exactly. And just a reminder – we also have lovely 5* hotels over here, too! Billionaires and heads of state stay in them all the time. I’m sure Harry can find a room 😆
Wait, London has fancy hotels?? Like it’s a center of commerce, tourism, and government or something? Has anyone alerted the rota to this lesser known detail?
Bettyrose – exactly! This question is always so funny to me when it inevitably comes up every 6 months or so.
“BuT where WiLl HaRrY sTaY!?!”
I mean… he’ll do what the rest of us do?? Call friends or family for a room or, if he prefers, stay in a hotel? Like… this is not that complicated! London has accommodation. Are people confusing London with like Liberia or something!? 😅
Yeah, you’d think he would be forced to the stables with the horses the way they talk. For satire, someone ought to stage a new nativity scene with Meghan and Harry in the manger, with paparrazzi photographers as the animals and rota ratchets as the Wise Men. Call it: “British Royal Nativity: No room in the palace for non-whites!”
Another reason why M and the kids would not make the trip over. I hate he has to do this song and dance every time. I hope he stays somewhere safe and is in and out within a day or 2.
These people are ghouls and they don’t deserve him.
I hope he doesn’t stay overnight at all, otherwise Peg, Kate and Camilla will think of something treacherous. Now that no one is working, they have all the time in the world to think up more sinister things, than they already did (if it’s even possible). Harry, escape back to the safety of America before it’s too late!!
This is where I am too. I would put nothing past these people. I’m so relieved that Meghan and the kids aren’t going and I’m so nervous for his safety when he’s over there. Those monsters are capable of anything.
I hope he brings a copy of Spare with him to remind himself why he left. Don’t be swayed by manipulative fancy talk, Harry. Don’t cave without that apology.
Seriously. The sheer volume of stories hoping, begging, demanding that he returns is making me nervous af. PLEASE DONT FALL FOR IT HARRY
So wait, they’re now saying that Andrew gave Eugenie the keys to frogmore and she’s been using it? Bc that’s new information. I’m not clicking on the mirror link so am unclear how this was phrased. Bc if that’s the case, why did he ask for a room at Windsor and was denied if he could’ve just asked Eugenie if he could stay at frogmore?
His father made a big show of kicking him and his young family out of FC, when they had a valid lease and paid for the reno. I wouldn’t want to go there either, even if I could get the keys. If he was kicked out the door, why would he climb back through the window?
It’s more that I’m eternally curious about what happens to frogmore. We haven’t known for sure and now they’re saying eugenie’s using it??
Yea, put this way it almost sounds less about evicting them and making them completely unwelcome (that’s just a fun byproduct), and more just “no Harry and Meghan, YOU can’t give Eugenie free run of Frogmore, who do you think you are? Only the monarch can do that, subletting is regal!! Ok Eugenie here are the keys, from ME this time.”
So, more petty about following rules and less about actually blocking them from visiting, because we know H & M were letting Eugenie stay at Frogmore prior to the whole eviction narrative. But idk, gluing together the small glimmers of truth that sneak out among the rota’s lies is as reliable as a chocolate teapot so who knows.
Maybe they could put an inflatable mattress in the second-best drawing room at Windsor Castle.
I mean, really. Are we being asked to believe there aren’t a gajillion secure rooms in their multiplicity of palaces?
Honestly, I guess that depends on your definition of “secure “. In Harry’s place, there’s no way that I would sleep in a place where Camilla, William, or even Charles and the various sects of the men in grey call the shots. I wouldn’t be eating their food either.
I wish them all well, and I hope that Charles has a full recovery — and uses his time away from public life to reflect and change some things. But none of these people mean Harry well, and Charles’s health concerns hardly make any of them more trustworthy when it comes to Harry’s well-being.
Soho House, with a friend like Elton John, with Eugenie (has done before), at a high class hotel (he can afford it without public money paying), with relatives like the Spencers.
The king is unwell and cannot do his job. There is next in line apparently eager to become king. My question is: why this whole situation is about Harry? “Where is Harry? Will he come? Where will he stay?”. Yet, nobody asks where is the heir. I would say, suspicious at least. Because this is golden PR opportunity for the brave Will saving the monarchy amid family crisis.
Focusing on Harry covers up the fact that actual heir has been MIA
Because W (and K) aren’t relatable to most people, Harry is adored no matter what the press say, ad importantly, W doesn’t sell newspapers.
I said on another post that the press is behaving as if Harry’s the heir not William.
because Harry was supposed to be the shadow heir–doing all the work (red boxes) while Wlliam wore the crown. That’s what all the panic has been about. The royal establishment fully expected the kingship in the William-ian era to be a 2-person job.
Harry always manages to find a place to stay so I don’t worry about that. I would worry if he stayed at any of the Windsor places that everything he did would be in the gutter press immediately. Harry is very good at stealth mode.
If Chuckles is at Sandringham, why wouldn’t he stay there?
Charles is back in London and staying at Clarence House.
Charles is in London for his treatment.
For some reason, I though I read a tweet that Charles is actually at buckingham palace which seemed weird. As opposed to Clarence House.
this is why the press was so gleeful when Charles yanked Frogmore from them – so now they can write these stories every time Harry so much as thinks of going back to England for whatever reason, no matter how short the stay.
Can Charles just give the keys to Frogmore to andrew and then Eugenie? Isn’t a crown estate property, so not just charles’ to give away?
I think FC is a grace-and-favor type arrangement and not leased through the crown estates. That is probably what made it easier to yank H&M’s lease than it has been to kick out Andrew.
If I were Harry, I’d stay in a hotel or with a friend or with supportive relatives. When you’re dealing with difficult family it’s always a solid plan to be able to escape if it all gets to be too much.
I’d also make very sure to avoid as many of them as possible. See dad, who’s probably the nicest of the bunch and stay away from brother, SIL and step mum.
I wouldn’t trust the security at any “royal” property. He should stay in stealth mode. And the RRs are going to do their damndest to find his location. They are frothing at the mouth with his return and after a day of respite, they will continue to smear him and his wife. They will whine about the whereabouts of the Sussex children and demand to see them. They will try to pressure “the boys” for a reconciliation. Its so predictable at this point that if I was a soulless greedy demon from hell, I could write this article except mine would make logical sense, have some facts checked for legitimacy and have minimal grammatical errors!
It would be great if that Rotten Family can put their pettiness aside for Charles’ sake. Anyway I hope C-Rex is able to beat whatever type he has. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Both of my parents had cancer and both were successfully treated and in full remission. But it still took a huge toll on them and the rest of our family.
H has arrived – Twitter is showing 30-40 paps outside the secure entrance to Heathrow and a convoy of blacked out cars leaving.
It isn’t a great look for a family with multiple properties to say the family head’s son will not be given a room. It looks so rude & petty.
Exactly they love the image of him begging for a room and being denied. And they don’t see how bad this makes them look to regular people. Its so weird.
They want everyone to feel sympathy for Charles as he battles cancer. Then they revive the narrative that his younger son has no place to stay for a visit because Charles threw him out of his home.
Those Rats really want to know where Harry stays so that they can write 10 million articles about how Harry was not allowed to stay in the castles and disclose his location.
Gee, if only the family had some real estate holdings…. Dafuq is wrong with the press in England? Is there nothing more pressing to report on?
I’m w/you, @LooneyTunes. I think your ‘tune’ is precisely the question that needs answers. One thing they ought to be reporting on is the prime minister’s and Piss’s bet.
Reading about the bet, I really did throw up in my mouth. I choked & heaved, first in disbelief, then in absolute disgust.
Having the beloved grandson of the former monarch and the spare of the current reigning king couch surf due to pettiness and spite after taking a nearly 12-hour flight to be at the bedside of said king is just not a good look for the House of Windsor.
I’m hoping that somewhere in the conversation with his Pa, Harry’s accommodations will come up. I hope Harry will say “no, I’m going back to CA as soon as I leave your bedside because here, in the land of my birth and where my father and brother own countless homes and due to your & Willy’s pettiness, spite, jealousy, and stubbornness, you stripped me of all basic security here. I have no where to go or stay that is my own.”
Also, in a brief glance over the British tabloids, I see the onus stills seems to be on Harry to make amends. SMH.
All this means is that the press doesn’t know where Harry is staying.
Which means William doesn’t know either b/c he would 100% leak that information.
The swiftness of Harry’s visit suggests a couple things to me. 1) He’s a good son. 2) Charles will most likely need chemo. A good time to visit a cancer patient in treatment is prior to treatment or in early days (as the longer one has chemo, the lower one’s immunity becomes (I have experience here). The press seemed to make light of things being caught early and he has a good prognosis does not mean he will not need treatment. Harry is unwittingly doing Will a huge favour as his presence will take all the heat from the press asking about William and Kate — which is a huge black hole of WTF.
Like Windsor, BP may have a mini hospital room set up.
I love how everything that the press and the Palace have done to Harry is blowing back on them. Charles’ pettiness means that it’s unlikely that Harry’s going to stay in the UK very long.
I am really nervous for Harry going back to the Lyons farm. I hope that he is strong enough to withstand the pressure of the Cult and Rats because they will try to do some stupid stuff and report how bad they were to him.
Let’s be honest : if Meghan had join him they would have make a point of pushing her away and showing that she is not welcome just like they did when QEII died.
The Firm should be doing their best to take good care of Harry.
From a PR angle, The Firm needs to look secure.
Getting Harry in/out to see Charles with no drama will be their goal.
Harry will literally see his father before willie even though he’s come all he ways from California.
Maybe Camilla will let Harry sleep in the Clarence house sewing room?
I think we as a collective should remind the world that Harry who’s house was taken away by his father, still flew across the ocean to be by his side as soon as he found out about his father being sick. Yet the heir who still got to keep his 5 plus houses is nowhere to be seen . Yup, now tell me who is the good person In this situation. Good king Harry is indeed one in a million