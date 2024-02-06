Kay: Prince William is convinced that ‘trust’ in Harry has been ‘utterly destroyed’

It’s been less than 24 hours and I’m already exhausted by the British media’s insistence on turning King Charles’s cancer into a story about Prince William and Prince Harry. I have no idea what’s coming from Kensington Palace or what’s coming from royalists merely spinning their wheels and creating these bizarre narratives about who needs to forgive whom. As I’ve said a few times now, I absolutely get the sense that some of these royalist newspapers are basically giving a pep talk to William, they’re telling him what they need him to do now, which is show up for his father and reconcile with his brother. William hates being told what to do though. Whenever anyone tries to give him orders, it makes him dig in his heels and refuse to do anything. Well, Richard Kay at the Mail wrote an overwrought piece about William’s emotions right now, as William deals with an ill wife, a father with cancer and a brother who escaped the Windsors’ toxic prison. Some highlights:
William’s sacrifices: It is not hard to imagine the confusion of emotions that will be flooding through Prince William’s mind today: sadness and anxiety at his father’s illness but also bewilderment at the enormity of the challenge now facing him and the inevitable sacrifices he will be forced to make. The parallels with those that confronted his beloved grandmother more than 70 years ago are striking. The then Princess Elizabeth was 25 and a young mother when she so unexpectedly succeeded her father as monarch. She and Prince Philip had every reason to hope that they had a good ten years of family life ahead of them before the responsibility of the throne would intervene. William is 16 years older than his grandmother was at that pivotal moment and his children are older, but his sense of expectation for the future would have been no less. And while he is not about to be king, his life in every other way is going to change.
Harry is a distraction?? Quite how much of his father’s schedule will now pass to the Prince is not clear. But the news that he will step up comes with an added distraction — Prince Harry’s decision to hasten to his father’s side. While it was inconceivable that Harry would not want to fly to Britain once bulletins about Charles were issued, his presence will serve as a reminder of just how fractured the Royal Family has become since the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022. It will be the first time he has seen his father since the Coronation in May last year. To the relief of courtiers, the Duke of Sussex will apparently be making the journey without his wife Meghan.
William must emulate QEII: The brothers are not thought to have exchanged a word for many months, their relationship apparently shattered by Harry’s memoir, Spare. In the book, published a year ago, Harry accused William of physically attacking him, and Kate of being cold towards Meghan. As he grapples with his new responsibilities, William’s thoughts will almost certainly turn to how his grandmother would have dealt with such a princely incursion. He may also draw some strength from the dignity with which the late Queen confronted her destiny all those decades ago. She did so, of course, from a position of strength. Public affection for her father King George VI for the way he steered the nation through the Abdication upheaval and the dark days of World War II ran deep when she came to the throne in 1952. William comes to the fore with the monarchy in crisis.
William is not a lobbyist: ‘[William and Kate] have a very cosy life down there at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park, but it does require a lot of moving parts to work well,’ says a friend. Their staff are still based in London and meetings often have to take place at Windsor Castle. The contrast between father and son as Princes of Wales could not be greater. While Charles — like William — is passionate about what he believes in, he was also by nature a lobbyist. William is not. He has his core interests — homelessness, mental health and conservation — but does not spread himself thinly as his father once did. William has no interests in the arts, for example. But, for now at least, William is going to have to cover a lot more ground than he usually prefers. He is almost certain to take on his father’s role in receiving arriving and departing foreign diplomats.
How will William cope?? So how will he cope? And, more importantly, what does this change to his status mean for his relationship with Harry? Certainly, say friends, William has the stuff to be dynamic, and some believe having to take up these additional responsibilities may be the making of him, raising both his profile and his visibility.
William doesn’t trust Harry: Where Harry is concerned, his view has diverged from the King’s. While Charles has been torn by the conflict between his sons and has longed for a rapprochement, William is convinced that trust, the basis of any relationship, has been utterly destroyed. Harry’s arrival will test William’s resolve. Will he agree to see him, and in time agree to a rapprochement as his father surely wishes? Or will the status quo remain? Charles’s illness and his recovery may determine that outcome.
“To the relief of courtiers, the Duke of Sussex will apparently be making the journey without his wife Meghan.” We get it, even in a crisis, the Windsors cling to their racism like a security blanket and they want it known far and wide that they despise a Black woman who outshone all of them. As for the rest of it… even Kay couldn’t stick to the William/QEII comparison – QEII became the monarch when she was 25. William will turn 42 years old this year. It’s not the same thing at all and the comparison actually offends me. Anyway, all of this focus on will-he-or-won’t-he reconcile with Harry might end up blowing up in all of their faces if Harry only breezes in for a few days and only sees Charles.
In summary, William can’t handle anything, empathizes with no one, likes nothing, and does nothing but turn others’ suffering into sympathy for himself.
Exactly. Petty and selfish don’t even begin to describe how this sounds right now…
Yep. This is KP/William refusing to play ball with Charles/BP’s “rapprochement, beloved family, unity bla bla” shtick. With a heaping side order of self-pity and the usual promises to be keen…
This 42 year old man looks extremely unlikely to change for the better due to crises, just as we all predicted. A.N. Wilson’s article in the Fail said none too subtly that it’s doubtful that William will step up or be up to the job, while William rings Kay on speed dial to spew the usual garbage about how ready he is and how awful Harry is (don’t even mention That Meghan Woman!) And WHERE IS KATE??
The wheels are starting to come off the monarchy bus, methinks?
Nailed it!
Exactly. All I’m hearing is William and the BRF can’t do their jobs without the person they forced to leave 4 years ago.
It’s the same story over and over and over again. Tell us again why is this supposed to make the BRF look good in the public? It’s embarrassing
BP says the prognosis is good, but Kay comes across as wanting KC to bite the dust. And all his BS about PW’s change in status? No change has been made in PW’s status because KC is being treated for cancer.
Richard Kay is William’s stenographer; 2 or 3 years ago when Kate’s Tatler cover blew up in her face,’ it was Kay who rushed what appeared to be a verbatim printing of Williams childish response. He Kay of course is the same zero who recently whined about the Sussexes not giving prior notice of their engagements . Yeah, garbage like this will convince them to do so. Kay’s a real toady of the highest order.
I agree that Wm finds it hard to trust someone who insists on telling the truth about you.
Echo your sentiment. What a small, small man he is. During what should be a very difficult time for his entire family, he chooses to drop his pants and show his azz. Garbage person of the decade is William. Dude, read the room. As a fan of Harry’s I don’t want him anywhere near a reconciliation with you William; but I get the feeling most people in Britain who aren’t your sycophant would welcome that bit of “good” news.
Awww, poor William!
But wait, you got rid of your brother so that the spotlight is on you, your father is sick which brings you closer to the throne, and your (estranged) wife is sick and cooped up somewhere far away from you.
Aren’t you finally getting what you want? Where are you then?
You forgot martyr, always William the Martyr. And the tabloids play along. How will he cope? He may have to hand out baubles, and who knows he may have to read papers in the red box. A teenager could do the ‘job’, sorry not sorry.
Oh for goodness sake! We KNOW William doesn’t trust Harry. This isn’t about the feud between the brothers this is about THE KING being ill and wanting to see his son. Why don’t these people report on something worthwhile. Like, what is the real reason for Kate’s disappearance. Yes, we know she’s not been very well and needs the best part of six months to recuperate but, no-one seems to know why. In the middle of a cost of living crisis we’re paying the FQC a hell of a lot of sick leave with no explanation as to why.
Re-hashing old news isn’t going to make William look statesman like no matter what his sycophants at KP tell him. A REAL statesman would have made a point of being at the airport to meet his brother. Instead he’s hiding in one of his many palaces trying to find ways to blame Harry for whatever mess he’s gotten himself into.
Tell us what we already know. William is a an unprepared, inexperienced, ineffective goober.
This is really turning into some very interesting chaos. Yes I did expect that Harry being the loving son would want to visit his not deserving father. I really don’t believe that Harry is going to do anything with Peg. Whatever is happening with Peg and Can’t doesn’t sound good with all this secrecy and Peg being MIA and all the rumors. The only thing Harry could suggest to his brother would be to seek therapy and Harry works for Better Up and could offer him that kind of help. Seriously doubt Peg would get therapy . Guess we will see how this all plays out.
Look at that picture. William has gone full Quagmire from Family Guy.
Damn. Can’t unsee that.
Thank you for making me laugh this morning- and feel slightly disturbed.
Giggity.
😂
Who cares what William thinks 🙄🙄 William is the heir and Harry has moved on with his family 😍 brothers go their separate ways all the time 😵😵
I actually hope they keep loudly announcing how much they don’t want Meghan there. Please keep reminding Harry why he left these assholes. IT also completely shows how much they actually don’t care to make it possible for the grandchildren to visit. They should travel to England without their mother? Please. We remember the fire in Archie’s nursery.
Love how she forced the comparison- young parent- the queen, and william.
Oh, she was 25 and he is 42- almost 20 years older than her?
Kind of undoes the comparison pretty easily.
William is the worst.
And would it kill one paper in london to frame the “fracture” as it is.
It never started with- William was betrayed by Harrys b/c of the book- and before that harry’s audacity to start his own family and therefore not be william’s eternal support animal.
The factual framing is- william was horrible to harry, always competitive, not particularly close- growing further apart with years and william’s toxicity.
And yeah- as soon as a family member physically assaults me- i’m out.
Unless it is the cat. They are who they are.
“Unless it is the cat. They are who they are.” Cackling… It’s a cat’s world, we just live in it… so very true
Ok so tin foil theory: Harry has been asked to return in part because his pressence is about the only thing capable of getting Willyboy to work. I wonder if he’s balking at the events scheduled for Wednesday.
I bet Harry has to be back next week for their trip to Canada.
But he has plenty of time to visit.
I’m wondering if the palace will try to cajole him to making some appearances on behalf of his father and the crown. Imagine all the good press they could get about how charles is “forgiving” harry …. for the crime of- speaking up about being constantly lied to and abused.
Tyler Perry’s words still ring in my ears.
To use the institution to do everything a batterer would do to get compliance. Take away money, take away security.
Abuse.
Do you think we will ever get the full story of why William is the way he is? Will we ever learn why he seems to have no ability to empathize, or why he has little to no curiosity, intellectual interests or humor?
He had a traumatic brain injury at 8. I think it permanently fucked him up.
He is demonic
Diana said she through herself down the stairs multiple times when she was pregnant with William, and that her pregnancy with Harry was the happiest time of her marriage (because Charles thought Harry was going to be a girl). Draw your own conclusions.
If William would suddenly be seen in public today, that would set off a new round WTF?
William will be publicly on duty at 2 appearances Wednesday. That has been confirmed repeatedly. He is not in hiding. It is all being managed for PR by KC team.
Harry is perfectly safe and under KC security.
Think about the PR disaster if anything would happen to Harry.
The conspiracy theories would run insane.
The Firm is all over it. Never mind all the things we know, or the previous rules.
KC, Chuck, Camilla will be performing at Oscar winning levels in the coming days.
Keep Calm and Carry On or the whole Monarchy goes under.
I bet William is being coached like mad.
As another commenter noted, William is going to make appearances he already had scheduled, yes? Not standing in at all for his father. Still no words of support from Kate.
So William will have to “cover a lot more ground” than he prefers? Good luck 🤞 with that! And, he’s about as dynamic as a slug.
Oh for heaven’s sake. Talk about infantilizing. How will this delicate flower ever cope? At age 41, will this crisis finally be the making of him?
So let’s recap this incredible trauma that’s happened to William – his wife has had surgery and his father is being treated for cancer. And, somehow, the story is “poor William”? As for unexpected duties – he’s been sitting on his ass as PoW for over a year and leaking stories about how he’ll be such a better king whenever Pop decides to kick it. But now, boo-hoo, he’ll have to have to be bothered with things he doesn’t care about, like diplomats.
It’s kind of astonishing – William can’t even behave like a normal adult human, let alone the future king.
William when his wife is rushed to the hospital for a serious procedure: silence
William when his father is diagnosed with cancer and unable to resume a public schedule: crickets
William when there are rumours that Harry might visit the UK: LET ME TELL YOU WHY I HATE MY BROTHER
100% accurate and neatly sums up William and his daft version of pr.
The RRs are acting like C-Rex is dying and they just realized that
1. the heir is utterly useless but are still hopeful he’ll step up and be more responsible but they secretly know that he either won’t or can’t do the job.
2. they viciously maligned and ran off the spare and his family. There’s no real backup to fill in for the spare so they are giddy at Harry’s return
3. Despite the courtiers relief re Meghans absence, the BM aren’t happy that Harry’s returned alone. They want to abuse her more while pocket watching more of her fashion
4. They really want new pics of the Sussex children
5. They are desperate for a reconciliation between W&H and will continue to push Willy Nilly for one
6. They are desperately hoping that the Sussexes permanently return to the UK.
Me:
Where’s Kate?
If this is actually Richard Kay trying to give Will a pep talk then they’re really screwed because even that sycophant can’t make Will sound any better than this. The President of BAFTA has no interest in the arts? How regal.
He’s also admitting that the staff is still based in London (at KP, presumably), and that meetings are held at Windsor Castle. So, tell us again where Will is really based and how they expect to keep up that facade if Charles’ health isn’t as routine as they say?
I’m torn between the media being frustrated at their obvious silencing over the real Kate story and because of that they’re just being overly dramatic and treating this as if Charles is terminal because they don’t have anything better to do, OR them being overly dramatic and treating this like Harry is rushing to be by his father’s deadbed and Will is a few ragged breaths away from the throne because it’s true and the “Charles is fine, really!” is the big lie here.
IDK, at the end of the day their lies don’t matter. If the papers continue to abuse Harry and Meghan then we know nothing has materially changed.
That was my favorite part. The reveal that the BAFTA president has no real interest in the arts😂.
Should they really be reminding us how Princess Elizabeth, a sheltered, inadequately-educated young woman with 2 small children, managed to pull herself together after the sudden death of her father and step into the role of monarch much earlier than she and her husband had anticipated, and did so with minimal drama? Surely that only emphasizes the fact that, at 16 years older than she was at the time, her grandson is utterly feckless, and the only thing he’s consistently shown an interest in is trashing his brother.
Well said
At 24, Lizzie’s brain wasn’t even fully developed and she was doing a better job than William has. Nuff said.
I’m glad that Willy doesn’t trust that Harry will cover up Willy’s abusive behavior.
They’re already erasing Chuck from his own narrative and fooling William into thinking all these stories show him in a positive light.
Harry is here in a private capacity to see his father who’s been diagnosed with cancer. Sorry but the brothers will not simply be able to hug it out because Harry realizes Will is probably going to slug him again. Trust is a two way street after all? Harry is here for his dad. Both are grown men with their surviving parent beginning treatment for cancer. Harry’s life is in American where he has a wife and two small children but William is the heir and dad is his boss. Always these nauseating articles about what Harry “should ” do when he was let go by the Firm 4 years is arrant nonsense. It is William who is a fit and healthy adult of 41 who should be at the heart of contingency planning to start from TODAY covering for the King’s duties. William needs to focus on stepping up and doing parts of the the role that will one day be fully his and get real instead of pushing food about his plate as per usual.
William doesn’t trust Harry = William is afraid Charles will tell Harry what really to Kate.
I was thinking the same, that Charles and Camilla especially can’t wait to spill the goods over a cuppa. That’s assuming that William /KP isn’t doing secret squirrel and they have no idea what is going on either!
Maybe Chuck, having encountered his mortality, is afraid Bill is going to flake after he dies. He’s remembering why they refer to it as an heir and a spare. It doesn’t mean a spare scape goat.
Is William the most protected heir in British history? I think so. I suspect that there is great fear that William as King will be a disaster hence the reason why the press and Palace were angry that Harry left and why they always call for him to return. I hope Harry knows that his family and the Palace still disrespects his wife.
Is Kay giving William his marching orders? Harry’s arrival doesn’t need to pose a distraction. William can stay in his lane and leave Harry alone for the days he is in London. No reconciliation is necessary or expected.
Diving into additional work gives William a platform to roll out sleeping at KP away from his wife. Get the public used to him as a weekend dad at Windsor and bank some goodwill to pave the way for eventual divorce. More work equals less Kate. More Kate equals less work. We are about to learn which of these he detests more.
Seems to me this is the second article about how Willy might not be prepared to step up and do his role. There’s a word that will fix all of Willy’s little royal problems: Abdicate. His astrological chart predicts it and the reporters are setting the scene for it.
Another load of daft nonsense from Richard Kay, he needs to change the track. Even the people who read the DM would have been bored quite quickly by this – and left thinking what a thing to write on such a morning, what negativity to write on such a morning.
Or is Richard holding out for a knighthood one day from William ?
It is my belief that by making the cancer announcement public, KC sort of left William no choice to roll up his sleeves. Let’s remember that when we were told that Kate would not pick up work before Easter, he announced that he would not work either to support her.
I also think that by so doing, William becomes more and more resentful towards Harry. So the public announcement was for me clever from KC.
@Kaiser, off topic form the article but us Black and Biracial women would appreciate it if you refrained from calling Meghan or referring to her as a “Black woman” in articles. She has said herself that she does not identify as a Black woman, but instead as a Biracial woman. It’s being factually incorrect and going against what Meghan has said herself to continue referring to her as a Black woman. I understand that to the BM and courtiers they may not care about the difference and it may seem to make more emphasis in an article to write Black instead of Biracial, but those aren’t really good enough reasons to continue using it in reference to Meghan. Thanks!
Woe is me wank, woe is me. William is lazy , incompetent and beyond stupid. He isn’t qualified or capable of doing jack sh-t .i hope the monarchy ends with Charles, I can’t stand William.
And these salty racist people wonder why Meghan won’t waste her time and energy on them . Yes , us black folks just live to be racially abused and degraded by hateful people .so glad Meghan knows her own self worth. I love madam duchess Meghan. F William and Richard Kay and the palace and all within