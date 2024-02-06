Travis Kelce has heard some of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Travis Kelce sat down for his first pre-Super Bowl press conference on Monday, just hours after his girlfriend Taylor Swift took home a Grammy for Album of the Year for Midnights. Taylor used her 13th Grammy win, earlier in the night, to announce her brand-new album, The Tortured Poets Department. It comes out in April, and no, the title does not have an apostrophe. Does it need one? Should it be “Poets’ Department”? Discuss. Well, Travis was asked about Taylor and the new album:

Travis Kelce couldn’t be more proud of Taylor Swift! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was all smiles when talking about what is to come in his girlfriend’s career during a Super Bowl media event on Monday. While speaking with reporters at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas about the upcoming big game, Kelce also answered some questions about the pop star, 34. When asked if he’s had the chance to listen to Swift’s upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Kelce confessed that he sees it as a game changer. “I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Kelce told reporters. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.” When pressed for more details about her project, Kelce motioned that they are under lock and key. “I can’t give you anything,” he said. “I’ll leave that up to her.” Kelce told reporters Monday that he intends to work just as hard as Swift — with whom he went public in October 2023. “She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself,” the pro athlete said about her fourth album of the year win following Sunday’s Grammys. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”

It’s interesting that Taylor has played some of the new album for him – Taylor just dropped the tracklist and it absolutely looks like the bulk of the album is about Joe Alwyn and maybe Matt Healy too. “But Daddy I Love Him” is probably about Harry Styles too – Styles was definitely the one who got away, and Styles has been seen wearing a t-shirt with that exact phrase. Anyway, it’s cool that Travis is his girl’s biggest hype man. That’s the way it should be, but the bar is in hell so Trav gets credit. Oh, Travis also said that he probably listens to “Anti Hero” every day and that’s his current favorite Swift song. Hm.

Taylor Swift has just revealed the tracklist for her freshly-announced album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” out April 19: Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad Side B

So Long, London

So Long, London