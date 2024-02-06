Travis Kelce has heard some of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Travis Kelce sat down for his first pre-Super Bowl press conference on Monday, just hours after his girlfriend Taylor Swift took home a Grammy for Album of the Year for Midnights. Taylor used her 13th Grammy win, earlier in the night, to announce her brand-new album, The Tortured Poets Department. It comes out in April, and no, the title does not have an apostrophe. Does it need one? Should it be “Poets’ Department”? Discuss. Well, Travis was asked about Taylor and the new album:
Travis Kelce couldn’t be more proud of Taylor Swift! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was all smiles when talking about what is to come in his girlfriend’s career during a Super Bowl media event on Monday. While speaking with reporters at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas about the upcoming big game, Kelce also answered some questions about the pop star, 34.
When asked if he’s had the chance to listen to Swift’s upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Kelce confessed that he sees it as a game changer.
“I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” Kelce told reporters. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”
When pressed for more details about her project, Kelce motioned that they are under lock and key. “I can’t give you anything,” he said. “I’ll leave that up to her.”
Kelce told reporters Monday that he intends to work just as hard as Swift — with whom he went public in October 2023. “She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself,” the pro athlete said about her fourth album of the year win following Sunday’s Grammys. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.”
[From People]
It’s interesting that Taylor has played some of the new album for him – Taylor just dropped the tracklist and it absolutely looks like the bulk of the album is about Joe Alwyn and maybe Matt Healy too. “But Daddy I Love Him” is probably about Harry Styles too – Styles was definitely the one who got away, and Styles has been seen wearing a t-shirt with that exact phrase. Anyway, it’s cool that Travis is his girl’s biggest hype man. That’s the way it should be, but the bar is in hell so Trav gets credit. Oh, Travis also said that he probably listens to “Anti Hero” every day and that’s his current favorite Swift song. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
-
-
03.11.2023, xjhx, American Football NFL, American Football Herren, USA National League of Football, Kansas City Chiefs – Training und Pressekonferenz emspor, v.l. Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt am Main *** 03 11 2023, xjhx, American Football NFL National League of Football, Kansas City Chiefs training and press conference emspor, v l Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Frankfurt am Main,Image: 819408817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Jan Huebner / Avalon
-
-
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs, 87, GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Pressekonferenz, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03.11.2023 GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Pressekonferenz, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03.11.2023 Frankfurt *** Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs, 87 , GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Press conference, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03 11 2023 GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Press conference, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03 11 2023 Frankfurt Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/FlorianxWieganx EP_FWD,Image: 819430406, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Florian Wiegan / Avalon
-
-
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023 Frankfurt *** Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Season 2023, 05 11 2023 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Season 2023, 05 11 2023 Frankfurt Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/RogerxBuerkex EP_RBE,Image: 819889874, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Roger Buerke / Avalon
-
-
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 bei den Fans Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Saison 2023, 05.11.2023 Frankfurt *** Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 87 with the fans Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Season 2023, 05 11 2023 Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, American Football, NFL, Week 9, Season 2023, 05 11 2023 Frankfurt Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/RogerxBuerkex EP_RBE,Image: 819948593, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Roger Buerke / Avalon
-
I think Joe (Alwyn) is the one that got away, and Harry is the one that she enjoys teasing and dropping Easter eggs or whatever she calls them about in her music, because honestly he does the same in his about her lol. I think they mig he have a cat and mouse situation going on. As a huge LDR fan I’m curious if this album is her going the Lana route- the title is very Lana coded. But I’m intrigued!