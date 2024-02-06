The palace is scrambling to schedule events for Queen Camilla & Prince William

Buckingham Palace hasn’t confirmed on or off the record when King Charles was actually diagnosed with cancer. It’s widely assumed that the diagnosis came around the same time as Charles was dealing with an enlarged prostate, for which he was in the hospital from January 26th through January 29th. Charles was discharged on the 29th, and Queen Camilla spent the rest of the week doing events across England. She was practically giddy, she had a Cheshire-cat grin and she was truly glowing with happiness. It would be cold as ice if Camilla was acting like that with the knowledge that Charles has cancer. It would also be cold as ice if she was purposefully spinning those stories about how she’s “practically ruling solo” and she’s “the last one standing.” Which is probably why it’s far more likely that the diagnosis came after Charles’s hospitalization, right? Maybe during the procedure, they found something and tests were run and maybe nothing was confirmed until late last week.
It would also make sense if everything really started happening in the past 72 hours, because right now it looks like the palace is kind of scrambling. Like, they’ve been caught flat-footed, understaffed and unprepared. The Times has a piece about how everything’s in flux or something.
Planned foreign state visits looked in doubt last night as a campaign began at the Palace to reassure the public in the face of the King’s cancer diagnosis. Previously scheduled trips to Australia and Canada may be pushed back and the King’s appearance at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa later this year is not guaranteed.
Yet plans are being made for public appearances from other senior members of the family. Hours before the news of the King’s condition was announced, it was preceded by a statement from Kensington Palace saying that the Prince of Wales would be returning to duties. Prince William was expected to remain off work while his wife continues her recovery from abdominal surgery, yet the surprise announcement in the morning revealed not one but two official engagements for William.
On Wednesday evening, William will travel to London to attend the annual fundraising gala for the London Air Ambulance.William, a former air ambulance pilot who served as a search and rescue helicopter pilot before moving to the East Anglian Air Ambulance service, became patron of the charity in 2020. He had previously supported the charity’s 30th anniversary in 2019, during which he flew with a crew and met staff and patients from the service at a number of fundraising events. The evening is likely to provide an opportunity for William to deliver a speech at a time when the royal family will be looking to him to lead the way.
The diary announcement is quite a change from his previous plan to remain by Kate’s side. His wife departed unseen from the London Clinic a week ago after spending nearly a fortnight recuperating from abdominal surgery.
With Kate absent from duties for many months, the Queen will step up with a Palace spokesman confirming: “Yes, Her Majesty will continue with a full programme of public duties.” Despite learning of her husband’s cancer diagnosis earlier that week, Camilla has indicated that she will carry on with public engagements.
Other senior members of the family will be drafted in to help. The Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to be seen on duty.
Is this just awkwardly worded or did they just say that Camilla has known since early last week? “Despite learning of her husband’s cancer diagnosis earlier that week”?? IDK. As for William’s events on Wednesday… so, I thought (and wrote) that William’s sudden schedule was all about Harry and Meghan’s plans to travel to Canada. While I’m sure that was a factor, William’s schedule change was definitely more about Charles. Also: while Charles has a lot of sh-t on his schedule which is “monarch only,” he also has regular old royal events which could be done by any member of the family. This continues to be strange to me, how Sophie, Camilla, Anne and Edward haven’t been sent out to cover for the Waleses and King Charles.
I saw on the other post about Charles and cancer, folks were talking about the Nostradamus prediction and the next king not being ever expected to be king… and thought about Harry. But I immediately went to Cam. She’s no longer “consort.” She’s just queen. And since Charles seems to make up his own set of rules for her maybe she’s been secured to rule solo. Would explain a lot.
She’s still consort. They just dropped the word from her title, similar to other queen consorts over the years (the queen mother was just Queen Elizabeth, Mary was just Queen Mary, etc. Using “consort” in her title was the unusual part, not dropping it now.)
I actually think now that the phrase “has no mark of a king” means that it’s William. I think maybe it was saying someone who has no kingly qualities. That is for sure William lolz. His personality, laziness, ego…
I’ve been saying that as a joke since they dropped the news that she would be queen and I’m gradually growing worried that it might come true in the end. I could really see Charles push for that in the eventuality of his own death.
There is no mechanism for that to happen. She has no legitimate claim to the throne. The only time in British history that both husband and wife were regnant monarchs together was William III and Mary II (in 1688) and that was because both had a claim to the throne and because William was basically invited to invade England to get rid of the Catholic James II. Parliament did that. No one is going to invite Camilla to be a regnant Queen.
That isn’t possible. She has no legitimate claim and can’t squat. There is no mechanism by which she would rule. That’s nonsense.
There are also the astrological chart predictions by an American psychic who also predicted that similar things.
From what I recall he said:
– Kate would retire from public life due to ill health
– William would use that as an excuse to walk away from the throne passing it onto George
– George’s life would be massively affected by the death of someone important in his life
– Harry would be regent
Looks like we are seeing this play out in real life. If one thing this crisis with Charles and Kate has shown us is that William is a) not a nice / caring person and b) so not fit let alone ready for the throne.
I just read that for the first time yesterday! The guy was wrong about some things (thought George might be an only child) but I thought this was funny: “Harry, not William, has the sign of the king in his chart”. He also predicted that Harry would become king later in life, as he thought George would be childless: “Again: Harry has the mark of kingship in his chart, but if it comes to him, it will be by indirect means (the Neptune thing) and he will be elderly when it does (change of signs, Mars to Jupiter).” https://astroamerica.com/newsletters/2013-july30.pdf
Pegs must be the only person alive who doesn’t look good in a uniform! And Camzilla’s snarl of a smile makes me want to hurl.
So they are finding busy work for them to make it appear that a monarchy is necessary. PW’s schedule isn’t filling in for KC. It is something that he was already supposed to be a patron of.
Whenever I see pictures of William all I can think is “he used to be such a cute kid” and “nature can be cruel” .
His face makes me think “you get the face you deserve”! Years of being nasty and entitled show, no matter what features you actually have.
BP/KP “caught flat-footed, understaffed and unprepared”… when aren’t they?
A right royal mess is being had on salt isle. Kaiser is right when she said “they can’t manage their way out of a wet paper bag “. Seems nobody wants to step up and do those photo ops other than Camz. Yes now Peg is doing a few things but why can’t he do more what is really holding him back? We know he is lazy but is there more behind the scenes? I guess we will have to wait and see. Until then watching them flounder is very entertaining.
All I can surmise is there’s a total crisis happening with William & Kate. If you told me a year ago that Camilla would be happily appearing in public this much I wouldn’t have believed it. But she’s always seemed like an energy vampire, so it’s almost like with Charles in diminished health, plus William & Kate going through…whatever, she’s more vibrant than ever.
With Harry flying quickly to see his dad, I’m sort of reminded of his concerns about having “the right people” around his grandmother.
ITA – there is something massive going on BTS with the Wails, something so big that it could cause a major crisis for the family / gov. If he did something to her then he should be held accountable and removed from the line of succession but the gov will cover it up.
The RR know what went down and they have been threatened not to print it – the threat was loud and clear in KPs initial statement.
I am enjoying this particular circus. Not the very real life consequences of serious illnesses or medical situations, but their handling of it & the slow dawning on everybody how inadequate William really is for this role & how Charles’ slimming of the ‘family who “work”‘ is actually playing out. Was Charles’ ultimate goal to phase out the monarchy entirely? William’s going to be surprised one of these days when he opens up a red box to read, ‘you’re fired!’.
But isn’t TOB going to be super tired what with caring for his wife, his children and now his dad? Won’t someone think of his family?!
Big coverup afoot for what really happened to Kate I.M.O
I am so struck by how no one seems to even care about Kate. No one. No one is asking.
Public shrugged while she was supposedly in hospital. Press didn’t care.
This is so weird and frankly disturbing.
So they definitely knew about his cancer diagnosis by the time of his church walk and that was a carefully managed appearance so that the public sees him one more time before he goes quiet for a few weeks/months.
I said at some point over the past few weeks that if Kate’s surgery was anything less than an emergency (even if it was “planned”), KP could have stage managed a similar appearance and then people might not have even noticed if she had disappeared for a month or so (she’s done it before on a regular basis) and they wouldn’t have had to make the whole “abdominal surgery” announcement.
Anne’s schedule is probably pretty set, I feel like Sophie could be stepping up more (she’s done a few events over the past few weeks but overall I think she’s laying low, maybe Edward is sick as well and they just aren’t saying that?) but yeah, then you’re at the end of the line for working royals.
William should be stepping up more – he’s the heir, he’ll be king, he gets all the money, the palaces, the perks…..this is the tradeoff.
I’d believe they knew about his diagnosis before he even went in to the Clinic and that’s why they were so careful; they were disciplined enough for once to stick to implied shade through exemplary behavior instead of blatant pettiness in the press. They’ve played this masterfully since step 1 and they’ve literally never been able to do that, not even with the queen’s death, but for his own reign (and health)? Yea Charles would take that seriously. Maybe that’s why Camilla has been so giddy – finally Charles is putting away Plotting 101 and picking up Complex Machinations 201, an exciting time in the life of a scammer!
I could also be convinced that this might be why they kicked up all that hate about Lili’s name again. Maybe it wasn’t about distraction for Kate; we’ve all commented that her PR seems to have literally gone off a cliff, and so it does seem weird that they would have started off with such a strong offensive volley and then just fizzle to nothing. (unless one person/team started the campaign and then someone else cancelled/changed it.)
IDK, it fits as strategy for Charles: blanket media with Sussex negativity of the highest order (easy enough, been doing it for years), then instead of piling on with direct attacks as they usually do, somehow someone convinced Charles and Camilla to pivot and play innocent in public – like actually innocent, not briefing about how the ghost of Christian Dior himself rose from the dead to say that Camilla is the prettiest princess of all and definitely better than Meghan. Plus, it would also fit if someone at the firm decided that they can no longer deal with the abject messiness of Kate’s keen PR. They can’t shut up William as the heir, but they can absolutely shut Kate and Carole up. I’m not saying 100% that they have, but *if* they had, would we see different posturing and PR than we have? Carole and Kate both M.I.A., vague emotionless statements about Kate, positively glowing headlines about Camilla and Charles? Hmm.
I think it was probably just a cut and paste gone wrong that didn’t get caught. They probably originally wrote something like “Despite learning that her husband was diagnosed with cancer earlier in the week”. We all know they don’t have anyone who proofreads or edits these articles.
No according the British press, Charles and Camilla knew his diagnosis since early last week.
Camilla had all her friends in the media writing that she’s ruling the roost all while she knew Charles had cancer. Harry was right about her.
Machiavelli and Sun Tzu would be in awe at what that person has pulled off. I just think of a young Diana barely out of her teens having to deal with someone like that. Unreal.
She is truly the darkest of spirits. That Charles was so drawn to her over Diana says a lot.
Yet again, the BRF is showing everyone that they can’t “manage their way out of a wet paper bag”! Thanks Kaiser!
I think Anne, Edward, and Sophie aren’t stepping up because Charles (Camilla?) is blocking them. The “slimmed down monarchy” is all about ego and pettiness, not fiscal considerations.
The wording around when C&C learned about his diagnosis is a bit weird. I’m sure they knew since last week.
As horrific as it is for Charles himself, this diagnosis and it’s reveal came at a perfect time to take the heat of W&K. The voices demanding to know where Kate is, what is going on and why William couldn’t work got louder and louder. Now it’s more like “poor William… so much on his plate… poor William, first his wife got sick and now his father… poor William, hasn’t he suffered enough?” He can play the sympathy card now: so much on his shoulders, while he has to take care of his wife and three children.
I’m sorry, the corners I’m are saying “why isn’t William stepping up.” I don’t see anyone feeling sorry for him.
Sophie’s fairly visible but where’s Edward? Why isn’t he stepping up to fill in for those who are ill? Are they so short-handed they’ll drag out Andrew? If so, Fergie’d love to be paraded.
She would, but she’s dealing with her own health issues, what with treatment for malignant melanoma & still recovering from breast cancer surgery/treatment & reconstruction.
This is such a mess. The British Crown is unstable no matter how they spin it. William is not ready for the job and it shows. Courtiers trying to find more “work” for Camilla is something she didn’t sign up for. Cam better step up too or the narrative will be Charles made a wrong call ditching Diana for her.
Personally, I think it is showing they, all of them, are not needed.
No royal openings/visits/ribbon cuttings for a few months would absolutely prove that. Therefore they had best get Someone out there to show they are necessary.
I might be late to the party, but is there something suspicious about Kate’s absence? I just thought it was about getting out of work. But have there been whispers that something happened to her?
It’s looking really suspicious with each passing day. Total blackout silence regarding Kate is NOT normal, not even for these folks.
It would be useful for Charles to have Beatrice and Eugenia stepping in to do we events now, but he managed to alienate them long ago and, of course, bully his son and DIL out of the country. This is his chickens coming home to roost. He’s left with a scheming wife and incapable heir.
William’s pay masters (UK media) told him to get back to work, as they needed to sell stories with threats of, next time you want to prune a rose bush or need to accept a bag of money, well actually report truthfully in the stories.