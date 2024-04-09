Kensington Palace sent out thank-you notes in reply to cards for Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales is still recovering at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Part of me still believes that Kate has been in Norfolk for much of the past four months, but who even knows at this point. Kate and Prince William’s staffers are still based at Kensington Palace, not Windsor and not Norfolk. Back in the day, sources used to let it slip that William and Kate would often disappear for weeks and months at a time without checking in with their office, and I believe that’s probably the case at the moment as well – during Kate’s months-long disappearance, we heard that Kate’s staffers had not been told about what was going on with her health-wise, and staffers basically hadn’t spoken to her since 2023. Well, the KP staff are managing to fill their time in the absence of their Top CEO – they’re sending out thank you notes to anyone sending get-well cards to Kate.

Kate Middleton could be your royal pen pal. As the Princess of Wales, 42, receives cancer treatment, fans may want to send the royal a letter or card filled with well wishes. On April 6, X user AllexmarieHoll1 shared a short note they said they received after sending a card to Princess Kate following the palace’s announcement that she had undergone abdominal surgery in January. The fan’s royal reply on Kensington Palace stationary said, “Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness. The Princess of Wales. Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciated.” Many royal fans have been sending members of the family mail for special occasions such as birthdays, holidays, wedding anniversaries and major events like last year’s coronation. (Prince William and Princess Kate’s team even reportedly responded to a young girl who invited Prince George to her birthday party!) AllexmarieHoll1 shared they sent their latest correspondence to Princess Kate at: “HRH The Princess of Wales

Clarence House

London SW1A 1BA United Kingdom.” Although Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children live primarily in Windsor, their London base is Kensington Palace. According to other royal fan sites, mail can also be sent to them there by using the address: “Kensington Palace London W8 4PU.”

[From People]

Why are you, a royalist and Kate fan, sending get-well messages to Kate at Clarence House, a place she has never lived in her entire life? Surely royal fans know that her office is in Kensington Palace. Anyway, I was curious about what the messages looked like, and I found a photo here at Hello – it’s the most basic print-out using a large font, with absolutely nothing personalized to suggest that Kate has actually replied. They don’t even have an autopen for her signature and no one would handwrite “-C” at the bottom of the thank you. The Waleses’ flunkies are truly just phoning in their jobs.