Kensington Palace sent out thank-you notes in reply to cards for Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales is still recovering at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Part of me still believes that Kate has been in Norfolk for much of the past four months, but who even knows at this point. Kate and Prince William’s staffers are still based at Kensington Palace, not Windsor and not Norfolk. Back in the day, sources used to let it slip that William and Kate would often disappear for weeks and months at a time without checking in with their office, and I believe that’s probably the case at the moment as well – during Kate’s months-long disappearance, we heard that Kate’s staffers had not been told about what was going on with her health-wise, and staffers basically hadn’t spoken to her since 2023. Well, the KP staff are managing to fill their time in the absence of their Top CEO – they’re sending out thank you notes to anyone sending get-well cards to Kate.
Kate Middleton could be your royal pen pal. As the Princess of Wales, 42, receives cancer treatment, fans may want to send the royal a letter or card filled with well wishes.
On April 6, X user AllexmarieHoll1 shared a short note they said they received after sending a card to Princess Kate following the palace’s announcement that she had undergone abdominal surgery in January. The fan’s royal reply on Kensington Palace stationary said, “Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness. The Princess of Wales. Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciated.”
Many royal fans have been sending members of the family mail for special occasions such as birthdays, holidays, wedding anniversaries and major events like last year’s coronation. (Prince William and Princess Kate’s team even reportedly responded to a young girl who invited Prince George to her birthday party!)
AllexmarieHoll1 shared they sent their latest correspondence to Princess Kate at:
“HRH The Princess of Wales
Clarence House
London SW1A 1BA United Kingdom.”
Although Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children live primarily in Windsor, their London base is Kensington Palace. According to other royal fan sites, mail can also be sent to them there by using the address: “Kensington Palace London W8 4PU.”
Why are you, a royalist and Kate fan, sending get-well messages to Kate at Clarence House, a place she has never lived in her entire life? Surely royal fans know that her office is in Kensington Palace. Anyway, I was curious about what the messages looked like, and I found a photo here at Hello – it’s the most basic print-out using a large font, with absolutely nothing personalized to suggest that Kate has actually replied. They don’t even have an autopen for her signature and no one would handwrite “-C” at the bottom of the thank you. The Waleses’ flunkies are truly just phoning in their jobs.
Is this some sort of plea to get more cards? Is KC outdoing her in the get well cards area? And send a card so you can get a generic looking reply that resembles any mass mailing you might already get?
The picture selections are giving me life! Office Barbie FTW
Lady Esther, I saw the film. Barbie(s) (this covers lots of people) are competent! Not sure if that’s what you were referring to.
YES I was trying to think of how to describe it – Office Barbie is perfect.
I have to laugh at that thank you card with the gray schmutz going down the page . It looks like they’re having some problems with their ink cartridge.
And the article says”Princess Kate sends out thank you cards” lol. I’m sure Waity-Fakey was working hard running that printer too. #WhereisKate
Seems fake. Anyone could create that. Plus why does it look like it has a printer smear on it and why doesn’t it have a crease from being folded? Is KP being run by a bunch of angry hedgehogs? Fake photos, cardboard cutouts in cars, and now thank you notes that look like a clip art special? Sure, Jan.
I think the X user is trolling the media.
Lol my first reaction to your comment was “we will never know!” This is what KP gets for their frankenphoto and multiple fake videos. Anyone can claim anything and people will believe it because who’s to say it isn’t true? I totally believe this is the kind of useless and inept busywork KP’s comms team would do. I totally believe a twitter user is trolling the media! I totally believe that Carole is the troll using a sock puppet to disseminate the lie that KP sent thank you cards in an attempt to solicit funds to pay off her creditors and it’s ultimately all part of a small Russian psyop! Who the hell knows! The earthshot sky is truly the limit.
@Fifty-50 – Lol, it could also be a plot by Camilla to make W&K look even more inept.
But what makes me think it’s a troll is that, with all their entitlement over being PoWs, I can’t imagine W&K wouldn’t have ordered expensive embossed thank you cards. And with all their clownish behavior, I can’t imagine they would think to send any of them out.
The article says it is a “postcard” so it wouldn’t have a crease. Probably put in a small envelope.
I actually hope it IS fake, because if not, that note is extremely half-assed even by Kate’s standards. Hell, it’s not even quarter-assed. Surely they could afford some quality stationery. I’ve seen the card that a friend’s grandparents received from QEII on their 60th anniversary, which was simple but elegant and had an expensive look to it, so I know the RF can do better.
Really, it looks like standard postcard stock that’s been run through a home printer.
That was QEII though. Terrible printer postcards with smeared ink sounds about right for the level of KP’s staggering incompetence.
Hey! Maybe KP could have helped Carole by buying out Party Pieces’ stock of “Thank You” cards!
Ah, well, too late for that.
” Is KP being run by a bunch of angry hedgehogs?”
OMG, the internecine war between the hedgehogs loyal to William and the Wiglet Gophers loyal to Kate in KP is the Wind and the Willows/Watership Down mash up I didn’t know I needed!
The Clarence House address is very interesting. So are BP’s staff forwarding these letters to KP or answering them themselves? It does seem to indicate that BP took control of the K narrative to mitigate the damage.
I think it’s the main receive box- i remember seeing somewhere (here??) even to send to meg & harry it was to Clarence
The impersonal thank you note feels like just the right touch to me- as if Kate has deigned to glance at a single one of those cards herself!
And this is news why? Can’t imagine how desperate they will be for content by June..
Which is why they’re stressing about Harry and Meghan attending weddings and church services. You haven’t seen William more than 15 times this year, and haven’t seen him in about 2 weeks period. And the last time we saw Kate in a universally accepted appearance was Christmas. Rehashing the same stories doesn’t hit the same way. Even for the haters.
Bare minimum. I’ve seen Kate stans tweeting out the Clarence House address but that doesn’t make any sense given that they don’t live there and now would be responsible for their own mail. Charles used to be responsible for their mail before the Queen died.
Circling the wagons.
Consolidating the easily fooled.
Feeding chum to the willing trolls of the Duchess of Sussex.
Rewarding her fellow liars the Derangers.
After clicking on that Hello link and reading the thank you, the article further clarified, “In a break with tradition, no photo accompanied the note, which was instead left blank on one side.”
Reader, I chortled. Now why on earth did they break with tradition 🤔
LMAO!! Not a break from tradition for never puts a foot wrong keen lynchpin!
I swear these people have a dart board with their favorite phrases. They toss, and that becomes the daily article they absolutely must produce.
They were stuck with their backlog of manipulated photos and didn’t have any new ones to replace them…
Edited to say I clicked through Hello to see the picture, were they linked by somebody?! That too look official at all! It’s smeared, unsigned and had no initial crest!!??
Were they punked by somebody…? not linked…
were they punked by somebody?! That doesn’t look official at all! It’s smeared, unsigned and had no ‘C’ initial crest!!??
My phone is feral…
Sending cards and letters to people you know will never see them is a choice. A stupid one.
They never learn. They just keep fueling the theories and questions where is Can’t with this thank you note scheme.
Is it just me or has the press found any and every situation to refer to Kate as The Princess of Wales? I realize that it’s her title and is how she is known now but it feels to me, like they are beating us upside the head with it. IMHO, the BRF and press are desperate to no longer have Diana as the PoW of people’s memories, plus the added bonus of trying to make Meghan look “less than” because she’s “only” a Duchess. Just my random thought this morning.
The derangers leave comments every single time they call her Kate Middleton saying there is no such person anymore, ‘Our Catherine is the Princess of Wales’. Same wording most of the time too.
And there it is. The fail has an article about Rose sending a handwritten thank you note to a fan. Suddenly Kate has sent out a form letter called a thank you note.
I don’t think they “are managing to fill their time”, they’re just used to having nobody to supervise them and also used to not doing much during a day of work.