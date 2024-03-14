Us Weekly: Princess Kate’s senior staffers ‘haven’t been able to see or speak to her’

It’s surprising that Us Weekly and not People Magazine put the Princess of Wales/Mother’s Day fiasco on their cover this week. People Mag is running a cover with Christina Applegate, and while I know Applegate is a well-liked and sympathetic figure for People’s readers, it does feel like a rather pointed editorial decision. My theory is that People Mag thinks something bigger is coming out soon and they’re saving everything for A Very Special Royal Divorce Issue. As for this Us Weekly cover story, it actually has some interesting quotes from “insiders” and unnamed associates of Prince William and Kate. It’s been months and apparently many of Kate’s staffers still haven’t seen her or spoken to her? And everyone is still being really tight-lipped about what the big mystery medical situation was in the first place.
The strange unfolding of events has only added to growing concerns about the 42-year-old princess. According to one royal source, Kate is “doing well” but has no intentions of sharing more about her condition with the public for now.
“Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature, and Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible,” explains the source, adding that even some members of her own family are still in the dark. “Perhaps when she’s feeling up to it, she may reveal more, but she’s not making any promises.”
A second source says the palace is being “very hush-hush” about the whole situation. “A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard,” the source claims to Us. Kate has just recently started to open up to members of her inner circle about the nature of her operation and recovery process. “Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped.”
The source says Kate’s had a few visitors — including King Charles III (who is receiving treatment for cancer, which Buckingham Palace announced on February 5), and his wife, Queen Camilla — but is otherwise covered by a “shroud of secrecy.” The source adds, “It’s confusing and causing some concern.”
Kate understands the curiosity — but aside from her closest family and friends, she’s adamant about maintaining some sense of privacy. “Kate’s said she feels she’s entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation,” says the first source, noting that it was the princess’ decision to keep details about her surgery under wraps. “Neither Kate nor William think her medical records should be for public consumption.”
“She’s trying not to pay attention to all the rumors and gossip, and William is doing his best to shield her, but it’s distressing,” says the first source. William is at his wit’s end over the constant questions about his wife as he continues to fill in for his ailing dad and help out with the kids at home. Adds the source: “This has been a stressful time for William and Kate, but they’re made of tough stuff and are weathering through.”
According to the source, it was a “collective decision” to share the ill-fated Mother’s Day post. There’s talk the palace was frantically trying to control the chaos. “[The idea was that] Kate could thank members of the public for all the support and at the same time put some of those ridiculous conspiracy rumors to rest.”
Kate has taken the fall with her photo-editing confession, but it’s been a PR disaster. That’s the last thing the royal family needs right now, with Kate and Charles, 75, recuperating, and William pulling double duty to cover for them. (Camilla, 76, took some time off in early March after exhausting herself with 13 official engagements.)
“There’s an unsettling feeling that things are crumbling within the monarchy,” says the source. “William is under tremendous pressure to keep things afloat.”
[From Us Weekly]
“There’s an unsettling feeling that things are crumbling within the monarchy”– thanks, source, we got that! As for all of the secrecy and furtiveness… it would be wild if every part of this months-long catastrophe was simply “Kate not wanting to admit to an ‘embarrassing’ medical situation.” While I think the medical drama is legitimate, I also believe other things are happening here, including chronic palace mismanagement and William having one foot out the door with this marriage.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Kingston, JAMAICA – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Catherine are pictured while arriving in Jamaica.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: Kingston, Jamaica, Jamaica
When: 22 Mar 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARim
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
I agree it’s a combo: they’ve always been secretive, and she’s embarrassed to share this (bowel issues?), not all is well within their marriage, and KP is spectacularly bad at PR (thanks in large part to the Petulant Prince).
It says even some of her “Senior staffers” haven’t seen her. Kate doesn’t do anything on her own. Yet we are supposed to believe the photo was just a spur of the moment thing. Even if it was doctored. Kate doesn’t do spur of the moment. She would have had her staff make sure the furniture and her clothes and everything was perfect before ever setting foot before a camera. And the supposed car photo with William. Her staff didn’t set up the “appointment” or get her clothes ready? They haven’t seen her because she’s not there.
That’s what I assume too. That the only reason the tabloids aren’t being fed a steady stream of tidbits is because Kate is away in a residential program to recuperate. Obviously, there is still some stigma attached to dealing with things that require a residential program, but I get the sense this intense secrecy was Will’s choice, not Kate’s.
Agree that it’s a combo of all of these things. The “I hate being lied to” crowd doesn’t seem to comprehend that the BRF has been lying to them their entire lives. The monarchy has never been transparent when it comes to optics or intentions because they don’t exist to serve the people and never have. The BRF feels no moral obligation to be honest as their priority has always been protecting their image at all cost.
They’re just vacuous space-savers living off of the citizens’ dime and I’m happy for Meghan and Harry to be rid of this scourge.
Well put Kitten
I read an interesting take on this whole kurfuffle yesterday. This is all being done on purpose to deflect from something else, mainly that Charles is much sicker than is being let on. With the focus on K+W no one really cares about Charles, and that is intentional until they figure out some way to slowly let the public in on his serious health issues.
I intuit that Kate is in a prison. Locked padded room. She is in distress. It has gotten to be too much for her. This was not how she hope it would be. Being married to Pegs has turn into a bigger nightmare than she though.
Hope you’re kidding because as little as I care for her that’s a horrible end. She has three adorable kids that need her and if any of this is true, it’s harming them too,.
It doesn’t surprise me at all and I totally believe that Kate’s senior staff haven’t seen her or been told what’s going on. You know why? Because BP and KP “comms” staff are straight up tabloid sources who have zero loyalty to any royal and sell these people out every day (in the slight defence, they are paid like shit so ya know it’s kind of built in compensation). Camilla set this whole thing in motion bringing in an actual Daily Fail editor as staff and here we see the inevitable result. It’s the whole Face-eating party thing. As long as it was H&M, Kate and Will may have truly believed that they could control their staff’s leaking, but they have to have known the dye was cast a long time ago. What a horrible way to live
“William pulling double duty”? If that is what double duty looks like, the people who fund the monarchy need to take a look into the value for their money. Nobody is clamoring for minute details of her medical condition. KC hasn’t even given out details. He has, however, been seen out and about without being blurred in pictures or handing out photoshopped images.
The William approved stories are (leaked to) published by People. This might have come without his explicit approval (someone looked at the Noah vs Tish situation for a place to go), but they’re leery of William figuring out who they are. Looking at what he’s done—his stepmother still has outworked him even with her break, so that part is ridiculous. I think that this person carefully wanted to defend K and can’t piss W off.
” Because BP and KP “comms” staff are straight up tabloid sources.” Yes, and some are on tabloid payrolls — remember Dan Wooton? William and Kate allowed this for Harry and Meghan, so now the chickens are coming home to roost. At a time when she could be relying on staff, the only person she has is that craven mother of hers, and I love that for Kate.
“Feels she’s entitled to heal and recuperate without all this frenzied speculation”
Imagine that. 🙄
Entitled to or not, it’s too late for that. The fake photo from “earlier this week” of Kate looking like a million bucks was an outrageous and irreparable blunder. There is no turning back.
Yep. It’s so telling and damning that their fall-back position was “fake perfection.” They have terrible PR instincts. As we’ve said before, it was the big huuuuuge grins on Kate and the children that really made the whole thing seem utterly ridiculous and phony.
Entitled Kate sums it up. No one has asked for her medical records, but no, Kim Jong Kate is not “entitled” to silence speculation around the globe.
Most of the world are not her subjects.
They are pulling this classic ‘straw man’ argument to defend themselves. Create the idea that anyone is demanding to see her medical records and invading her privacy when that’s not what’s happening. This is how people defend themselves when they have no real arguments.
Seriously. That’s nice for her.
I’m sure Meghan would have loved the privacy, but they still don’t give a damn.
They got the entitled part right.
Yeah, they could have ended that sentence here: “Kate’s said she feels she’s entitled.”
The frenzied speculation is because there’s been such a concerted effort to cover everything up, lie, release fake photos, and William’s *peculiar* behaviour. The public is not to blame.
There were some good paths for them to follow to step around this to at least keep the speculation down to a dull roar, but Prince Modern-Monarchy I-Know-Better thought he had a clever plan.
On the one hand people have covered for Will his whole life so having something blow up like this is new stuff, and his staff really are not very good at this; on the other I have to wonder if at least part of this is deliberate to try to pressure Kate to major concessions. “Pulling the Sussexes’ security” part deux if you will.
Nobody forced the palace to officially release a fake photo of Kate to the press and lie about it. THAT is the issue. If the lies and photo fakery increase speculation about Kate’s health, that is on THEM. Kate should be upset with whoever faked, lied, and released that photo, not the public.
I don’t know. This sounds like more pr nonsense. Then there is this: “There’s an unsettling feeling that things are crumbling within the monarchy.” Followed by: “William is under tremendous pressure to keep things afloat.” 😂🤣 William is literally the reason the monarchy appears to be crumbling, and he’s supposed to keep it afloat? LMAO!
That part. He’s not struggling to fill in for his dad and take care of his wife. There is NO evidence he is doing either and, in fact, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary: his taking time off “to care for his wife” while never visiting her and then going on about her multiple nurses, Camilla doing unprecedented things on KC’s behalf that normally the heir would be doing, and his dropping out of his own godfather’s funeral (where he was scheduled to do a reading) 45 minutes before. (Of course, he did find time to attend an event with movie stars and fly to do a drinking/pup photo op with an American TV star…yeesh.)
William may be cracking up, but don’t put this on his father and wife.
It really does seem as if she (and her family) or he plus she have gone rogue, because this sounds like staff distancing themselves completely. We’ve known for years about his temper, and we’ve heard they throw things at each other in front of their staff. There’s no way this environment hasn’t caused huge difficulty for those around them. There’s potentially been bullying to keep it as quiet as possible – if we’ve heard about fights, what more is there we haven’t heard about. Not only is their press turning on them, now it’s their employees.
I never knew they had such bad behavior in front of their staff. That’s just awful, what an uncomfortable and stressful work environment. I can imagine the bullying that took place for them to keep it under wraps and what must’ve gone been going on behind the scenes if this is what they did in public. It’s all coming out now and the house of cards is falling.
Oh, yes, but it was all written up as a bit jolly. They’re known to argue and throw things at each other, but it’s only cushions everyone. She’s known to stand her ground while he rages, but that’s what comes of doing this job in a palace with staff around all the time. I think the writer even said “their lifestyle is like a Jane Austen novel” because of all the staff in earshot. It makes one think: if this is what was being published, what else was not being published, and how ready was a member of staff to tell the truth. I believe their press office knew a story of bullying, perhaps, was about to break and they got ahead of the curve.
Yes, l read about the supposed pillow throwing that was presented in a ha-ha nothing to see here way. But I never believed that anyway, or at least not limited to pillows, not with William’s incendiary temper and Kate supposedly giving as good as she gets. Just imagine if they do this in a KP office where they start grabbing things like staplers or pen holders and hurling them at each other. I’m sure those poor staff members would need to clear the room for that.
I don’t believe for a second that they throw pillows at each other, or at any rate, JUST pillows. This is just one example of the many times they try to deflect by admitting to a “lesser” crime. Just a little Photoshop. Just pillows. Just a “trampoline accident.” This relationship is violent and has been for a while.
I have really been enjoying UK twitter this week, but in all seriousness where is she?! It’s so sinister now.
I think she is seriously ill. I think she is so ill that they can’t work out a timeline, which they were stupid enough to offer weeks back. I think she also plans to not only get back to full health but also to get herself as much help to look as good as possible when she does, ie cosmetic interventions that could add on weeks. I imagine the only people to have seen her are her family and a few members of William’s. The majority opinion seems to be bowel surgery with unforeseen complications, possibly a medically induced coma at one point, in which case the Spanish journalist had it right. Having read the input of others, who’ve been through similar or who are medical professionals, it is apparent that this would necessitate drugs that alter your appearance quite radically as you recover. IMO it’s not more sinister than that. I do believe she may have mental health issues combined, and I think he’s at the point of collapse.
You’re still believing the info the palace put out that she had some kind of surgery? The palace does nothing but lie & bullshit. Her closest aides didn’t even know that she was going to be having this “planned surgery”. That’s because, IMO, there was no surgery. It was just the most convenient excuse to explain Kate’s absence. I think either William beat her & hurt her; or she’s off staying with her mom while they do divorce negotiations or something (or maybe she’s hiding out because she DOESN’T want a divorce)—and William might not even be able to reach her. (Which would explain a lot.)
I really think the “she had surgery” thing was nothing but BS. The only source for the supposed surgery was Kensington Palace, and they’ve shown that they are completely untrustworthy liars. IF there was a surgery, i think it was related to William hurting her.
Everyone needs to remember to not trust any info that comes from Kensington Palace. The guy at AFP had it right today when he said KP is a completely untrustworthy source.
I hope I’m wrong, but I keep thinking about * that * Rihanna photo.
I keep coming back to the timing of KC’s and Kate’s ‘medical’ interventions. KC must have known about his ‘cancer’ diagnosis for a while and for treatment to begin, if it indeed it began when it was announced in February, preparations must have started earlier, i.e., his schedule would have to be cleared, task assignments for Camilla and the rest of the ‘working’ royals covering for him would have to be laid out etc… A lot of coordination and logistics.. A date would have been set for the beginning of the planned medical leave and all players would have been informed.
Then we have Kate, who coincidentally has a ‘planned surgery’ scheduled within the same time frame as KC’s absence. BM & KP are well aware they have a skeleton crew for the many ‘royal engagements’ that will ensue and yet were OK with this? Couldn’t they foresee the chaos this would create?
Either KC’s treatment was not planned or Kate’s wasn’t.
Assuming KC’s is legit, why did Will and Kate go rogue and schedule Kate’s ‘surgery’ for the same period? Was there conflict between BP and KP on what KC was asking W&K to do or did something unexpected happen to Kate that necessitated an emergency disappearance? Did our boy do something rush, as they say?
If Kate’s medical intervention was planned, why would KC absent himself from royal duties at the same time knowing Camilla didn’t have the stamina and that her happy hour would have to be seriously curtailed? Was this Charles master chess move to legitimize even further and gain respect for his side chick?
So many questions!
I agree, Sparrow. And I agree with what someone below said about needing a permanent colostomy bag. I still think they should have said that’s what it is though and followed with allowing Kate time to heal and process her new normal. No one would be demanding photos or asking when she’s coming back. I think people would understand that it will take time. Their obsession with privacy is doing them in though. The longer they withhold, the worse it will get. They really ought to look at what Charles has done. Although for him, his spouse also appears to have limits on how much she can or will do.
Guys she’s just had her ears pierced and needs time to recuperate.
@K-Peace
YES EXACTLY YES.
why is everyone so willing to believe this bit about “abdominal surgery”
It could be ANYTHING its only ALL of your organs. my god. the weeks of speculation.
they were deliberately vague because it didn’t happen.
Abdominal surgery could have been to place a feeding tube, perhaps.
One theory I’ve heard is that whatever happened, she needs a permanent colostomy bag. And if that is in fact true, I can actually believe that she wants as few people as possible to know, and it’s going to take a very long time for her to return to doing public duties, if ever.
Again, I recognize that she’s a terrible person, but I still feel sorry for her if this is the truth, because having to manage this is awful for a regular person, let alone one of the most photographed and scrutinized women in the world. I feel like it would take a LONG time for her to wrap her brain around this new reality and accept that this is her new normal, and only after that happened would she even begin thinking about how to dress in order to cover it up, how to avoid any possible public embarrassments, etc.
It makes sense of the changing timelines given for her return. Because they just don’t know, and Kate herself doesn’t even know. And there’s a possibility that the answer will be never.
Camilla “exhausted herself” with 13 engagements. LOL.
That was funny. This briefing clearly did not come from Camilla’s people bc that was shady.
Yeah, that was Peg.
I laughed out loud at that one, too!
She took that vacation to take C&C out of the conversation before all of this broke fully on William’s head. And on her way out the door, dropped whatever information she had in the most sympathetic rota ears.
It’s not just that the Waleses that are at odds, it’s that the Windsors are letting them publicly twist. There’s a reason to expose William for the stagnant heir he is, but what is it? Shaming him into changing? Pushing the Middletons out once and for all?
This has been 100% a scandal of their own making. It isn’t going to go away as long as there silence continues.
Gotta love their complete break with reality – the press i mean.
How William is caring for his poor ailing wife (he is not)
How is he doing “double duty” to fill in for the king (he is not)
How the KP team is at total fault- and how they are hurting William- without ever mentioning that William is the jack*ss that hires only yes men and compliant morons.
And i mean, i’ll buy an “embarrassing” medical situation she does not want discussed. At the beginning i thought perhaps she did not want to be photographed puffy- i get that- people obsess over the pics- as made obvious by William/the palace’s absolute fail with the franken-pic.
While Kate is vile, racist and disgusting- her treatment of the Duchess of Sussex is unforgivable, i do hope she is okay, physically and mentally.
It is hard to believe this is all a tempest in a teapot anymore.
It has gotten so damn bad.
The obsession of any of the photos put out hasn’t been based on judging her appearance but more so based on the circumstances surrounding the release of the photos. The first pap photo of her in the car with her mother was suspect because the UK media refused to publish it and a U.S. based news outlet was the one to publish it first. Then add in the obvious coordinated effort of the people UK media and them with labeling it as unauthorized by the palace as to why they were ignoring a photo that was the first sighting of her. Then finding what seemed like photoshopping in the same photo with blurred sections, the extra tire and the fact that it appears that the car wasn’t in motion. The next photo, the Frankenstein-photo was obviously photoshopped from the moment the photo was released and claimed to be from William around the same time as the first photo, was the part that caused the real obsession. Then they go and hire a photographer to take a random photo of William in a car at a specific location less than an hour before he would be seen at the Commonwealth Service and coincidentally Kate happened to be in that same car (with the back of her head shown) going to a different place for a personal appointment. The obsession isn’t that a woman who supposedly had a surgery and is recuperating with medications or whatever might have a puffy face, but because of the continued lies and deception.
I’m a committed anti-royalist (this is why we fought a war!) and for several years I’ve barely clicked on the BRF links here at CB. But I spent most of last year helping my ex though failed abdominal surgery, including his near-death from sepsis, botched ileostomy (poo bag wouldn’t hold), pain, disfigurement, multiple follow-up surgeries, etc. This meant I oddly felt a lot of sympathy for Kate over what I guessed she was going through, and I have been following the story. If she had anything like my ex, I could completely understand why she would be unable to appear in public Now I’m turning into a Kate truther. Even before the photoshop controversy, the jeggings clinched it. I’m convinced he is trying to Henry VIII her.
Yep, the pants caught my attention before any of the misaligned components of the picture. You just don’t wear tight pants anywhere after a serious abdominal surgery – everything is swollen and uncomfortable and sensitive and wearing chunky boots and tight pants (even if they’re maternity) would be the last thing you would want to do, and bending at your waistline with kids leaning on you in jeggings would be miserable. She frequently wears soft frilly prairie-style dresses that would offer some “wiggle room” and would have been appropriate for Mother’s Day and deeply reassuring to the crowd that likes to see her as an icon of female perfection. At this point all I hear is a plot line for a movie in my head a la “Anatomy of a Fall”…
I hope the prognosis for your ex improves.
Thanks @nutella toast. On the one hand, he is mostly better, but on the other hand, he will never be the same. Even “routine” surgery is taking your life in your hands.
And I completely agree with your point. It’s not like I’m a fan but this is a highly determined woman who is so committed to her role that she appeared in full hair and makeup and heels less than a day after giving birth. If this were truly abdominal surgery with a complex but not dire recovery, at this point she should have been able to get beautified with hair that minimizes any facial changes, put on a loose frilly dress and a wedding ring, propped herself up in a recliner, and gathered her kids around her. This would have provided much-needed reassurance to the British taxpayers who fund her role and lifestyle.
Back when I had menstrual cycles I couldn’t wear anything tight during my period due to horrendous cramps. I can’t begin to imagine wearing tight clothing (even jeggings) if I had abdominal surgery.
Yeah, I had major abdominal surgery two years ago to remove a benign tumor from my duodenum. I wore over-sized, knit sleep shirts/loose caftans for months afterwards.
It’s strange US Weekly picked such a wonky eye closeup of Kate for the cover photo. Is she going to just appear on Easter morning like nothing ever happened? Never complain, never explain?
Resurrected on Easter morning, looking shinier than ever. No explanation. That would feel like the punchline of a bad joke.
IKR? It’s like they’re trolling her.
Just imagine how bad it will look for William when they announce the divorce.
How could it look any worse! He already is being called out left and right for being a worthless son, a worthless husband, and a worthless heir to the throne.
If anything, he will announce the divorce soon, blame THAT on Kate too (and the media, gotta blame their speculation) and then say the emotional toll has been devastating and that’s why he has been absent… add in some lip service to mental health and therapy… 6 months from now is given a press glow-up c/o BP that he has revolutionized himself and is ready to mingle, ladies.
With any luck he will be washed clean by PR and ready for his close up at his own coronation.
A divorce announcement would be a relief because at least we will know she’s not dead, murdered or had her faced smashed in by Will the Reaper. Maybe that’s the point of all the chaos ahead of the announcement.
He’ll survive, but he’d do well to hire competent PR and listen like his dad did post his own divorce. It’ll be a long rebuilding process.
The RR and hardcore royalists will snap in line.
@Berkeleyfarm, don’t give ideas when we’re having so much fun watching this entire mess unfold ! Anyway I’m not entirely sure he’ll be able to blame a whole divorce on Kate given how poorly throwing her under the bus had gone. Plus Kate would be able to play the “I’m sick !” card and it would just destroy William’s image.
How do you absolve yourself of blame for divorcing your allegedly seriously ill spouse? You convince the world that it was she who wanted out. I think you can read the tea leaves; they’re already previewing this with all the talk about how she is exhausted, emotionally spent and overwhelmed by all the pressure. Before you disagree, remember how the Firm convinced everyone that it was Harry and Meghan who wanted Archie without a title. Moreover, when all else fails, just blame the Sussexes. This one always works with the royalists and Megas.
She wants to avoid the frenzied media speculation…..except radio silence is making the speculation INSANE. Also, what could possibly be so embarrassing medically that she can’t share? Agreed that there clearly is way more going on. There HAS to be.
Where is Kate? Why haven’t her staffers seen her? She had surgery sure but it’s been a couple of months yet she is still MIA to even her staff? No seriously. Where did they put that woman?
If her non-household staff is dedicated to her working royal life, Kate likely hasn’t wanted or needed to see them during her medical leave.
Then how was she able to release the Mother’s Day photo that she allegedly doctored? She has AP and other media outlets’ email addresses? Wouldn’t it be her staff who would contact the outlets?
Seeing as her staff is also William’s staff, it’s quite within the realm of possibility that the Mother’s Day debacle was mishandled without her being in the loop
In an antique Louis Vuitton steamer trunk?
Ooh, dark.
Goodness. It says they can’t see or SPEAK to her. I took that as she won’t even take a phone call. Which caused me to rethink. Maybe it’s not just what she looks like but what she sounds like or even whether she can talk properly or not? That would be a serious complication, surely?
Or she doesn’t trust members of her staff. Technically, it’s William’s staff. She’s hasn’t had a personal secretary for a year and she was just assigned one. Maybe she doesn’t trust that person either. Maybe she doesn’t want to answer their questions.
Yeah, it definitely doesn’t sound like she’s recovering in bed at Adelaide, KP, or even Anmer, does it? Staff would be able to reach her, as you assume they did in order to get “C” to write that both of the mother’s day posts. I think what they are getting at here is that everything is being relayed by William, and it seems hinky.
Of course, if she’s not at any of the palace’s but holed up in Bucklebury or in a private clinic somewhere, then it makes sense that her staff can’t reach her.
The theory I always come back to is a post-op stroke. Trying to hide those types of complications (facial drooping, slurring of words, trouble walking, etc.) until they heal (which they may not) would explain exactly why we still haven’t seen her full face in motion and the shifting timeline of her recovery. They’re avoiding a proof of life video like the plague. That the circle of people who have spoken to her is tiny fits as well.
Divorce rumors aside, Will is a stubborn, traumatized, overprotective person. If Kate said please don’t let the world see me like this, he’d go full tyrant to hide her. Or at least that’s the version of their relationship Harry presented in Spare.
This is the theory I think fits best also induced coma’s are a treatment option for strokes so that would tally with what the Spanish media reported.
I agree with the stroke theory. I’m a physical therapist and specialize working with the brain injury population. I think it would explain them hiding her away and her being too cognitively impaired to communicate directions to her staff.
@Katy: William has never shown a protective instinct toward Kate — never. He all but bats away her hand in full view of the cameras. He gets out of the car without waiting for her. He doesn’t help up her stairs when she’s in high heels and long dresses.
@quitecontrary, I think he probably is very protective, but not for Kate’s sake – for his own. He seems the type to see Kate’s value as a person simply that she reflects well on him. He can say that he’s protecting her involves hiding her away and not allowing others to speak with her or see her, but it’s worth noting that that kind of isolation is also what abusers do.
I would say that he’s really protecting his own image, that of a family man with a smiling, happy, healthy wife at his side, and anything that might contradict that image must be hidden away, whatever the cost.
@Jay, this is my thinking too. Will’s hiding Kate to protect himself. It’s not just that she (potentially) had a stroke as a surgical complication, it’s what caused the surgery in the first place. Untreated eating disorder? That would look horrible for the RF is a second PoW in a row had one. Something worse that involved Will?
Whatever it is, it’s something that that somehow implicates Will, IMO.
The only conclusion I can draw from Kate’s office being caught completely by surprise about her surgery is that it wasn’t due to an ongoing health problem, completely debunking the “planned surgery” statement (which we knew was false due to her having scheduled engagements in January).
In hospital care, planned can mean: she came in; even admitted as an emergency, she wasn’t operated on immediately; she was made comfortable and checked for pre surgery infections; the surgery was discussed with her and medical staff, or her next of kin and medical staff; and then it went ahead, the next day or so. This can constitute planned surgery. It can also mean that her clinicians were well aware of a longstanding condition with surgery planned for a future date, and it was this planned surgery that was brought forwards when an emergency occurred.
Thank you for that explanation. I had been very confused with the “planned” terminology since her calendar seemed to contradict what I think of as “planned”.
You’re welcome. There’s a lot of medic related people in my family, and a hell of a lot of doctors/surgeons amongst friends. Like Berkeleyfarm says, it’s very likely an expert team was put together, comprising consultant surgeons who were caring for her prior to this date. It’s also a familiar understanding of ‘planned’ to those who have unfortunately been through it themselves.
It was obviously short-notice because they wouldn’t have been going on about spring tours. But in the medical world “planned” means anything non-emergency.
E.g. it wasn’t life threatening enough to roll her into an OR with the on call surgeon. It could be “Dr. Expert will be available at 1 pm tomorrow” so they had discussions and did all their prep.
No visitors, not even her mother? And nobody saw her leave the hospital?
So we were told when Kate “left” “the hospital” that she’d be WFH/bed, but staffers have neither seen her nor heard from her.
The Wailses should have started getting their lies straight before they let “her” “edit” that Mothering Sunday pic – and let “her” “write” the excuse me-tweet.
Seriously, their comms people – the gold-plated advisers – are less than amateurs now, they’re acting as if they are 10th graders doing a work placement as an afterthought, while summer vacation time is so much more important. I’d be so ashamed, especially if I were Lee Thompson or Ian Patrick, supposedly two pros with experience.
Abolish the monarchy.
I’m sorry WHAT? I fail to see how disclosing the nature of her illness would be *worse* than what’s going on, unless it’s truly something sordid like Will beat her up or gave her an STD that got out of control or something nuts like that. This kind of behavior simply does not fly in this day and age. I understand wanting to keep your sensitive medical information private, but they aren’t private citizens and they had to know there would be a huge amount of attention surrounding this. This is a woman who appeared in public fully dressed and made up IN HEELS mere hours after giving birth, ffs. The wheels are coming tf off and whatever comes out next is going to be bananas. I’m popping popcorn and refreshing twitter.
That’s what it gets down to. Disclosing the nature of her illness would be worse than the current situation. And the ongoing lies and deception (including outright faking a photo) would only make it worse to tell the truth at this point.
And yet; The Sun were able to speak to KP who related that Kitty was upset and sad at the trouble she had caused. If her staff haven’t been able to even speak to her on the phone, how did she communicate her embarrassment?
Smoke signals? Semaphore?
Vulcan mind meld?
Semaphore LOL. Reminds me of the Monty Python skit, the semaphore version of Wuthering Heights.
maybe they are performing a historical reenactment of the marriage of George IV and Caroline of Brunswick
She is 100% done with the marriage and is actively not cooperating with KP, BP, or any other of the courtiers who are likely BEGGING her to make a real appearance (no head-turned in a car) to stanch the bleeding. This is a triage situation for the Windsors, and she is letting them bleed out.
Don’t know if this decision on her part came out of nowhere or is a long time coming (I suspect both — marriage with Will already deteriorating for a while, basically separated, but that maybe something happened over Christmas that was the last straw, and she was just like “I’m done.”)
As for the health stuff, I suspect it was a mental breakdown of sorts, or if GI, then a GI issue prompted by stress.
I’m currently here (I may be somewhere else in a half hour, ha!) she’s not cooperating. IF that was her in the car on monday, all she had to do was turn her head and act like she was smiling at William and this would have died down. She refused. (might not have been her, but lets just assume it was.)
I dont know if this is because william beat her, if its bc she’s trying to get more money in a divorce, or what. But she is not cooperating at all with KP. I think that’s why they had to release the doctored photo. She refused to pose.
I think it’s more him that’s 💯 done with the marriage. I see this as her going on strike so he sees her usefulness. She has been a willful participant in the happy couple charade in years with the but grabbing etc… His body language has read Nope, not even gonna pretend.
I wonder who orchestrated this article. It’s a good attempt to pull staff out from under the bus that’s recently being driven over them. Everyone has been getting a chance to cover their butts except Kate
I think it’s team Middleton doubling down on the abdominal surgery and no whispers of martial problems or mental issues.
They want to play this as yes, it’s a total mess but Kate just wants her privacy but William needs her.
Also I take the staffing issue to be that she didn’t cut them off. She’s been cut off.
Kate is entitled to her privacy but if KP was looking at the bigger picture which was to get the public especially the young people on her side, it would have helped if she was totally transparent about her issues and that there were regular updates about her recovery. That being said, what is happening at KP is well deserved.
If they don’t want this sht storm, they shouldn’t have caused it with their lies and gaslighting. All it needed was William to say x”, thanks for asking but she’s doing well “, he couldn’t because he had no bloody idea. No he’s not caring for the kids, nanny is, no he’s not got the weight of it all on his shoulders, his 75 year old step witch is doing the majority of things, christ even his father has put out video messages.
William your “man of the people act” won’t wash, your just a pathetically bully with anger issues. Your wife (soon to be ex wife), made the mistake of believing her own publicity. The whole house of Windsor is falling and Charlie is up for it. He wants to be Charles the last. Ain’t payback a bitch Billy
Mary Pester, it’s been interesting reading the comments here, because when I read this my immediate thought was that they’re blaming this all on Bone Idle. Now, I’ve wondered more than once if she’s refusing to speak or if she’s been cut off from any communications with the media/staff.
I still think this article puts all of the blame on her. Just a different perspective. I love the shade thrown at the Escort.
I don’t know, I think if Jill Biden was announced as having surgery , planned or unplanned, and disappeared, no updates given, no one has seen her since then, all hell would break loose. Even if it was Kamala Harris’s husband, who I would bet, most people don’t even know for sure what he looks like disappeared like this there would be some inquiries. And if the press (and public) was told to basically mind your own business, nothing to see? Oh boy. How can one of the most photographed and well known women in the world disappear like this, especially the wife of the future head of state vanish like this? And if you question it you are called a conspiracy theorist. We are to believe that Kate is “progressing well, working from home keeping abreast of her projects but is still too ” fragile” to be clearly seen in public. And spare me the me the “Oh but when I had this done” stories. Listen these people were claiming Kate was well enough to be sitting up interacting with her kids, fully dressed, she’s able to travel by car, have hair in an updo but she cannot be seen. Because her face is “puffy”?
It’s all been quite sinister from the start. People do not want to believe that Royal Princess Barbie’s feet went flat (which is a euphemism for something bad).
We had this very thing happen in January. The US Secretary of Defense went into the hospital for complications from prostate surgery and basically disappeared for a week. He transferred his authority to the Assistant Secretary, but didn’t tell her why, there was no notification to the White House and the chain of command didn’t know where he was. He wanted to keep things private, but it caused a huge kerfuffle and the federal guidelines were rewritten to prevent anything like this happening again.
I’m aware of what Doug looks like, and DC is all about power & influence. If the 2nd gentleman dropped out w/o explanation for 2 months there would be an uproar. But I don’t believe he would without the WH press core being fully informed in advance.
At this point the situation in the BRF is resembling a Shakespearian tragedy. Nothing short of legitimate proof of life without KP involvement will quell this fall from grace & dignity on a global level.
Perhaps she is unready. Perhaps she is unable. I have no idea. I was married to an abuser. I wouldn’t wish that hell on anyone.
It says something to me that KC & his elevated side piece visited her but W did not. W looks like an alcoholic rapidly spiraling downward. Heavy bruising around his neck w no explanation? He IS the KP comms right now, & now it is being stated by legitimate journalists that KP is not a trusted source. That means W has lost it.
I now believe more than ever that H let his brother off lightly in Spare. How sad. I really hope he hasn’t injured her beyond repair. This could be guilt of someone who knows he harmed the mother of his children & doesn’t know how to stop his own self destruction. Someone needs to stop him and force him to face reality. He ISNT the K. He IS a hot mess. Get him help.
Absolutely 💯 percent agree with you!!
Karmaflower. I’m also glad you got out and are ok.
“Neither Kate nor William think her medical records should be for public consumption.” Oh, but Meghan had to livestream her labor and delivery of Archie?
The only thing that is true here is that William IS at his wit’s end.
Hi All. Long time lurker here.
I think Katie’s “illness” is all due to cosmetic procedures gone wrong – on the face and the abdomen. She likely had an emergency return to theatre following planned abdominoplasty, due to accidental bowel injury or bleeding etc. That would explain the news re induced coma. The second surgery would have given her a massive incision as well as possibly a stoma.
If there had been a genuine medical issue like Crohn’s, they would have jumped on the “raising awareness “ bandwagon already. Celebrities are constantly hunting for “issues with a personal connection” to “shine a spotlight upon”. Botched plastic surgery is not going to cut it, public sympathy wise.
I was a senior surgeon in the NHS for over a decade. This kind of thing happens on a regular basis.
The extremes they are going to to avoid her being seen by anyone suggest deep embarrassment more than illness.
I could buy a botched plastic surgery as the original cause but whatever the surgery I really think she had a post-op stroke. It fits with people not seeing or talking to Kate, the 2 nurses, and the really long and unclear recovery timeline. The only problem with this is why wouldn’t they just say that Kate had a stroke? People would immediately understand the long recuperation period and the reluctance to photograph her.
I agree with your comment. She seems petrified about showing her face.
Abdominoplasty? She is thin as a pin with a flat stomach already.
I am linking Speededup’s comment about Kate being in Mustique below. More and more I am leaning into this.
https://www.celebitchy.com/862095/prince_william_is_overseeing_the_greatest_failure_of_communications_in_royal_history/#comment-17862515
Huh. That would explain the rental sticker in the picture with Kate and Ma Middleton (if the image of the vehicle was cut/pasted onto the Windsor background as many believe).
If it’s true that she is in Mustique, there are a couple possibilties I can see. One is that she is there with full knowlege and permission of all parties to recover, from surgery, mental breakdown, stroke, suicide attempt or whatever. She would have her parents and therapists with her….oh, and if Pippa visited St. Bart’s she could have visited Mustique too…no paps on Mustique, so that explains the Not One Picture problem. The other possibiltiiy is that she upped and ran away to mustique and told William he would have to peel her out of there with his cold dead hands. Or something like that.
They’re making it sound like poor William is overworked covering for his ill father plus the so-very-tiring school run. Poor lad works one event a week, if even! Lmao, who are they kidding?
King Charles announce he was having his prostate checked at almost the same time as we heard about Kate’s surgery, and has barely been seen since his cancer diagnosis – we don’t know what type of cancer, what stage of cancer, or what treatment, but no one is speculating that the King is dead or in a coma or getting a divorce, much less that Camilla murdered a minor royal. The difference is that he has a competent team, who put together a plan, and are executing it — there are statements, videos, photos, put out every week or two, almost all boring and uninformative, but there’s not a freaking VACUUM there, so no one is alarmed. My point is, Kate could absolutely have medical privacy, if she had any competent people working for her, putting out regular, boring updates. A statement that the Princess of Wales enjoyed Mother’s Day with her children and husband, taking tea in the garden while her family doted on her! A simple “thank you so much for your well-wishes, I am following doctor’s advice and look forward to being with you soon!” Instead, they have made one bad choice after another, because there’s never been a strategy in place beyond just being as arrogant and stupid as possible at every turn.
If Kate is just now talking with ‘inner circle’, who is giving the inside info about how Kate feels about everything?
If it’s true that Kate’s senior staff hasn’t seen or talked to Kate, that bolsters John Oliver’s suggestion that there’s a “nonzero chance” she’s dead.
Proof of life needed — stat.
WTAF? Her staff haven’t seen or SPOKEN to her?!? They were blindsided by the surgery?
Some of her own family don’t know what’s going on? Does that mean Gary, Carole, Pippa, or James? I thought that it was unlikely that they’d be vacationing if there was something too serious but maybe they don’t know.
This is looking more alarming with each new development.
I feel the rota have some idea of what’s going on with Kate and are trying to hint as best they can with a likely injunction against publishing what they suspect. This article, particularly, reinforces this theory.
I do not have a good feeling about this.
Looking back, I am so glad Meghan never got the residential treatment for her depression she requested. Who knows what would have happened to her? Harry could have been away for an appointment and the men in gray would have wisked poor Meghan away, injected her with powerful drugs and that would be that. Rejection is indeed protection. She doesn’t
realize it but prayers from many good people have been protecting the Sussexes since she married into that institution. Keep them protected.
The secrecy is key here and I think the North Korean secrecy has to do with protecting Peg and his behavior towards his wife. I believe there is more to their pillow throwing much more. I believe that December 28th was the night he could have told her the separation is over and I want to start divorce proceedings and things got out of hand and she ended up in the hospital. Just because he holds a title and is heir to the throne doesn’t mean he can’t be more than pillow throwing with his wife.
Susan Collins, or he told her he wants the divorce and she had to go in for surgery because of a bleeding ulcer.
I don’t know why people are so afraid to think it might be plausible for a man who is constantly called incandescent with rage and who Harry called out in his book that he hit him or that people talk of him verbally abusing her could not hit her and cause her harm. There are so many opinions. ED, ulcers, she self harm, crohns and on an on but bring up domestic violence and it’s not to be mentioned.
I’ve always been of the opinion that there was no health emergency and no surgery. This is about problems within the marriage and possible DV. Everything has been getting more and more sinister by the day, and I would be wanting proof of life, except for the fact that her sister and uncle are continuing about their merry lives. I don’t think there would be vacation or celebrity TV shows if Kate was unalive or in a really bad way.
My thoughts- Gallbladder attack in December, planned surgery in Jan and lumped in face-work while she had the extended break explained. Now she can’t show her face because she’s a puffy mess.
Ugh I have the same feeling. I think he probably hit/beat her up or hurt her somehow. 😔
“My theory is that People Mag thinks something is coming out soon…”
And
“…William having one foot out the door…”
I so agree. I’ve had some hunch, in a way, that the US media may know some things. And after the tmz photo, I’m even more convinced W wants a divorce which drove K into a very deep mental health state. Even last year many of us already had a feeling he’s wanting to divorce K. I don’t know though if R is the one for W – imo she isn’t, as it’s always been about competing with HM – but I guess we’ll see lolZ…
In one of the other posts, someone mentioned the rumor is that William is involved with Gabriella Windsor, which may just stem from KP’s idiotic statement that William’s personal issues keeping him from the memorial service DID NOT relate to her husband’s death. I mean really, that hadn’t occurred to anyone and no one would have even known yet if BP didn’t suddenly race out with the news.
COULD YOU IMAGINE 😳😱🤯
That said, I’m sure it would interrupt your day if your side piece/cousin (ew) was dealing with her husband’s sudden death and all the related inquiries. I can imagine how that would probably interfere with your plans for mutual divorces and remarriage…
I haven’t read that yet,( a couple of busy days and I’m so far behind!) but was thinking about it today as a possibility. I hope that’s not why it happened.
What? Aren’t they related?
Do you know what? If this turns out to be a complete sham – not just the photo, but the whole thing, the whole illness – and it’s been done to cover up the pair of them scrabbling over a divorce, with her taking herself off to hammer out the best deal – well the UK will be up in arms. How we’d ever know, I don’t know, but if they’ve used illness as a cover, it’ll be one of the most cynical things they’ve ever done.
I’m not sure if I missed something, but where are Nanny Maria and the kids?
Can you imagine being Charles right now? Cancer, maybe terminal because who knows? Having to think about Bill taking over as King with what is going on? Never has Bill seemed less competent, yet here they are! Crumbling in full sight of the common folk.
I’m gonna say it. I bet he beat her up and she had to be admitted. He seems like a spoiled violent brat.
How great would it be if Kate turned up alive and well in Montecito, living with Meghan and Harry after apologizing and making amends for all the shitty things she did to them, getting therapy and lawyering up to get full custody of the kids.
No. Why would Meg and Harry want her there? She is a racist, mean girl, with no desire to develop beyond what she already is. They have a ton of friends. What purpose could she and her grifting family serve in their lives?
Kate the person is not interesting. It is circumstances surrounding her situation that is interesting
The more I think about this, the more I don’t believe Kate had any involvement or even knowledge of the photo.
Because even if it wasn’t photoshopped, it would still be a really weird and harmful photo to release.
Why? Because the Palace are claiming Kate’s so very seriously unwell that she can’t attend an event in June, that she can’t sit in a car and wave for 2 mins.
Yet they release a photo of her looking the picture of health, a photo proving that she’s healthy enough to sit through a blowout and full makeup application, healthy enough to squeeze into skinny jeans, healthy enough to sit in a hard outdoor chair for a photo session.
Why release a photo seemingly designed to show that she’s in good health while simultaneously claiming she’s so sick she won’t be able to lift a finger for months??
I believe KP released this photo to try to pressure Kate into playing ball, by making the public say “hang on, if she’s healthy enough to do all that, why can’t she do a Zoom call or sit in a chair at an event”? And it backfired because of the editing.
Off topic, but the 2 photos of Kate wearing the green dress that accompany this post: These always bothered me. One side of her face is noticeably drooping. Bell’s palsy? Bad Botox injection? What was up with that and why wasn’t everybody talking about it?
Chemotherapy lowers the immune response dramatically and in some individuals will put them at risk for sepsis and death. Rumors regarding the late Queen were that she had multiple myeloma. Treatment for this requires finding a compatible bone marrow donor, having the recipient’s bone marrow irradiated to wipe it clean, infusing donor marrow and maintaining a strict isolation while the marrow re-establishes. Charles if he has this type of cancer would be wise to follow strict guidelines to have the best chance of success. Wonder if William could have been a donor? Now couple this with prostate cancer and then the whole picture gets complicated though prostate cancer is typically slow-growing in older males.
Colon resection is tough for anyone – to quote a surgeon who described it as feeling like being hit by a Mac truck. Kate who is extremely thin would probably have been wiped out by the surgery. Two nurses? Probably a day nurse and night nurse to be with her while she recuperates. Complications – depending on why the colon was diseased to begin with could range from disordered eating/tube feeding, colostomy temporary versus permanent unknown for at least 6 months. Stomach ulcer surgery open procedure followed by poor healing of incision could also be a lengthy recovery.
Can you imagine being one of the kids, likely not allowed to see or speak to your mum and being at least somewhat aware of what is going on in the press? I really really hope their nanny didn’t quit.