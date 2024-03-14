Us Weekly: Princess Kate’s senior staffers ‘haven’t been able to see or speak to her’

It’s surprising that Us Weekly and not People Magazine put the Princess of Wales/Mother’s Day fiasco on their cover this week. People Mag is running a cover with Christina Applegate, and while I know Applegate is a well-liked and sympathetic figure for People’s readers, it does feel like a rather pointed editorial decision. My theory is that People Mag thinks something bigger is coming out soon and they’re saving everything for A Very Special Royal Divorce Issue. As for this Us Weekly cover story, it actually has some interesting quotes from “insiders” and unnamed associates of Prince William and Kate. It’s been months and apparently many of Kate’s staffers still haven’t seen her or spoken to her? And everyone is still being really tight-lipped about what the big mystery medical situation was in the first place.

The strange unfolding of events has only added to growing concerns about the 42-year-old princess. According to one royal source, Kate is “doing well” but has no intentions of sharing more about her condition with the public for now.

“Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature, and Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible,” explains the source, adding that even some members of her own family are still in the dark. “Perhaps when she’s feeling up to it, she may reveal more, but she’s not making any promises.”

A second source says the palace is being “very hush-hush” about the whole situation. “A few of Kate’s senior staffers haven’t been able to see or speak to her, and they didn’t even know about the surgery until it was announced, so it’s caught them off guard,” the source claims to Us. Kate has just recently started to open up to members of her inner circle about the nature of her operation and recovery process. “Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped.”

The source says Kate’s had a few visitors — including King Charles III (who is receiving treatment for cancer, which Buckingham Palace announced on February 5), and his wife, Queen Camilla — but is otherwise covered by a “shroud of secrecy.” The source adds, “It’s confusing and causing some concern.”

Kate understands the curiosity — but aside from her closest family and friends, she’s adamant about maintaining some sense of privacy. “Kate’s said she feels she’s entitled to heal and recuperate without all of this frenzied speculation,” says the first source, noting that it was the princess’ decision to keep details about her surgery under wraps. “Neither Kate nor William think her medical records should be for public consumption.”

“She’s trying not to pay attention to all the rumors and gossip, and William is doing his best to shield her, but it’s distressing,” says the first source. William is at his wit’s end over the constant questions about his wife as he continues to fill in for his ailing dad and help out with the kids at home. Adds the source: “This has been a stressful time for William and Kate, but they’re made of tough stuff and are weathering through.”

According to the source, it was a “collective decision” to share the ill-fated Mother’s Day post. There’s talk the palace was frantically trying to control the chaos. “[The idea was that] Kate could thank members of the public for all the support and at the same time put some of those ridiculous conspiracy rumors to rest.”

Kate has taken the fall with her photo-editing confession, but it’s been a PR disaster. That’s the last thing the royal family needs right now, with Kate and Charles, 75, recuperating, and William pulling double duty to cover for them. (Camilla, 76, took some time off in early March after exhausting herself with 13 official engagements.)

“There’s an unsettling feeling that things are crumbling within the monarchy,” says the source. “William is under tremendous pressure to keep things afloat.”