Prince William is overseeing the ‘greatest failure of communications’ in royal history

Have any of you stopped for a moment and considered just how many lies Prince William has told since this weekend? The insistence that William took the Mother’s Day photo, the insistence that Kate was the one who edited it, the forging of Kate’s apology and “C” signature, and the subsequent tossing-under-the-bus. It’s just lie on top of lie on top of lie. William is in so deep, he won’t even release the “original” photo of Kate and the children. The royal reporters know William and his staff are lying to them, but all they can do is give “commentary” about Huevo’s bad management style and repeat every single conspiracy on the internet. You can see the Mail’s full piece here, where they’ve screencapped so many conspiracy tweets (so helpful!), all while calling in the experts:
Kate Middleton released her edited Mother’s Day family portrait having ‘bowed to pressure’ from internet ghouls pumping out wild conspiracy theories about her health because of a lack of support from aides, royal experts said today. Buckingham Palace has been accused of handling the scandal ‘appallingly’ and failing to protect the Princess of Wales as she recovers from major surgery. Critics believe her PR team was ‘asleep at the wheel’ and this has led to extraordinary and groundless conspiracy theories ramping up about Kate, her health and whereabouts.
Royal commentator Phil Dampier told MailOnline today that the chaos of the last few weeks has meant conspiracy theories about Kate are now out of control. He said: ‘Sadly Kate’s mistake in altering William’s picture has given conspiracy theorists a field day. Instead of closing down speculation about her health it has boosted it tenfold. People think if they can’t trust the royals to release a simple family photo then what else are they hiding? I know of no evidence that Kate’s absence from royal duties is anything other than she is recovering from her surgery. But that won’t stop the wild rumours online, which can’t be controlled’.
Mr Dampier criticized William’s absence from King Constantine’s memorial: ‘William did not help. He said it was a “Personal matter” but it’s hard to believe he couldn’t spare the time to go to Windsor Castle for a couple of hours when he lives nearby. It all adds to a sense of mystery and at the moment honesty would probably be the best policy to quell the rumour mill’.
Royal biographer Tom Bower slammed Palace aides for the chaos of the last 48 hours. He said of Kate today: ‘She’s very ill, she’s had a very serious operation and the Palace handled it appallingly. When they said she would not be seen until after Easter – they should have said firmly, and regularly, “we’re not telling you any more”,’ he said, adding: ‘Unfortunately [she] bowed to the pressure of social media ghouls and troublemakers and speculators’ by releasing a photo on Mother’s Day. Instead of being protected by the Palace and her husband and told “Just sit back and don’t worry”, she thought she’d do the best thing possible and release a lovely photograph’.
Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole told MailOnline that the blame lies squarely with aides to the Prince and Princess of Wales. He said: ‘This is the greatest failure in communication by the Royal Family I have ever witnessed. It has shaken one of immutable pillars of British life, the monarchy itself. Make no mistake this is a Grade “A” failure of public relations by the Palaces. How could these “professionals” have permitted this crucial image to have been distributed without subjecting it to the most the most detailed scrutiny, knowing that it would be probed intensively by journalists and royal fans worldwide for hidden meanings or clues as to the Princess’s state of health. I can only conclude that they were asleep at the wheel’.
While I don’t doubt that there are some incredibly sinister things taking place, you also have to remember that garden-variety incompetence always plays a role whenever we’re discussing William, Kate and their staff. Every single part of this has been mismanaged, from the announcement about Kate’s surgery up until this week’s catastrophe. It’s been lie on top of lie, incompetence on top of incompetence, unprofessionalism on top of unprofessionalism. It’s been amazing to watch, honestly. William is a one-man wrecking ball to the monarchy and he’s not even doing it on purpose. He thinks he’s killing it, that he’s making great and reasonable decisions, that he’s protecting himself. That’s how stupid he is.
Two thoughts:
1. Only in comparison to her loathsome husband William does Kate look even mildly sympathetic (truly, throwing your wife under the bus… what a shitty move)
2. Charles must be REALLY sick, because this is getting absolutely out of control and threatening to take down the entire monarchy. He should have stepped in by now! Where is BP?????
I had the same thought about Charles, Naomi. None of this is helping him. It’s edging toward an existential threat to the monarchy.
Maybe Charles doesn’t care if he is known as the last king of the UK. He may think it will give him distinction.
You’re on to something – I think Charles would prefer exactly that – He had to wait so long for the crown to be his I’m sure he’d be tickled pink to go down in history as the last king in the UK monarchy. That’s quite a distinction.
If Charles *is* the last King, and Camilla outlives him, does that mean she could stand to inherit more of Charles’ personal assets upon his death?
Eh, the last time we Brits tried to get rid of the monarchy, it was a Charles at the helm as well. So maybe this is simply fate, and this time it’ll stick!
Charles no longer controls the purse strings and KP and it’s obvious.
Charles does not want Will´s bad press on him and Camila is enjoying this far too much for her husband to put any stop in this.
William is making Charles look like a good husbandm
Camilla is having the time of her life.
Yup!
During the 80s and early 90s, during tampon-gate and all the viscous press about Charles and Diana’s disaster of a marriage, the press did not protect Charles, and neither did Buckingham Palace. I think each Palace protects its principals. So The king is responsible financially for Himself and his brothers and sister… while the Prince of Wales has his own income now and is therefore responsible for his own house (my supposition). QEII did this to Charles, he is just repeating history. I think this is why Andrew is protected — as Charles is still financially responsible for him.
This! And perhaps KC is reflecting on all the bullshittery he put his mother through.
I’m not sure what Charles could do at this point. He may have been the one who told William to get Kate in a car.
It’s also possible that he’s letting this play out because he knows it ends in divorce.
But do you think Kate did get in a car recently? And if so, which (the Carole No Smoking photo or the bricks and William one)?
@Shawna I honestly don’t know! I think the Carole pap shot is definitely photoshopped but is Kate herself photoshopped in it? Was it even her in the car this week?
At this point I feel like KP is just in freefall and doesn’t know how to stop it and anything could be possible. and so I’m not really sure what Charles could do to stop the freefall.
@Becks1 – My thought process is hard to explain, but the Carole No Smoking car shot is so bizarre and obviously weird that I believe that it shows a recent shot of Kate. The faked parts of it are so on the surface. They weren’t faking hard enough for it to be 100% fiction. But the Mother’s Day shot tries too hard to be natural and plausible on the surface of things while having too many internal errors to be believed.
I’m a bit haunted by that suggestion that Kate worries that the Carole No Smoking picture will be the last the public has of her.
I think Charles is letting William use all that rope……..
Charles is afraid of William. Nobody wants to have the distinction of being the last monarch which is indicative that you have dropped the ball. The whole point of monarchy is succession and keeping it going. That was all the Queen really cared about. Charles threw Harry under the bus to pacify William and make sure that he doesn’t walk away.
I don’t think Charles and William like each other. Perhaps withholding his advice and support is Charles’ way of punishing William. It certainly is keeping the heat off Charles so when he does pop up we’re relieved he’s doing as well as he is. Also If he has the inside scoop he may not want to be tainted by a coming scandal. Charles either hasn’t got the energy to give to William or he’s willing to see this play out.
The first Charles, Charles I, was beheaded at the close of the English Civil War, having been adjudged a “tyrant, traitor, murderer, and public enemy to the good people of this nation.” The second, Charles II, died of a massive stroke after a reign of decadence and debauchery, leaving no legitimate issue but a slew of mistresses and their progeny. I think it’s fairly obvious: “Charles” is not a good name for an English king. Wonder what’s going to topple Chucky3? His feckless son? His scheming wife? His own intransigence and lack of backbone?
Charles has been on zooms and today he met with the sec-general of the commonwealth, so he’s not so sick that he can’t pick up the phone and yell at william if he wanted to.
I think Charles is letting Willnot sink or swim on his own. W has probably told Chuck to butt out of his affairs ( so to speak) and now Chuck is stepping back to watch him sink or swim! W did this to himself. SMH! What a ‘family’.
What does Buckingham Palace have to do with any of this? First BP is blamed in this article for not protecting Kate and then the Palaces are blamed. Camilla better get on that right away and make sure this is immediately corrected to KP and KP alone at fault.
One thing to think about is that most Americans and most American news outlets do not take the time to differentiate between BP and KP. It’s just the palace.
But this was the Daily Mail.
There’s also an assumption that if the BRF truly operates like a “Firm” that the monarch has ultimate control over the Windsor “brand” and should step in instead of watching while the collective incompetence of Kensington Palace burns the institution to the ground.
True. It’s more me thinking about how this topic is going to be covered outside the DM. Within the uk press, there will be infighting bw KP somehow trying to blame BP. But yesterday, American news covered this as misinformation and they tend to just say the palace without differentiating. At some point, BP is going to want to nip that in the bud. Although one could ask well isn’t Charles the king? Why doesn’t he get this under control? We know why. William doesn’t listen to anyone. But the rest of the world will just see a king unable to get a hold of anything.
@Jais – I really really wonder at what point Charles will decide that BP won’t be able to shake off the stink KP is emitting if he doesn’t intervene. Makes me think Camilla is at the wheel instead of Charles.
I don’t know that he’s going to intervene to help William but reminding local and especially American audiences that buckingham palace and KP are not the same thing has to be coming soon😂
In reply to your comment that the world will see Charles failing as king, I’m not so sure. He’s been so upfront about his health there’s sympathy for him. And his 40 year old son should be able to behave without his father’s oversight, his sick father. I think this is all on William.
“The greatest failure in communications in royal history.” Why, yes! Yes, it is and I’m loving every second! Complete 🤡 show.
Damn William looks so bad these days! The problems he’s trying to hide is clearly showing on his face.
Welp, for years people have preferred him over Charles and now that an opportunity is presenting itself, he’s not even doing a great job. It’s like King Charles and Buckingham Palace is giving us a preview of what William will be like once he’s King.
Yikes! Time to abolish the monarchy!
Not as long as the Torties are in charge. The BRF scandals cover up the real scandals, like the Rwanda scheme.
Not sure my tortie should be trusted running the UK. She’s old & deaf & completely mad. Hmm, on second thoughts …
😀
Exactly this. The clown show is a great distraction from the real things that actually matter.
Windrush. Rwanda. Dodge and deflect.
@Pip LOL, my tortie can’t be trusted either. I never know if I’m going to get sweet or spicy.
@Pip and @Megan — I *love* torties! Thanks for the morning laugh! (And any random moggy would be a better monarch than the incumbent …)
Larry the Cat is doing his best – but he is just a cat. I’m sure he’s great at napping though. 😉
Love the reference to Larry the Cat. He’s chill a d brings lots of snark.
Peg is his own worst enemy. He truly believes his sh*t doesn’t stink. He is an arrogant and petulant little man child who listens to NO ONE. He hires yes men to massage his fragile ego and this is the level of incompetence that you get. Things will not change he will continue down this path of destruction all the while thinking he is doing just great.
This is what happens when you spend 20 years as an adult just “listening” and “learning”. I’m sure William is incandescent about how badly this is going because he has been worthless and making terrible decisions for years so why is it suddenly a problem now. I’m sure he finds it so unfair.
You’re right, and this is also what happens when you spend 20 years as an adult surrounding yourself only with “yes men”. Only hiring people who will always agree with you and tell you how brilliant you and your ideas are. I remember an interview a few years back with a top Pentagon guy. He was talking about former U.S. President Obama and how much he respected him. He basically said that Obama didn’t talk much in a lot of their meetings, he listened, and asked intelligent questions. AND he appointed people who knew more than he did. He wanted to do a good job so he did everything he could to surround himself with the best and the brightest at their jobs and then listened to their advice. William has spent his whole life being told “yes sir”. And because of the way he was raised, he has an ego the size of Texas. Ignorant AND arrogant beyond belief, what a fucking horrible combination of traits!
I have this mental picture of his aides texting him about the scandal du jour (because they are too afraid to call) and Huevo all caps texting them back I TOLD YOU TO JUST MAKE SOMETHING UP!!! TELL THEM ANYTHING AS LONG AS IT MAKES ME LOOK GOOD!!!! 😤😤😤🍆🍆🍆
There have been stories about his staff walking on eggshells around him, having to gauge his mood before they tell him anything (as well as stories about him yelling at staff – “but it is OK because he always apologizes”, that was during the whole “Meghan is a bully” smear).
I don’t think new staff will be the solution because the problem is William himself. Competent self-respecting people will leave a place of employment when mistreated and yes-men will be too scared to tell William what he doesn’t want to hear.
Book on walking on egg shells is a popular one for folks in relationships with I think narcissists.
Holy buckets! So much craziness! That aside, the lead picture of William brings to mind the monster from the Alien movies. I can see him, leaning in and hissing at Kate.
Maybe Kate is missing because the Athenians forgot to send 8 sacrificial maidens into the labyrinth and William got hungry and ate her instead.
Didn’t know the maidens were eaten. I thought they were just sacrificed.
They were sacrificed, to the Minotaur. And then he would eat them.
Skyblue… YES!! Huevo’s attempts at smiling are TERRIFYING! He seems to think a smile is clenching your jaw, grinding your teeth and parting your lips.
It never reaches his eyes… because it’s fake. This guy is a sociopath.
Maybe we need Ripley to come and find Kate.
The last Stephen King book I read wasn’t this scary.
And it could all get a lot worse. So far, very little has been said in the media about the absence of KM’s wedding ring. Her fingers aren’t swollen and it’s two months since the alleged operation.
She’s stopped wearing her wedding ring, is their marriage over? That’ll be the next worldwide question
Someone said in the comments that Piers Morgan said that Kate wants out of the marriage. I hate PM BUT he’s besties with Camilla so i’m wondering if he got the OK to mention it. Also with Colbert and the Rose Hanbury story last night and just Rose’s name popping up all over the place, the dam is about to give i think and it’ll all come spilling forth.
Okay, now I’m seeing a scenario in which there are competing narratives of who left who first.
Sarah Vines’ column from yesterday afternoon in the DM mentioned the no rings and totally alluded to the possibility that the marriage is in trouble. So they are absolutely edging to it . . .
I’ve seen at least 2 articles from different outlets with identical narratives from two separate authors, both claiming that “Kate reportedly considering stepping away from her royal duties” and that Willy’s “beside himself” about it.
The quote that made me go “huh”: “He’s concerned she’s become emotionally unstable, but she insists she’s finally seeing clearly!”
:stares at camera:
O RLY
The authority for these quotes is attributed to a “senior palace source”. Why do I immediately assume it’s Camilla when I see those words now?
…So the Diana/Meghan/Harry playbook is still being used, only now it’s been turned onto Wiglet Jesus and Mr. “Head’s Together” is using mental health as a cudgel to publicly discredit his wife.
I predict this game plan of his will not end well for him.
Camilla must be snorting into her bottomless glass of gin.
@Mary Contrary and Where’sMyTiara – It’s so wild! Where’s there’s smoke there’s fire and so I’m thinking that where there’s steam from the kettle there will soon be tea? The public speculation about their marriage happened so quickly and was such a pivot from “Kate needs privacy for a health issue” that it makes me think it’s based on whispers from people who know.
Another commenter pointed to the William-car-bricks face-averted photo to say that he’s taking all the jewels away from her. Even if it’s just symbolically removing the copied image’s earrings away, it’s definitely an interesting pattern coupled with the lack of Big Blue in the Mother’s Day photo. No more jewels for you!
Kaiser you must be exhausted! You must hit publish for one story and another one pops up for coverage!
‘May you live in interesting times’ -is that the saying? Personally i need to knuckle down and do some work, all this is living rent free in my mind lol. I really hope M and H are feeling a teensy bit of Schadenfreude, however they have a good nature so they’re probably just feeling empathy for them despite what they went through.
Agree. Thanks Kaiser.
Are you kidding me? This situation was exactly why the word “schadenfreude” was invented. I know they’re nice but I’m sure they felt half a schaden. Who wouldn’t?
Why blame the aides? One, you hired them. Two, this isn’t really them, it’s totally the pair of you. You are two very divided people. The cracks could’ve been papered over, just about, with a united approach, but no. This could’ve brought you back together. All the employees in the world can’t glue together two people who have only contempt for each other. And perhaps these staff are the ones you’ve raged in front of – wasn’t it even throwing stuff at each – and probably bullied personally.
Again, I just can’t countenance this staff blaming.
William. Is. At. Fault.
I’m sure this was Harry and Meghan’s fault. As a matter of fact, I’m positive they were the ones who edited the picture! Seriously, I’m surprised we haven’t seen those headlines yet. All I can say is, the fact that William, you know the devoted husband who was going to take months off from “work” to dedicate himself to his wife, just threw Kate under the bus, speaks volumes. And the photo itself was so odd, never mind it was altered. Why not just release a picture of the kids with a message of Happy Mother’s Day and Kate thanks everyone for their support? Instead, this incredibly ill woman is shown grinning with her kids as if everything is normal? The entire situation is so bizarre.
Right? That’s what struck me the most, the weird grins. Nobody at KP clocked that as strange?
Literally no one asked for that fake photo. At this point, they’re placing the rakes on the grass and then stepping on them.
I’m half-expecting an article saying that Meghan was so prominent in the press, what with those attention-seeking appearances, first in Canada for Invictus, then speech-making in SXSW, then visits to the families of Uvalde victims, that Kate felt she had to do something to remind everyone of who the real future kween was. If Meghan had only had the decency to go to ground and hide her face while poor Kate was convalescing, Kate wouldn’t have felt the need to edit a photo. /s
I’m sure PW has always wanted to be the “greatest”. Here you go, PW.
Is it the greatest “communications” failure in royal history? Andrew’s BBC interview seems like a pretty big royal failure to me – it ended his days as a working royal. At some point the press has to stop calling it “communications” and start admitting that this is a deeply stupid and short-sighted family that makes deeply stupid and short-sighted decisions. That this Kate thing is a disaster is because William is even more deeply stupid than the rest of them. And the press is right there with the whole RF – having kissed royal asses, participated in royal lies and created lies of their own. Now they’ve been caught with their pants down and it all “wah, wah, wah!”
God. That reminds me: we have the Netflix/Gillian Anderson movie about the work done to make that Andrew interview coming up in 3 weeks. (Emily Maitless and probably her whole team were genius.) That’ll be a big blow right when this William mess is dying down.
Omg, yes! I totally forgot about that. I’d better lay in more snacks.
I’m a broken record and annoying, I’m sorry, but the knowing, meta “let’s make this about comms” shtick is info rot. Commenting on the commenting is covering up for questioning what the f* is actually going on. Reality, not PR, what is going on?
I don’t think William is more stupid, just more entitled. Thanks for the reminder about the Maitless film, @Ocho.
Not annoying at all – I agree with you. There’s no amount of “communication” that can explain a faked photo. That was a conscious decision and, as you say WTF?
I don’t know about William being more entitled – more than when Charles was PoW? Or, do you mean that William believes he’s more entitled than any other royal to do whatever wants? Regardless, entitlement might make William arrogant and careless of others, but it doesn’t explain such poor judgment that he’s actually harming himself.
Yep, I meant that: “more [entitled] than when Charles was PoW.” And you’re right: it doesn’t explain the bad decisions!
Well Dampier, it actually wasn’t Kate who fiddled with the photo(s), it was KP and William trying to cover their lying heinies. When the biggest photo media companies in the world kill a photo no amount of lying is going to make things better. This really is serious and most of us called it for months saying Kate’s so-called abdominal surgery, subsequent lengthy recovery period and total disappearance was totally sus. For whatever reason Kate, the kids and Ma Midd have vanished into thin air with only a few faked photos as proof of life. The Wails’ marriage is over in all but name and nothing William or his stupid PR/Coms teams will cover over the sad truth, it’s like an episode of The Liars on SNL.
“Lying heinies” lol
I love this for William, truly.
He deserves all the bad press and more.
Yet again we see outrage about the online furor over Kate when no such outrage was expressed about the relentless abuse heaped on Meghan.
But also, it’s clear that William has no ability whatsoever to handle a crisis, let alone one that his obsession with secrecy created in the first place.
Honesty, people, really is the best policy. It’s the coverup, not the crime, that gets you every stinking time.
Richard Nixon has entered the chat..
That is a truly horrific photo of William from the Commonwealth Service. Beat red face. And he was swaying again during “God Save the King”. MESS
Not just the red face, but the grimace, the panicked eyes, the dilated pupils and what looks like a throbbing vein on the side of his forehead.
He looks like Wallace in Wallace and Gromit!
I don’t believe William took that picture nor was he anywhere near Kate. I don’t know why some in media are pushing that narrative
I honestly think Peg doesn’t care about the mayhem he’s causing. He’s a rich, white male. Someone will be ordered to clean up his mess & life will go on until the next fiasco.
I don’t even think he’s thinking. I think this is all a spiralling mess and he’s stumbling about losing the plot. I’m starting to believe that Kate and the kids are with Carole and William hasn’t seen her or them since Christmas
I think he’s on an alcohol bender. Kate & kids are likely with Carole until the bender is over.
Also he’s probably on the phone the entire day to order articles on how the Sussexes also photoshop their photos let’s be real.
I literally saw derangers on Twitter claim that this was a 4d chess move from Will and Kate — that they baited the media with obvious Photoshop so that outlets would promise to scrutinize future Royal pictures, and this is actually aimed at getting the media to “prove” that Meghan and Harry faked her pregnancies and the existence of both kids. Haha, the media fell for their clever trap!!!
… yeah some people are deeply unwell.
lol. The one I saw said K&W deliberately manipulated photos in an obvious way, so media can’t use them and make money. Only K&W can run the pic now on their social media. They are not very smart people.
Of course, because Will and Kate are famous for their 4D chess moves. And of course Kate would want to be made a laughing stock all over the world just to prove something something about Meghan.
Yep, well, they already went after the Sussexes, so f*ing predictably – Misan Harrison had to refute that he altered their pregnancy announcement and he released the original. oops, excuse me, I have to go chase my eyeballs which are rolling so hard they’re on the floor in the next room. #$@$%^!!
Seeing these royal experts complain about Palace not protecting Kate is infuriating. Where were they when Meghan was getting attacked? Oh, I know they were attacking her too but they can’t be asking the Palace to protect Kate when they did nothing to protect Meghan.
Yes, made a similar point underneath the Camilla Barbie post. Where was anyone to defend Meghan, even from within the royal family. Nothing from Charles or the Queen while she and Harry were struggling day by day.
I have been told with apparent certainty by a very well placed local that Kate is in mustique. No doubt in my contact’s mind. They say the police presence on the island is much greater than normal, and they are uncharacteristically tightlipped compared to her many previous visits. They could even name the house she is in.
Might explain why William can’t get a photo of her?
Hope to goodness she’s just vacationing, indeed, because the alternatives are so horrible. Not that I care about actual Kate specifically, but this would be the most benign explanation.
Very interesting, Speedup. Sounds like it could be true.
Very believable Speedup because Mustique was the only place the pre-royal marriage Middletons ever seemed to vacation, because they apparently had some acquaintance who was willing to give them cheap/ free lodging there. If Mrs. Wails needed to go into hiding, Mustique makes sense.
We’re Internet Ghouls, y’all! They’ve given us a title.
The video of Kate talking about photography and actually seeming authentically excited is kind of sad. You could have had a real life, honey.
They need to stop blaming staffers. William is at fault. Repeat: William is at fault.
Finally, why are they saying BP, not KP? Wrong palace.
With some slight historical liberty, the British monarchy began with William the Conqueror in 1066, how fitting that it should end with William the Con…in 2026 or potentially 2066 with all the legislative changes to unravel and abolish this colonial racist relic to make it an even 1000 years. The British Royal Family and the British Media have colluded for the past 40 years to sell a lie: how perfect William is for the throne, how they should skip Charles for him, how he is the perfect heir, how he has secured and assured the future of the monarchy with his wise decisions and steadfastness. Turns out the reality is very much the opposite and instead they have conned the public for decades about this narcissistic, emotionally stunted, immoral, unethical, talentless, lazy moron. That said, their ancestors are comprised of power-mad narcissists and the Church of England was founded solely for the purpose of Henry VIII divorcing Catherine of Aragon to marry Anne Boelyn, so maybe we were all expecting too much to begin with. Also quite fitting how much Kkkate insists on being called Catherine, the name of one of the most famous divorced Royal wives in their history.
HENRY VIII had three Catherines. Catherine of Aragon, divorced and left to die; Catherine Howard, beheaded; Catherine Parr, was running into trouble with Henry but managed to outlive him before he could seriously accuse her of something, likely heresy, and imprison or execute her. Got a lot of baggage, that royal name.
Kaiser, now all i can see is Willy sitting on top of a wrecking ball- Miley Cyrus style, ughhhh I need some brain bleach.
“Greatest communication failure in the history of the royal family” Well at least William has found something he’s doing better at than Harry. Score one for Baldemort, keep going you’re doing great!
🤢, @Kaiser, thanks for the “recking ball quote.
I now have a picture of all the aids and footmen in the palace, lined up, silver salvers in one hand, serviette over the other, singing”, ala Ms Cyprus as Billy makes his entrance.
Look Billy lies, he’s always been incompetent and then lied and pointed the finger at everybody else
Harry has gone, so now it’s Kates turn. He couldn’t blame an aide, because there are none actually with Kate. Finally, of course he signed it “C” BECAUSE the Royal muppet couldn’t remember her full name, let alone spell it
The British monarchy began in 1066 with William the Conqueror. It appears the final British monarch will also be a William. Oh happy day.
Buzzfeed is running a listicle remembering when King William II was murdered and ditched on a hunting trip and his brother became King Henry I in 1100. Crazy times.
William has shown his absolutely disgusting at the public his tantrum and angry at the public for daring to Question him . William has created a mess and continue to made things worse as the weeks go on he throw Kate under the bus The only thing he is willing to take credit for is that he took the picture which I doubt that . Kate and her mother are definitely getting the spare treatment but it’s still not as bad as the way the press has went after Meghan and Harry and their children. Kate is still being protected because there are people defending her as this was just a mistake she being bully which is not true at all .
I’ll say that QEII not making any sort of comment at Diana’s death -for what was it – an entire week? That was the biggest failure by KP… this is #2….
Well-it’s not resolved yet-so give them time to be #1
😂👍
Nostradamus prediction for 2024 and I didn’t make it up :
Nostradamus predicted that the King may be abdicated and Prince Harry will potentially take over the throne……What’s the betting ?
They have to skip 4 people to get to PH. Skipping someone (unless PW steps down voluntarily) would take a very strong reason. Even if there is such a strong reason against PW, his children have done nothing wrong.
If William steps down before George is 18, none of his kids will be in the line of succession.
@Harla A Brazen Hussy, that is incorrect. Someone else’s abdication doesn’t remove the next in line. QE2’s uncle didn’t have any children, that’s why the crown went to her father. I really wish people stop trying to make Harry a part of this when he left the cage and saved his children from being a part of this sh*t show. That is the best gift he could give to them.
Willy looks unhinged in that pic of him with the grimace and the massively dilated pupils.